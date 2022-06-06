GamingInvesting News

  • Professionals from the gaming and crypto industries assemble to build the world's most unique platform for gamers everywhere .
GDEX, a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse, today announced its key global leadership team. This team comprises veterans from various segments of both the crypto and gaming industries, with portfolios spanning some of the most well-known names in the world such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc.

gDEX Metaverse Core Team

Over the last two years, this team has been hard at work to build the first solution in the market capable of unlocking the true potential of the Metaverse. Meet the team that will change the Gaming experience forever:

CEO - J.D. Salbego A Web3 industry veteran and a strategic leader in the blockchain space for over seven years, J.D is the Founder and CEO of gDEX Metaverse. Prior to this, J.D. founded AnRKey X, a multi-release GameFi studio and one of the first to innovate GameFi back in 2020, and is a familiar name in the gaming, NFT, DeFi, and the Metaverse communities. Aside from being a startup mentor in the Web3 division of the global renowned accelerator Techstars, J.D. is also a Cointelegraph.com contributor & member of their Innovation Circle for Web3 Experts. He is frequently quoted by leading blockchain and crypto media, and is a Web3 keynote speaker at leading conferences around the world including the World Economic Forum. J.D. brings in visionary thinking and a global perspective to this team at gDEX along with his inspiring leadership. He is a celebrated market influencer, internationally followed Web3 subject matter expert, and his work over the years in Web3 has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance etc., including being linked to boosting Japan's economy with blockchain.

COO - Sonalii A Abrol A leader in digital entertainment and Gametech business ecosystems, Sonalii A Abrol has an enviable track record working with exceptional global teams at renowned AAA games publishers and developers. Her experience at brands like Nintendo Australia where she led the execution of releasing multiple 1st party & 3rd party game titles, to Gameloft Australia, and Ubisoft India make her a strong operations leader at gDEX. An engineer turned marketer, Abrol has near 15 years' experience in the APAC markets, with tactile expertise across multiple domains such as digital business operations, strategic growth initiatives, digital marketing and analytics, brand management, organizational communications, team building, and motivation.

CTO - Benj Roberts Benj is a seasoned technology leader and CTO with over twenty years' experience building high performing development and operational technology teams across traditional finance, FinTech, and blockchain-based financial services and startups with leading global Fortune 50-500 corporations like JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, and TD Securities. He inspires a great team of tech professionals at gDEX in building the next generation of gaming tools and experiences. While at JP Morgan, he worked on their Quorum blockchain, for decentralized large-payment interbank settlement ( ~$26BN across 7,000 transactions), and was the key technology advisor for projects serving the Monetary Authority of Singapore , Australia Stock Exchange (replacement with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and smart contract structures across core traded asset classes of ~ $3.5BN daily turnover), Hong Kong Monetary Authority (daily transactions totalling ~$5.2BN ), and the APAC Fintech Ecosystem. Over the years, he managed the Equity and Equity Derivatives trading platforms across Asia-Pacific (including Japan ) building real-time (us & ns) infrastructure and application stacks with 99.999% uptime increasing stability and agility 10-fold through extensive operational, adaptive, and risk management tooling.

CMO - Sesha Kanthamraju A Disney veteran with over 15 years leading marketing and communications for gaming and content across businesses, Sesha joins gDEX to lead the marketing and communications strategy and rollout. He worked across industries including media, advertising agencies to include BBDO India, technology firms like HCL, fintech, financial services and ESG. At Disney, he launched numerous games accross console to mobile and then to online and social including the hugely successful Disney Infinity series, Where's my water, Club Penguin and built fan communities for Star Wars and Marvel across the region. He co-founded Green Vision, an NGO in India that has worked on environmental awareness and sustainability programs since 1992.

Senior/Lead Software Engineer - Julian Muro Julian is a passionate gamer and developer with over a decade's experience in this industry. He worked for best-in-class brands and many fan-favorite IPs such as Sega, Pokemon, Konami, Sony, Square Enix, Terminator, Final Fantasy, Assassin's Creed, and Call of Duty. At gDEX, he is working on creating the world's most innovative platform for the gaming community. He has been deeply involved in Blockchain development for the past seven years and naturally integrated his passion for video games by combining both worlds. To that end he developed one of the first DeFi based blockchain web games ever made and has helped create many high-level NFT marketplaces that have generated millions in sales.

VP of Digital Technology - Dan Crane As a passionate technologist and digital innovator, Dan has been at the cutting edge of technology for more than 20 years now. From both working in and founding tech startups, to his work at the C-level of large corporations, Dan has the breadth of experience one rarely sees in this space, while still maintaining his thirst for the next big idea. At gDEX, Dan leads the team's digital thinking and helps connect gen Z with the best-in-world experiences being built here. At Tatts Group ( $7Bn MC), an Australian top 50 company, Dan led digital teams as Chief Online Officer as well as CEO of their innovation division, with the responsibility of all online product development, digital innovation, and marketing. He built the team from 20 to 80 strong and grew their annual online turnover to more than $1bn .

Head of Games - Ian Tan Gamer of 15 years and in GameFi and crypto for the past couple of years. Ian successfully built a leading and award-winning SEA esports agency with footprints across more than 20 countries. He leads the mandate to bring in the world's best games onto the gDEX platform. Ian drove partnerships with a portfolio of leading gaming companies such as Riot Games, Tencent Games, Moonton (owned by Bytedance), Bandai Namco, Blizzard and many more creating high scaling adoption programs and campaigns for user acquisition, partnerships, and community growth. He played an integral role in creating the major Web3 Play to Earn Esports tournament "GalAxie Cup" with Axie Infinity, FTX, AAve Grant, that GuildFi won.

Head of Guilds & Ecosystem - Adrian Sim A Guild Founder & GameFi Advisor to Star Symphony, Lorcan Gaming, Lambda Society. As a previous entrepreneur, Adrian successfully grew his digital localization company to be the go-to service provider for China Literature, Bilibili, Xiaomi, and more. He embraced the Web3 agenda by co-founding two play-to-earn guilds over the years; The Lambda Clan, an offshoot of Lambda Society that has paid out millions to over 600 scholars worldwide, and Lorcan Gaming, a competitive gaming guild that focuses on organizing Web3 esports events. At gDEX, Adrian is the voice of all guilds in constantly challenging the team to build stronger experiences for all. Adrian has organized education programs onboarding Web2 gamers to Web3 and crypto in his guilds and is also a fervent advocate of being a degen.

Head of Partnerships - Cher Chung Cher is a crypto evangelist who comes from traditional M&A in fortune-500 corporations. She leads the strategic partnership opportunities at gDEX working with internal and external stakeholders. She has actively managed investor relations, strategic partnerships, capital investments and business development activities in the blockchain industry since 2017. Cher has dynamic expertise in the digital assets business, specifically in crypto mining, token launches, CEX & DEX listings, venture capital, custodian services and media. She provided token advisory, led investor rounds and is a shareholder in a number of cutting-edge initiatives like NFT, DeFi and Web3 projects.

Head of Marketing - Rohit Kundliwal A crypto marketer since 2017, Rohit formerly held positions across marketing and community with WazirX (acquired by Binance), and was a strategic consultant in Fortune-500 companies. He brings in a unique marketing expertise into gDEX and is mandated to strengthen the community engagement for the platform.

He has experience managing some of the largest crypto ambassador programs and communities, producing crypto content on YouTube, helped launch India's first crypto merch store by a CEX, and managed some of the biggest influencer marketing programs in crypto.

Product Manager - J.B. Andrew A true gamer at heart, J.B. has over eight years' experience in the gaming industry, and is incredibly passionate about gaming products, indie gamer development, and is now focusing on the Metaverse & NFTs. He is currently obsessed with making the gDEX Metaverse a platform of many firsts for gamers everywhere. As a Gaming Product Manager and Certified PMP, he started his career working for Japanese publishers, conducting the product development and release management of over 150 Japanese games for Western release including Go! Go! Nippon! and the original Higurashi: When They Cry Series, on various platforms such as Sony Playstation 3, the portable mobile game platform Sony Vita, and Steam.

About gDEX Metaverse:

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse. gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximize the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

Join the gDEX Metaverse community:

Website - https://gdexmetaverse.com/
Discord - https://discord.gg/gdexmetaverse
Twitter - https://twitter.com/gDEXMetaverse
Telegram - https://t.me/gdexmetaverse
Telegram News Channel - https://t.me/gdexmetaversenews
Medium - https://gdexmetaverse.medium.com/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/gdexmetaverse
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/gdex-metaverse/

Write in for queries and interviews to: rohit@gdexmetaverse.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" 5th Anniversary Kicks Off & New Players Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team kicked off its special 5th Anniversary with the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All and more in-game campaigns on Friday, June 3 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

It's been 5 years since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released on June 13. In celebration, the 5th Anniversary Part 1 Campaign began on June 3 and features new players Kojiro Hyuga, Davi, Alessandro Delpi, and Filippo Inzars wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. Be sure to check out the in-app and official website for more information.

5th Anniversary Campaign Part 1

It's been 5 years since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released on June 13 .

During the 5th Anniversary Campaign Part 1 new players wearing the JUVENTUS official kit will debut in the JUVENTUS Selection Transfer and JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN: Gifts for All. There will also be other campaigns including the 5th Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket where users can perform up to 500 Transfers for free.

Be sure to check out the in-game news for full details on the celebration.

JUVENTUS Official Event Missions Campaign

Event Period: Friday, June 3 until Tuesday, June 7 (UTC+9)

A special social media app-linked mission campaign begins.

Team up with users from all over the world to complete all the in-game missions and receive in-game rewards. Check the details of the missions and results on the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team social media pages.

Rewards will be given to all players each time a mission is completed.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), announces changes to its board of directors.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Sorin Stoian , Swarmio's CTO, has joined its board of directors. Sorin is a technology visionary with more than 20 years of experience in building and operating large scale technology platforms. Sorin will be guiding the board with technology strategy and direction as Swarmio expands globally with large telecom operators. Each of Larry Taylor and David Sharma have stepped down from the board. Vijai Karthigesu , Swarmio's CEO, has also been appointed as Chair of the Board.

"We would like to thank Larry Taylor and David Sharma for their support and guidance as Swarmio transitioned from a private company to a public one late in 2021." said Vijai Karthigesu , Swarmio's CEO.  "Their experience and input were invaluable to Swarmio at such an important time."

About Swarmio

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information:
Swarmio Investor Website (https://swarmio.media/investors)
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia );

HPIL Announces Shareholders Meeting

HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it will be having a shareholders meeting on June 9 th at 2:PM PST to give the shareholders a complete in depth explanation and plan on the current business status and its moving forward plans. The discussions will be about the following:

  1. Apogee Dynamics status update and its new plans in the EV market.
  2. Humm Token www.hummtoken.com and its confirmed launch date along with its ongoing business model.
  3. World Gaming Group and the launch of "Solomons Revenge" www.solomonsrevenge.com this month along with discussing its future plans on new game development.
  4. World Gaming Group and "ZIPPA" www.zippa.gg and why the delay that will ultimately separate itself from any competition and its confirmed launch date.
  5. Explaining the legal settlements that are now complete.
  6. Future funding.
  7. What the growth plans are for 2022-2023.

"We continue to Wait for the responses from the OTC in regards to when Pink Status will occur as we have done all we can including having all the filings up to date and this has been the toughest of all trying to explain to the shareholders why so long and I understand the frustration, however it is out of our hands", said Stephen Brown CEO.

Karma the Game of Destiny and 1520 Records to Host a Live Music and Pre-Drop NFT Auction Event at Yonkers Brewery June 24, 4-8pm.

The event will feature Music & Metaverse Video collaborations with Karma the Game of Destiny while playing music from the Game's Soundtrack now available on all streaming platforms. Just search Karma the Game of Destiny.

Live performances at Yonkers Brewery by:
Anthony Flammia @FLAMM, -
DK Rosarii (Dèborah Kvam) @DROSARII, and
Lu Castro @WHYNOTCASTRO

KGD will debut "Immersive Alien Worlds" shown via Projection and VR Headsets at the event.

The beer is on KGD and Yonkers Brewery for everyone who registers on the platform.

Karma the Game of Destiny is the leader in the Inter-Reality platform space.

  • KGD has built a platform that transcends the Metaverse.
  • 8 VR Metaverse worlds and a mobile app for gamified classified advertising with amazing content and functions like:
  • instant astrology compatibility,
  • truth or bomb, (when you don't know what to say)
  • hide and zap, (for creepy and inappropriate or rude participants)
  • a real world adult game show,
  • a web-app for Ambassadors to earn income.
  • Ambassadors have 11 level ups for increased earnings while building their audiences

Atari described it as a "Mind Bending Experience." KGD is a futuristic platform that is poised to rock the social scene.

Their 11,000 first run NFTs will be collector items that can pass from generation to generation through blockchain ownership. And unlike many NFTs these are connected to an entire functional entertainment world and an evolutionary change to the Internet.

The Auction will be for the Music and Video NFTs being shown at the Event.

"The Collective Worlds are not going to know what hit them," said Rene Reyes , Founder, "it's like the Metaverse & Internet meets The Hunger Games©. It's way more than VR and AR/3D for mobile. It's an overlay and a revolving door between reality and digital reality both mobile and VR and creating real value for adults by augmenting and integrating social living; It's a multi-interface, hardware agnostic immersive app where the entire world can become the platform's playground and stage. People will be participating in live streams all over the world, connected through this new digital Inter-Reality."

For more information call 855-257-8464 or visit https://www.karmathegame.guru or https://linktr.ee/karmathegame

Media Contact
Karma the Game of Destiny
855-257-8464
337809@email4pr.com

Music/Video NFTs

NFTs based on Game Characters

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs, First Sale on Binance NFT

- BBF Inc. has announced that 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs will be released on the Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, on the 10th of this month. Featuring the beloved characters of Pinkfong Wonderstar, these will be the first collection of the 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' NFTs, First Sale on Binance NFT

For its first collaboration with Binance NFT, BBF Inc. plans to release 2,504 Mystery Box NFTs featuring the adorable characters from Pinkfong Wonderstar, the hit 3D animated series of The Pinkfong Company, on the Binance NFT on the 10th. The Binance NFT Mystery Box 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends NFTs' is designed to enable Play-to-earn and token mining within the game. Detailed sales and event information will be released later on the Binance NFT official website and social media channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a P2E game developed by Day1 Entertainment based on the Pinkfong Baby Shark IP, the world-renowned IP of The Pinkfong Company, after Day1 Entertainment entered into a license agreement with The Pinkfong Company.

Meanwhile, 'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is currently holding a Pre-Registration Event through the official Pre-Registration page ( bbfpreregistration.io/ ) for global user. Those interested can find detailed information about the event on the website and through community channels.

'Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends' is a classic arcade bubble shooter P2E game that is fun and easy to enjoy. Along with various game contents, it is scheduled to be released globally within the first half of this year except South Korea , Vietnam , Singapore , North Korea , and China pursuant to the regulations of each country.

BBF Inc.

BBF Inc. is a U.S.-based operating corporation that oversees the global operation and business of P2E game Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends.

GO2E: WHEN WEB3 REVOLUTIONS COMBINES WITH FITNESS

GO2E, a Web 3.0 fitness app with inbuilt Game-Fi, Social-Fi, and Metaverse elements, is getting ready for a Beta Testing event and is expected to be the next "blockbuster" in the market.

GO2E: WHEN WEB3 REVOLUTIONS COMBINES WITH FITNESS

Recently, the Go2e team announced that the first beta test version of the app is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. Although this version is currently available internally and tested by the development team only, this is believed to be a very positive signal from this potential project.

Despite its recent appearance on the market, GO2E has built a strong community. Through the few images revealed by the development team, many positive reviews from users on social media were recorded for its eye-catching design and user-friendly interface, creating excitement for many players.

After gathering feedback and processing necessary modifications, a public beta test event will be held and open to everyone, especially members of the GO2E community.

For anyone, anywhere, anytime: Combine Web3 revolutions and Fitness

COVID 19 has brought significant losses and difficulties to the world. Beyond the direct impact of the virus on our long-term health, staying indoors and self-isolating has had significant consequences on our mental well-being.

However, let's say there is one good point that COVID holds, then it must be helping people to realize the importance of health. The notion that physical activity helps keep us healthy is old news. People are already aware that exercise is good for them in many ways, but not many people make it a part of their daily routine. The reasons are plenty: not motivated enough, not knowing where to start, not having enough time and necessary supplies, etc.

In the meantime, the Move-to-earn concept is currently "making a splash" throughout the Crypto community, as it allows users to earn passive income while engaging in physical activities.

The GO2E development team considers this to be a golden opportunity to make a positive impact on the community's fitness situation. And just like that, we started the GO2E project.

GO2E - We Go to Earn, Go to Enjoy, Go to Everything

Intending to build a healthy habit that lasts: exercise every day, even if it's just light walking, GO2E utilizes the benefits of Web3 to be more than just a "game" but also a habit former. Users can now have a chance to receive a passive income while engaging in a variety of game modes that suit different players' preferences, including:

  • Go-to-Exclusive Mode:

This is an individual mode that shows the most basic mechanism of GO2E. After equipping NFT Sneakers on the app, each user can earn tokens by moving individually in their way.

  • Go-To-Extend Mode (Under Development):

Compared to the individual mode, this is a team mode where the rate of dropping Mystery Box and OTM earned per user increases. The more people one moves with, the higher this ratio. All users in the same group must have Sneaker NFT and Stamina to participate in Extend Mode.

  • Go-to-Easy Mode (Under Development):

This mode allows players to passively earn at any time. They will be able to earn OTM even if the GO2E app is not actively used. Easy mode will count steps straight from their mobile device's Health Data app as long as the user holds a Sneaker in the app, with a daily limit of 3,000 steps.

  • Go-to-Encounter Function (Under Development):

This is a feature that helps develop GO2E communities, where users worldwide can step back and have more chances to be meaningfully connected in an augmented way.

More than just a "game"

Is Move to earn and Gamefi trendy? Correct. Is GO2E a game inspired by this trend? Also correct. But GO2E shows they're aiming to address a more significant problem: "How do we nudge millions of users to get even just a little more active and keep it on a daily basis?"

GO2E's mission is to establish a sustainable community bringing up the utilization of Web 3.0 and aiming at building a healthy habit that lasts, hope to help thousands improve their lives by making simple changes to their lifestyle — as simple as taking a walk around the block. In the future, GO2E even has plans to partner with sports brands to further popularize this healthy lifestyle.

These early successes demonstrate that GO2E is gradually becoming an innovative mobile solution for the next generation of fitness enthusiasts who want to socialize and be active in virtuality and reality.

GO2E upcoming milestones in 2022

  • Airdrop V1: Now available at https://t.me/Go2E_Airdrop_bot
  • Beta Testing App - Early June
  • NFT Shoebox Sale - Mid June
  • $GTE Public Sale - Mid June
  • Mainnet (Official Launch) - Mid June: With the positive signals received from the community, we have every reason to look forward to a grand launch from GO2E.

About GO2E tokens

1. Governance Token:

  • Token name: Go To E
  • Token Symbol: GTE
  • Total Supply: 1.000.000.000

2. In-game Token:

  • Token name: On The Moon
  • Token Symbol: OTM
  • Total Supply: Unlimited

OFFICIAL WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA

- Website: https://go2e.io/
- Blog: https://blog.go2e.io/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/Go2E_Official
- Discord: https://discord.gg/PPZnvgWw5p

- Telegram Community: https://t.me/Go2E_Official
- Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Go2E_Ann

Media Contact:

Phone: +84878236770, Email: go2e.official@gmail.com

