Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering ("IPO") of 151,204,000 shares of its common stock. Kenvue expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,680,600 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Kenvue has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE."

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue's common stock, representing 91.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue's common stock (or 90.8% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the IPO. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the IPO and BBVA, ING, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, UniCredit Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Independence Point Securities, Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the IPO.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The IPO will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the IPO may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or by emailing: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com .

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: the timing and details of the IPO, the number of shares to be offered in the IPO, the expected price at which such shares will be offered, the grant of the over-allotment option and whether the underwriters will exercise such option, the number of shares to be held by Johnson & Johnson following the IPO and the expectations relating to the listing of Kenvue's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. Readers are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Johnson & Johnson's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of Kenvue on a timely basis or at all; Johnson & Johnson's ability to successfully separate Kenvue and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; Kenvue's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results, additional analysis of existing clinical data, uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of Johnson & Johnson to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, global health care reforms and import/export and trade laws; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the section captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Investor Relations:
Jessica Moore (Johnson & Johnson)
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

Tina Romani (Kenvue)
Kenvue_IR@kenvue.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ
The Conversation (0)

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance on Community Screening Program

Program Seeks to Increase the Number of People Screened to Help Prevent Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses in Philadelphia

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced a partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's nonprofit leader dedicated to combatting colorectal cancer, to increase awareness and access to preventative colorectal screenings in medically underserved communities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed 780G System - World's First Insulin Pump with Meal Detection Technology* Featuring 5-Minute Auto Corrections?§

Available in Europe since 2020, this new system delivers the strongest clinical outcomes and best user experience to-date within the Medtronic family of pumps

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its MiniMed™ 780G system with the Guardian™ 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard™ technology ‡ . This milestone marks the approval of the only system with meal detection technology* that provides automatic adjustments and corrections † to sugar levels every 5 minutes § for both basal (background) and bolus (mealtime) insulin needs. The system provides insulin to help account for when users occasionally forget to bolus or underestimates the number of carbs in their meal.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plaintiffs' Attorneys Representing Talc-Cancer Victims Form Ad Hoc Committee to Support J&J Settlement

Leadership committee seeks to bring resolution to decade-long legal battle

Lawyers representing approximately 55,000 plaintiffs in the litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) over its cancer-causing talcum powder products have formed an Ad Hoc Committee to support an $8.9 billion deal that would end a decade-long legal battle against the pharmaceutical giant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and New Global Consortium Partnership Address Viral Outbreaks Caused by Climate Change

  • Abbott is joining the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, which will use data science to predict, track and control diseases that may be amplified by climate change
  • A changing climate may increase the spread of both known and unknown viruses, particularly those transmitted by water or animals carrying diseases
  • CLIMADE's initial work will start with disease surveillance in Africa and expand to countries often impacted by infectious disease outbreaks caused by climate change

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it is partnering with the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics ( CLIMADE ) consortium, a group of more than 100 global scientists in public health agencies, academia and industry focused on using data science technology and diagnostic testing to assess and potentially mitigate the impact climate change has on disease outbreaks.

A changing climate, such as warmer temperatures and a rise in extreme weather events like droughts and floods, has the potential to accelerate the spread of disease, which could fuel a new era of pandemics. Research has found that climate change could impact more than half of known infectious diseases, which commonly spread via water or animals carrying diseases, such as West Nile virus and malaria. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Begins New Phase with CEO Appointment

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Karl Trudeau as the President and CEO effective immediately. Trudeau will be replacing Jean Labrecque, Chairman of the Board, who has been serving as President and CEO since 2005. Trudeau will also continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business

  • Sales of $9.7 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
  • Reported sales decreased 18.1 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year
  • Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 10.0 percent, led by Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

  • First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.75 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03 , which excludes specified items.
  • Projected full-year 2023 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 remains unchanged.
  • Projected full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 remains unchanged and now reflects an increased outlook for the underlying base business offset by a lower forecasted earnings contribution from COVID-19 testing-related sales.
  • Abbott now projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , of at least high single-digits 2 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.5 billion .
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Navitor ® , its second-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation system, for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.
  • In March, data was presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions showing Abbott's TriClip ® system was superior to current medical therapy in treating patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation, or a leaky tricuspid heart valve.
  • In March, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system received U.S. FDA clearance for integration with automated insulin delivery systems. Abbott is partnering with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 as soon as possible.

"Our first-quarter results reflect a very strong start to the year," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Growth in our underlying base businesses accelerated, including particularly strong results in Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Name Change

Albert Labs announces Private Placement

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Energy Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Consolidated Uranium Inc. to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

×