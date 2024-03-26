- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Heritage Mining Gears up for 2024 Exploration at Drayton-Black Lake Project
“We're poised for the next discovery in Northwestern Ontario. Our belt has seen a significant amount of attention. We've been there for almost two years, (and) our property has the highest, or the most, amount of historical mineral occurrences,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining.
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is gearing up for more drilling in 2024 following a successful drill program in 2023, the results of which confirmed the presence of multiple high-grade instances of gold and silver mineralization.
“We're advancing, and we were probably the most active in 2023 from an exploration perspective,” said Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining. “So we have a lot of news to come and, you know, the stocks are looking really good.”
The company will be conducting ground induced polarization drilling to further define the deposit potential at the Alcona and New Millennium targets within its flagship Drayton-Black Lake project.
“From a technical standpoint, we're poised for the next discovery in Northwestern Ontario,” Schloo said. "Our belt has seen a significant amount of attention. We've been there for almost two years, (and) our property has the highest, or the most, amount of historical mineral occurrences. We have a team that has brought multiple projects from exploration through to production, and we're very boots-on-the-ground active and mobilizing right now."
Watch the full interview with Peter Schloo, president and CEO of Heritage Mining, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Heritage Mining (CSE:HML). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Heritage Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Heritage Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Heritage Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
