$1.65m Option Underwriting

Awalé has commenced a 4000m diamond drill program at the BBM and Charger Zones.
BBM drilling to focus on both expanding and confirming the 600m mineralized core toward the NW and SE.
Charger drilling will test the new high-grade model for continuity and expansion.
Drilling is fully funded by Newmont.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the BBM and Charger Zones within the Odienné Joint Venture ("OJV") in Côte d'Ivoire. The 4000-metre ("m") diamond drilling program is the final phase of 2024 and is fully funded by Newmont. Drilling is expected to continue into 2025, with both diamond and reverse circulation drilling.
Highlighted results from the previous program included:
59m @ 14.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 96m downhole in OEDD-100 at Charger (see November 11, 2024 news release)
29m @ 20 g/t Au from 149m downhole in OEDD-88 at Charger (see July 31, 2024 news release)
35m @ 2.2 g/t Au, 0.48% copper ("Cu"), 567 part per million ("ppm") molybdenum ("Mo"), and 1.9 g/t silver ("Ag") in OEDD-89 from 318m downhole at BBM (see September 9, 2024 news release)
"This program is anticipated to build on the success of the most recent phase of drilling, where BBM continues to demonstrate robust grade continuity and Charger delivers some of highest-grade intercepts in West Africa over the past 12 months. Both these Zones are interpreted to have significant expansion potential and drilling is expected to continue throughout the 2025 dry season. We anticipate other high priority drill ready targets such as Lando, Empire, and the BBM satellites to come into play during the 2025 field season. In addition to the JV drill program, we aim to drill the first holes on our 100%-owned Fremen target in Q1 2025 and commence exploration activities on our other 100%-owned permits. The Awalé team is excited to move forward on what we believe will be another successful field season," Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented today.
Three thousand metres (3000m) are planned to test the continuity of the BBM zone as well as expand the 600m defined panel to the northwest and southeast, with one thousand metres (1000m) allocated for Charger to test the new geology fold model where the broad high-grade intercepts are hosted within fold hinges (see November 11, 2024 news release) and rapidly advance the volume potential of this target.
About the Charger Zone
The Charger Zone is one of four grassroots discoveries made by Awalé at Odienné. Charger is a discovery that has delivered multiple high-grade results from drilling which includes the following high-grade intercepts in a breccia to the south of that intercepted in OEDD-83 and OEDD-100 (see news releases from March 29, 2023, August 21, 2023, March 25, 2024, July 31, 2024, and November 11, 2024):
OEDD-83: 57m @ 26 g/t Au from 164m downhole
Including 32m @ 45.7 g/t Au from 165m downhole
OEDD-88: 29m @ 20 g/t Au from 149m downhole
Including 8m @ 39.5 g/t Au from 149m downhole
OEDD-84: 70m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 143m downhole
OEDD-100: 59m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 140m downhole
OEDD-85: 21m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 177m downhole and 10m @ 7.8 g/t Au from 202m downhole
OERC-132: 32m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 74m downhole
Including 4m @ 12.4 g/t Au from 78m downhole
OEDD-45 (step back from OERC 132) contains 3 high-grade intervals within a 65m wide zone of mineralization which included
12m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 89m downhole,
13m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 114m downhole, and
21m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 133m downhole
Hole OEDD-53 (50m step back from OEDD-45): 32m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 215m downhole
Including 3m @ 5.2g/t Au from 77m downhole
The company has also determined the true width of the breccia between holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-100 to be over 30 metres, and the intercept in OEDD-88 being a further 25 metres away from OEDD-100. This drilling has established a 200-metre corridor of breccia mineralization where high-grade mineralization is thought to be controlled by folding and hosted in the hinge zone of these folds. Moreover, the Company has gained a clearer understanding of the unique and complex characteristics of the Charger target, presenting an opportunity to test the fold model within the current corridor as well as step-out and test for other parallel zones.
About the BBM Zone
BBM is an Awalé grassroots discovery (see January 11, 2024 news release). Gold and copper mineralization and alteration in the BBM system are controlled by a northwest striking shear zone that follows an intrusive/sedimentary contact. This shear zone lies parallel to an interpreted major crustal boundary and forms an 8-kilometre-long geochemical gold trend in termitaria and soil. The 6,808 metres of drilling in 28 holes completed to date have intercepted the target shear zone and covers only 2 kilometres of an 8-kilometre trend. Awalé has continued to expand the potential of the BBM discovery with further intersections along strike from the initial discovery holes. Results also show there is increasing grade with depth. The Company has completed 3 phases of drilling (see news releases from March 18, 2024, September 9, 2024, and November 18, 2024).
Mineralization at BBM is steeply dipping (70 to 80 degrees) with a gentle plunge (45 to 55 degrees) toward the northwest. Recent interpretation suggests this plunge is controlled by isoclinal folding withing the BBM shear. This fold geometry, along with the frequency of the folds, can have a significant impact on the grade and volume of mineralization.
Alteration at BBM is dominated by silica and biotite with pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite as the main sulphide species. Recently, a fold model for control on the plunging mineralization has taken precedence over the footwall splay model previously discussed. What were previously considered as mineralized fingers of granodiorite are now interpreted to be fold hinges or 'knuckles'. Current drilling will test this hypothesis and understanding the fold geometry and the controls on higher grade gold can have a positive effect on both the grade and volume of mineralization at BBM.
Drilling completed to date has consistently confirmed grade continuity within the distinct silica-biotite alteration system. The fold model suggests the potential for parallel shoots within a core zone of robust mineralization that now exceeds 600m in length with an open vertical depth of 330m, true widths of the mineralized envelope are up to 50m. Mineralization also remains open outside the BBM discovery zone, with potential for other plunging shoots within the initial 2-kilometre discovery as well as satellite discoveries along strike. The Company will continue with further step-out and infill drilling throughout the 2024-2025 field season. Prior to drilling the extension targets, an Induced Polarization ("IP") program is planned to aid in drill targeting in the satellite areas northwest of the BBM zone. This IP survey on the Joint Venture permits will complement and be completed alongside the IP planned over the 100%-owned Awalé 'Sienso' permit which abuts the BBM discovery zone (see October 22, 2024 news release).
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont") (see May 31, 2022 news release).
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.
Awalé's Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. All fire assay samples returning greater than 5 g/t gold are routinely Screen Fire Assayed. In the special high-grade cases at Charger lower than 5g samples up and down hole from the high-grade interval in OEDD-88, OEDD-83 and OEDD-100 were also subject to Screen Fire Assays. As a further QC precaution at Charger due to visible gold presence, Intertek was requested to insert a quartz wash between each sample in the mineralized interval, ensuring no sample contamination in the preparation process.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated downhole length weighted intercepts.
For the BBM target initial mineralized are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 5 metres internal waste for of delineation mineralized zones. Included intervals are at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values with 3m of internal waste only. For the Charger target initial mineralized are calculated at a 0.5 g/t trigger and include internal waste of 3m for delineation mineralized zones.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppm
|Part per Million
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 20 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232527
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to proceed with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") previously announced on December 2, 2024 .
Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares, over the 12-month period commencing December 5, 2024 , and ending on December 5, 2025 .
Purchases of Common Shares will be carried out in the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions. The NCIB will be conducted through Cormark Securities Inc. and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.
The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the available funds of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, or other insiders of the Company, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares during the course of the NCIB. During the past 12 months, no Common Shares were purchased by the Company.
The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospects and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.
Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among others, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares. There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives. In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste may be different than anticipated.
The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/03/c9104.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate mineral claims packages, highly prospective for Hydrogen located in the Larder Lake Mining District of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, QC.
These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 149 mineral claims and totaling approximately 3,246 hectares and were acquired due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024.
This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.
Figure 1. RMES 7 Mineral Claim blocks in Ontario and Quebec in proximity to recent Hydrogen discovery
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/232251_ed088bbe24f4c93a_001full.jpg
Red Metal's total portfolio of claim blocks in this highly prospective discovery area, now consist of seven separate packages, covering 172 mineral claims and totaling over 4,546 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen-in-soil sample discovery as well as covering similar geology to the west into Ontario. These claim blocks are contiguous on three sides to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and cover possible extensions in multiple directions. To date, 164 of the 172 claims have been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests and the Ontario ministry of mines.
Ontario's Firstbrook Township hosts documented occurrences of copper, lead, cobalt, silver and kimberlite. The area boasts excellent infrastructure, including power and easy road access.
Geologic or white hydrogen offers a clean, renewable and potentially abundant source of energy with a range of environmental and economic benefits. Its carbon-free nature, high energy density and compatibility with existing infrastructure make it a promising solution for meeting future energy needs and achieving global climate goals.
Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs stated,"We have added a significant and highly prospective package of three additional claim blocks in Ontario to our existing mineral claims portfolio next to QIMC in Quebec. Red Metal is actively planning an extensive exploration program to encompass its Quebec and Ontario claims including directly next to QIMC's recent hydrogen discovery. These new Ontario claims increase our exposure to this exciting discovery area and highlight the potential for new discoveries of hydrogen as well as base and previous metals as we continue to advance our Carrizal Copper/Gold property in Cordillera, Chile."
Red Metal Resources is planning an initial exploration program that could include but not limited to:
Gas sampling from the soil and underwater surveys in Timiskaming Lake. These surveys can be used to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Timiskaming rift.
Gravimetry and audiomagnetotellurism (AMT) geophysics to assess variations in the thickness of local sedimentary rock deposits (gravity troughs) over the Archean basement. AMT data will assist in locating graben-related faults in the St-Bruno-de-Guigue area that are covered by quaternary sediments.
Regional remote sensing gas surveys to identify specific targets to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.
Fieldwork can be carried out with access to properties through main roads and paved highways.
The Company is currently reviewing regional geologic data to assist in the evaluation of potential additional acquisitions in the immediate area as well as the formulation of an initial exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.
Terms of the Agreement
Under the terms of the Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 149 mineral claims, Company has agreed to pay $8,000 and issue 2.25 million common shares of the Company. No royalty is to be paid out of any potential future revenue. The Company's acquisition of the Property remains subject to customary conditions of closing, including the Company completing due diligence to its satisfaction and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required), and is expected to complete shortly. The common shares issuable in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Caitlin Jeffs, P. Geo, who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio include the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada as well as Company's Chilean projects which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.
For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.
Contact:
Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com
Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232251
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on the Melville Peninsula. New regional exploration efforts and recently analyzed data have also highlighted a series of additional prospective targets.
Key Developments:
StrategX is focused on advancing Nagvaak as its flagship project, aiming to define a world-class critical metals deposit in Canada. With the summer financing having raised $4.5 million (see StrategX news release June 25th, 2024), the Company is well positioned to achieve its objectives, supporting both the global green energy transition and national supply chain security.
The establishment of a field base camp on the Melville Peninsula (see Figure 3.) is essential to support the success of future exploration programs developing a new critical metals province in Canada. This underexplored region exhibits geological similarities to other Proterozoic sedimentary belts hosting large-scale critical mineral deposits, providing a strong foundation for future discoveries.
StrategX filed its third-quarter results on November 29th, 2024, on SEDAR.
Figure 1. Melville Critical Metals Regional Belt Exploration Focus.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_006full.jpg
Figure 2. Diamond drill rig set up at the first target site DDH1 at Nagvaak for the 2025 drill campaign.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_strategxcorp002.jpg
Figure 3. - StrategX's field base camp.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8512/232282_64aac6cd2489582b_009full.jpg
About StrategX
StrategX is an exploration company focused on discovering critical metal deposits in Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories and on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut, we are pioneering exploration discoveries in these untapped regions. By integrating historical exploration data and applying innovative exploration methodology, StrategX is offering investors a unique opportunity to be part of multiple discoveries of new critical metal districts. These important metals are essential for supporting the global green energy transition and national supply chain security. For the latest updates and insights, visit our Investor Portal.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Darren G. Bahrey
CEO, President & Director
For further information, please contact:
StrategX Elements Corp.
info@strategXcorp.com
Phone: 778.231.2767
For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232282
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse
Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Rottenstone SW property where a gold discovery of 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Company recently completed a mapping and sampling program to follow up on this discovery, and to groundtruth other potential targets that were generated from the 2023 TDEM geophysical survey.
The mapping and sampling program focused on the Ranger, Rogue, and newly identified Rush targets (Figure 1). During this program, a total of 312 rock samples and 225 soil samples were taken (Figure 2) throughout the Rottenstone SW property. Assays from this program are currently pending.
Figure 1: Area of Focus for the Sampling and Mapping Program.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_001full.jpg
Figure 2: October 2024 field program sample overview, overlaying TDEM channel 25
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_002full.jpg
Ranger
The Ranger target is in an area of exposed bedrock ridges which parallel the NE-SW striking regional foliation. A NE-SW striking high-conductivity zone approximately 1350m in length is associated with the target. The main lithologies encountered in this area are migmatites and intrusive quartz diorite, with minor volcanic and sedimentary packages.
To date, gold mineralization has been found in two distinct rock packages. Prospecting in fall 2023 discovered two samples grading 5.11 g/t Au and 1.09 g/t Au in mafic packages within the migmatite country rock. These samples were located on separate ridges approximately 100m across regional strike (Figure 1). The discovery intercept of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m was found in a coarse grained quartz diorite. During the October 2024 field program, a total of 177 rock samples were taken around the Ranger target (Figure 3), with a focus on these two packages of interest.
Rogue
The Rogue target is located approximately 3km NW from Ranger. The area is heavily forested and is covered by 10m of glacial till overburden. The conductive geophysical targets appear to be associated with regional folding. The targets are located within the axis of these folds. Limited drilling to date has identified broad zones of chlorite alteration along with pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and minor gold mineralization (see Ramp Metals' news release dated July 8, 2024). The Company believes that these indicators warrant further exploration of these targets. A total of 221 soil samples and 1 rock sample were taken throughout the Rogue target area.
Figure 3: Sample locations over Rogue & Ranger targets overlaying TDEM Channel 25
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Rusty Schist outcrop at 'Ranger'
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_004full.jpg
Figure 5: Channel sample taken at 'Ranger'
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_005full.jpg
Rush
The Rush target is a newly identified area of interest located approximately 7.5 km NW of Ranger. It consists of a NE-SW striking zone of high conductivity approximately 1200m in length. The area is heavily forested and bedrock exposure is limited to sporadic ridges which parallel the NE-SW regional foliation. A total of 56 rock samples and 24 soil samples were taken over the area. Disseminated Chalcopyrite and Malachite staining were noted in multiple rock samples.
This mineralized zone was traced for 20m along the base of an exposed ridge, and dips under cover to the NE and SW.
Figure 6: 'Rush' sample locations overlaying TDEM Channel 25. Photos of samples SRC416800 & SRC170558 can be seen in Figures 7 & 8 below.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_4b62a51a744cab6c_006full.jpg
Figure 7: 'Rush' sample SRC416800 showing weathered ultramafic with malachite staining
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_fig7rampmetals.jpg
Figure 8. 'Rush' sample SRC170558. Example of Malachite staining taken at contact of ultramafic and migmatite
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/232139_fig8rampmetals.jpg
"The Rush target is an exciting new development as it highlights just how underexplored the Rottenstone domain is," commented Garrett Smith, VP of Exploration at Ramp Metals Inc. "As we eagerly await the results from the October program, we are excited by the potential of a new deposit type to go along with our recent gold discovery."
The Company is currently planning an extensive airborne geophysical program in order to complete the dataset over the entire Rottenstone SW property. The geophysical program, combined with the lab results from the above-noted mapping program will be used to define drill targets in the upcoming winter drill program. An amendment to allow up to 5000m of drilling has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (see Ramp Metals' news release dated Oct 3, 2024) and is currently in the review process.
QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure
All rock and soil samples were taken, described, photographed, and bagged on-site. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. All samples were transported by Ramp Metals staff to a secure warehouse, packaged and then transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory.
Samples have been submitted to BV using the following packages and procedures:
Rock samples are prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 and MA300 packages, for both gold, platinum and palladium analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with BV's standard of practice.
Soil samples are prepared using BV's SS80 package, where samples are dried at 60°C and sieved to depletion to -180 μm (80 mesh). Samples are then analyzed in accordance with BV's AQ251+PGM package, an ultra-trace by ICP-MS analysis where aqua regia digestion is used for low to ultra-low determination on soils followed by a 37 element (including gold) ICP-MS with the platinum, palladium add on for analysis of a 15g sample.
Qualified Person
Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.
About Ramp Metals Inc.
Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises of 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities.
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: requirements for additional capital; future prices of minerals; changes in general economic conditions; changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; other risks of the mining industry; the inability to obtain any necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; hedging practices; and currency fluctuations.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Ramp Metals Inc.
Jordan Black
Chief Executive Officer
jordaneblack@rampmetals.com
Prit Singh
Director
905 510 7636
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232139
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
