Sierra Nevada Gold

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it has staked two additional projects prospective for high-grade silver-gold-copper near existing projects in Nevada, USA. The new projects are 10km west of SNX’s large-scale Blackhawk Porphyry and Epithermal Projects in Mineral County, SW Nevada (see figure 1).

Highlights

  • In conjunction with ongoing work at its nearby Blackhawk Project, Nevada USA, SNX stakes two additional areas prospective for high-grade silver-gold-copper-antimony (see figure 1).
  • Initial sampling returns 1,880g/t Ag from a quartz stockwork zone at Crystal Peak and 31.2g/t Au from G Mine area associated with copper up to 4.94% (see figure 2).
  • Outcropping quartz stockwork zone at Crystal Peak returned high-grade silver results of 1,880 g/t Ag, 752g/t Ag, 485g/t Ag, 427g/t Ag, 142g/t Ag & 141g/t Ag within a 60m x 30m densely quartz veined (stockwork) area (see figure 3).
  • Elevated copper and antimony at Crystal Peak stockwork, up to 0.64% Cu and 0.38% Sb.
  • No drilling or modern exploration at either Crystal Peak or G Mine; last recorded activity in early 1980s.
  • SNX has completed a soil sampling program covering extensions to the Crystal Peak and G Mine areas, with assays due in early October 2024.
  • Building on existing reconnaissance mapping and sampling, SNX will aim to deliver drill targets for the 2025 field season.

SNX Executive Chairman Peter Moore said: “These new prospects near the Blackhawk Project in Nevada, have returned exciting high-grade results from the initial mapping and sampling work. Results demonstrate potential for high-grade silver, gold, copper and antimony mineralisation with results up to 1,880g/t silver with associated copper and antimony at Crystal Peak and up to 31.2g/t gold at G Mine. We are excited to be the first explorer to implement modern exploration techniques across this ground, and we are planning additional exploration to follow up these initial results. Preparations for the upcoming RC drilling program at the Endowment high-grade silver mine located 10kms east of Crystal Peak continue with drilling expected to commence in early October”.

At Crystal Peak, SNX identified a high-grade silver-copper-antimony quartz stockwork zone outcropping over an area of 60m x 30m. The stockwork zone forms a prominent ridge with outbound dispersed quartz float zones suggesting potential for extensions to currently mapped zone.

SNX’s initial mapping and sampling at Crystal Peak returned peak silver assays of up to 1,880g/t Ag, 752g/t Ag, 485g/t Ag and 427g/t Ag, all with strong copper and antimony association.

Figure 1: Plan view of newly staked Crystal Peak and G Mine prospects located 10km west of SNX’s large- scale Blackhawk Porphyry and Epithermal Projects.

Figure 2: Plan view of the newly staked Crystal Peak and G Mine showing structure, alteration and main prospect areas and G Mine rock chips locations.

Crystal Peak

The Crystal Peak stockwork zone is hosted within a coarse-grained quartz monzonite which in turn forms part of a larger composite intrusion complex ranging in composition of granodiorite to quartz monzonite. Locally, minor diorite intrusions are observed although account for only a small portion of the composite intrusion.

Alteration about the stockwork zone and along through-going structures is characterised as proximal quartz- sericite-pyrite within a larger argillic alteration halo (see figure 2). Typically, the quartz stockwork is made up of continuous to semi-continuous linear veins up to 10cm wide at various attitudes to each other (see photo 1). While there are some prominent low angle veins many of the veins are sub-vertical, suggesting good potential at depth. Within the stockwork, vein density ranges from 3 veins per meter up to 15 veins per meter where veins account for up to 85% of the rock by volume. Within the larger stockwork area some consistently more sheeted quartz vein zones are observed.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sierra Nevada Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:snxcoppergoldgold investingprecious metalsresourcesilversilver investing
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that it has placed 394,315,000 Shortfall Shares from its recent Entitlement Offer at $0.004 per share and raised $1,577,260 before costs, and issued 197,157,493 free attaching AAUO options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026. No additional Shortfall Shares will be issued.

Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report wide high-grade gold intercepts from second round exploration diamond drilling at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Metal Hawk Limited

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold


Barrick Continues to Unlock Value Embedded in Its Asset Base

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick is projecting a 30% growth in the production of gold-equivalent ounces from its existing assets by the end of this decade 1 while it continues to unlock the value embedded in its portfolio, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Astral Resources

Outstanding Metallurgical Results Significantly De-Risk Mandilla Gold Project

Gold recoveries of up to 99.5% achieved across key gold deposits

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report metallurgical test results for Hestia, Eos and Iris, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

×