IIROC Trade Resumption - ABST

Trading resumes in:

Company: Absolute Software Corporation

TSX Symbol: ABST

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c8624.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Absolute Software to be Acquired by Crosspoint Capital Partners for Enterprise Value of US$870 Million

Absolute shareholders to receive US$11.50 per share in cash

  • The transaction is valued at US$657 million exclusive of Absolute's debt
  • The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 34% over Absolute's closing share price of US$8.58 on May 10, 2023

Absolute Software ™ (" Absolute " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced it has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with funds affiliated with Crosspoint Capital Partners, L.P. (" Crosspoint "), (the " Arrangement Agreement ") whereby Crosspoint has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company (the " Acquisition ").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Absolute Software Named Winner of Three Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced the company has won three awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

  • Next Gen Cyber Resilience Solution: Absolute Application Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS)
  • Editor's Choice Ransomware Data Security Solution: Absolute Ransomware Response
  • Top Chief Information Security Officer: Samir Sherif, CISO, Absolute Software

Ensuring they remain healthy, installed, and working effectively across their customer base.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

New Research From Absolute Software Underscores Security and Compliance Challenges Remain Across Distributed Workforces

Report reveals OS fragmentation, endpoint and network complexity creating false sense of security for enterprises

Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced new research revealing the increasing complexity in enterprise device environments, including operating system (OS) fragmentation and volume of applications, is impacting security and compliance posture.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Absolute Software Declares Quarterly Dividend, Will Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2023.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

