"First of its kind" collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

Mega-TikTok Influencer Michael Le Partners with Liithos to create Ashfall, The TikTok Creator Series and Innovative 5-Episode Digital Collectible, Premiering Sunday, January 29

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Liithos, a AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone) and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom have partnered with mega-influencer Michael Le (52.2 million followers on TikTok) to create an innovative narrative series to launch exclusively on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus ( 257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, the first transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development,  built on the highly respected, low-cost, and sustainable Hedera network.

Ashfall Episode 1 - First of its kind collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

"Today's superstars are elevated by millions of real fans and followers on TikTok where we find our new heroes and villains," said Mumbauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liithos. "We are looking to collaborate, integrate, and elevate multimedia experiences with superstars like Michael Le for the next generation. The Liithos TikTok Creators series is the first of many experiences Liithos is looking to launch to create easily traversable pathways between media and the evolving web space."

Fully embracing the opportunities that Web3 opens for gamers and creators alike, this initial series creates 5 free digital collectibles, each including an "easter egg" of 3 pages of the upcoming comic for enthusiasts to collect - all featuring legendary comic book talent.

Built on the Hedera network, Liithos see this as the start of a fully actualized vision where all the benefits of decentralization, social gaming and narrative-led content collide beautifully.

"We were very particular about who we wanted to make Ashfall with." Mumbauer continued "We believe in sustainable ecosystems and want a healthy planet, but also love innovation. Hedera allows for both. We can innovate but not at the expense of our planet. They were the only choice for us. CoinZoom brings the simplicity and user experience that opens the door to all, not just the web3 crowd – so anyone can get in at the start of this new franchise."

Beginning January 29 , the five-episode digital series can be viewed on Le's highly-trafficked TikTok and, in a throwback to the appointment viewing of the Sunday Comics of old, will feature a new episode every Sunday. Liithos will celebrate each episode by releasing a unique free digital collectible that will be available only through CoinZoom, with collectors paying just a small processing fee. Fans who collect all five digital collectibles can return to claim a bonus sixth mystery digital collectible available only to those who've participated in the entire event!

Adding extra value, the digital collectibles will give fans access to a sneak preview of the upcoming Ashfall comic series. Written and drawn by a who's who of comic talent including Garvin, who conceived and wrote the story, along with art from Marvel and DC artist Paul Pelletier (Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy, et al), Brett Booth (Backlash, Gunslinger), and Eisner Award winner Tony Harris (Starman, Ex Machina), the comic book series introduces fans for the first time to the Ashfall Universe, which takes place in the climate-change ravaged Pacific Northwest where Seattle has been submerged beneath the ocean for hundreds of years.

Todd Crosland , CEO and Co-Founder of CoinZoom,which is hosting the Marketplace for the collectibles, said "Our part is to bridge Web 2 to Web 3 with the easiest, fastest way to sign up, claim and trade digital assets. A simple sign-on, super-easy claim process and paying the small processing fee with Apple Pay or Google Pay opens up access to anyone to get involved. This is not just for the crypto -forward or NFT fanatics – anyone who follows Michael Le , or loves comics, or wants to get in at the beginning of the next big gaming franchise , can get their Ashfall episode in a few quick steps." Crosland added, " Building  on Hedera has been great – we are big fans of their network and it was built for mass-scale, content-rich engagements like this."

"Web3 opens up a new frontier for engaging content with true ownership of creative assets," said Alex Russman , Head of the Metaverse Fund at the HBAR Foundation, supporting the growth of the Hedera ecosystem. "The Liithos team, combined with Michael Le , present unparalleled expertise and achievements in pushing boundaries to advance the Creator Economy - it is fantastic to see this activated at scale on the Hedera network."

About Liithos

Liithos is creating immersive multimedia universes with gaming at their core. The team is composed of industry veterans and talent from around the world including Days Gone creator, John Garvin , Last of Us executive, Michael Mumbauer , Fallout's, Trammel Isaac, Thor's Love and Thunder concept artist, Marco Iozzi and many more. Liithos first IP, Ashfall, was announced in late June 2022 . The Ashfall universe currently contains a comic and game under development.

Liithos is pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve, using industry-standard tools and cutting-edge technology. Liithos is harnessing technologies like Hedera Hashgraph to bring deeper experiences to gamers and media consumers. Beyond creation, Liithos is breaking long outdated industry standards with initiatives like no crunch and fully remote opportunities.

For more information, visit https://liithos.com , or follow us on Twitter at @liithosent, or Discord at https://discord.gg/liithos .

About The HBAR Foundation

The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem.

The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you.

For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org .

About CoinZoom

CoinZoom is a trusted Web 3 fintech platform, based, audited and regulated licensed in the US, offering a range of international financial and digital asset services utilizing cash, debit and crypto payments. This includes a secure trading exchange, specializing in buying, selling, sending and spending Bitcoin , Ethereum , and over 40 top digital currencies. To support bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to millions, CoinZoom offers instant cash deposits at over 30,000 retail locations in the US. Its unique international peer-to-peer payment system, called ZoomMe, is part of its cash-to- crypto ecosystem for its customers in over almost 200 countries, allowing them to deposit cash and send it or crypto almost anywhere in the world, instantly for free – saving potentially millions of dollars in remittance fees. The CoinZoom Visa debit card, allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally while earning up to 5% back in crypto on each purchase. There is also an end-to-end NFT Marketplace solution where anyone can buy NFTs with cash, debit, credit or crypto within seconds and then easily trade their digital assets on the secondary market. The CoinZoom platform was built with a multi-layered security approach, and the team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and personal information. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen and holds a SOC2 Type I Certification, which is highly regarded as the most rigorous test for the trustworthiness of a company's processes, best practices and diligence around securing customer data. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states and has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland . CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited and is pending registration as a VASP in Ireland .

CoinZoom contact: cz.marketing@coinzoom.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-of-its-kind-collaboration-between-liithos-and-coinzoom-built-on-the-hedera-network-reinvents-sunday-comics-for-a-web3-generation-301732569.html

SOURCE The HBAR Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, " BIRDIE SHOT " will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventor Develops Immersive Video Gaming Accessory

"I thought there could be an improved way for gamers to control their characters when playing first-person combat-style, fighting, and sports games," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah "so I invented the OMNI DIRECTIONAL TRACK. My immersive design enables you to use your feet and legs when playing video games."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new piece of equipment for video gaming applications. In doing so, it allows the user to control the movements of his onscreen character by walking, running, or moving his feet. As a result, it enhances realism and could make the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-immersive-video-gaming-accessory-sgj-193-301727078.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Former PlayStation and Activision Execs Bring Survival MMORPG Resurgence to ImmutableX

The free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG comes from a new web3 studio backed by four centuries of experience building AAA games, including FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others

Emergent Games a leading web3 games studio bringing together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision, and NCsoft, today announces the launch of Resurgence a web3-based survival MMORPG, on ImmutableX the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idexo and Swords of Blood Announce Hosted NFT Lootbox Sale Taking Place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Idexo and Swords of Blood are pleased to announce that they will launch a new Lootbox NFT Sale on idexo's hosted platform, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 starting at 3pm GMT . First access will be given to those holding the Early Adopter Soulbound Token that minted out in just 1 hour and generated nearly 10,000 retweets on Twitter .

Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe as seen in the game

Secondary access will be available after 1 hour to those who attempted to mint an Early Adopter SBT and didn't make it quickly enough. After that, those who join a final whitelist by completing a whitelist form will have access after 2 hours. There will be a guaranteed amount left for all phases to give a chance to everyone to participate.

The Lootbox NFT sale will consist of 3 different types of boxes: Basic Epic Box, Medium Legendary Box and Big Legendary Box, each with different amounts of items on open and progressively greater chances of obtaining legendary items. When a Lootbox is opened it randomly generates a minting of NFT items to the wallet address of the opener. Before a Lootbox is opened, it is itself a tradeable NFT.

A Basic Epic Box contains 5 Legendary 0 items, 2 Legendary 1 items, 600 gold, and 250 gems for only $35.00 . A Medium Legendary Box contains 8 Legendary 0 items, 3 Legendary 1 items, 1000 gold, and 350 gems for a discounted price of $45.00 . A Big Legendary Box holds 10 Legendary 0 items, 5 Legendary 1 items, 1500 gold, and 600 gems for only $60.00 . All items are generated randomly.

The NFT items themselves are 15 different NFT items, with different legendary levels, that are both tradeable and can be used in the Swords of Blood game. Users will be given a chance to buy them all:

  • [Sentinel] Fiend-in-the-Box
  • [Sentinel] Raven's Omen
  • [Sentinel] Dragon's Breath
  • [Armor] Mantis Plates
  • [Armor] Ice Walker
  • [Armor] Phoenix Armor
  • [Weapon] War Axe
  • [Weapon] Iron Fury
  • [Weapon] Executioner's Friend
  • [Back] Prayer Drum
  • [Back] Shield of the Desert
  • [Back] Twisting Sigil
  • [Artifact] Cursed Vial
  • [Artifact] Raven's Prey
  • [Artifact] Frost Fans

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Swords of Blood through the hosting of their Lootbox NFT sale," says Greg Marlin , CEO/CTO of idexo, "Building on the smash success of their Early Adopter SBT mint, this is the next step as we will also soon be announcing several other upcoming and exciting initiatives. Swords of Blood is positioned to be one of the breakout web3 gaming stories of early 2023 and we are very happy to be playing a part."

Swords of Blood is a play-to-own game with an epic quest theme. Players go on fast-paced hack'n'slash quests, while also searching for rare items to own and trade. Swords of Blood is based on the lore of Blade Bound, an already successful game that onboarded millions of users.

The items obtained in this Lootbox mint will enable the holder to use the items in the game as skins, armors, weapons, and upgrades.

The Swords of Blood project has already secured $1.6M in VC funding, and has tapped talent with decades of game development experience. The team brings in stars from long-running game franchises like Sim City 2000, Enigmatis, Rainbow Six, Prince of Persia, and Nightmares from the Deep.

"We designed Swords of Blood as a free-to-play RPG to facilitate mainstream adoption by both Web2 and Web3 gamers. The game can be accessed and played without needing to first set-up an external wallet. Through a custodied wallet system the user can get started playing the game and hold all in-game item NFTs or use $SWDTKN without leaving the game, while also having the option to off-ramp their items and tokens to a self-custody wallet at any time," said James Seaman , CEO of Swords of Blood.

Users looking to participate in this Lootbox NFT sale need to hold an Early Adopter SBT, be on the Queued Waitlist having tried but failed to mint an SBT, or have joined the remaining whitelist by filling the correct form. The Lootbox NFT sale will begin at 3pm UTC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 . For those who miss out on the sale, Lootboxes and generated NFTs are expected to be available on marketplaces for secondary sale shortly thereafter.

MEDIA CONTACT
Company: idexo
Name: Greg Marlin
Email: 352711@email4pr.com
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://idexo.com
Phone: +44 20 8089 1372

NFT Image for the Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe Weapon item in-game and tradeable NFT

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexo-and-swords-of-blood-announce-hosted-nft-lootbox-sale-taking-place-on-wednesday-february-1-2023-301731605.html

SOURCE idexo

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

