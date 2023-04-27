Electric Royalties Closes Kenbridge Nickel Royalty Acquisition

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Amendment to Long-Term Incentive Plan

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), having considered the voting recommendation made by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. to its subscribers.

The amendment decreases the maximum number of the Company's shares that may be subject to awards under the LTIP and the Company's legacy option plan to 8.7% of the issued shares outstanding from time to time.

An amended and restated LTIP has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Contact Information:

Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com


