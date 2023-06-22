Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

  • A 73 m wide interval of massive sulphide zinc-lead mineralization has been intersected at Boundary Zone and is open along-strike and at depth, validating the feeder zone target, with plans for step-out holes in the interpreted direction towards the feeder.
  • All three of the first drillholes at Boundary Zone have hit zinc-lead mineralization.
  • Results indicate that the Boundary West and Boundary Main zones may be connected parts of a single mineralized system.
  • The second of five drill rigs is now at site and has started drilling at the Tom deposit.
  • Drilling will target step-out holes at Tom, Jason, and Boundary Zone.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update of its 2023 exploration program. The first three drillholes have tested an area between the Boundary Main and Boundary West zones and have intersected significant zinc-lead mineralization. The Company is currently completing a 1,900 m Phase 1 drill program and plans to continue with an additional 14,000 m or more of drilling across multiple step-outs and targets in 2023.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated "The season is off to a thrilling start, with a broad intersection of massive sulphides in a step-out hole at Boundary Zone as part of the first test of our feeder zone target. We are very excited that we have hit zinc-lead mineralization in all our first three holes at Boundary Zone, stepping out from our discoveries in 2022. Progress has gone well on the 2023 exploration campaign with the first rig making very good production and we have capitalized on the relatively early snowmelt to mobilize a second rig ahead of schedule. The imminent completion of our new 48-person, all-weather camp will facilitate exploration in 2023 and beyond."

2023 Diamond Drill Program Update

The 2023 program will utilize five diamond drill-rigs, targeting over 16,000 m of drilling between Boundary, Tom, and Jason zones (Map 1). Phase 1 of drilling is currently underway with >1,400 m completed of a planned 1,900 m. Phase 2 will comprise an additional ~14,000 m and both phases focus on step-out holes around known zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization.

Drilling Update

The initial phase of the 2023 drilling program targets a gap in the drilling between two of Fireweed's best-ever drillholes at Boundary Zone, NB22-002 and NB22-023, where Fireweed sees the potential for a high-grade feeder zone target that could link Boundary West and Boundary Main. These 2022 holes intersected very wide, high-grade zones and flank either side of the target being tested in Phase 1: NB22-023 intersected 298 m of 4.5% zinc, 1.4% lead, and 30.9 g/t silver including a new stratiform zone of 9.6 m grading 24.5% zinc, 15.1% lead, and 323.2 g/t silver; and hole NB22-002 intersected 124 m at 12.3% zinc, 1.3% lead, 45.9 g/t silver (see Fireweed news releases dated November 22, 2022, and March 2, 2023).

The 2023 step-outs completed so far have successfully intersected sphalerite and galena mineralization as stratiform massive sulphides, replacement mineralization, veins, and breccias. Hole NB23-003 intersected 73 m of massive sulphide that is interpreted to be the first intersection of the conceptual feeder zone target. The remaining holes of the Phase 1 program will continue drill testing of the mineralized layers as well as the potential feeder area that may link Boundary Main and Boundary West (Long Section I–I', Cross Section H–H', Cross Section J–J' and Map 2).

Sphalerite and galena have been identified visually by experienced core logging geologists, and licenced professional geoscientists. No absolute visual estimates of mineral abundances or inferences of potential zinc or lead grades have been stated in this news release.

NB23-001

NB23-001 was drilled as a step-out from NB22-023 following up high-grade zinc intercepts in stratiform, breccia, and vein hosted mineralization (e.g. NB22-023 hit 9.6 m at 24.5% zinc, 15.1% lead, and 323.2 g/t silver, see Fireweed news release dated March 2, 2023). Hole NB23-001 successfully intersected sphalerite-galena mineralization over comparable widths, approximately 30 m down-dip, and in the same stratigraphic layer as the new stratiform zone intersected in NB22-023 and NB22-022, providing a step-out and increasing confidence in the continuity of the new stratiform zone at Boundary Main. The hole was extended 70 m past target depth due to additional intersections of sphalerite veins and pyrite-sphalerite massive sulphide mineralization downhole, and the hole was terminated at 460 m. See cross-section H–H' for more details.

NB23-002

NB23-002 is the first hole drilled into the gap between Boundary Main and Boundary West, exploring the conceptual feeder zone target that may link the two zones. The hole intersected mineralized conglomerate between 50 m to 65 m. Stratiform pyrite-sphalerite mineralization from 226 to 230 m abuts a fault and is interpreted as a fault-bounded sliver between the Boundary Main fault and the Ramp fault. This stratiform mineralization is an approximately 90 m step-out along strike from high grade intersections in NB22-022 and NB22-023. This intersection provides an additional vector towards the potential feeder zone.

NB23-003

Drilled down-dip from NB23-002 following the successful intersection of faulted stratiform mineralization, NB23-003 intercepted mineralized conglomerate comparable to NB23-002 from 61 to 68 m. A 73 m wide interval of massive stratiform sulphides containing pyrite, galena, and sphalerite were intersected from 211 to 284 m. Intervals within this intercept contain a higher visually-estimated abundance of galena than sphalerite, a characteristic that is thought to be generally indicative of mineralization around or within a feeder zone. This broad intersection of lead-rich massive sulphide provides an initial indication that the proposed feeder zone may link the stratiform mineralization at Boundary West and Boundary Main. The true thickness of this wide intersection is not currently known due to the early-stage of the drilling. This massive sulphide intersection is open along strike and at depth, towards the interpreted direction of a potential feeder zone.

Drill Operations Update
Drill penetration rates in the initial three holes was more than 50% faster than historical performance. The region experienced an early snowmelt this year, allowing a second rig to be mobilized weeks earlier than planned, and coring commenced June 18 th . Three additional drills are being mobilized by truck this week, bringing the total to five rigs as planned. Drilling will target significant step-outs at Tom, Jason, Boundary Zone and beyond.

Camp Expansion Update

Camp is operating smoothly with nearly 50 people on site. Construction is progressing well at the new 48-person camp expansion, with commissioning and first occupants planned for month end.

Together with the existing camp, the new all-weather camp will allow us to support around 100 people on site to complete the 2023 season objectives. This work is an important step to build out Macmillan Pass camp capacity to the approved capacity of 150 people, allowing for both larger drill programs and simultaneous environmental baseline studies and occupancy during colder months.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a current cash position of over C$30,000,000 and is well-positioned to carry out the large 2023 exploration program. The Company has three projects located in Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver): Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world** where the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Main, Boundary West, Tom North and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.
  • Mactung Project (Tungsten): The Company recently acquired 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Recently announced mineral resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 )* make it the world's largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten**. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China.
  • Gayna River Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium): Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 km north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historic drilling and significant upside potential.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by VP Geology, Dr. Jack Milton, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Contact: Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361
Email: info@fireweedmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results and projections of mineralization, future work plans, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operati ons, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnotes and References

*See Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 "Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World". The associated technical report will be filed on www.SEDAR.com on or before July 28, 2023

** References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macmillan Pass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1 : Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" filed on www.SEDAR.com on Feb 23, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated January 10 th 2018.

2 : Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" filed on www.SEDAR.com on July 9 th 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated May 23 rd , 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

230622 FWZ 1

Map 1: Macmillan Pass Project and Mactung Project locations.

230622 FWZ 2

Map 2: Location of 2023 Phase 1 planned drillholes, cross section H–H', J–J' and long section I–I'.

230622 FWZ 3

Long Section I–I' - Phase 1 of 2023 drill program showing a wide intersection of massive sulphide within a previously untested potential feeder zone target between Boundary West and Boundary Main.

230622 FWZ 4

Cross Section H–H'—Location of the first hole of the season, NB23-001, stepping out from the high-grade new stratiform zone in the footwall of the Boundary Main Fault, high-grade vein and breccia mineralization above the Boundary Main Fault, and volcaniclastic-hosted mineralization at depth.

230622 FWZ 5

Cross Section J-J' Wide intersection of massive sulphides steps-out the stratiform mineralized zone down-dip. Preliminary interpretation of the approximate shape of the stratiform mineralized zone shown in purple.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8263992-74b3-4756-b158-5e2d2dd7805e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7844cfb-58ed-459b-8636-ef62473725f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d86ed0-a19f-49a0-a765-9d5ab8771d50

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20dd5292-bfc9-4989-9a7a-46cf34ba5e17

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d903445-4bd8-4c80-af6e-89bb1e5effef


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsTSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

  • Initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) to validate Project economics and evaluate opportunities to add value.
  • Conducting metallurgical test program to validate and optimize tungsten recovery and assess the recoveries of by-products gold and copper.
  • An environmental and socioeconomic assessment for the Project was completed in 2014, allowing for licensing processes to proceed.
  • Planning additional environmental studies and field investigation programs in 2023 to bolster understanding of key project components.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update on the near-term plans for the Mactung Project, following release of the Resource Estimate that establishes Mactung as the world's largest, high-grade tungsten deposit** (see news release dated June 13, 2023*).

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2023 diamond drill program has started at Macmillan Pass and provide an operations update.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field program at Macmillan Pass and the appointment of Andrew Crook, P. Eng. as the new Vice President of Operations.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Option Agreement signed with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker ") that was previously announced on June 12 2023.  The Company has issued 150,000 shares in accordance with the terms of the agreement and the shares are subject to the statutory four-month plus one-day hold period.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

For details about the agreement, please see the news release dated June 12, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It now has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/22/c8425.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 23, 2023 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

Osisko Metals Announces "Best Efforts" Private Placement of up to $3 Million of Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the terms of a proposed "best efforts" private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a " FT Share ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $0.40 per FT Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,000,000 (exclusive of the Agents' Option (as defined herein)) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Acquire OHM Property and VOLT 1 Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 22, 2023 and March 23, 2023 that it has entered into definitive option agreements (the "Agreements") to acquire the Ohm and Volt 1 lithium properties located in Quebec. The Agreements each have a closing date of June 28, 2023

Peter Hawley, President, CEO comments, "Once the Northern Quebec fire restrictions are lifted the Company's field teams will begin a first pass, mapping, prosecting and sampling on the OHM and Volt 1 and 2 Properties to set the ground work for a more comprehensive exploration program to concentrate on the areas and lithium bearing pegmatites outlined in Phase One."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will commence Environmental Review process for proposed underground mine, rail loading facility and water treatment plant in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon" or the "Company"), today submitted its Environmental Assessment Worksheet ("EAW") to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to begin the State's Environmental Impact Statement scoping process for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Tamarack Nickel Project"), a proposed small-footprint, high-grade underground nickel mine that would be located near the City of Tamarack in Aitkin County, Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

VIZSLA COPPER RECEIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR THE AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES

Max Resource Reports High-Grade Copper & Silver Assays from AM-7, at the CESAR Project

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Announces Phase II Drilling Follow-up at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Project

Battery Metals Investing

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces First Production of SuperFlake Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar

Resource Investing

Early Exploration Agreement Executed With Whitesand First Nation – Maiden Drill Program Commenced

×