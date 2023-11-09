Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We're proud to highlight a diverse roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies at our upcoming Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "A special thanks to our partner Harbor Access and to all of the participating companies that demonstrate value and resilience in this unique market."

"Our Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference is not just an event; it's an opportunity for investors in North America to uncover the hidden gems among global small and mid-cap companies trading on the OTC," said Jonathan Paterson, Founder of Harbor Access. "By connecting investors with these opportunities, we aim to build long-lasting partnerships that benefit both investors and the companies poised for long-term success. Together, we can create a more vibrant and diversified investment landscape, bringing value to all parties involved."

November 16 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR
10:30 AM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQX: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
11:00 AM
MustGrow Biologics Corporation 		OTCQB: MGROF | TSXV: MGRO
11:30 AM Boardwalktech Software Corporation OTCQB: BWLKF | TSXV: BWLK
12:00 PM
CleanTech Lithium PLC 		OTCQX: CTLHF | AIM: CTL
12:30 PM EnviroGold Global Limited OTCQB: ESGLF | CSE: NVRO
1:00 PM VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. OTCQB: VSBGD / VSBGF | CSE: VSBY
1:30 PM Amerigo Resources Ltd. OTCQX: ARREF | TSX: ARG


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a surface prospecting program in October 2023 at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake 2023 Prospecting Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×