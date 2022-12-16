Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Information Contact

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148315

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals Responds to Latest Developments In Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issued the following statement today in response to the latest developments regarding the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

"MPSA made significant progress in negotiations with the Government of Panamá over the past several weeks and came very close to an agreement to secure the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine before the Government halted discussions and announced plans to order MPSA to suspend operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill Announces Completion of the Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Rio Tinto acquired the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates did not already own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the transaction, Turquoise Hill intends to apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After faltering following its success earlier this year — including a leap to an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton (MT) — copper prices have begun to climb back up to end 2022.

Looking forward, the Investing News Network spoke with experts to get their takes on where copper is headed in 2023, including supply and demand factors that will affect prices, and how financing is necessary to bring more projects through development.

More than one expert said they see potential for a run above US$10,000 again next year. “Given that inventory levels are very low, a surge above US$10,000 would be no surprise,” said Dan Smith of Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Teck Announces Appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Brouwer succeeds Andrew Milner, who held the position since 2018.

"Greg's breadth of experience from across many areas of Teck make him ideally suited to lead our enterprise-wide innovation, transformation, technology and digital systems teams," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "I want to thank Andrew for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

