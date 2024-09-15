Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Piche Resources

Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Following completion of all relevant approvals, a reverse circulation drill rig has been mobilised to commence work on the Angelo prospect within Piche’s Ashburton project.
  • Diamond drill rig will also be mobilised to site later in the month.
  • Drilling to target Proterozoic unconformity style uranium mineralisation similar to that seen in the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia and the Athabasca Basin in Canada.
  • The drilling programme is designed to confirm previous high grade uranium results at the Angelo A & B prospects, to test a revised model for the controls on mineralisation and extensions to the mineralisation.
  • Significant historical intersections1 include:
    • AR1004 10.5m @ 4,380 ppm U3O8 from 105.0 meters
    • AR1009 9.0m @ 3,490 ppm U3O8 from 75.5 meters
    • AR1028B 5.9m @ 3,300 ppm U3O8 from 119.0 meters
    • AR1032 7.9m @ 2,530 ppm U3O8 from 95.0 meters
  • Rare earth and critical metals have also been identified in the target area.
  • Completion of a recent Native Title Heritage survey has enabled Piche to commence its first significant exploration programme in Australia since ASX listing on 15 July 2024.

This programme will be followed by a diamond drilling programme scheduled for later this month. The drilling programme is planned to confirm the results from previous exploration by drilling several twin holes, to test a revised model for the control of the uranium mineralisation and explore for extensions to the mineralisation identified between 1973 and 1984.

The drilling is planned at, and along strike of the Angelo A and Angelo B prospects. No exploration activities have been carried out on these prospects in the last 40 years. Piche holds three tenements totalling about 122km2 in its Ashburton Project (Figure 2).

Geology of Ashburton Project

Previous explorers focused their efforts on the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones and the early Proterozoic basement complexes.

Unconformity-related deposits constitute approximately 20% of Australia’s total uranium resources and about one-third of the western world’s uranium resources and include some of the largest and richest uranium deposits2. Minerals are uraninite and pitchblende. The main deposits occur in Canada (the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Thelon Basin, Northwest Territories); and Australia (the Alligator Rivers region in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, NT and Rudall Rivers area, WA2). In both Canada and Australia mineralisation is often found at the unconformity and in the basement complex well below the unconformity.

Uranium Mineralisation at Angelo River Prospect

Uranium mineralisation at Angelo River occurs along the Wyloo Group/Bresnahan Group contact. Two main zones of mineralisation have previously been identified: the A and B zones (Figure 3). The Lower Proterozoic Wyloo Group is represented by the Mt McGrath Formation (greywacke, shale, carbonaceous shale, sandstone, dolomite, dolomitic shale, sedimentary breccia), the Duck Creek Dolomite (dolomite, chert breccia, minor carbonaceous shale) and the Ashburton Formation (interbedded shale, mudstone, siltstone and greywacke). The Mid Proterozoic Bresnahan Group consists of medium to coarse sandstone, feldspathic sandstone and arkose.

Figure 3 shows the geology of the Angelo River Prospect. Angelo A zone mineralisation is hosted by a sequence of hematitic and/or carbonaceous shale and their brecciated equivalents, or mixed breccias containing chert, shale, sandstone and silicified dolomite fragments in a silty matrix. Most of the mineralisation at the Angelo B zone is hosted by a clay zone and is associated with iron oxide veining, although there is minor breccia-hosted mineralisation.

Piche’s Managing Director, Stephen Mann, commented:

“This project area is one of the most exciting unconformity uranium targets outside the Pine Creek Geosyncline in the Northern Territory and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan Basin in Canada, two of the truly great uranium provinces in the world. Previous exploration has demonstrated that this area has all the most favourable attributes of both provinces. Additionally, historical results have highlighted the presence of high-grade uranium mineralisation in several areas within the project.

A regional review of the uranium mineralisation previously identified in the area, including geophysics (radiometrics, magnetics, electromagnetics), mapping and geochemistry suggest that the controls of the mineralisation may have been misinterpreted by previous explorers, and there remains considerable potential for the area to host very large, high-grade zones of uranium mineralisation. Piche’s focus on this upcoming drill programme will be to confirm historical drill results, and to test the revised structural model for the controls of uranium mineralisation. We currently have a programme of 2000m of reverse circulation and 1500m of diamond drilling planned, and follow-up drill programmes are already envisioned.

As each drill hole is completed it will be surveyed using a downhole gamma probe which will calculate an equivalent U3O8 concentration (eU3O8) based on the downhole gamma response. This technique is commonly used in uranium exploration and allows an early news flow of drill hole results. Drill core and drill chips with be assayed as checks, but the downhole gamma logging generally provides accurate eU3O8 grades and thicknesses. Consequently, Piche expects the first drill hole results will be available approximately two weeks after the drilling commences.

We are also pleased to have successfully recently completed a Heritage Survey with the registered Native Title party”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Piche Resources

Piche Resources


Piche Resources (ASX:PR2)

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina


Flynn Gold

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, stock charts.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments

Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).

It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.

At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget on map of Australia.

Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production

Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).

Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.

Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the metallurgical test work undertaken by BGRIMM Technology on the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate to be produced by the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba, has been completed.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.

Keep reading...Show less

