Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2022 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2022 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website and on the SEC´s website .

Printed copies of the annual financial statements are available free of charge to Fortuna shareholders upon written request.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com



First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of La Guitarra to Sierra Madre

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre") (TSXV: SM) following the receipt of approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) and the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 69,063,076 shares of Sierra Madre at a deemed price of CDN$0.65 per share for an approximate value of CDN$44.9 million or US$35.0 million.

Endeavour Silver Files Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated March 15, 2023, with an effective date of October 6, 2022 in respect of the Company's Pitarrilla project (the " Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report "). The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report amends the technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated November 21, 2022 and effective October 6, 2022 (the " Original Pitarrilla Technical Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Pitarrilla Technical Report filed on December 8, 2022.

MAG Silver Reports 2022 Annual Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) (" MAG " or the " Company ") announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

Galena Mining

Abra Achieves First Concentrate Shipment

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the first concentrate shipment of 5,019 dry metric tonnes (dmt) left the port of Geraldton on Saturday, 25 March 2023.

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.

Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios. While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.

With those factors in mind, let’s look at the pros and cons of buying silver in the form of physical bullion.

Galena Mining

Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference Presentation

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


