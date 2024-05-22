Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Hobart to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Hobart is a seasoned legal professional with a strong background in securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions within the mining industry. He brings extensive experience advising Canadian and international clients on public equity and debt offerings, mining asset transactions, joint ventures, and mining agreements.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Hobart to Getchell's board of directors." said Mr. Bob Bass , Chairman of Getchell Gold Corp. "His expertise in securities law, corporate finance, and deep understanding of the mining sector will be invaluable as we advance our gold exploration projects in Nevada ."

Mr. Hobart currently serves on the board of Galleon Gold Corp. and, as a partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, Michael is a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector.

"I am excited to join the Getchell board and believe that the Fondaway Canyon gold project, with its large mineral resource estimate, located in Nevada , a premier mining jurisdiction, coupled with the strong gold price, will be an attractive acquisition target for gold producers." said Mr. Hobart. "I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving the value recognition this project deserves."

The Company further announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,575,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp:

Getchell Gold Corp is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its 100% owned Fondaway Canyon gold project. The Company is committed to responsible exploration and development practices to maximize shareholder value.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Forward looking statements:

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/22/c9993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldGTCH:CNXCSE:GTCHPrecious Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold
