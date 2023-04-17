Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Base MetalsInvesting News

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Begins Exploration Program at Its Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration plans at the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project" or "Tres Marias") in the Antofagasta region of Chile. Tres Marias is one of three copper projects that the Company acquired in 2021 from Minera Freeport-McMoRan South America Ltda. The Project is located within the Paleocene Copper Porphyry Belt, about 30 km west of the mining centre of Calama and 30 km north of BHP Chile's Spence Mine.

The planned exploration program consists of 10,500 m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling across three target areas within the 16,080 ha of contiguous concessions. The objective of the program is to test a number of targets identified in the technical work completed to date, which includes the reprocessed historical airborne ZTEM and 3D inversion of this airborne data, a 504 km UAV high-resolution magnetic survey, and a 29 line-km GDAS 3D induced polarization survey completed by Alto Verde Copper.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Interra stated, "We are excited to kick off our drilling campaign at Tres Marias and test the large coherent chargeability and resistivity anomalies that have been identified. Located on the same prolific copper belt that hosts a number of producing mines, including Spence and Sierra Gorda, the early work at Tres Marias shows that it is prospective for copper porphyry mineralization and we are eager to begin the program to better understand the mineralization and geology."

The three target areas of interest are clustered in the Eastern, Central, and Western parts of the property, as highlighted in Figure 1. Historical work on the Project had identified Tres Marias East as a target area, but the reprocessing of historical geophysics and the completion of additional studies identified stronger anomalies in Tres Marias Central and West which the exploration program will also test.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/162617_7f6de6fdf4966939_002.jpg

Figure 1: Tres Marias Copper Project planned RC drill holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/162617_7f6de6fdf4966939_002full.jpg

The planned exploration program will be completed in a phased approach, with the first phase of the program comprising 2,100 m of RC drilling in Tres Marias East. Figure 2 below highlights the collar locations. The initial planned drill holes are aimed at testing different geophysical combinations from the ZTEM reprocessing, UAV MAG survey, and IP/Resistivity survey, as well as the geological model due to their proximity to the Guacate Fault, which has likely imparted some structural control on mineralization. The technical team has begun preparations and mobilization for the exploration program is expected in early May 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/162617_7f6de6fdf4966939_003.jpg

Figure 2: Tres Marias East RC drill hole collar locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7923/162617_7f6de6fdf4966939_003full.jpg

Technical Disclosure/Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PhD, PMP), Principal Geoscientist and Managing Director at Caracle Creek Chile SpA and an independent consultant and Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. is focused on building shareholder value through the exploration and development of its portfolio of highly prospective/early-stage exploration copper assets located in Chile and Northern British Columbia.

The Company's portfolio includes three copper projects located the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 16,250 hectares with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others. The Company also owns two exploration projects in Northern British Columbia: Thane and Chuck Creek. The Thane Project is located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC and spans over 20,658 ha with 6 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization.

Interra Copper's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Interra Copper is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "IMCX". For more information on Interra Copper, please visit our website at www.interracoppercorp.com.

On behalf of the Board and Interra Copper Corp.

Chris Buncic
President & CEO, Director

For further information

Katherine Pryde
Investor Relations Contact
investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to exploration on the Company's Tres Marias Copper Project, and the potential results of exploration work on the project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website. We seek safe harbor.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR

DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162617

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
The Conversation (0)
"gold analysis" -"apple" -"farm" -"game" -"gaming" -"medal" -"olympics" -"sport" -"world of warcraft" -"wow"

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper and Alto Verde Copper Sign Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

Interra Copper and Alto Verde Copper Sign Definitive Agreement for Business Combination

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

March 10, 2023 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, British Columbia Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated December 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Alto Verde Copper Inc. (" Alto Verde ") and 1000465623 Ontario Inc. (" Interra Subco "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the " Transaction "). The Definitive Agreement replaces the letter of intent between the Company and Alto Verde with respect to the Transaction. The Company and Alto Verde are at arms' length.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 9 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the KaLi Pegmatite Project (KaLi). The KaLi Pegmatite Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $1,859.14.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • Feasibility study expected in May
  • Final Metallurgical Results Expected Shortly
  • Appoints SD Capital Advisory and GKB Ventures (S&G) to Investigate Export Credit Agency Project Finance

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") expects to complete the feasibility study ("FS") for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal in May 2023 . All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c1714.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Copper Investing

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Two Warrant Amendments

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

Resource Investing

Completion Of Labrador Iron Acquisition

×