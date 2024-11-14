Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Metals Incorporated

TSX-Venture Symbol: OM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:15 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/14/c8780.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals
OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Feasibility Study ("FS") is now fully underway, with an expected completion date in Q2 2025.

Since early 2023, PPML has engaged with its key technical and strategic advisors to optimize the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment Update (‘'PEA''). The objective was to complete Definition Studies to compare key concepts, otherwise known as trade-off studies, typically performed during the Pre-Feasibility study stage.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Provides Update at Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V:OM ; OTCQX:OMZNF ; FRANKFURT:0B51 ) is pleased to provide an update on the activities being carried out this summer as part of the development of the Gaspé Copper project.

Mr. Robert Wares, President and CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: "Since the beginning of the summer, significant work has been completed marking key advances in our efforts to eventually re-open the mine. Our 2024 drilling program is progressing well, as is surface water characterization of the mine site and surrounding area, both of which will continue into the fall. Detailed sampling of the pit waters as well as experimental fishing downstream from the mine site are also planned to better understand the health of fish populations and the potential impacts of pit dewatering. Publication of the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) is still scheduled for early 2025. In parallel with our technical work, we are pleased to support local community activities by sponsoring several events."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate Update (" 2024 MRE ") for the Pine Point Project ("Pine Point" or "the Project"), located near Hay River, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by BBA Inc. ("BBA") and PLR Resources Inc. and will form the resource base for a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is planned to officially start in Q3 2024. Cut-off grades are based on estimated long-term metal prices, mining costs, metal recoveries, concentrate transport, and smelter costs. The definition drill program supporting the 2024 MRE was executed between 2018 and 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Copper Mountain as part of the Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec.

The updated MRE (see Table 1 below) comprises an open-pit Indicated Resource of 495 million tonnes grading 0.37% CuEq , representing a 30% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported copper-only Inferred Resource (see April 28, 2022 press release), as well as greater than 99% conversion rate from Inferred to Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×