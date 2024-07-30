Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)
Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (“Heritage ” or the “Company ”) is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the “Plan ”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,920,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the “Options ”). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook” and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company’s estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company’s projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Click here to connect with Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66)
Mining in Ontario is big business. In 2021, Ontario’s mining industry produced roughly C$11.1 billion worth of minerals, accounting for 20 percent of Canada’s total production value. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources. That’s why the Fraser Institute has ranked Ontario among the top 15 jurisdictions worldwide for investment attractiveness.
Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario,e paving the way for the development of a domestic supply chain for the country.Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project is a strategically assembled district-scale project with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust existing infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with more than 100 years of combined experience working within the natural resources sector.
The Drayton-Black Lake project is a district-scale asset with a rich history, but a single company has never operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth.
As a result, Heritage Mining is launching the first systematic exploration program that will identify promising deposits throughout the entire area of this historic region from a low-grade, high-tonnage perspective.
The company entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. to acquire 50 mining claims in the Split Lake zone adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project. Heritage will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Split Lake property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 common shares.
“Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work,” CEO Peter Schloo stated in an interview.
The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals.
Heritage Mining’s management team has a proven track record in the mining industry and has overseen transactions exceeding C$15 billion. In addition, the team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.
The 14,229-hectare project has undergone significant historical exploration, including more than 176 holes drilled, with high-grade gold and copper discoveries. The project is located in a mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-friendly government.
The Alcona Area has been approved for Phase II Drill Program to define its deposit potential.
The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurrences. Contact Bay is also located in Ontario andt is in the exploration phase, with targets identified for exploratory drilling.
Geophysical interpretation of the Contact Bay area along with findings from the 2023 prospecting program, suggest geological similarities to other Archean nickell-copper-PGE occurrences and deposits.
Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. He has held senior executive and director positions in a number of private companies, a majority in the precious metals sector including CFO of Spirit Banner Capital and VP of corporate development and interim CFO for Ion Energy. Schloo is also currently a director of Pacific Empire Minerals. (PEMC). His past successes include over C$80 million in associated capital raising opportunities involving public and private companies.
Patrick Mohan is a 35-year investor relations veteran and is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Mohan Group. Mohan is also on the board of Metals Creek Resources Corp. Previously, he occupied the position of president, CEO, director and head of investor relations at Kitrinor Metals. Mohan’s past successes include the development of the Cote Gold Project and the sale of Trelawney Mining & Exploration to IAMGOLD for C$585 million (US$595 million) in cash In 2012.
Wray Carvelas has provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. As a senior executive at DRA Global he was responsible for the growth and development of the business in both North and South America. The mandate was to grow business in the Americas, both organically and inorganically without any significant capital base. Carvelas also held positions at KBR, ELB, and De Beers, involving management of development, production, and metallurgical (R&D and capital management) responsibilities.
Rachel Chae, with over eight years of experience, has served as CFO for various publicly traded companies, including several Canadian junior mineral exploration companies. She holds the chartered professional accountant designation working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
James Fairbairn is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and management reporting. Fairbairn has served as a senior officer and/or director in both public and privately held companies.
Patrick Sullivan is a mining, M&A and securities lawyer at a national law firm with a decade of experience in the junior mineral exploration sector. He has acted on several significant global mining transactions including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond, and Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation. Sullivan also has significant experience advising on mineral stream and royalty finance transactions.
Rick Horne has over 40 years of experience as an economic geologist. His experience includes senior roles with Acadian Mining (Atlantic Gold) as chief geologist and with Dufferin Gold Mine (Resource Capital Gold) as chief geologist and mine manager. Horne is an expert in lode gold systems, structural geology and geological mapping spending 22 years with NS Energy and Mines focussing on Bedrock mapping.
Mitchel Lavery has over 45 years’ experience in the exploration and development of mining projects with several junior and major mining companies. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, ON; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d’Or, QC; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, QC. He is the president and a director of Seahawk Gold. and is a qualified person under NI-43-101 regulations.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 25, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Zone 3 Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon survey "SGH Soils" report has been received and are very encouraging. The Company also has updated the drill program to focus on Zone 3 with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.
Highlights:
The Zone 3 SGH analysis suggest stronger gold anomalies when compared to the SGH orientation survey at Alcona (Figure 1,2,3,4)
Drill program updated to focus on Zone 3 historical and SGH Anomalies (Figure 4)
Zone 10 SGH results pending
"The Zone 3 results from the SGH survey are very encouraging in relation to Alcona and therefore support evaluating SGH anomalies with diamond drilling at Zone 3. Drilling to commence in short order. Drill pads and waterline trail have been completed. We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 1 – Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Figure 2 - Zone 3 (Left) and Alona (Right) SGH Gold Pathfinder Class Map.
Figure 3: HML – DBL - Zone 3 - SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map
Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).
Figure 4 - HML-DBL-Zone3 SGH "Gold" Pathfinder Class Map with Planned Drill Holes
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 17, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a report entitled Orientation Survey for Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon Interpretation (" SGH "). The results of the report show a very positive correlation to existing gold mineralization on the property ( Alcona Area). Based on these positive results the Company will proceed in using SGH surveys to identify new targets as well as focus in on existing permitted drill target areas.
The Company is also pleased to announce SGH soil results are pending from Zone 3 and Zone 10.
Highlights:
The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent. Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Figure 3).
The SGH confidence rating for the Alcona survey assigned to the anomalies averages 5.0 on a scale of 6.0. The rating for the Alcona Orientation Survey results indicates that there is a high probability that gold mineralization is present, thereby supporting a property wide survey.
Predicted Gold Mineralization (Figure 3) complemented by Halo anomaly illustrating possible presence of Redox Zone (Figure 4) an environment associated with gold mineralization.
Zone 3 SGH Soils results are expected within the next week (Figure 5).
"The results from the SGH survey are very encouraging. We have already incorporated the SGH sampling into our current program with results pending from Zone 3 (Figure 5) (results expected within the next week) and Zone 10 with additional priority target areas to follow. We believe this will be a key exploration tool to advance target areas to drill ready status while remaining efficient in capital deployment.
Furthermore, as mineralization in the area holds similar characteristics, we will also be incorporating this process into our non-core projects, Contact Bay and Scattergood.
We look forward to updating the market on further developments of our program in the very near future." Commented Peter Schloo, President CEO and Director of Heritage.
SGH – Overview
Location of SGH orientation program at the Alcona Area (Figure 1) with focused area of confirmed mineralization at the Alcona Area (Figure 2)
Figure 1 – Reduced-to-Pole Magnetic Intensity over Bedrock Geology
Figure 2 Alcona Area orientation grid soil sampling 2024
Map Legend (Figure 3 & 4)
The SGH Class maps are the plot of the sums of the particular hydrocarbon class in parts-per-trillion concentration. The dark blue areas of these maps represent very low or non-detect values or areas where no samples were taken. For plotting purposes the values at the Reporting Limit are plotted as one-half of this filtering, or one-half of 1.0 ppt. The hotter (Red to Purple) colours represent higher concentrations of the sum of the hydrocarbon class with the highest values being purple in colour. The lowest concentrations that may be at 0.5 ppt, are shown in blue.
Figure 1: Heritage Mining – ALCONA SGH "GOLD" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP
Mineralization exists at these locations as a vertical projection beneath these anomalies (Yellow outline).
Figure 2: Heritage Mining – Alcona SGH "REDOX" PATHFINDER CLASS MAP
Alcona
The Alcona Area had 88 samples collected on a square grid with sample spacing of approximately 25m. These samples were received by Actlabs and were sorted. After drying and subsequent sieving, the samples were analyzed in the Organics Laboratory. Samples were extracted and analyzed by Gas Chromatography coupled with Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS). The data was processed and initial mapping completed. After review and interpretation, a second set of SGH Class maps was developed. The background SGH information, site interpretation and final maps were then entered into the SGH Interpretation Report. The overall precision of the SGH analysis for the samples at the Alcona Area Soil Survey was excellent as demonstrated by 6 samples taken from this survey which were used for laboratory replicate analysis and were randomized within the analytical run list. The average Coefficient of Variation (%CV) of the replicate results for the samples in this survey was 9.1% which represents an excellent level of analytical performance especially at such low parts-per-trillion concentrations.
Zone 3 SGH Program
Figure 5 – Zone 3 - SGH Locations – Pending
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake, Contact Bay and Scattergood projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . The projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 1 8 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its $750,000 non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 12, 2024 (the " Offering ") is now fully subscribed. Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage, has subscribed for 2,430,000 Units (as defined below) at an aggregate purchase price of C$121,500.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. We thank everyone in advance for a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to:
10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").
4,166,666 Flow-Through units (" FT Units ') of the Company at a price of 0.06 per FT Unit, for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 (the " Offering ")
Each Unit and FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ").
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").
The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") remains higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the " Acceleration Trigger Date "), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to June 28, 2024 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
Investor Relations
Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: nsimon@investor3.ca
Telephone: (647) 258-3310
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
V ANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 12, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a $750,000 non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to fund its upcoming exploration program, and working capital.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company intends to issue up to:
10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").
4,166,666 Flow-Through units (" FT Units ') of the Company at a price of 0.06 per FT Unit, for aggregate proceeds of up to $250,000 (the " Offering ")
Each Unit and FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant ").
Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").
The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry option whereby the Company can trigger an accelerated 30-day expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") remain higher than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. On the 10th consecutive trading day above $1.00 (the " Acceleration Trigger Date "), the Expiry Time may be accelerated to 30 trading days after the Acceleration Trigger Date by the issuance of a news release announcing such acceleration, within two trading days of the Acceleration Trigger Date.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to June 28, 2024 and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.
"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from current institutional holders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders both on market and in the private placement. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closure." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
Investor Relations
Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
Email: nsimon@investor3.ca
Telephone: (647) 258-3310
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 3, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of a new land position within the Western Wabigoon totaling ~6,397 Ha through two asset acquisition agreements with PTX Metals Inc. (CSE:PTX) ("PTX Metals") and Shear Gold Exploration Corp. ("Shear Gold"), forming the Scattergood project ("SG"). The Company is also pleased to announce exploration plans for the SG project as well as a corporate update.
Highlights:
1) Scattergood Project:
Highly prospective, significant land position along strike of Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud – Pelham Deposit totaling (260,000 oz Au NI 43-101 Resource) totaling ~ 6,397Ha (Figure 1, 2)
Numerous intrusives with mineralized contacts in mineralized volcanic host rock effected by complex structural features
Discovery potential for Au, Cu, Ni, Zn, PGE
Excellent Access by paved highway and logging roads
2) Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program:
Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling
"We are excited to be apart of the rapidly growing Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt with notable neighbour's such as Dynasty Gold, Dryden Gold and Kenorland Minerals. Our new shareholders by way of acquisition agreement (PTX Metals (CSE:PTX) and Shear Gold Exploration Corp.) chose Heritage Mining to lead the charge on their land packages based on our aggressive and systematic in field programs and experienced technical team.
Furthermore, the structure of the transaction is favorable to current market conditions as there is no minimum spend requirements, enabling Heritage to continue uninterrupted on current priority initiatives while solidifying a new position in a highly sought after area near our current project portfolio.
The Scattergood project has further solidified our position within Northwestern Ontario, Canada totaling over 27,000 Ha within one of the last under explored greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario, Canada leading into what we believe to be one of the best precious and base metal markets in decades.
We look forward to advancing the project to drill ready status in a systematic manner and providing further updates on our exploration programs in the very near future. Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.
Figure 1 – Heritage Project Portfolio in Northwestern Ontario, Canada
Figure 2 – Heritage Mining, Scattergood Area Map, Ontario, Canada
Scattergood Project
The Scattergood Project straddles the lower segment of Wapageisi group volcanic rock and felsic intrusive bodies including the Taylor Lake Stock, Meggisi Pluton, and Scattergood Lake stock as well as numerous late stage minor intrusives. Structurally, the project is complex with the north-northeast trending Taylor Lake Fault and Trout River deformation zone running through parts of the property. There is evidence of hydrothermal fluids acting on volcanic rocks indicating an ideal environment for the formation of gold rich ore bodies. This combination of structural features and felsic intrusives within or nearby volcanic rocks are key features to many of the local gold occurrences.
Asset Purchase Agreements Summary – Scattergood Project
Shear Gold Asset Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Shear Gold dated May 31, 2024, Heritage agreed to issue C$100,000 in common shares to Shear Gold over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.5% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 4,508.28 Ha.
PTX Metals Asset Purchase Agreement
Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with a subsidiary of PTX Metals dated May 31, 2024, C$100,000 in common shares over an 18 month period ($15,000 on signing, $35,000 in six months from signing and $50,000 in 18 months from signing) together with the grant of a 1.0% NSR (0.5% buyback for C$500,000) for 1,888.72 Ha.
Planned 2024 Scattergood Exploration Program
The 2024 exploration program for this project will include: Compilation and digitization of historical work, 3D geological model, geophysical interpretation, structural interpretation, prospecting, soil sampling, drill targets, drilling.
Corporate Update
The Company has also agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share, in full satisfaction of certain contractual obligations.
The Company also signed an agreement with VHLA Media, pursuant to which VHLA Media agreed to provide digital content, marketing, and media distribution services to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, such marketing services are to be provided over a one month period, commencing on May 31, 2024, for a fee of $25,000.
Qualified Person
Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
For further information, please contact:
Heritage Mining Ltd.
Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA
President, CEO and Director
Phone: (905) 505-0918
Email: peter@heritagemining.ca
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.