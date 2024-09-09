Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Iteris, Inc. , Forza X1, Inc. , Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Gatos Silver, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Iteris, Inc. (Nasdaq - ITI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Iteris will be acquired by Almaviva S.p.A. ("Almaviva") for $7.20 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Iteris Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Almaviva is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/iteris-inc-nasdaq-iti-2/ .

Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq - FRZA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Forza X1 will be acquired by Twin Vee PowerCats Co. ("Twin Vee") (Nasdaq -VEEE). Each holder of Forza Common Stock (other than Twin Vee) will receive 0.61166627 shares of Twin Vee Common Stock. On closing, holders of Twin Vee and Forza would beneficially own approximately 64% and 36%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of Twin Vee Common Stock. The investigation concerns whether the Forza X1 Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Twin Vee is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forza-x1-inc-nasdaq-frza/ .

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - TTNP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Titan will be acquired by KE Sdn. Bhd. ("KE"). On the closing of the transaction, Titan Pharmaceuticals stockholders will own only 13% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Titan Pharmaceuticals Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether KE is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/titan-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-ttnp/ .

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE - GATO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Gatos Silver will be acquired by First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") (NYSE -AG) (TSX - AG) (FSE -FMV). Gatos Silver shareholders will receive 2.550 common shares of First Majestic for each common share of Gatos Silver held. The consideration implies a total offer value of US$13.49 per common share of Gatos based on the closing price of First Majestic's common shares on the NYSE on September 4, 2024.

The investigation concerns whether the Gatos Silver Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether First Majestic is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/gatos-silver-inc-nyse-gato/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


