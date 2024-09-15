- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Drilling Programme to Commence on Exciting Ashburton Uranium Project
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Ashburton region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Following completion of all relevant approvals, a reverse circulation drill rig has been mobilised to commence work on the Angelo prospect within Piche’s Ashburton project.
- Diamond drill rig will also be mobilised to site later in the month.
- Drilling to target Proterozoic unconformity style uranium mineralisation similar to that seen in the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia and the Athabasca Basin in Canada.
- The drilling programme is designed to confirm previous high grade uranium results at the Angelo A & B prospects, to test a revised model for the controls on mineralisation and extensions to the mineralisation.
- Significant historical intersections1 include:
- AR1004 10.5m @ 4,380 ppm U3O8 from 105.0 meters
- AR1009 9.0m @ 3,490 ppm U3O8 from 75.5 meters
- AR1028B 5.9m @ 3,300 ppm U3O8 from 119.0 meters
- AR1032 7.9m @ 2,530 ppm U3O8 from 95.0 meters
- Rare earth and critical metals have also been identified in the target area.
- Completion of a recent Native Title Heritage survey has enabled Piche to commence its first significant exploration programme in Australia since ASX listing on 15 July 2024.
This programme will be followed by a diamond drilling programme scheduled for later this month. The drilling programme is planned to confirm the results from previous exploration by drilling several twin holes, to test a revised model for the control of the uranium mineralisation and explore for extensions to the mineralisation identified between 1973 and 1984.
The drilling is planned at, and along strike of the Angelo A and Angelo B prospects. No exploration activities have been carried out on these prospects in the last 40 years. Piche holds three tenements totalling about 122km2 in its Ashburton Project (Figure 2).
Geology of Ashburton Project
Previous explorers focused their efforts on the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones and the early Proterozoic basement complexes.
Unconformity-related deposits constitute approximately 20% of Australia’s total uranium resources and about one-third of the western world’s uranium resources and include some of the largest and richest uranium deposits2. Minerals are uraninite and pitchblende. The main deposits occur in Canada (the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Thelon Basin, Northwest Territories); and Australia (the Alligator Rivers region in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, NT and Rudall Rivers area, WA2). In both Canada and Australia mineralisation is often found at the unconformity and in the basement complex well below the unconformity.
Uranium Mineralisation at Angelo River Prospect
Uranium mineralisation at Angelo River occurs along the Wyloo Group/Bresnahan Group contact. Two main zones of mineralisation have previously been identified: the A and B zones (Figure 3). The Lower Proterozoic Wyloo Group is represented by the Mt McGrath Formation (greywacke, shale, carbonaceous shale, sandstone, dolomite, dolomitic shale, sedimentary breccia), the Duck Creek Dolomite (dolomite, chert breccia, minor carbonaceous shale) and the Ashburton Formation (interbedded shale, mudstone, siltstone and greywacke). The Mid Proterozoic Bresnahan Group consists of medium to coarse sandstone, feldspathic sandstone and arkose.
Figure 3 shows the geology of the Angelo River Prospect. Angelo A zone mineralisation is hosted by a sequence of hematitic and/or carbonaceous shale and their brecciated equivalents, or mixed breccias containing chert, shale, sandstone and silicified dolomite fragments in a silty matrix. Most of the mineralisation at the Angelo B zone is hosted by a clay zone and is associated with iron oxide veining, although there is minor breccia-hosted mineralisation.
Piche’s Managing Director, Stephen Mann, commented:
“This project area is one of the most exciting unconformity uranium targets outside the Pine Creek Geosyncline in the Northern Territory and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan Basin in Canada, two of the truly great uranium provinces in the world. Previous exploration has demonstrated that this area has all the most favourable attributes of both provinces. Additionally, historical results have highlighted the presence of high-grade uranium mineralisation in several areas within the project.
A regional review of the uranium mineralisation previously identified in the area, including geophysics (radiometrics, magnetics, electromagnetics), mapping and geochemistry suggest that the controls of the mineralisation may have been misinterpreted by previous explorers, and there remains considerable potential for the area to host very large, high-grade zones of uranium mineralisation. Piche’s focus on this upcoming drill programme will be to confirm historical drill results, and to test the revised structural model for the controls of uranium mineralisation. We currently have a programme of 2000m of reverse circulation and 1500m of diamond drilling planned, and follow-up drill programmes are already envisioned.
As each drill hole is completed it will be surveyed using a downhole gamma probe which will calculate an equivalent U3O8 concentration (eU3O8) based on the downhole gamma response. This technique is commonly used in uranium exploration and allows an early news flow of drill hole results. Drill core and drill chips with be assayed as checks, but the downhole gamma logging generally provides accurate eU3O8 grades and thicknesses. Consequently, Piche expects the first drill hole results will be available approximately two weeks after the drilling commences.
We are also pleased to have successfully recently completed a Heritage Survey with the registered Native Title party”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) holds a portfolio of drill-ready uranium and gold assets in Argentina and Australia. These projects include: the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina. Exploration work at these assets indicate their potential to become world-class projects.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
- In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
- The company is currently drilling one of its prospects at Sierra Cuadrada and has announced visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
- Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
- Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.
Key Projects
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
The Ashburton uranium project comprises three exploration licences across a 122 sq kmland package in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, 1,150 km north of Perth. The company has highlighted uranium mineralization across 65 km of strike comprising 14 historic uranium occurrences, with a high-grade zone extending over several kilometres. Of particular interest is the Angelo River prospects that are believed to be part of a larger mineralized uranium system. Historic exploration by Pancontinental (62 holes) highlighted 71 intercepts with grades greater than 500 ppm U3O8 approximating a grade of 1.1 lbs of U3O8 per tonne. High-grade drilling results from the prospect include 10.5 m at 4,380 ppm U3O8 (AR1004) and 9 m at 3,490 ppm U3O8 (AR1009). The potential deposit is open along strike and at depth.
The Ashburton uranium project has the potential to host uranium mineral deposits similar to the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia’s Northern Territory, and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Three prospects at Ashburton provide organic upside from exploration. The Atlantis prospect includes high-grade historic drilling results of 5.5 m at 0.62 percent U3O8 and 2.2 m at 0.71 percent U3O8 with rock chip samples of up to 37 percent U3O8. The NDG prospect boasts numerous high-grade rock chip samples of 3.03 percent, 0.71 percent and 0.67 percent U3O8 associated with surface uranium radiometric anomalies. Lastly, the Canyon Creek prospect boasts rock chip samples of 1 percent U3O8 that are also associated with surface uranium radiometric and tempest EM anomalies.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, ArgentinaThe Sierra Cuadrada project is located in the San Jorge Basin and spans 1,300 sq km, 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia. The project is flat lying, with visible uranium assays of >3,000 U3O8 or 6.6 lbs per tonne. The mineralization occurs at varying stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth. There is potential for numerous continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long. Mineralization is open along strike NW and SW and downdip. Further work will include delineating the deposit with shallow drilling and trenching that Pinche boasts can be done at very low cost.
The Argentine National Atomic Energy Commission explored for uranium across Argentina from the mid 1950s resulting in thousands of anomalies and eight developed mining operations. In the Chubut province radiometric and EM surveys have been identified across two large Cretaceous paleochannels in the San Jorge Basin which extend for over 200 km N-S and 30 to 60 km E-W. Three high grade deposits highlighting the development potential of the area include: 1) the Cerro Condor 2) the Los Adobes, and 3) Cerro Solo mining operations. Cerro Condor and Los Adobes are both past-producing operations with grades of 6,000 ppm U3O8 and 1,400 U3O8 found in outcrop, respectively.
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
The Cerro Chacon gold project is located 10 km south of Paso de Indios, in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The land tenement spans 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences. Structural mapping and geochemical sampling at the Chacon Grid identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine that boasts a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
Geophysics work at Cerro Chacon has highlighted targets with significant similarities to Cerro Negro. Additionally, mineralization is hosted in low-sulphidation epithermal vein systems that are associated with argillic alteration and are commonly 8 to 15 m in width. Multiple occurrences beyond 13 g/t gold have been recorded in veins and have been demonstrated to continue at depth. Near-term work will include detailed mapping and sampling, extending the geophysical survey to cover up to 6 km of known vein systems, and preparing pads for drilling.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years’ experience in mineral exploration, development and mining. He has extensive experience across equity capital markets and corporate governance, and was previously the executive chairman/founder at Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years’ experience in the exploration, discovery and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. He was previously the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in the exploration, discovery and development of mineral deposits. He is currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and was previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:U3O8)
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognised nuclear industry executive with over 35 years’ experience. He was previously the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium Limited and is currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions LLC, which provides strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognised mining entrepreneur who has been a founding director and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star and Redhill Iron. He is currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina
With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold. The company holds a portfolio of drill-ready uranium and gold assets in Argentina and Australia which include the Ashburton uranium project in the Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine.
The Ashburton uranium project comprises three exploration licences and has the potential to host uranium mineral deposits similar to the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia’s Northern Territory, and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
iche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
- In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
- The company is currently drilling one of its prospects at Sierra Cuadrada and has announced visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
- Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
- Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.
This Piche Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that high-grade gold mineralisation has been intersected in the first drilling program completed at the Trafalgar North vein zone which is situated within the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery1
- Assay results have been received for two drill holes, TFDD019 and TFDD020, drilled at Trafalgar North.
- Best mineralised intercepts include:
- TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- TFDD020
- Trafalgar North gold mineralisation confirmed to extend from surface to exceeding 150m depth and is open in all directions
- Gold mineralised veins now confirmed over a 500m wide zone along the granodiorite-hornfels contact at Trafalgar
Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston said:
“These are excellent early results from our on-going exploration at our flagship Golden Ridge project in NE Tasmania.
“Drilling has successfully intersected high-grade gold veins beneath the recently discovered trenching area at Trafalgar North and has confirmed our interpretation that this zone is continuous at depth and potentially is a parallel zone to the Trafalgar prospect mineralisation.
This new vein zone increases the mineralised footprint at Trafalgar from 300m to 500m width across the granodiorite/sedimentary contact and reinforces our view that this project has the potential to host large-scale gold mineralisation.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The initially planned 1,500m diamond drill program comprised infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts.
During June 2024, a new zone of gold-mineralisation, approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar mine was discovered in surface trenches2. This new area at Trafalgar North had the potential to significantly increase the mineralised footprint of the Trafalgar prospect and therefore became the focus of drilling later in the campaign.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect Drill Hole Location Plan
Two diamond holes for 623m (TFDD019 and TFDD020) have been completed, testing beneath and along strike of mineralisation discovered in the trenches (see Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Uranium Stocks Rise on Putin Comments
Gold hit yet another record high this week, surging to just past US$2,580 per ounce on Friday (September 13).
It was pushed up by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points next week.
At this point a September reduction has essentially been guaranteed for some time, but in recent weeks experts have been anticipating a 25 basis point decline. New reports from the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have changed that line of thinking — the news outlets both said officials are facing a tough decision and are still undecided.
The gold price tends to fare better when rates are low, and earlier in the year sector participants were looking toward the Fed's first cut as a potential positive catalyst for the yellow metal. However, gold's substantial rise ahead of any decrease in rates has raised questions about what will happen to its price after the central bank's gathering next week.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, John Reade of the World Gold Council spoke about where gold is in the current cycle given those circumstances, saying the situation is somewhat unusual.
"Coming up to what is widely expected to be the start of a US rate-cutting cycle, ironically you could actually say that gold is early in the cycle. Gold typically performs pretty well when rates are cut, and if those rate cuts lead to weakness in the US dollar, which they certainly might, that could be a double tail wind helping the metal from here," he explained.
Reade added, "So this cycle's been quite different, and that makes answering (the) question quite tricky."
The Fed is set to meet from September 17 to 18. CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows that while most market watchers are still looking for a 25 basis point cut, 43 percent think 50 basis points is in the cards.
Bullet briefing — AngloGold to buy Centamin, Putin suggests export restrictions
AngloGold to buy Centamin for US$2.5 billion
M&A was in the air in the gold space once again on Tuesday (September 13) as AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) announced plans to acquire Centamin (LSE:CEY,TSX:CEE) for US$2.5 billion.
Once the transaction closes, the combined company will be the world's fourth largest gold producer, behind Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon said the acquisition comes after several years spent putting the company's affairs in order. It is now ready to add more "Tier 1" assets like Centamin's Sukari gold mine in Egypt to its portfolio.
Putin suggests Russian export restrictions
Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week in televised comments to government ministers that the country should consider limiting exports of uranium, nickel and titanium.
"Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions — uranium, titanium, nickel" — Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin added that such measures don't need to be taken "tomorrow," and emphasized that the country should avoid causing harm to itself, but his comments still made waves in the industries he mentioned — especially uranium.
Companies like Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) all saw share price gains on the news as investors mulled over what restrictions on Russian exports could mean for uranium producers outside the country.
The western world has been keen to diversify away from Russian uranium since the country's war with Ukraine began, but progress has so far been slow. Although the US has banned enriched uranium imports from the country, waivers will be available until 2027 for companies that can't find other sources of supply.
For now it remains to be seen whether Putin's suggestion will become reality.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production
Australian gold producer Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL,OTC Pink:CTYMF) provided its latest three year production guidance and an update on its group ore reserve estimate on Wednesday (September 11).
Its ore reserves now total 1 million ounces of gold, representing growth of 105 percent in the last 12 months. This increase has allowed the company to boost its annual output guidance to 200,000 ounces, up from 100,000 ounces.
Catalyst states that because of the infrastructure it has available, increasing its gold production will require pre-production capital of only AU$31 million over the course of 18 months.
The funds will be used across three separate mine developments: Plutonic East, K2 and Trident. Each development will occur after the other, with Plutonic being transitioned from a remnant mine to a new one.
In addition, Catalyst is planning a AU$25 million exploration campaign for its 2025 fiscal year. Work will centre on resource drill outs for Plutonic East, K2 and Trident, with the goal of extending their lives to five years with annual gold production of more than 20,000 ounces each. The company will also drill out nine new in-mine areas at Plutonic.
Furthermore, Catalyst will spend AU$7 million on a reverse-circulation exploration program at the Plutonic belt's Overthrust and Cinnamon corridors. This will be aimed at generating more resource targets.
“The Plutonic gold belt is an attractive exploration opportunity with the very real possibility of a significant discovery. The historically fractured and foreign ownership of Plutonic has led to a considerable lack of exploration along the belt,” said James Champion de Crespigny, managing director and CEO of Catalyst.
Catalyst generated AU$54 million in free cashflow in its 2024 fiscal year, with cash and bullion of AU$44 million today.
Looking forward to its 2025 fiscal year, Catalyst said it is forecasting gold output of 105,000 ounces to 120,000 ounces, with that amount rising to a range of 145,000 ounces to 165,000 ounces the year after that. During its 2027 fiscal year, the company sees production rising to 180,000 to 220,000 ounces of the yellow metal.
By that time, output will be coming from Plutonic underground, Plutonic East, K2, Trident underground and Henty.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that the metallurgical test work undertaken by BGRIMM Technology on the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate to be produced by the La Demajagua open pit mine in Cuba, has been completed.
BGRIMM, which is a leading Chinese engineering group specialising in the design and construction of roasters to oxidise refractory gold concentrate, carried out the test work over a 9 month period to demonstrate the technical viability and design parameters for a processing facility that will include a two-stage fluidised-bed roaster, an acid plant and CIL circuit to produce a gold doré, and a separate leach circuit to recover antimony from the gold-arsenopyrite concentrate before roasting.
BGRIMM’s report will be translated from Mandarin to English for inclusion in a new Scoping Study for the expanded La Demajagua project. A summary of recoveries and processing consumables has been provided in English. The attached Memorandum from JJ Metallurgical Services Inc dated 12 September 2024 describes the test work undertaken on the La Demajagua gold-arsenopyrite concentrate by BGRIMM Technology, the anticipated antimony and gold recoveries, and the estimated annual antimony production.
POTENTIAL ANNUAL ANTIMONY PRODUCTION (9 YEAR LoM) (refer Note 1 below)
- BGRIMM determined a 77.9% antimony recovery from alkaline leaching of the ~53,000tpa of gold-arsenopyrite concentrate with 4.9% antimony content expected to be produced after reverse flotation of the La Demajagua ore, which would yield ~2,028tpa of contained antimony in a precipitate
- ~2,758tpa of antimony is also expected to be contained in the ~5,900tpa of silver- gold-antimony concentrate produced by reverse flotation
Payables of 57% of the prevailing antimony price (currently ~US$26,000/t) have been offered for the combined antimony contained in a blended silver-gold-antimony concentrate delivered to a northern Chinese port.
Antimony is a critical mineral with widespread industrial and technological uses with supply constraints and growing demand. The price of antimony recently doubled after China announced future restrictions on exports of the strategic metal.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement
Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.
- Lion to invest a further $1.5M in Brightstar in tranche two of the placement announced on 2 August 2024.
- This will take Lion’s total participation in the placement to $5.8M.
- Assuming the completion of all the transactions announced on 2 August, Lion to become 6.1% shareholder in the enlarged Brightstar.
Lion’s increased participation is to be settled in tranche two of the placement, expected to take place in mid-September following a general meeting of Brightstar shareholders.
Lion Chief Executive Officer Hedley Widdup said: “Brightstar is already one of our largest investments; Lion strongly grew its holding via the placement announced in August and is pleased to add to this position. The market is valuing gold producers at a large premium versus gold explorers and developers. Brightstar is a company that, in our eyes, has a genuine proposition to bridge that gap; to become a gold producer without taking on excessive finance or hedging, with a strong organic growth pipeline.”
Brightstar Resources – short pathway to production, and strategy to apply cash flow to fund growth
Brightstar has established gold resources at Laverton and Menzies, which are the subject of a feasibility study at present and feature a combined Mineral Resource of 1.46Moz of gold grading 1.6g/t3. A scoping study released in September 20234 contemplated gold production commencing via processing of Brightstar ores at regional process facilities, and the resultant cash flow enabling the rejuvenation of Brightstar’s own process plant near Laverton.
Consolidation and acquisition of Sandstone project
Consolidation and acquisition of ground containing established gold Resources via the Alto and Gateway projects at Sandstone introduces an additional established Resource position of 1.5Moz grading 1.5g/t5. Brightstar intends to undertake an aggressive drilling effort at Sandstone where there is scope to materially increase the resource estimate with focussed exploration.
Result – large gold inventory with a strong growth pathway
The resultant Brightstar will have a pro-forma combined gold resource of 3.0Moz5, between three key projects at Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone. The announced capital raising1 positions Brightstar to be strongly funded, and the strategy to commence production via ore sales or toll treatment is expected to generate cash flows that can support growth. The combination of this strategy and newly consolidated large mineral resource inventory presents the potential to go on to become a large gold producer.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar and Topdrill have executed a drill-for-equity agreement worth $4 million, whereby up to 50% of future drilling services invoiced by Topdrill can be paid in Brightstar ordinary shares
- The agreement with Topdrill cornerstones Brightstar’s multi-drill rig exploration program to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone Project post the completion of the transactions with Alto Metals Ltd and Gateway Mining Ltd1
- This $4 million drill-for-equity arrangement is in addition to an existing $1million agreement with Topdrill and further enhances Brightstar’s financial capacity to deliver on its multi hub exploration and development strategy
- At Brightstar’s election, equity issued via the arrangement is to be voluntarily escrowed for six months and will be issued at the 20-Day VWAP on the invoice date
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented
“We are pleased to expand materially upon the strong relationship with Topdrill and the existing drill-for-equity agreement, which aligns with our strategic ambition of partnering with tier 1 industry partners as we seek to genuinely build a WA-focused gold exploration, development and production business in a rising gold price environment.
The significant investment offers a cost-effective approach to enhance our aggressive exploration plans across Brightstar’s growing gold project portfolio and demonstrates Topdrill's confidence in Brightstar’s team, Brightstar’s assets and development plan of organically growing gold production to become a material, multi-asset producer in Western Australia.
It is fantastic to see Topdrill’s commitment to not only Brightstar, but a number of emerging ASX-listed WA gold exploration companies with promising projects. This funding assistance, against the backdrop of continuing challenging equity capital markets, to effectively enable companies to drill more holes and discover more gold, is great to see and has a meaningful benefit to the junior exploration sector. Brightstar applauds Tim Topham and the team for this approach to working with the junior resources sector to enable more exploration and potential discoveries in WA.
Figure 1- Brightstar Board of Director in front of two Topdrill drilling rigs at the Fish deposit (Jasper Hills) in August. Board (L-R): Richard Crookes, Andrew Rich, Alex Rovira, Jonathan Downes, Ashley Fraser
Brightstar is currently completing a +30,000m RC and DD drilling program across the Company’s Menzies and Laverton asset base, with the drilling expected to complete in September. Results from these programs, both infill and extensional in nature, will be used in future Mineral Resource Estimate upgrades and will feed into Brightstar’s definitive feasibility study underway.
Subject to the successful completion of the Gateway Mining Ltd and Alto Metals Ltd transactions, expected for completion in September and November respectively, Brightstar anticipates mobilising a drill rig for infill and extensional drilling programs across the Gum Creek and Sandstone properties to advance the projects meaningfully towards mining studies and ultimate commercialisation of the significant mineral resource endowment.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
