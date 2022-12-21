Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

IIROC Trade Resumption - ROO

Trading resumes in:

Company: RooGold Inc.

CSE Symbol: ROO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c2197.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RooGold Announces Execution of Binding LOI to Acquire Next Generation Resources, a Battery Metals Focused Company

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent dated December 20, 2022 (the "LOI") setting out the terms of a proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Next Generation Resources Inc. ("NextGen"), an arm's length company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The LOI provides that it will, prior to closing of the transaction, be superseded and replaced with a binding purchase agreement to be agreed to between the Company and NextGen

NextGen, a privately held Canadian exploration company, provides RooGold's shareholders with an excellent opportunity to enter into the battery metals space through its vast portfolio of exploration-stage properties in Liberia targeting lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, along with additional prospectivity for gold, copper and zinc. NextGen currently holds three mineral reconnaissance licenses in Liberia totaling 1,566 sq km, and is on the verge of obtaining four additional reconnaissance licenses that will add 760 sq km to its overall property package.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Vishal Gupta, M.Sc., P. Geo, has been appointed interim President & CEO of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a CSE-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada. Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

RooGold Closes Property Acquisition

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer

Further to its September 30, 2021 news release, RooGold is pleased to announce, with Australian regulatory clearance obtained, the final closing of the definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Aussie Precious Metals Corp. ("APMC") in which RooGold has effectively acquired a 100% interest in APMC's Trilby and Lorne properties ("Properties") in New South Wales (NSW) Australia. The Issuer issued four million (4,000,000) common shares (the "Purchase Shares") to the shareholders ("Shareholders") of APMC in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of APMC with the Properties held in APMC's wholly owned Australian subsidiary. The Purchase Shares have now been released from escrow subject to voluntary undertakings as to when such Purchase Shares may be traded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

High Grade Gold Assays Returned from Prospect Sampling at Gold Star Project, New South Wales

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer

RooGold ispleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Gold Star project (EL 9215) located within the New England Orogenic Terrain in New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

High Grade Gold Assays Returned From Prospect Sampling At Lorne Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold is pleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Lorne project (EL 9232) in the highly gold prospective Peel manning-fault system within the New England Orogenic Terrain, New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Announces Extension of Non-Binding LOI with Canasil Resources

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) has entered into an agreement to amend the non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper, pursuant to which the parties have extended the outside date to enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction from December 20, 2022 until January 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Advance United Reports 4.6% High-Grade Copper and Critical Metals at Buck Lake Property, Sault-Ste Marie Area, Ontario

Highlights

  • 2022 work program identifies half kilometer mineralized Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) zone anomaly with assay results testing up to 4.89% copper including other critical metal assets.
  • 10 of 15 drill hole results currently reported including drill hole BL-22-06, intersecting 4.59% copper, high grade copper over 3.2 meters in a 11.75 meter zone averaging 1.51% copper and containing notable zinc, gold, and silver values.
  • Additional assay results from the 5 remaining drill holes are expected to be reported by the Company in Q1 2023.

Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results for 10 of 15 diamond drill holes completed on the Buck Lake Property in Sault-Ste Marie, Ontario with additional results expected to be reported in early 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gold79 Is Set to Drill Its Gold Chain Project in Early 2023

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is ready to execute a 1,100 meter drill program at its Gold Chain Project, in Arizona in early 2023. The Company has secured a drill contractor and completed site preparation to commence drilling in early 2023. The drill program will focus on following up the high-grade sampling results from Sheep Trail and demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein system to the southwest.

Derek Macpherson, President, CEO & Director stated, "Our recent financing, the option agreement with Kinross at Jefferson Canyon and sale of non-core assets have strengthened the Company's balance sheet and allows Gold79 to undertake this 1,100-meter drill program at the Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona. While we view demonstrating the strike extent of the Tyro vein as a logical step towards developing a resource, I believe that following up on high-grade sampling results at Sheep Trail, approximately 2 kilometers away from our 2021 high-grade drill results in the Banner area, could go a long way toward demonstrating the higher-grade nature and overall scale of the Gold Chain project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Amends Option Agreement and Proposes Share Consolidation

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that it has further amended the payment schedule under its option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Golden Minerals Company ("GMC") (NYSE American and TSX:AUMN) with respect to the Santa Maria Project

Pursuant to the terms of the amended Option Agreement, in order to acquire the Santa Maria Project, Fabled is now required make the final US$2,000,000 payment under the Option Agreement (US$1,000,000 of which was previously due on December 4, 2022, and the remainder of which was previously due in four equal quarterly installments beginning on March 31, 2023) as follows:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada as Board member and Representing Director and the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama to the Board of Directors.

It is with great respect and gratitude that we announce the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada from the Board of Directors of Japan Gold Corp. and as the Representing Director of Japan Gold KK, the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Going forward, Mr. Yamada will join the Japan Gold Board of Advisors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Yorbeau Announces Termination of Option Agreement on the Rouyn Project

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") announced today that IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") has terminated its option to purchase a 100% interest in Yorbeau's Rouyn property under the definitive option agreement between Yorbeau and IAMGOLD dated December 14, 2018 (the " Option Agreement "). IAMGOLD has indicated to Yorbeau that it has reviewed its options with the Rouyn project with respect to which it has invested significant funds over the last four years, and that the decision to terminate was due, among other factors, to its current decision to delay new investments in order to focus first on the Côté Gold Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

