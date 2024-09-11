Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2024

  • Significant increase in estimated mineral resources for the La Colorada Skarn project
  • Mineral reserve replacement and 1.2 million ounce increase in gold inferred mineral resources at Jacobina demonstrates exploration potential

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reports its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 468.0 million ounces of silver and 6.9 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated ("M&I") mineral resources (excluding proven and probable ("P&P") reserves) are estimated to total approximately 1,148.0 million ounces of silver and 15.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources are estimated to total approximately 366.0 million ounces of silver and 9.4 million ounces of gold. The updated mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates are reported net of the sales of the MARA, Agua de la Falda and Morococha properties, as announced in the Company's news release dated July 31, 2023. The divestment of these non-core, non-producing assets is largely responsible for a decrease in mineral reserves and mineral resources compared to 2023.

"Our exploration efforts have successfully replaced mine production and expanded mineral reserves at Jacobina, La Colorada, Huaron and Minera Florida. In addition, infill and extensional drilling at the Jacobina mine has increased inferred mineral resources by over 1.2 million ounces of gold, highlighting the significant exploration potential of the deposit and the opportunity to replace mineral resources and mineral reserves in the future," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President of Exploration and Geology. "At the La Colorada Skarn project, estimated indicated mineral resources have grown substantially to 309 million ounces of silver due to higher tonnage and higher grades, with the inferred mineral resource now estimated at 59 million ounces of silver. Zinc and lead contained within the skarn deposit have also increased since our last resource update."

In 2024, Pan American plans to complete over 360,000 metres of drilling across its portfolio of mines, focused on near-mine exploration for mineral reserve replacement.

Consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, as at June 30, 2024 (1,2,3)

Segment

Category

Tonnes (millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag (Moz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment (4)

Proven Reserves

13.3

278

119.1

0.68

135.1

Probable Reserves

32.5

293

306.2

0.49

444.6

Proven and Probable Reserves

45.8

289

425.2

0.52

579.7

Gold Segment (5)

Proven Reserves

80.3

13

17.6

1.14

2,952.9

Probable Reserves

99.8

16

25.2

1.05

3,360.3

Proven and Probable Reserves

180.1

14

42.7

1.09

6,313.1

Total Segments (6)

Proven Reserves

93.7

75

136.6

1.11

3,088.0

Probable Reserves

132.3

124

331.4

0.92

3,804.8

Proven and Probable Reserves

225.9

105

468.0

1.00

6,892.8

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and mineral resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.
(3) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including zinc, lead and copper grades and contents.
(4) Silver Segment mineral reserves comprised of Escobal, La Colorada, Huaron, San Vicente, and Cerro Moro.
(5) Gold Segment mineral reserves comprised of Jacobina, Shahuindo, El Peñon, Timmins, Minera Florida, La Arena, and Dolores.
(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.

Consolidated Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2024 (1,2,3,4)

Segment

Category

Tonnes (millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag (Moz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment (5)

Measured Resources

20.7

159

105.6

0.63

65.2

Indicated Resources

425.4

73

1,002.7

0.47

276.9

M&I Resources

446.1

77

1,108.4

0.50

342.2

Gold Segment (6)

Measured Resources

271.8

21

17.8

0.62

5,431.2

Indicated Resources

704.7

26

21.8

0.43

9,751.0

M&I Resources

976.5

24

39.6

0.48

15,182.2

Total Segments (7)

Measured Resources

292.4

82

123.5

0.62

5,496.4

Indicated Resources

1,130.1

71

1,024.5

0.43

10,027.9

M&I Resources

1,422.6

72

1,148.0

0.48

15,524.3

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.
(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including zinc, lead and copper grades and contents.
(5) Silver Segment mineral resources comprised of Navidad, La Colorada Skarn, Escobal, Huaron, La Colorada, Manantial Espejo, Cerro Moro, San Vicente, and Joaquin.
(6) Gold Segment mineral resources comprised of Jacobina, La Arena II, La Pepa, El Peñon, Minera Florida, La Bolsa, Lavra Velha, Pico Machay, Timmins, Shahuindo, Vogel, Gold River, Whitney, Marlhill, Dolores, and La Arena.
(7) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.

Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2024 (1,2,3,4)

Segment

Category

Tonnes (millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag (Moz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment (5)

Inferred Resources

130.0

78

327.8

0.61

304.3

Gold Segment (6)

Inferred Resources

254.0

21

38.2

1.12

9,118.4

Total Segments (7)

Inferred Resources

384.0

61

366.0

1.09

9,422.8

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) Please refer to the complete mineral reserve and mineral resource tables at the end of this news release for more information.
(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's website for a more complete table, including zinc, lead and copper grades and contents.
(5) Silver Segment inferred mineral resources comprised of Navidad, La Colorada, La Colorada Skarn, Huaron, San Vicente, Escobal, Cerro Moro, Manantial Espejo and Joaquin.
(6) Gold Segment inferred mineral resources comprised of Jacobina, Gold River, El Peñon, Arco Sul, Minera Florida, Whitney, Pico Machay, La Arena II, Timmins, La Pepa, Lavra Velha, La Bolsa, Vogel, Shahuindo, Dolores, and La Arena.
(7) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.

Mineral reserve and mineral resource highlights for the 12-months ended June 30, 2024:

  • The successful divestment of non-core, non-producing properties - MARA, Morococha and Agua de la Falda - in 2023 reduced the consolidated P&P mineral reserves by 89.9 million ounces of silver and 5.2 million ounces of gold. After adjusting for a full year of production, the significant exploration success at many of our operations and other parameters, the consolidated mineral reserves at June 30, 2024, are estimated to total 468.0 million ounces of silver and 5.2 million ounces of gold.
  • Consolidated M&I silver mineral resources increased from an estimated 959.0 million ounces to an estimated 1,148.0 million ounces. The increase in M&I silver mineral resources is mainly due to the increase in indicated resources at the La Colorada Skarn project more than offsetting the sales of MARA and Morococha. Consolidated M&I gold mineral resources decreased from an estimated 17.5 million ounces to an estimated 15.5 million ounces, largely due to the sales of the MARA and Agua de la Falda properties.
  • At the La Colorada Skarn project, estimated indicated mineral resources significantly increased to 308.7 million ounces of contained silver with higher tonnage, higher silver and base metal grades, and improved geological confidence.
  • At Jacobina, exploration more than replaced mine production with new mineral reserves, marking the eighth consecutive year of full replacement of production. New gold inferred mineral resources estimated at over 1.2 million ounces were also added, including 495 thousand ounces at Maricota, a new zone north of Morro do Cuscuz. See the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024 and December 5, 2023, for further information on Maricota.
  • At El Peñon, mineral resources and mineral reserves were added to the southeast of the current mining zones in major veins like Pampa Sur and Pampa Campamento, as well as in silver rich structures like Tostado Sur and others. Future exploration will continue to target converting the large inferred mineral resource to mineral reserves and to discovering new veins on the mine's extensive land position.
  • At La Colorada, the eastward extensions of the veins, described in previous news releases, contributed to a net addition to silver P&P mineral reserves.
  • At Minera Florida, 103.7 thousand ounces of P&P gold mineral reserves and 864 thousand ounces of P&P silver mineral reserves were added, more than replacing mine production.
  • At Huaron, P&P silver mineral reserves increased by 1.7 million ounces, more than replacing mine production, with the Horizonte zone alone adding 2.7 million ounces of new P&P silver mineral reserves.
  • At Timmins, exploration has been focused on the Whitney joint venture project, with more than 20,500 metres of drilling completed over the 2021 to 2023 period, contributing to an updated estimate for indicated gold mineral resources of 93.6 thousand ounces and inferred gold mineral resources of 574.0 thousand ounces (based on a 100% interest). Pan American is now focused on further exploratory and confirmation drilling of the project. See the December 5, 2023 news release for more information on the Whitney project.

A detailed summary of the silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024 is provided in the tables at the end of this news release.

LA COLORADA SKARN MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE

Approximately 73,000 metres of exploration and infill drilling have been completed since the last mineral resource update, including high-grade intercepts reported in previous news releases. The drilling has resulted in a significant increase in estimated mineral resources and higher silver and base metal grades. It also improved a large portion of mineral resources from the inferred category to indicated. The tables below illustrate the improvements and the highlights include:

  • A 53% increase in indicated mineral resources to an estimated 265.4 million tonnes.
  • Improvement in silver, zinc and lead grades by 10%, 2% and 4%, respectively, for the indicated mineral resource category.
  • A 69% increase in contained silver to 308.7 million ounces in indicated mineral resources. Contained silver in inferred mineral resources is estimated at 58.6 million ounces.
  • A 56% increase in contained zinc to 7.6 million tonnes and a 60% increase in contained lead to 3.6 million tonnes in indicated mineral resources.
  • Addition of 125.5 million ounces of silver, 2.7 million tonnes of zinc and 1.4 million tonnes of lead to indicated mineral resources.

Exploration and resource infill drilling is ongoing with additional drill rigs completing condemnation and hydrogeological work. Engineering work continues with geotechnical studies required for sub level caving ("SLC") and reviewing the updated mineral resource and mining shapes to optimize mineral extraction.

Next steps include further infill drilling, additional analysis of alternative mining methods, optimizing throughputs, preparing capital and operating cost estimates, as well as advancing discussions with potential project partners.

La Colorada Skarn Estimated Mineral Resource as at June 30, 2024

Classification

Tonnes

(millions)

Zn

(%)

Pb

(%)

Ag

(g/t)

Indicated

265.4

2.85

1.37

36

Inferred

61.7

2.55

0.95

30

Notes:

  1. The effective date of the mineral resources estimate is June 30, 2024.
  2. Estimation and reporting of mineral resources were carried out in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") guidelines.
  3. Mineral resources have been classified into indicated and inferred confidence categories.
  4. Mineral resources have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction demonstrating sufficient spatial continuity of mineralization constrained within a potentially mineable shape. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No mineral reserves are reported at this time for the La Colorada Skarn project.
  5. Prices used to report mineral resources were: $22.00 per ounce of silver, $2,800 per tonne of zinc and $2,200 per tonne of lead.
  6. An estimated NSR (in US$/t) was calculated using metallurgical recoveries of 84.9% Ag, 84.3% Pb and 93.7% Zn with mineral concentrate qualities of 61% Pb in lead concentrate and 59% Zn in zinc concentrate, obtained from metallurgical testing. Estimates for transport, payability and refining/selling costs, based on experience and long-term views of the marketing, treatment and refining of these types of mineral concentrates, were included.
  7. Reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction were assessed by determining the total in-situ tonnes and metal grades constrained inside volumes that are based on a SLC mining method considering operating and sustaining capital cost estimates of $45/t. To determine the constraining SLC shapes, an initial elevated cutoff value of $50/t NSR was applied. Then geotechnical, geometry and caving rules were applied to ensure practical mining shapes were achieved. The resulting constraining shapes were then considered to be practical mining outlines. The tonnes and grades are inclusive of the must-take low grade material within the volume. No other mining recovery, ring recovery, dilution or mineral losses have been applied.
  8. This mineral resource estimate was prepared under the supervision of, or was reviewed by, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM, Vice President Exploration and Geology, who is a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101.
  9. Grades are shown as contained metal before mill recoveries are applied. The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release.
  10. A total of 376 diamond drill holes with a total length of 314,930 metres were used in the geological interpretation and resource estimate. Several old historic drill holes were included in the modeling. Drilling of the La Colorada Skarn deposit has been completed from both surface and underground drill platforms.
  11. All drill hole samples used in the mineral resource estimate have been previously reported in news releases dated October 23, 2018, February 21, 2019, May 8, 2019, August 1, 2019, October 30, 2019, February 13, 2020, August 4, 2020, May 12, 2021, November 10, 2021, February 24, 2022, May 9, 2022, November 1, 2022, May 2, 2023, December 5, 2023, and April 7, 2024.

MINERAL RESERVES AND MINERAL RESOURCES TABLES

Consolidated Pan American Mineral Reserves as at June 30, 2024 (1)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes

(millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag

(koz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment

Escobal

Guatemala

Proven

2.5

486

39.5

0.42

34.2

Probable

22.1

316

225.0

0.34

243.8

La Colorada

Mexico

Proven

3.2

305

31.4

0.20

20.5

Probable

5.8

296

55.2

0.19

35.3

Huaron

Peru

Proven

6.2

173

34.4

--

--

Probable

3.5

163

18.2

--

--

San Vicente (95%) (2)

Bolivia

Proven

0.9

329

9.8

--

--

Probable

0.5

250

4.3

--

--

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Proven

0.4

272

3.9

5.58

80.4

Probable

0.6

200

3.6

9.31

165.5

Total Silver Segment (3)

45.8

289

425.2

0.52

579.7

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Proven

24.0

--

--

1.84

1,420.0

Probable

30.3

--

--

1.79

1,742.3

Shahuindo

Peru

Proven

39.8

8

10.5

0.52

660.4

Probable

44.7

5

7.2

0.28

398.6

El Peñon

Chile

Proven

0.8

208

5.5

5.46

145.4

Probable

4.0

131

16.7

3.99

507.4

Timmins

Canada

Proven

5.4

--

--

2.79

481.4

Probable

4.4

--

--

2.74

386.2

Minera Florida

Chile

Proven

1.2

23

0.9

3.25

128.7

Probable

1.8

22

1.3

3.18

188.0

La Arena (4)

Peru

Proven

8.0

--

--

0.41

103.7

Probable

14.7

--

--

0.29

137.8

Dolores

Mexico

Proven

1.2

16

0.6

0.35

13.3

Probable

--

--

--

--

--

Total Gold Segment (3)

180.1

14

42.7

1.09

6,313.1

Total Gold and Silver Segments (3)

Proven + Probable

225.9

105

468.0

1.00

6,892.8

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(3) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(4) Pan American has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in La Arena S.A., which owns the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II copper-gold project; see the news release dated May 1, 2024 for further details.

Pan American Silver Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2024 (1,2)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes

(millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag

(koz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment

Navidad

Argentina

Measured

15.4

137

67.8

--

--

Indicated

139.8

126

564.5

--

--

La Colorada Skarn

Mexico

Indicated

265.4

36

308.7

--

--

Escobal

Guatemala

Measured

2.3

251

18.6

0.23

16.7

Indicated

14.2

201

91.6

0.20

93.0

Huaron

Peru

Measured

1.3

196

8.3

--

--

Indicated

1.8

162

9.4

--

--

La Colorada

Mexico

Measured

0.4

231

2.7

0.11

1.2

Indicated

2.1

181

12.2

0.27

18.4

Manantial Espejo

Argentina

Measured

0.3

164

1.7

2.40

24.7

Indicated

1.0

149

4.9

2.79

91.5

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Measured

0.1

226

0.9

5.48

21.4

Indicated

0.5

347

5.5

4.50

70.7

San Vicente (95%) (3)

Bolivia

Measured

0.7

180

4.1

--

--

Indicated

0.3

203

1.8

--

--

Joaquin

Argentina

Measured

0.1

360

1.5

0.28

1.2

Indicated

0.4

351

4.2

0.28

3.4

Total Silver Segment (3)

446.1

77

1,108.4

0.50

342.2

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Measured

39.7

--

--

1.70

2,175.1

Indicated

55.1

--

--

1.58

2,796.0

La Arena II (4)

Peru

Measured

152.2

--

--

0.25

1,246.1

Indicated

554.3

--

--

0.23

4,042.7

La Pepa (80.0%) (3)

Chile

Measured

47.1

--

--

0.61

922.8

Indicated

52.3

--

--

0.49

824.3

El Peñon

Chile

Measured

1.6

166

8.3

5.25

262.2

Indicated

3.8

112

13.8

3.44

423.1

Minera Florida

Chile

Measured

1.9

17

1.1

3.26

202.6

Indicated

4.1

19

2.5

3.54

467.6

La Bolsa

Mexico

Measured

10.8

10

3.5

0.70

242.8

Indicated

10.6

8

2.7

0.54

184.3

Lavra Velha

Brazil

Indicated

4.5

--

--

1.96

282.1

Pico Machay

Peru

Measured

4.7

--

--

0.91

137.5

Indicated

5.9

--

--

0.67

127.1

Timmins

Canada

Measured

1.1

--

--

2.48

85.5

Indicated

1.3

--

--

2.76

114.2

Shahuindo

Peru

Measured

8.8

7

2.0

0.38

108.5

Indicated

6.8

6

1.2

0.34

74.2

Vogel

Canada

Indicated

2.2

--

--

1.75

125.0

Gold River

Canada

Indicated

0.7

--

--

5.29

117.4

Whitney (83.27%) (3)

Canada

Measured

--

--

--

--

--

Indicated

0.6

--

--

3.77

77.9

Marlhill

Canada

Indicated

0.4

--

--

4.52

57.4

Dolores

Mexico

Measured

3.0

30

2.9

0.41

39.4

Indicated

0.6

73

1.5

1.40

28.8

La Arena (5)

Peru

Measured

0.9

--

--

0.29

8.7

Indicated

1.4

--

--

0.19

8.9

Total Gold Segment (4)

976.5

24

39.6

0.48

15,182.2

Total Gold and Silver Segments (4)

Measured + Indicated

1,422.6

72

1,148.0

0.48

15,524.3

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(5) Pan American has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in La Arena S.A., which owns the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II copper-gold project; see the news release dated May 1, 2024 for further details.

Pan American Inferred Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2024 (1,2)

Property

Location

Classification

Tonnes

(millions)

Ag

(g/t)

Contained Ag

(koz)

Au

(g/t)

Contained Au

(koz)

Silver Segment

Navidad

Argentina

Inferred

45.9

81

119.4

--

--

La Colorada

Mexico

Inferred

12.4

235

93.8

0.19

74.4

La Colorada Skarn

Mexico

Inferred

61.7

30

58.6

--

--

Huaron

Peru

Inferred

5.2

165

27.5

--

--

San Vicente (95%) (3)

Bolivia

Inferred

1.6

213

11.0

--

--

Escobal

Guatemala

Inferred

1.9

180

10.7

0.90

53.7

Cerro Moro

Argentina

Inferred

0.7

168

3.6

6.98

149.8

Manantial Espejo

Argentina

Inferred

0.5

106

1.8

1.49

25.2

Joaquin

Argentina

Inferred

0.2

280

1.4

0.25

1.2

Total Silver Segment (4)

130.0

78

327.8

0.61

304.3

Gold Segment

Jacobina

Brazil

Inferred

57.1

--

--

1.77

3,249.5

Gold River

Canada

Inferred

5.3

--

--

6.06

1,027.4

El Peñon

Chile

Inferred

18.4

48

28.6

1.38

816.4

Arco Sul

Brazil

Inferred

6.2

--

--

3.08

614.2

Minera Florida

Chile

Inferred

5.4

15

2.7

3.03

531.2

Whitney (83.27 %) (3)

Canada

Inferred

4.0

--

--

3.75

477.7

Pico Machay

Peru

Inferred

23.9

--

--

0.58

445.7

La Arena II (5)

Peru

Inferred

66.8

--

--

0.21

445.2

Timmins

Canada

Inferred

3.5

--

--

3.37

382.5

La Pepa (80.0%) (3)

Chile

Inferred

20.0

--

--

0.46

296.1

Lavra Velha

Brazil

Inferred

4.7

--

--

1.56

238.0

La Bolsa

Mexico

Inferred

13.7

8

3.3

0.51

224.6

Vogel

Canada

Inferred

1.5

--

--

3.60

168.8

Shahuindo

Peru

Inferred

17.3

4

2.1

0.21

115.8

Dolores

Mexico

Inferred

0.9

56

1.6

1.65

45.8

La Arena (5)

Peru

Inferred

5.3

--

--

0.23

39.6

Total Gold Segment (4)

254.0

21

38.2

1.12

9,118.4

Total Gold and Silver Segments (4)

Inferred

384.0

61

366.0

1.09

9,422.8

(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(5) Pan American has entered into an agreement to sell its interest in La Arena S.A., which owns the La Arena gold mine and the La Arena II copper-gold project; see the news release dated May 1, 2024 for further details.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2024

Mine

Category

Ag US$/oz

Au US$/oz

Cu US$/t

Pb US$/t

Zn US$/t

Escobal

All categories

20.00

1,300

2,204

2,424

La Colorada

Reserves

20.00

1,700

8,000

2,100

2,600

Resources

22.00

1,850

9,000

2,200

2,800

La Colorada Skarn

Resources

22.00

2,200

2,800

Huaron

Reserves

20.00

1,700

8,000

2,100

2,600

Resources

22.00

1,850

9,000

2,200

2,800

San Vicente

All categories

20.00

1,700

8,000

2,100

2,600

Cerro Moro

Reserves

21.00

1,850

Resources

23.00

1,950

Navidad

All categories

12.52

1,100

Manantial Espejo

Resources

22.00

1,700

Joaquin

Resources

22.00

1,700

Jacobina

Reserves

1,700

Resources

1,850

Shahuindo

Reserves

20.00

1,700

Resources

22.00

1,850

El Peñon

Reserves

20.00

1,700

Resources

22.00

1,850

Timmins West

Reserves

21.00

1,850

Resources

23.00

1,950

Bell Creek

Reserves

21.00

1,850

Resources

23.00

1,950

Whitney

Resources

1,950

Minera

Florida

Reserves

21.00

1,850

2,100

2,600

Resources

23.00

1,950

2,200

2,800

La Arena

Reserves

21.00

1,850

Resources

23.00

1,950

La Arena II

All categories

1,500

8,816

Dolores

Reserves

21.00

1,850

Resources

23.00

1,950

La Pepa

Resources

1,650

La Bolsa

All categories

14.00

825

Lavra Velha

Resources

1,650

Pico Machay

All categories

700

Vogel

Inside pit

1,150

Below pit

1,150

Gold River

Resources

1,200

Marlhill

Resources

1,125

Arco Sul

Resources

1,250

General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

All mineral reserves and mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves , adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards") and reported in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mineral resources are reported exclusives of mineral reserves.

Pan American does not expect these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates to be materially affected by metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-economic, political, and marketing or other relevant issues.

The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release. The mineral resources and mineral reserves databases comprising drilling and, in some cases, surface and underground sampling, have been compiled at each of the Pan American mine sites by the qualified staff. All the assay data used in the resource evaluation provided by each of the mines has been subjected to the industry standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results are reviewed monthly by management. The results of the QA/QC samples submitted for the resource databases demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of these mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.

Quantities and grades of contained metal are shown before metallurgical recoveries.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM., Vice President of Exploration and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, who are each Qualified Persons for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Pan American Silver Corp. is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com
Follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: estimated mineral reserve and mineral resource information; estimated mine life and any anticipated changes related thereto; the extent of, and success related to any future exploration or development programs; expectations that metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, political, marketing or other issues will not materially affect estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; expectations regarding planned drilling in 2024, including that it will be focused on near-mine exploration; expectations regarding mineral reserve replacement; and expectations with respect to future work to be conducted at the La Colorada Skarn project.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the accuracy of our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries are as anticipated; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the PEN, MXN, ARS, BOB, CLP, BRL, GTQ and CAD versus the USD); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors Regarding References to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the SEC (the "U.S. Rules"), and reserve and resource information included herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms "measured resources," "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. While the above terms under the U.S. Rules are "substantially similar" to the standards under NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the U.S. Rules and CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the U.S. Rules.

Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG"). A Spanish and Portuguese version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2023 ESG performance include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Raw silver.

Andean Boosts Cerro Bayo's Silver Equivalent Ounces by 80 Percent in New Resource Estimate

Andean Silver (ASX:ASL) published an updated resource estimate for its Chile-based Cerro Bayo silver-gold project on Tuesday (September 10), saying silver equivalent ounces have increased by 80 percent.

The resource now stands at 8.3 million tonnes at 342 grams per tonne silver equivalent, which equates to 91 million silver equivalent ounces. In addition to the 80 percent boost in silver equivalent ounces, that's a 64 percent increase in tonnes compared to the previous estimate, which was published in March of this year.

“The updated Resource establishes Cerro Bayo as an outstanding silver asset with genuine scale and high grades,” said CEO Tim Laneyrie, noting that Andean has nearly quadrupled the asset's resource since acquiring it.

Keep reading...Show less
2024 Silver Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Silver Outlook Report

After a steady year, could silver break out alongside the other precious metals in 2024?

The Investing News Network spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to in the months ahead.

Table of Contents:

  • Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review
  • Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
  • Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now
  • Lobo Tiggre: Shopping for Silver Stocks, Watching "Powerful" Gold Mover
  • Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024
Silver Outlook 2023 Report

A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying



“From a pricing standpoint, silver is historically undervalued relative to gold right now, and offers an attractive investment opportunity. We see a picture of silver fundamentals where supply trends cannot keep up with longer-term demand.”

— Maria Smirnova, Sprott
"On a broad brush perspective, I wouldn't want to be in stocks, I wouldn't want to be in bonds, I wouldn't want to be in real estate. I wouldn't want to be in crypto. So where do we go? Precious metals."

— David Morgan, the Morgan Report
"I still think gold is your answer for wealth insurance. But if you're looking for profit, I actually skew it toward silver, and now might be a very good time"

— Rich Checkan, Asset Strategies International

Who We Are

The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.

At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.

So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.

Silver Outlook 2024

Table of Contents

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review
Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now
Lobo Tiggre: Shopping for Silver Stocks, Watching "Powerful" Gold Mover
Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

2023 was a relatively lackluster year for silver, which largely traded between US$22 and US$25 per ounce.

The white metal started 2024 on a similar note, with its price remaining fairly rangebound for the first eight weeks of the year. It dropped to US$22.08 on January 21, marking its quarterly low.

Silver started seeing gains in March on expectations that the US Federal Reserve was getting closer to lowering interest rates. Improving sentiment gave precious metals momentum, causing silver to reach its quarterly high of US$25.62 on March 20; it then continued on to an 11 year high of US$29.26 on April 12.

How did the silver price perform in Q1?

As mentioned, rate cut expectations added fuel to the silver price in early March.

These gains were reinforced by positive language following the Fed's March meeting, when the central bank said inflation was continuing to progress toward its target of 2 percent. Even though it was unwilling to commit to dates, the Fed suggested it was done with hikes and was expecting to make three cuts to its benchmark rate in 2024.

Silver price, Q1 2024.

Silver price, Q1 2024.

Chart via Trading Economics.

While gold captured attention as it set price records in March and April, silver has produced better returns for investors. In an April 9 email to the Investing News Network (INN), Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and author of "The Great Silver Bull," commented on the white metal's performance during the quarter.

“Silver also typically lags gold, then catches up and surpasses it. We’re starting to see that happen in spades right now. Since the end of February, gold is up about 15 percent, while silver is up about 22 percent," he said.

Krauth emphasized, "Those are breathtaking gains in just a matter of weeks."

According to Krauth, this rise came alongside decreasing inventories at the COMEX, London Bullion Market Association and the Shanghai Gold Exchange, where stockpiles have dropped 40 percent over the past three years.

“The same has happened to silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) globally. My view is that large silver consumers are buying long contracts and silver ETFs, then taking delivery," he noted.

"That helps explain why the silver price didn’t rise in the face of ongoing deficits. But these inventories are being drained, and I think there may be 12 to 24 months left before they run out."

Industrial demand for silver increasing

Also helping to draw down inventories is industrial demand for silver. The biggest contributing sectors are related to the energy transition, particularly the production of photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

Krauth pointed to the Silver Institute, a top industry association, which is calling for silver to record a structural deficit for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, with shortfalls to continue for several more years.

In its latest World Silver Survey, the Silver Institute states that in 2024, demand for the white metal is forecast to reach the second highest level on record at 1.22 billion ounces, with industrial demand set to see a 9 percent increase to 710.9 million ounces; that would beat out the record set in 2023 at 654.4. million ounces.

India has been a critical driver of demand, importing 94 million ounces of silver in the first two months of 2024, including 71 million ounces in February alone — that represents nearly an entire month of global mine production.

While the Silver Institute notes that demand for silverware and jewelry in India remains strong, it also says there is growing industrial demand as India sees an increasing focus on infrastructure development.

To support local manufacturing, the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy reimposed its Approved List of Models & Manufacturers for solar modules, effective April 1. With the list in place, certain solar projects in the country will be required to use domestically produced photovoltaics.

This comes as new N-type solar cells, which require greater amounts of silver, enter mass production in 2024.

Silver supply unable to keep up with demand

On the supply side, the Silver Institute is predicting a decline of 1 percent in 2024, with 1 billion ounces being made available. Recycled quantities of silver are expected to remain flat at 178.9 million ounces, while the biggest drop is seen coming from mine production, with an estimated total of 823.5 million ounces in 2024.

This differential suggests a widening deficit of 215.3 million ounces, a year-on-year increase of 17 percent.

Silver is primarily produced as a by-product of gold, lead, zinc and copper, with these mines accounting for 595.2 million ounces in 2023. Meanwhile, primary silver mines produced just 235.2 million ounces.

With a contraction in mine output forecast for 2024 and increasing industrial demand over the next several years, the Silver Institute is projecting more tightness over the next few years.

Krauth sees two standout projects set to add millions of ounces over the next year.

“There are two major primary silver projects that stand out. Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) is building its Terronera project in Mexico, which will bring about 7 million silver equivalent ounces per year, starting at the end of this year. Then there’s Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF), whose Zgounder mine in Morocco is expanding production from about 1.9 million ounces of silver to 8 million ounces, starting with its commissioning in Q2 this year,” he said.

The Silver Institute also sees supply contributions coming from Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Penasquito mine, which will return to full production in 2024 following strike action in 2023. Meanwhile, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is expanding its Rochester mine, and Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Manh Choh project is coming online.

Even with these additions, the Silver Institute sees steep offsets in silver production, including the loss of 17.9 million ounces out of Peru as Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC,OTCQX:HCHDF) has placed its Pallancata operation into care and maintenance as it waits for permits for its Royropata deposit.

Investor takeaway

Krauth sees strong upside in silver's industrial applications, although he believes many market participants still see it largely as a precious metal. However, attitudes may be starting to change.

This past January, silver producers penned an open letter to the Canadian government, urging it to include the metal on the country's list of critical minerals. While the government won't make a decision until May, silver companies could see new funding options open up if the metal is added, while permitting could be streamlined.

Krauth thinks such a move would boost silver’s status among investors, and is a point to watch in Q2.

“I, along with the entire sector, will be watching closely to see whether silver makes the list or not. If it does, I think that would be a shot in the arm for silver. The broader investment community would pay more attention to silver’s significant structural supply shortages,” he explained to INN.

Krauth wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback in silver this year, but thinks it is in a sustained bull market. He expects the price to continue to hold at US$28, and probably grow to US$30 in the second half of the year.

As silver sees upward momentum going into the next quarter, it may present opportunities for investors who want an alternative to gold, or are keen to take advantage of the white metal’s increasing role as an industrial metal.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on silver stock investing — FREE

Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

The silver price saw significant gains through the first half of 2024, hitting levels not seen in over a decade.

After starting the year trading in the US$22 per ounce range, the price of silver saw little change until March, when the white metal began to gain momentum following a US Federal Reserve meeting.

While the Fed left interest rates steady at that time, dovish language provided critical support for silver as investors pushed the price above US$25. Silver continued its upward trend through April and into May, when it climbed above US$32 for the first time since November 2012 and set a year-to-date high of US$32.07 on May 27.

Silver price breaks important US$30 level

A number of factors have been driving the price of silver upward in 2024.

Even though rate cuts from the Fed have yet to materialize, softening interest rates and slowing economic growth have led to greater speculation that at least one reduction will come in the second half of the year.

Silver was initially followed gold higher in the March to May period. However, the gains in silver have outpaced gold nearly two to one in 2024. To date, silver has risen nearly 30 percent, while gold has only gained 15 percent.

Silver price, January 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024.

Silver price, January 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024.

Chart via Trading Economics.

The pace of these gains has led to improving sentiment among investors. As of April, managed money positions in silver had climbed to their highest level since May 2022, and exchange-traded product holdings rose to their highest since July 2023, as outlined in the Silver Institute’s 2024 World Silver Survey presentation and report.

In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Silver Institute President and CEO Michael DiRienzo said that the close link between silver and gold has led some investors to use it as a leverage play to gain exposure to gold.

“In addition, silver’s low unit cost and lower entry level have also made it more attractive to retail investors with a limited investment budget,” DiRienzo explained.

This was a point echoed by IndependentSpeculator.com CEO Lobo Tiggre in an interview with INN that took place on July 9. He suggested that even though silver has acted more like an industrial metal over the last several years, 2024 has seen investors once again looking at it for its value as a precious metal.

“That market dynamic has changed, and it’s moving more strongly with gold again as a monetary metal should … I think it's fantastic news for silver — and long-suffering silver bulls out there,” he said.

Industrial silver demand continues climbing in India, China

Improved sentiment has coincided with heightened industrial demand, particularly in the Indian market. Overall, silver demand is projected to grow by 2 percent in 2024, with the Silver Institute forecasting that industrial demand will increase by 9 percent — photovoltaics alone are expected to see a 20 percent gain.

As mentioned, India in particular has upped its silver purchases in 2024. Its imports came to a record 2,295 metric tons of silver in February, nearly outstripping an entire month of global mine supply. Though purchases have waned as prices have risen, the first four months of the year saw India import more silver than it did for all of 2023.

DiRienzo said that while the primary silver demand in India continues to be from the production of jewelry, the precious metal has also benefited from “firmer electrical & electronics demand, thanks to the continued strength in India’s real estate market and rising investment in local infrastructure construction.”

Additionally, he noted that Indian manufacturing of solar cells received additional support as companies reduced their reliance on Chinese manufacturing and diversified their supply lines for solar panels.

India has been the biggest driver in the photovoltaics category as the country continues building up its domestic solar supply chain through efforts such as its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, which consists wholly of domestic companies. After a pause due to supply concerns last year, the nation's government reinstated the mandate as of April 1 of this year — as a result, government-funded and subsidized solar projects in India must source their solar photovoltaic modules from one of the companies included on the list.

Even so, China remains the global leader in photovoltaics production. And with new N-Type TopCon panels — which require 50 percent more silver — set to become the industry standard, industrial demand is set to rise even further.

Last year, a flagging Chinese economy not only put base metals under pressure, but dragged on silver as well. According to DiRienzo, fiscal stimulus measures implemented by the Chinese government have provided crucial support.

“Expectations on further fiscal stimulus for the Chinese economy led to a sharp rebound in base metal prices during 2024-to-date, which has benefited silver,” he said.

New silver mine supply won't outweigh deficit

While both retail and industrial demand is growing, it’s not just demand driving prices.

Silver is also facing a severe supply crisis as a deficit that began to emerge in 2021 continues to widen, with the Silver Institute forecasting that the deficit will reach 215 million ounces by the end of 2024.

According to the Silver Institute, Mexico and Argentina had steep output declines in 2023, with production falling by 10.9 million ounces and 4.9 million ounces, respectively. The Silver Institute predicts that global production will fall further in 2024 to 823.5 million ounces due to the closure of several mines in Peru.

While it isn’t expected to eclipse these declines, new silver supply is coming online from various sources this year.

The Silver Institute forecasts an increase from Mexico this year now that Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Peñasquito mine is back at full operating capacity following a strike in 2023. Additionally, Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) announced in April that its Terronera project was more than 50 percent complete and on schedule to begin production at the end of 2024. The mine will add 4 million ounces of silver supply to global markets annually.

The US is also increasing its silver output this year. Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) Lucky Friday mine in Idaho returned to full production in March, while the expansion at Coeur Mining’s (NYSE:CDE) Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada entered commercial operation at the end of the first quarter. Once fully ramped up, it will be the largest domestic source of silver in the US, processing 32 million metric tons of ore per year.

Aya Gold and Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) provided an update on progress at its Zgounder mine expansion in Morocco on July 9, announcing it had made the first silver pour. The company said it remains on schedule for commercial production to begin in Q4. Once fully ramped up, the expanded mine is expected to produce 6.8 million ounces of silver per year, a significant increase from its 2023 output of 1.97 million ounces.

Despite these new and expanded mining operations bringing significant new silver supply to the market, it’s still a far cry from meeting the more than 200 million ounce deficit.

How high can the silver price rise in 2024?

While gold tends to garner more of the media attention, silver has already been a stronger performer in 2024. Since its move began this year, a variety of experts have suggested the white metal has further to go.

In an interview with INN on July 3, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, suggested that silver is at a multi-year consolidation. He thinks a run over the next few months to US$36 per ounce is a possibility.

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, told INN on May 24 that silver might experience a slight pullback over the next couple of months, but would likely establish a new floor at US$30. This came to pass as silver traded in the US$29 range in June before stabilizing above US$30 through the first half of July.

“We still have the gold-to-silver ratio somewhere around 75; it's averaged about 55 or 60 over the last few decades, so just on that basis if gold were to stay put, silver has a lot higher to go,” Krauth said.

“Typically when you get the ratio running down, both metals do well, but silver continues to do even better … so look for this to be a really tremendous run over the next months and years," he added.

While this might not be good news for manufacturers that require silver and consumers who buy their products, it's positive news for existing silver investors and new market participants who are looking for opportunities for a safe-haven investment that doesn’t come with the high entry point of gold.

There are also opportunities in silver stocks, which have been undervalued in recent years — in fact, many silver stocks have already seen significant gains this year. For example, silver producer Endeavour Silver and advanced development-stage companies GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL,OTCQB:GRSLF) and Defiance Silver (TSXV:DEF,OTCQX:DNCVF) have all gained more than 100 percent from the start of the year through July 9.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Additional information on silver stock investing — FREE

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management shared his outlook for silver, explaining that the white metal could move quickly to the US$50 per ounce level once market participants realize how large the divide between supply and demand really is.

When asked about the most important drivers for silver right now, he pointed to the solar industry, noting that two to three years ago it was consuming 100 million ounces of silver; that amount rose to 200 million ounces last year.

This year, the Silver Institute is projecting a further 40 million ounces of solar demand, but Lin thinks the sector may end up requiring an extra 100 million ounces, bringing its total usage to 300 million ounces for 2024.

"From all the data I get, it's 100 million ... so from 200 million to 300 million," he said. A new report out of Germany has an even higher projection, forecasting that the solar market could consume 400 million ounces of silver this year.

"My point is that once investors see the huge deficit, they truly see the huge deficit in silver, silver will go to US$50 just like that — just in a heartbeat," Lin said, adding that so far most market participants haven't gotten there.

When asked how he's getting exposure to silver, Lin said he's heavily exposed in the future market. However, he doesn't recommend that path for everyone as the leverage involved can be highly risky.

He's also looking at silver miners, which he believes are cheap. "Silver miners are going to have a huge Q2 — gold miners too, but silver in particular," he said, noting that the average silver price will be much higher than it was in Q1.

"If they are not making money at US$20 (silver), at US$30 suddenly there's a huge profit," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Lin on his outlook for silver and ways to invest.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Additional information on silver stock investing — FREE

Lobo Tiggre: Shopping for Silver Stocks, Watching "Powerful" Gold Mover

Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his updated thoughts on gold, silver and uranium.

When it comes to gold, he pointed to a "powerful mover" that he thinks could be in play — a change in global portfolio allocations to the yellow metal. Historically the allocation has been 2 percent, but more recently it's been 0.5 percent.

"I think that what we're seeing is that changing. And maybe it doesn't go back to 2 percent, but if it just goes back to 1 percent, that doubles the investment demand for gold from where we are now," he said.

Looking at silver, he said lately it's correlated more closely to copper than to gold; however, that dynamic now seems to be changing. "I think it's fantastic — not just good — I think it's fantastic news for silver ... that it's acting as a monetary metal should," he said at the Rule Symposium, held last week in Boca Raton, Florida.

With that in mind, Tiggre and his team are on the lookout for stocks that meet his criteria. One of those is jurisdiction — while he's seen strong discoveries in places like Mexico, the political risk is too high for him to be interested.

Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on gold and silver, as well uranium.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Additional information on silver stock investing — FREE

5 Best-performing Canadian Silver Stocks of 2024

2024 has been positive for silver stocks. A variety of factors pushed the white metal's price higher during the second quarter, allowing it to break the US$30 per ounce mark for the first time since 2012.

According to the Silver Institute, demand for silver is set to outstrip mine supply for the third year in a row, due in part to rising consumption from sectors dependent on the energy transition, including photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

India in particular has seen demand soar after introducing regulations for domestic production for new solar projects; that led the country to import more silver in the first four months of the year than all of 2023.

How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX and TSXV? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on August 26, 2024, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.

1. Defiance Silver (TSXV:DEF)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 120.83 percent; market cap: C$71.35 million; share price: C$0.265

Explorer Defiance Silver is working to advance its district-scale Zacatecas silver project in Zacatecas, Mexico.

The project consists of a 4,300 hectare land package and includes four project areas: San Acacio, Lucito, Panuco and Lagartos. Both San Acacio and Lagartos have seen previous exploration and mining activity.

On January 15, the company announced results from its 2023 drill program at the San Acacio target, reporting well-developed silver and zinc values with elevated gold and copper. This includes a highlighted assay of 223.53 g/t silver over 12.82 meters with an interval of 306.86 g/t silver over 7.79 meters.

Defiance provided an update on April 15 on a surface-sampling campaign at the Lucita target. The results show widespread high-grade polymetallic mineralization, with Defiance highlighting grades of up to 795 g/t silver from Lucita North and 2,350 g/t silver from Lucita South. The company said the results reinforce the district-scale potential at Zacatecas.

Shares of Defiance reached a year-to-date high of C$0.425 on May 15.

2. GR Silver Mining (TSXV:GRSL)

Press Releases

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 118.75 percent; market cap: C$55.02 million; share price: C$0.175

GR Silver Mining is a small-cap explorer and developer that is working to advance its Rosario Mining District in Sinaloa, Mexico, to production. The district consists of three core mining areas: Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad.

The company’s primary focus has been the development of Plomosas and neighboring San Marcial, a 9,764 hectare land package that hosts a past-producing silver, gold, lead and zinc underground mine.

In March 2023, the company released an updated resource estimate for Plomosas showing total indicated quantities of 97 million silver equivalent ounces, with additional inferred quantities of 53 million silver equivalent ounces.

Shares of GR Silver saw significant gains in the first quarter alongside a rising silver price and a March 4 news release. In the announcement, GR Silver reported that it had started small bulk sampling and test mining at Plomosas.

In an update on June 27, the company provided results from the sampling program. In the report, GR Silver said it had completed 280 meters of underground development and processed 15,170 metric tons of material. Silver recovery rates from the samples were between 84 and 92 percent. Assays from channel sampling produced high grades, with one sample grading 1,625 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 14.1 g/t gold over 2.5 meters.

GR Silver's share price reached a year-to-date high of C$0.23 on June 2.

3. Gatos Silver (TSX:GATO)

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 99.07 percent; market cap: C$1.22 billion; share price: C$17.06

Gatos Silver is a silver-focused production and exploration company. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine and district, located south of Chihuahua City, Mexico.

The site consists of 14 predominantly silver, lead and zinc mineralization zones, and is a joint venture with Dowa Metals and Mining, which holds a 30 percent stake in the operation; Gatos owns the remaining 70 percent.

On February 21, the company released its full-year results for 2023, indicating it had produced 9.2 million ounces of silver, marking a decline from the 10.3 million ounces produced in 2022. However, the company said it improved operational efficiencies to offset inflationary pressure, lowering all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) to the lower end of 2023 guidance.

In the release, Gatos also notes that it expects similar production totals for 2024, with guidance of 8.4 million to 9.2 million ounces of silver at an AISC of US$9.50 to US$11.50 per payable ounce. The company said it anticipates that exploration efforts at the South-East Deeps target will further extend the life of the mine.

The most recent news from the project came on July 23, when Gatos reported continued results from the South East Deeps zone extension drilling alongside an update on regional exploration programs. In the announcement, the company provided a highlighted assay of 214 g/t silver over 3.5 meters.

Results from its ongoing drilling at the Portigueño target included a highlight of 49 g/t silver over 1.6 meters, while results from two holes testing the depth of the San Luis target produced a highlighted intercept more than 150 meters below surface of 66 g/t silver over 8.9 meters, which included 111 g/t silver over 2.5 meters.

In an update on August 6, Gatos reported that silver production through the first six months of 2024 was 4.67 million ounces, up from 4.43 million ounces from the same period in 2023. The company also said it remained on track to achieve 2024 production and cost guidance.

Shares of Gatos reached a year-to-date high of C$19.29 on July 15.

4. Avino Silver and Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 95.77 percent; market cap: C$185.09 million; share price: C$1.39

Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.

The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 MT of ore per day ore, and in 2023 produced 928,643 ounces of silver, 7,335 ounces of gold and 5.3 million pounds of copper. While within the company's guidance, there was a 6 percent decrease in silver production over 2022, when it produced 985,195 ounces in the same time period.

In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, holds measured and indicated quantities of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.

On February 28, the company provided an update for La Preciosa, saying it was preparing for the first phase of production at the Gloria and Abundancia veins. Avino also said it has the equipment needed to commence operations at the site once it receives the necessary environmental permits, which it expects later in 2024.

In its Q2 2024 results released on August 13, Avino reported that it had generated record quarterly revenues of C$14.8 million during the second quarter, an increase of 60 percent over the same quarter in 2023. Additionally, the company said it had produced 543,589 ounces of silver through the first half of the year, a 16 percent increase from the 466,755 ounces of silver in the six months of 2023.

Avino's share price marked a year-to-date high of C$1.51 on May 26.

5. Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)

Company Profile

Year-to-date gain: 67.68 percent; market cap: C$1.09 billion; share price: C$4.41

Endeavour Silver is a silver company with two operating silver-gold mines in Mexico — Guanaceví and Bolañitos — plus an advanced-stage development project and several exploration properties.

Its primary focus for 2024 has been the development of its Terronera project in Jalisco, Mexico, which is under construction. Once complete, the new mine will become the company’s flagship operation. According to a 2023 update to its 2021 feasibility report, Terronera will produce an estimated 4 million ounces of silver per year over a 10 year mine life.

The most recent update from Terronera came on July 24, when the company announced that construction at the site had progressed, with surface construction achieving 77 percent completion. The company said the upper platform was progressing and should be ready for dry commissioning during Q3 2024 and that it was concentrating on the lower platform with final earthworks and concrete pouring also during the third quarter.

In an update on August 19, Endeavour reported that processing at its Guanacevi mine site had resumed following a failure that occurred at the primary ball mill trunnion on August 12. However, the company noted that processing would be less than half of its 1,200 metric ton per day capacity during a ramp up with temporary modifications. Permanent repairs to return to regular capacity are expected to take 16 weeks for fabrication and installation.

The company said that silver production for the year is estimated to decrease by 900,000 to 1.1 million ounces and has recalculated its 2024 guidance to 4.4 to 4.6 million ounces.

Shares of Endeavour reached a year-to-date high of C$6.80 on July 15.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Additional information on silver stock investing — FREE

Keep reading...Show less

×