RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Vishal Gupta, M.Sc., P. Geo, has been appointed interim President & CEO of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a CSE-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada. Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE

Previously, he worked as an equity research analyst and investment banker covering the mining sector for a number of Toronto-based financial institutions including Desjardins Securities, Cormark Securities, Dundee Capital Markets, Fraser Mackenzie and Global Financial. During his tenure in capital markets, Mr. Gupta performed independent technical due diligence, M&A advisory and comprehensive valuation analysis on a wide variety of resource projects across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Nicaragua.

Mr. Gupta holds a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Toronto, and started his career as an exploration geologist for junior resource companies where he was involved in the planning, preparation, execution and reconciliation of exploration programs.

Mr. Gupta stated, "I look forward to assisting RooGold in achieving its corporate objectives during this delicate phase of its life cycle. Management's top priority is to streamline operations and generate meaningful geological progress on the Company's vast property portfolio in Australia. The Company's Board of Directors will continue its search for a permanent President & CEO who will lead RooGold towards generating long-term incremental shareholder value."

Carlos Espinosa has resigned from his position as CEO of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

-------------------

RooGold is also pleased to report that Kym Revington, BSc (Hons), MSc, MAIG, has been appointed as Country Manager (Australia) of RooGold. Mr. Revington is a New South Wales (Australia) based geologist with over 20 years' experience in the mining and exploration industry, and has worked across a diverse range of commodities and deposit styles, specialising in gold exploration. He is a discovery-driven exploration geologist with experience leading teams at various stages of project development.

Mr. Revington's career has ranged from greenfields exploration, to discovery and delivery of JORC compliant resources as well as near and in-mine exploration, throughout Australia and Africa. He has been involved in several discoveries including the Havana deposit, part of the world-class Tropicana gold project, and he played a significant part in the discovery of the multi-million ounce Bibra gold deposit (Karlawinda Project).

After 10 years with Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO), where he held a senior role in IGO's greenfields target generation and project generation team, Mr. Revington has been providing consulting services to a range of mineral exploration companies and generating highly prospective early-stage mineral exploration projects throughout New South Wales.

By mutual agreement, Alexandra Bonner, who held the post of VP Exploration, has resigned from her position with RooGold to pursue other opportunities. Management thanks Ms. Bonner for her important assistance and stewardship of RooGold's resource property acquisition and exploration activities in Australia, and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

--------------------

About RooGold Inc.

RooGold Inc. is a Canada-based junior venture mineral exploration company which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km 2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Bilodeau
(416) 910-1440
info@roogoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in applicable forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTSRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

