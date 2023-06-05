Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement


Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF)("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 12,500,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's properties and general working capital.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finder's fees of up to 8% cash, 8% warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), and up to 8% units (the "Finder's Units"). Each Finder's Unit will be comprised of one common share and one half of one warrant (each whole warrant a "Finder's Unit Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant and Finder's Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: use of proceeds from the financing. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

cse stockscse:gtchgetchell goldgold developmentGold Investing
GTCH:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Plans a Dozen Additional Drill Pads at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans a Dozen Additional Drill Pads at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project"), the Company is applying for an additional twelve drill pads.

The Fondaway Canyon gold project is host to a large, 'at surface' Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") reporting:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) invites all shareholders and precious metals investors to visit us at Booth #2341 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. President Mike Sieb will lead a contingent exhibiting in the Investor Exchange that includes our senior exploration team that will gladly address any technical or investment questions.

This will mark the first major global conference attended since the Fondaway Canyon Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Technical Report was published on February 1, 2023. That report models both an open pit and underground operation, similar to existing Nevada gold producers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp.: Invitation to VRIC Booth 135

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023. All attending investors are cordially invited to visit the Getchell Gold team at Booth #135.

Notable VRIC keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stamp saying "approved"

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Centerra Gold Up on EIA Approval for Öksüt Mine

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up last Friday (June 2), opening at 19,672.25.

After ending May down more than 3 percent, the index kicked off June by inching up, spurred on by higher commodities prices. Gold was back up above US$1,980 per ounce this week, with silver also seeing gains to trade almost at US$24 per ounce.

"Whatever variables you're looking at, whatever you think might be driving gold today — I think basically we set that aside, we look at the macro. And the macro I think is we're heading for a recession," said Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com. “That's very bullish for safe-haven assets, which include gold and silver."

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar with uranium

Top Stories This Week: Gold Ends May in the Red, Namibia News Spooks Uranium Stocks

The month of May is now over, and for gold it was a time of downward momentum. After rising to the US$2,050 per ounce level early on, the yellow metal finished the period at around US$1,960, up from its lowest point of about US$1,940.

This week brought a resolution on the debt ceiling, with US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy taking a proposed deal to Congress. By Thursday (June 1), it had made it through both the House and the Senate, allowing the country to avoid a default. The news came only a few days ahead of the deadline, which was set for this coming Monday (June 5).

With the deal now approved, the debt ceiling has been suspended until January 1, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
chris blasi, gold chunks

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Market Now in Third Leg, Here's What Comes Next

Gold has spent a fair amount of time above US$2,000 per ounce this year, although more recently it's pulled back.

What has demand for the yellow metal looked like in 2023? Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, said he's seen high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth buyers entering the market.

"January, February started off a little on the slow side. Then comes March, and here in the US we had this banking crisis — the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank up in New York and then most recently First Republic Bank. What we've seen is a large influx of what we call high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors," he said during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)

Snowline Gold Purchases Mineral Property Portfolio with Historical Drill Results Of 2.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 96.0 Metres on Intrusive Target Near Rogue Project’s Valley Discovery

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce purchase from two arm's-length entities of a mineral property portfolio comprising 92 claims in the vicinity of its Rogue Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Historical work on these claims suggests the presence of multiple reduced-intrusion related gold systems (RIRGS) within the Rogue Plutonic Complex, the geological system which hosts Snowline's Valley discovery. A historical diamond drill intersection at the "Reid" target roughly 8 km east of Valley and 4 km east of Gracie reported 2.1 g/t Au over 96.0 m within 234.7 m of 0.94 g/t Au, including high-grade intersections of 76.9 g/t Au and 26.7 g/t Au over 1.5 m each, within a granodiorite stock with similarities to the Valley intrusion. These results have not been verified by the Company, but descriptions of geology and mineralization intersected by this drilling, including visible gold in sheeted quartz veins and the poly-phase nature of the intrusion, are consistent with observations made in drilling at Valley, demonstrating the potential for regional gold fertility.

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona.

Following issuance of a draft Decision Memorandum ("DM") and Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at Sunnyside in late January 2023, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has continued to move through the final permitting steps. On March 13, 2023, the 45-day Objection Period concluded, and resulted in two objections from parties that made previous comments during the USFS public comment period in 2021. The USFS confirmed with the Company that it completed the mail-out of objection responses on May 26, thereby ending the Objection Response Period.

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Silver Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

×