- Genesis League Sports (GLS), the new sports gaming platform being built on the blockchain, today announced it would formally launch its tokenomics system, including token staking, integration of additional in-game currencies, and the launch of its own stablecoin .

The game's new ecosystem will pave the way for its official game launch of Genesis League Goals (GLG), the soccer-based card strategy game which is set to release in early 2023.

As of November 8th , at the Genesis League Sports website users will be able to stake the GLS governance token , $GLX, to claim both $GLX and the Genesis League Game Time token ($GLGT) as result. $GLGT will be used to participate in exclusive or presale drops and events on the GLG platform. Starting on November 11, 2022 , users will also be able to burn $GLX tokens and mint the stablecoin , $GLUSD, which will be the main in-game currency.

At the time of $GLUSD minting, the Genesis League Sports website will support the functionality for the entire ecosystem. Users with an existing Genesis League account will be able to log in to the GLS website and manage their $GLX, $GLUSD, and $GLGT.

Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, CEO of GLS and GameFi company, Splinterlands, expressed excitement at this new stage for the gaming platform.

"We are truly cutting a path for the new era of sports gaming by building Genesis League Sports on Web3 in order to enhance the gamer experience," he said. "We are intentional and thoughtful in our approach to our tokenomics system, and we are always thinking of the game's longevity and our professionalism as a company navigating the new frontier of blockchain technology. This launch will be a great next step for our GLS community."

Participants are encouraged to sign up for a free account at goals.genesisleaguesports.com to start engaging with the platform in anticipation of its full release next year, with card packs also available now for presale on the site.

About Genesis League Sports:

Genesis League Sports (GLS) is a Web 3.0-based mobile sports gaming platform created in 2022 by the same team behind leading blockchain gaming development company, Splinterlands. The platform, set to release its first game, Genesis League Goals, in early 2023 in partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA), will make use of blockchain technology and its capacities for users to truly own, trade, and hold in-game assets, while earning real-world rewards. The company will also use this technological foundation to bring about operability between the other sports games planned for the platform. GLS has already seen strong enthusiasm for its new offering to gamers, with more than 200,000 packs sold in its presale shortly after release. To learn more about GLS, please visit goals.genesisleaguesports.com .

Media Contact:
Liam Labistour
(302) 440-6295
348153@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-league-sports-announces-expansive-tokenomics-system-301670907.html

SOURCE Genesis League Sports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm delivers a new type of experience for competitors of all skill levels, with verifiability powered by the Hedera Consensus Service

A new competition has arrived in Apex Legends. Today, Realm, a new automated esports platform from Eric Faust ( Co-Founde r of Realm) and, Laura Wilson ( Co-Founder of Realm), John Chase (Ex-Amazon, Abe Books) Carter Smith (Former Circus, acquired by Realm) and Ken McGaffey (Former owner of Third Impact Esports, Ex DARPA and Meta) is launching in Apex Legends, with over $150,000 in prize money offered in its first season. Realm will kick off its inaugural season in the EMEA region this month, expanding to North America in Season 2, which kicks off in February 2023 . Realm is one of the first platforms where pro and semi-pro players alike can engage in a competitive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pimax Frontier 2022 Online Event to Unveil New Industry-Leading VR 3.0 Product

The annual Pimax Frontier 2022 event will be held on November 9 th at 5pm EST ( 2pm PST ) where industry-leading VR 3.0 product(s) will be announced, which is expected to ignite a new expansion of the VR market.

Frontier 2022 event link: https://www.youtube.com/c/PimaxVR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenues Grew 21% to an All-time Quarterly Record $204.3 Million

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reflecting the expectation for steady operating performance in the fourth quarter, the Company also narrowed its full-year guidance ranges for net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AI LEADER ALTERED STATE MACHINE TO LAUNCH "SMART FOOTBALL" GAME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FIFA

GAMING EXPERIENCE KICKS OFF WITH PREDICTION GAME THAT WILL BE PLAYABLE DURING FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022

-Altered State Machine, the leader in Web3 artificial intelligence announced today a new ground-breaking partnership with FIFA to launch AI LEAGUE : FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022 EDITION a "smart football" game experience that begins with a prediction challenge that will be playable during the FIFA World Cup™in Qatar.  This groundbreaking innovation from Altered State Machine introduces intelligent (AI) characters to the casual gaming audience. Players can visit www.FIFAworldcupaileague.com to learn more about the prediction game, which officially begins on November 20th on the day of the first game of the FIFA World Cup™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

StretchSense finalizes US$7.6m capital raise with major investment from Par Equity

Motion-capture leader to expand global sales and support and accelerate development of new sensor technology for emerging applications

StretchSense a global leader in high-precision motion capture technology for the gaming and animation sectors has completed a US$7.6m (NZ$13.3m) Series A investment led by Scotland -based Par Equity with participation by existing StretchSense investors GD1, the NZ-based venture capital firm, and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FaZe Clan Sets Third Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for November 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/737031907
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan (NASDAQ: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

CONTACTS:
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com

Media:
chloe.snyder@fazeclan.com
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com
alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-third-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-november-14-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301669688.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

