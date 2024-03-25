Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Goodness Growth Holdings Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Call to April 1, 2024

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that, due to scheduling conflicts, it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year results conference call for the year ended December 31, 2023 to Monday, April 1, 2024 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that day, Monday, April 1, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/669854452 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Managing Director
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com
(612) 314-8995 		Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Corporate Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476



