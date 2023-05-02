ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

ARCA:SILJ

The investment seeks capital appreciation.

The fund is actively managed and invests primarily in equity securities listed on a U.S. exchange based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative model (the "EquBot Model") developed by EquBot Inc. ("EquBot") that runs on the IBM Watson¿ platform. EquBot, the fund's sub-adviser, is a technology based company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") based solutions to investment analyses.