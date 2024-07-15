LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2024, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.72 million tonnes, comprised of 2.14 million tonnes of pellets and 1.58 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2024 of 4.13 million tonnes, comprised of 2.45 million tonnes of pellets and 1.68 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty. Rio Tinto's full year production guidance for IOC remains unchanged at 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

LIORC will be releasing its full second quarter report after the market close on August 6, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this report. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licenses and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 12, 2024 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this report and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This report should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/15/c1010.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)

Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

Iron Ore Company of Canada is initiating a safe and coordinated temporary shut down of its operations in response to the Provincial Government's evacuation order for Labrador City . The order stems from extreme fire behaviour that has occurred yesterday and is expected to continue into today. The fire has the potential to grow significantly closer to Labrador West over the next 24 to 48 hours.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Map with pin in Québec.

CoTec Releases PEA for Québec Iron Tailings Project

ESG-focused company CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF) has released a preliminary economic assessment( PEA) for its Lac Jeannine iron tailings project in Québec, Canada.

“The PEA represents a first step in demonstrating CoTec’s strategy of recovering the great economic potential of large historical tailing sites with further potential enhancement of these projects through the deployment of CoTec technologies where applicable,” said CEO Julian Treger in the company's June 27 press release.

"The Labrador Trough hosts some of the largest historical resources of high-purity iron globally, creating an exceptional opportunity for Québec to become a global sustainable leader in the green steel supply chain,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Critical Minerals

Iron Ore Exploration Commences in the Pilbara

Australian Critical Minerals (ASX: ACM, “Australian Critical Minerals” or “the Company”) a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Western Australia, is pleased to announce the commencement of iron ore exploration on its Pilbara portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024 - $1.10 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 and is to be paid on July 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equinox Resources Limited

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resources Estimate (“MRE”) for Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) for the 100% owned Hamersley Iron Ore (“Hamersley” or “Project”) of 108.5Mt at 58% Fe1.

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $30.2 million or about CDN. $41.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Related News

Resource Investing

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

Gold Investing

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

Copper Investing

Mining M&A Heats Up as Rio Tinto and BHP Seek New Opportunities

Silver Investing

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

×