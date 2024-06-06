Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Fortuna Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$150 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be issued at par value.

The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.75% per annum. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 151.7220 common shares of Fortuna ("Shares") per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$6.59 per Share. The initial conversion rate represents a premium of approximately 30% relative to today's closing sale price of the Shares and is subject to adjustment in certain events.

Fortuna will have the right to redeem the Notes in certain circumstances and holders will have the right to require Fortuna to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of certain events.

The Offering is expected to close, subject to customary closing conditions, on or about June 10, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay bank indebtedness, to fund working capital requirements, for general corporate purposes and to fund the repayment of its existing 4.65% senior subordinated unsecured convertible debentures, to the extent that such debentures are not converted into shares prior to the redemption date.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Offering, the Company intends to issue a notice of redemption in respect of the existing debentures. Holders of the existing debentures may choose to convert their debentures prior to the redemption date or receive a cash payment from the debenture trustee.

The Notes and the Shares issuable upon the conversion thereof have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or qualified by a prospectus in Canada. The Notes and the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Notes will be offered only to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Offers and sales in Canada will be made only pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the option to purchase additional Notes, if any, anticipated timing for closing of the Offering, the anticipated redemption of the Debentures and the anticipated use of proceeds. These Forward-looking Statements are based on certain assumptions that Fortuna has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Fortuna to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the need to satisfy the conditions set forth in the purchase agreement for the Notes; the need to satisfy regulatory and legal requirements with respect to the Offering; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Fortuna's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which can be found on the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although Fortuna has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and Fortuna disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.


Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.FVI:CATSX:FVISilver Investing
FVI:CA
Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Fortuna's Yaramoko Mine reaches one-million-ounce gold pour milestone

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) is pleased to report that the Yaramoko Mine located in Burkina Faso reached the one-million-ounce gold pour milestone on May 19, 2024. Yaramoko started production on May 16, 2016 and Fortuna acquired the mine on July 2, 2021 (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 2, 2021 ).

As of December 31, 2023, Yaramoko has a remaining mine life of two years with Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.9 Mt at a grade of 7.90 g/t Au and containing 219 koz Au, in addition to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 0.5 Mt at a grade of 2.87 g/t Au and containing 43 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, of 0.16 Mt at a grade of 3.52 g/t Au and containing 18 koz Au (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 15, 2024, " Fortuna reports updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources "). The mine's exploration budget for 2024 is US$6.1 million, which includes 41,450 meters of drilling (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2024 ).

Discovery Announces Management Appointment

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Utting as Vice President, Investor Relations effective immediately.

Mr. Utting is a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 35 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and finance, mainly in the mining and financial services sectors. His mining experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland") from June 2017 to February 2022 when Kirkland merged with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Utting was Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") from April 2016 to June 2017 following Tahoe's acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he had worked as Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2008 to April 2016. Most recently, Mr. Utting joined Discovery as a consultant in February 2024 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance (full-time consultant) for Karora Resources Inc. from January 2023 to September 2023.

Fortuna Announces Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") announces that it is offering convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$150 million (the "Offering"). The Company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay bank indebtedness, to fund working capital requirements, for general corporate purposes and to fund the repayment of its existing 4.65% senior subordinated unsecured convertible debentures, to the extent that such debentures are not converted into shares prior to the redemption date.

Eastern Metals

New High-Priority Targets Identified at Browns Reef, NSW

Field work programs identify new strongly anomalous base metal zones to the north and south of the high-grade Evergreen zone

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that recent fieldwork programs across the 100%-owned EL6321, part of its Browns Reef Project (Figure 1), located in the southern Cobar Basin of NSW, have identified new zones of anomalous base metal mineralisation in the northern portion of the project area.

Keep reading...Show less
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his latest thoughts on silver, outlining the main factors he sees driving the metal at the moment and what its price potential looks like moving forward in 2024.

He thinks silver is breaking out given that its move above US$30 per ounce meets the criteria outlined in his Morgan Rule.

"Whenever we get a new level ... it must go above that level three days in a row. It can go below the level during the day, but it has to remain above the level OCO — on close only — which is a trading term," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less
silver bars with silver graph going up

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2024)

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From May 2023 to May 2024 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from lows of US$20.90 per ounce to highs of US$32.33 per ounce.

Many investors are highly focused on the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well during turmoil, and recent times have been packed with tense geopolitical events, environmental disasters and economic uncertainty. While it's trended up over the last 12 months, silver hasn't been able to properly break the US$30 level until very recently.

Why is silver going up? With the support of looming lower interest rates, lower holding costs for bullion, and increased central bank interest in precious metals, the price of silver is trading at highs not seen in nearly decade. But, can silver go even higher? And when?

Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when the metal could take off.

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the " Registration Statement "), and has become effective under the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

