ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce it has engaged KLM Geophysics to conduct a Magneto-telluric (MT) Survey at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA to target highly conductive statigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

"Drawing on our recent exploration results, we've pinpointed a promising location that we suspect hosts a lithium brine-rich aquifer," shares Andrew Watson, Lancaster's Vice President of Engineering and Operations. "Our next steps will involve integrating MT survey data with the dataset from Arizona Lithium's published exploration results and our own geochemical and conductivity findings. This systematic approach should allow us to refine our drilling targets with the goal of discovering a lithium brine-filled aquifer."

The targeted area of the MT Survey is situated approximately 8 miles north of the Lightning Dock Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA). Around the world, geothermal heat sources and related fault structures are acknowledged as a possible main source of lithium for brines and sediments in lakebed basins, similar to the Lower Animas Basin, where the Alkali Flat Lithium Project is located.

The area is also adjacent to Arizona Lithium's Lordsburg Brine Project. Arizona Lithium's exploration results have provided crucial insights into the underlying geology, enhancing Lancaster's ability to predict and identify promising drilling locations.

The MT program will use naturally occurring electromagnetic sources like solar flares and lightning, to measure variations in magnetic and electric fields. It will seek to exploit the distinct properties of lithium brine deposits, as brine waters are highly conductive compared to fresh water and water saturated sediments. The survey's data will be consolidated with geochemical lithium findings that previously revealed up to 149.5 ppm Li on surface sediments.

This survey will be comprised of three east-west lines, spaced ~500m apart, with receivers positioned every 500m. A total of 15 receiver stations are expected. These MT sites will function overnight, recording data for at least 14-16 hours. After the data gathering session concludes, all the equipment will be collected and any excavated holes will be refilled with soil, leaving little to no trace. The results will show a 2D and 3D model of subsurface conductivity that will inform geological interpretation and lithology and enhancing target precision for drilling locations planned for fall/winter 2023.

In line with Lancaster's commitment to sustainable practices, this non-invasive MT survey has a minimal carbon footprint, demonstrating the company's dedication to environmental stewardship while pursuing its exploration work. The MT survey will be conducted once permitting is in place.

The engagement of KLM Geophysics was motivated by its competitive pricing, a well-structured survey methodology, and its experienced crew. KLM Geophysics brings to the table an impressive track record in lithium brine exploration, adding another layer of expertise to the project.

"Lithium, a key component in lithium-ion batteries, is crucial for climate change mitigation and global electrification. These batteries, vital for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, support a sustainable transition away from fossil fuels. As lithium demand surges with this energy shift, our goal is to tap into lithium-rich aquifers to significantly contribute to this global initiative," explains Penny White, CEO and President of Lancaster.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About KLM Geoscience

KLM Geoscience, established in 2014, is a respected geophysical exploration company based in Nevada, USA. Their extensive repertoire of geophysical methods and state-of-the-art equipment allows them to perform efficient surveying even in challenging terrains. Their services span from induced polarization (IP), natural-source magnetotellurics (MT, AMT), and controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT), to passive seismic, gravity, and magnetic potential field surveys, in addition to claim staking and soil/rock sampling.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium there using direct lithium extraction technology and solar power. Lancaster recently acquired the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec, and lying on the same fault as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals's Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Recognizing the importance of the diverse interest of various stakeholders, the company considers the environmental, social, and economic impacts of its activities, aimed at balancing resource exploration with sustainable practices, cultural sensitivity, and fair benefit distribution. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, obtain exploration and drilling permits retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175977

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources: Climate-Positive Lithium Resource in New MexicoLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/174734_a30e148c54835a6d_001.jpg

Trans-Taiga Lithium Project Location.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.

The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/170954_435c2e27547afa23_001.jpg

William Feyerabend

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"). As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. By news release dated June 19, 2023, the Company announced it had filed a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update on the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Claystone Property, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA" (the "Technical Report"). Both the news release and the Technical Report stated that the author of the report, William Feyerabend, was an independent consultant.

Mr. Feyerabend is and was as of the date of the Technical Report, a paid consultant of the Company acting in the role of VP Exploration in the United States. As such, Mr. Feyerabend was not independent of the Company and the report should not have stated as such.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt Reprices and Extends Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 1, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 12,261,327 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 1, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 and two expiry dates one being August 14, 2023 and one being September 1, 2023. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.08 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to August 14, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

NextSource Closes Overnight Marketed Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$50 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource issued 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of C$50,000,775 . The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, and including Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated July 13, 2023 entered into among the Company and the Underwriters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences TW-1 Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced pumping test activities at test well TW-1 at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. The well is the only permitted deep well known to currently exist in the northern portion of Clayton Valley.

Data generated from the pumping test will be used to assess hydraulic properties, brine chemistry of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) aquifer and to examine the potential concentration and extractability of economic lithium brine in the LGU.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Discovery of LCT Pegmatite Intrusive Stock at Cosgrave Lake Project

Beyond Lithium Announces Discovery of LCT Pegmatite Intrusive Stock at Cosgrave Lake Project

Phase 2 Exploration on 11km Prospective Corridor Underway

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power to Start Tetepisca Drilling Program

E-Power to Start Tetepisca Drilling Program

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. The Company will complete an initial 3,000 metres of diamond drilling (Phase I) to test 3 flake graphite targets prioritized on the property. Based on the results of Phase 1 drilling, the Company intends to initiate Phase II drilling with the objective of delineating a flake graphite deposit to support resource estimation and project development. It is anticipated that 25,000 metres of diamond drilling will be allocated for Phase II. Geologists are currently on the Tetepisca property preparing for the arrival of the diamond drill rig which was mobilized today. The Company anticipates drilling start up this week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Resource Investing

Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West

rare earth investing

Exploration Commences on Duke Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Focus Right Now, Everything Else is Wait and See

×