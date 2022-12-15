Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Negotiations With Republic of Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issues the following statement today on the status of its negotiations with the Government of Panamá on a framework governing the operation of the Cobre Panamá mine by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

The Government of Panamá and MPSA were unable to reach an agreement by the December 14 deadline imposed by the government. The economic package MPSA has proposed would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties and taxes amongst the large copper producing mines in the Americas. The economic package was agreed on almost all clauses and incorporated the agreements in principle made earlier this year, including a contribution of $375 million in benefits per year with mutually agreed protections. MPSA believes that its proposal achieves the Government of Panamá's revenue objectives and provides the necessary conditions to secure the long-term future of the mine. However, necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed upon. MPSA remains available and open to further constructive dialogue.

"Over the past 25 years, First Quantum and its predecessor have invested at least US$10 billion to build one of the world's largest, safest and most advanced copper mines. It is the largest private investment in the history of Panamá and a significant contributor to the Panamanian economy and important social programs," commented Tristan Pascall, Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal remains to find a mutually acceptable resolution, which we believe is in the best interests of all parties, including our employees and their families, local communities, the country of Panamá, and the Company's investors and stakeholders."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this news release include statements as to economic effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA, the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine and the Company's openness to further dialogue with the Government of Panama and goal of finding a mutually acceptable resolution. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including as to the effects of the proposal put forward by MPSA. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, political stability in Panama, potential social and environmental challenges, and events generally impacting global economic, political and social stability. There may also be other factors that cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not as anticipated, estimated or intended, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum MineralsFM:CAFQVLFCopper Investing
FM:CA,FQVLF
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2023

Click here to read the previous copper forecast.

Pull quote was provided by Investing News Network client Western Copper and Gold. This article is not paid-for content.

Copper prices traded with high volatility this past year, and even though the market's long-term fundamentals look bright, the red metal has lost more than 13 percent year-to-date.

Macroeconomic factors, including rising inflation, increasing energy costs and climbing interest rates, impacted copper in 2022; paired with subdued demand, these elements put pressure on prices.

With the year at an end, the Investing News Network (INN) asked analysts in the field for their thoughts on what’s ahead for the vital base metal. Read on for their predictions.

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Announces Receipt of Final Order for Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the Supreme Court of Yukon (the "Court") has granted the final order (the "Final Order") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon), pursuant to which Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement"). As announced in its news release dated December 9, 2022, the Arrangement was approved by the holders of common shares of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") at a special meeting of the Shareholders held on December 9, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be ringing the opening bell to open the stock market at the TSX Venture Exchange at 9:30am EST today.

To mark the occasion key stakeholders and members of Hispania's team in Toronto will be present at the TSX's presentation centre in Toronto, as well as stakeholders in Spain virtually. "We are proud to mark this significant occasion for our investors and partners today at the TSX Venture Exchange," said Norm Brewster, CEO of Hispania. "This is another key step for us as a public company and we look forward to many more opportunities to grow and celebrate the developments of Hispania. We would also like to thank the Exchange and its staff for its continued support."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals President, Director & CEO Patrick Elliott

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Forte Minerals’ ‘phenomenal team’ poised for exploration success in Peru, CEO saysyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili Limited

Appointment of New Canadian Director

(NewsDirect)

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to appoint experienced mining executive, Mr Stephen Quin, to the Board of Hot Chili as an independent Non-Executive Director.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821410"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Working with Condor Consulting Inc. to Conduct Geophysical and Geological Data Compilation and Interpretation Work at Russell Lake Uranium Project

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

Lithium Investing

Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2022

×