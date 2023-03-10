Ivanhoe Mines Provides Details for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 13

Platinex Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its 2022 fourth quarter and annual financial results before market open on Monday, March 13, 2023. The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

To view the webcast please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcbrd72a

Analysts are invited to join by phone for the Q&A using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2a229263d9634c82ab5ad144f57d6398

An audio webcast recording of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

After issuance, the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.ivanhoemines.com and www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the construction of the tier-one Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold project in South Africa; and the restart of the historic ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of 90-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to, or in close proximity to, the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC.

Information contact

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034 London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

