FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,400,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.07per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering
Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective today that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on August 8, 2023. The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the Private Placement before September 28, 2023.
In this first tranche, the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $323,499 by issuing 4,621,414 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate purposes, working capital and exploration activities on FireFox's gold exploration properties in Finland.
FireFox will pay qualified finders $840 in cash finder's fees and will issue 12,000 finders warrants exercisable at $0.10 for 2 years from the date of issuance in association with the first tranche of the Private Placement.
About FireFox Gold Corp.
FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: carl@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: 778-938-1994
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the expected total financing amounts, terms, and timeframe; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
Firefox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
It is anticipated that the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the upcoming drilling program on FireFox's Mustajärvi project, general working capital, and other exploration activities on the Company's other gold exploration properties in Finland. Prior to this financing, FireFox had 147.8 million shares outstanding, 38.3 million warrants outstanding, and 11.3 million stock options issued.
The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company anticipates that the Private Placement will close on or about August 25, 2023. The Company expects to pay finder's fees in association with this financing.
About FireFox Gold Corp.
FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.
Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the final four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 23MJ005, 23MJ007, 23MJ008 and 23MJ009 at the East Target all encountered significant intervals of gold mineralization (Figure 1). Most encouraging were the holes to the southwest of the previous high-grade zone, which highlight the potential for significant expansion of the East Target in this direction. Company geologists also conducted a limited test trenching campaign over the surface expression of the East Target. The first trench revealed bonanza grade gold mineralization including 6.87 metres that averaged 59.12 gt Au on the basis of uncut results from 1-kilogram screen fire assays (Figure 3 and Table 3
Drill hole 23MJ005 hit strong mineralization in an 80-metre step-out to the southwest from the previously drilled western-most high-grade hole. Results include:
- 4.20m averaging 5.74 g/t Au from 60.8 metres down hole, and
- 7.05m average 4.77 g/t Au from 68.0 metres down hole,
- including 1.0 metre at 20.8 g/t Au.
Drill hole 23MJ008 was a further 135-metre step-out to the southwest, for a total of approximately 215 metres step-out from the previous high-grade area. The hole included multiple intervals of significant gold from near surface to 180 metres depth, confirming the potential for expansion of the target in this direction. Results include:
- 2.0 m averaging 4.75 g/t Au from 29.0 metres down hole;
- including 0.8 m at 11.1 g/t Au; and
- 7.0 m averaging 1.77 g/t Au from 112.0 metres down hole; and
- 1.0 m at 0.61 g/t Au from 180 metres down hole.
Drilled in the opposite orientation, drill hole 23MJ009 confirmed the continuity of the southwestern step-out between 23MJ005 and the historic high-grade holes, with multiple gold intervals between 75 and 156 metres down hole. Highlights of the results include:
- 5.55 m averaging at 4.45 g/t Au from 75.55 metres down hole;
Carl Lofberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the new results, "We are very pleased with these exciting step-out drill holes from the high-grade East Target. New mineralization amid thick zones of alteration located more than 200 metres southwest from previous drilling is a significant indication of the expansion potential of Mustajärvi. The East Target remains open to the south, southwest, and northeast. It is also exciting that our first attempt to trench into the system from surface has revealed such high grades beneath only a few metres of glacial overburden. This trenching exercise improves our understanding of the shallow gold shape, its orientation, and the controls on bonanza grade. We are very much looking forward to bringing the drill back to Mustajärvi in August."
Two trenches were excavated through the glacial overburden into weathered bedrock. The purposes of the test trenching were to evaluate conditions for possible additional trenching, gather structural information about foliation, veining, and faulting, and to sample the newly exposed bedrock. The team collected diamond saw channel samples from both trenches. Trench 1 included approximately 10.0m of contiguous gold mineralization, including individual uncut values of 256 g/t Au, 72.5 g/t Au, 52.8 g/t Au, and 45.02 g/t Au (see Figure 3 and Table 3 for additional details). During the sampling, geologists reported the presence of considerable coarse gold, so all samples were analysed by screen fire assay. Trench 2, located north of the main gold system, contained much lower gold grades, but it provided useful structural measurements and data points for the geological model.
Discussion of Drill Results
The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 14,158 metres to date, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the Company has been focusing most recently on the East Target. Figure 1 shows the most recent drill holes at the East Target in relation to previous drilling and ground magnetics data.
As reported in the June 14, 2023 news release, the spring 2023 drilling program at Mustajärvi was focused on filling some gaps in the drilling and testing for extensions to the south, west, and southwest. These first four holes from that program have improved confidence in the high-grade core of the East Target and established control of an important fault on the south side of the target, which has been confirmed as mineralized (see FireFox news release dated July 18, 2023).
Drill hole 23MJ005 was designed to test the low magnetic - high chargeability corridor interpreted as trending southwest from the East Target. The drill hole was collared approximately 80 metres southwest from the western limits of the previously defined high-grade mineralization at the East Target, as defined by drill hole 22MJ022 and reported in the FireFox news release dated January 18, 2023. Hole 23MJ005 was drilled at a 325° azimuth with a plunge of 60° to intersect the target corridor at a favorable angle.
The hole entered altered metasediments starting below glacial sediments at a depth of 8.7 metres, and it passed through thin sections of mafic volcanics and gabbro. The main mineralized zone was intersected within an altered sequence of intermediate tuffites, sometimes interbedded with less altered mafic volcanic rocks, from 60.80 to 75.05 metres. This interval included two separate gold mineralized intervals, 4.20m of 5.74 g/t and 7.05m of 4.77 g/t, including several higher-grade intervals and a maximum assay of 20.77g/t Au, as shown in Table 1.
The mineralized interval is pervasively albitized and silicified with weaker development of sericite; and it exhibits a well-developed foliation that is nearly perpendicular to the core axis. The richest gold zones are cut by quartz-carbonate± tourmaline+pyrite veins (QCTP) that are often accompanied by patchy, semi-massive and coarse-grained pyrite. The mineralized veins are at variable angles to the foliation and the core axis but are often nearly parallel to the core axis over short intervals. Since
Figure 1 - Mustajärvi Location Map with Recent Drilling over Ground Magnetics
this drill hole is well away from any previous drilling it is difficult to confirm the orientation of the controlling structure in this area, but it appears to conform with the NE-SW striking major fault zone.
Moderate to strong alteration continues to 115 metres depth, including veins, breccias, and noteworthy gangue minerals. The mineral molybdenite is reported at 92 metres depth associated with quartz veining and an anomalous gold assay of 0.234 g/t. Multielement assays, including molybdenum, are pending.
This drill hole confirms the continuation of the shallow high-grade gold mineralization at Mustajärvi East for at least 80 metres. The strong gold intercepts and intense alteration fall directly in the geophysical target corridor predicted by the IP and magnetics survey. There is lots of room to expand these intercepts to the southeast and southwest along the projected structures that mark the Mustajärvi fault zone.
Drill holes 23MJ006 and 23MJ007 were designed to test for a northern extension of the structural jog and the gold mineralized R' veins intersected by holes 22MJ023 and 22MJ024 during the 2022 drilling campaign (see FireFox news releases dated January 18, 2023 and February 15, 2023). Drill hole 23MJ006 collapsed at a depth of 32 metres down hole and was therefore twinned by hole 23MJ007, collared 2 metres from the original site. The completed hole intersected mafic volcanic rocks (and dykes?) starting beneath the glacial sediments at 5.75 metres depth and passing into dominantly metasedimentary lithologies comprised of intermediate tuffites (with pyrite mineralized veins) and lesser mafic volcanic rocks (usually barren) at approximately 40 metres depth.
The rock is generally less altered this far north from the main system, but there remains widespread albite alteration with lesser silica and pyrite in the tuffites. The dominant foliation in the hole is nearly perpendicular to the core axis, while veins are evident both perpendicular and parallel to core axis. The hole intercepted 3.7 metres averaging 3.17 g/t Au from 52.0 metres depth, including 0.7 m at 4.8 g/t Au. The gold appears to be correlated with patchy and coarse-grained pyrite hosted in QCTP veins that are dominantly parallel to foliation. The host rock in this interval is strongly albitized, intensely brittle fractured intermediate tuffites. At greater depths in the hole, the gold seems to be associated with narrow veins at multiple orientations, but the alteration continues to be extensive.
Drill hole 23MJ008 was planned after the initial logging of hole 23MJ005, including the visual observation of pyrite mineralization. This drill hole was a major step-out of over 215 metres to the southwest within the "low magnetic - high chargeability corridor" from the high-grade gold zone at the East target, a further 135 metres southwest from the collar of 23MJ005. The hole also tested another interpreted structural jog along the Mustajärvi Fault Zone. Drill hole 23MJ008 was successful at intercepting multiple gold-mineralized QCTP veins, as well as clear evidence of the continuation of the alteration system into an untested area between the Northeast Target and the East Target (See Figure 2 - Long Section). The hole yielded 11 samples mineralized above the cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold within a very broad untested structural corridor.
Figure 2 - Long Section of Mustajärvi Fault Zone and Drill Indicated Gold Lodes
Once again, the upper portion of the hole (to approximately 26m downhole) is dominated by mafic intrusive rocks (gabbro). The drill cut 7.75 metres of glacial overburden before passing into the strongly altered and sheared mafic intrusive rocks. At 25.9 metres down hole, the gabbro gives way to pervasively albitized intermediate tuffite metasediments, which exhibit variably abundant QCTP veining. The dominant foliation is perpendicular to the core axis, but its fabric is often destroyed by albite-silica-sericite alteration. Disseminated pyrite is widespread in the hole, but clots and blebs also occur in veins (at a variety of angles to core axis) and replacing (?) foliation.
The first mineralized interval was encountered just below the contact with the metasediments at a depth of 29.0 metres down-hole, an interval of 2.0m averaging 4.75 g/t Au. The mineralization is hosted by a series of QCTP vein with patchy pyrite. Another narrow, mineralized zone occurs at 82.5m down hole depth, returning 1.5 metres averaging 3.20 g/t Au. This gold zone is hosted in veins and vein breccias within highly fractured albitized and silicified intermediate tuffites. The pyrite occurs both as veins, stringers along foliation, and disseminations.
The main mineralized zone was intersected from a depth of 112.0 metres with 1.77 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, including 4.0 m averaging 2.79 g/t Au and one assay interval of 0.7 m at 11.67 g/t Au. Pyrite is associated with the gold, as is typical at Mustajärvi, occurring as clumps of coarse-grained pyrite and vein-controlled pyrite. This mineralized interval occurs just below a 22m thick interval of moderately altered gabbro. Mineralization within the gabbroic rocks is comprised of disseminated and quartz-carbonate vein hosted pyrite.
The intermediate tuffites are commonly crosscut by altered gabbroic dykes or sills. Molybdenite mineralization hosted in altered gabbro was observed at approximately 142 metres down hole. Molybdenite appears on fracture surfaces and as stringers related to quartz-carbonate veining. This type of molybdenite mineralization has not been observed at the Mustajärvi Project before. The molybdenite mineralization has been identified visually by the geologists on-site and has been routinely cross-checked using a hand-held pXRF device. Multielement assays, including molybdenum, are pending.
Drill hole 23MJ009 was designed to fill in between the East Target and the newly discovered mineralization in 23MJ005. It was collared approximately 100 metres towards NE from 23MJ005 and drilled with an azimuth of 145°, effectively in the opposite direction.
The hole initially hit altered intermediate tuffites, which were interrupted by altered mafic intrusive rocks of gabbroic composition, at approximately 21 metres down hole. Contact into the strongly altered intermediate tuffite that hosts mineralization was made at a depth of 52.8 metres down hole. The gabbros in this drill hole are variably but sometimes strongly altered and brecciated with disseminated and vein hosted pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization.
Foliation is less evident in this hole than some, as it is often at a lower angle to the core axis, but folding is evident in the metasediments. Intense alteration commences below the gabbro where the tuffites are albitized and silicified over broad intervals, which often host QCTP veins and disseminated sulphides. The veins are chaotic in orientation and often brecciated, particularly when well mineralized.
The main mineralized zone was intersected starting from 75.55 metres depth and returned 5.55 metres averaging 4.45 g/t Au, including 1.1m at 15.27 g/t Au. This was followed by two narrow vein-controlled gold intervals of lower grade over the next few metres. This interval is comprised of patchy and semi-massive pyrite mineralization in strongly altered tuffites as well as QCTP veins. The alteration continues deeper in the hole, often fracture controlled and diminishing somewhat with depth, but gold-bearing QCTP veins reoccur between 146 and 158 metres depth.
Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts in Drillholes 23MJ005 - 23MJ009
(Cut-off Grade 0.5 g/t Au)
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au Grade (g/t)
23MJ005
53.00
54.30
1.30
1.62
60.80
65.00
4.20
5.74
Including
64.10
65.00
0.9
13.80
68.00
75.05
7.05
4.77
Including
70.00
71.00
1.00
20.77
23MJ007
52.00
55.70
3.70
3.17
86.10
86.80
0.70
0.73
23MJ008
29.00
31.00
2.00
4.75
50.00
50.85
0.85
1.13
82.50
84.00
1.50
3.20
112.00
119.00
7.00
1.76
125.60
126.70
1.10
0.92
180.00
181.00
1.00
0.61
23MJ009
75.55
81.10
5.55
4.45
85.00
86.00
1.00
1.17
88.00
89.00
1.00
0.78
146.00
147.00
1.00
0.61
149.00
150.00
1.00
1.29
156.00
158.00
2.00
1.36
Notes: Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geologic modelling. Au grades are uncapped.
Table 2: Mustajärvi Drilling 2023 Collar Information
(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)
Drill Hole
Easting
Northing
Azimuth
(°)
Plunge
(°)
Final Depth (m)
23MJ005
429005
7500964
325
60
152.1
23MJ006
428990
7501053
60
50
32.1
23MJ007
428988
7501052
60
50
168.9
23MJ008
428927
7500851
340
60
194.4
23MJ009
428972
7501059
145
45
194
Test Trench Program Details
FireFox also completed two test trenches at the East Target to evaluate conditions for possible additional trenching, gather structural information about foliation, veining, and faulting, and to sample the surface exposure of the system. In order to minimize cost and environmental impact, the test was conducted in an easily accessible area with no forest cover. The trenches were excavated close to the location of the surface projection of shallow gold intersections from drill holes 23MJ001, 23MJ004 and 22MJ022 (see Figure 3).
Trench 1
Trench 1 was oriented NW-SE and exposed strongly weathered and altered bedrock below glacial sediments of varying depths, from 6.0m at the northern end to 7.5m at the southern end of the trench.
Summarizing the geology from north to south, the first 4.5 metres of the excavation exposed weathered intermediate tuffites with minor interbedded mafic volcanics. From 4.5 metres to the end of trench at 13 metres, the exposed bedrock is intensely altered and weathered intermediate tuffites, in which original textures are largely destroyed as it has been altered and weathered to orange-red clay. There are isolated relict quartz-tourmaline veins and veinlets, as well as cubic casts of abundant iron oxide after pyrite. Much of the red and orange colour is likely the result of oxidation of large amounts of pyrite, so the exposure may be called a gossan in places.
Figure 3. Mustajärvi East Target Exploration Trench Locations and Trench 1 Details
Channel sampling of Trench 1 returned high-grade mineralization in multiple contiguous samples as shown in Table 3, including 6.87 metres that averaged 59.12 g/t Au on an uncut basis. Individual bonanza grade samples in the interval include: 0.84m at 256 g/t Au, 0.77m at 72.5 g/t Au, 1.02m at 52.8 g/t, and 1.15m at 45.02 g/t Au. The high-grade gold mineralization is hosted in supergene clay material (altered and weathered bedrock) with relicts of quartz-tourmaline veins and minor veinlets. Locally, tourmaline comprises massive clots up to 20 cm in size. In addition, two chip samples were collected outside of the channel sampling, returning 25.9 g/t Au and 57.5 g/t Au.
The mineralization exposed in the trenches was thoroughly oxidized, and this supergene process may locally enrich gold grades relative to fresh rock. More work will be required to ascertain the degree (if any) of supergene enrichment. The same observation has been noted about high-grade gold in oxidized drill core from Mustajärvi.
FireFox geologists also collected some large samples for heavy mineral and gold separation work.
Trench 2
Due to the texture-destructive weathering encountered in Trench 1, a second trench was added to the program in search of fresher bedrock from which measurements could be taken on foliation, veins, and other structures. Based in part on mapping and observations of overburden thickness, Trench 2 was located approximately 20 metres to the northwest of Trench 1.
Trench 2 successfully exposed pristine bedrock with well-preserved structural features and common quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veinlets. Most of exposed veinlets were aligned either NE-SW (close to EW) or NW-SE. The exposed bedrock was composed primarily of weathered tuffites and other metasediments with lesser interbedded mafic volcanics.
While gold was highly anomalous in much of Trench 2, only one of the channel samples exceeded 0.5 g/t Au, that sample contained 2.92 g/t Au over 1.56m (Table 3). In addition, the team collected six rock chip samples from the trench, apart from the channel sampling, one of which contained 15 g/t Au.
Table 3. Channel Samples collected from the Trenches 1 and 2 - Gold by Screen Fire Assay
Trench
Type
Interval (m)
From (m)
To
(m)
Sample Wt. (kg)
Au (g/t)
(uncut)
Trench1
Overburden (no sample)
1.01
0.00
1.01
-
-
Channel sample
1.01
1.01
2.02
3.2
0.09
Channel sample
1.04
2.02
3.06
5.62
0.08
Channel sample
0.87
3.06
3.93
3.63
0.47
Channel sample
0.92
3.93
4.85
4.36
0.37
Channel sample
1.28
4.85
6.13
4.11
0.18
Channel sample
1.15
6.13
7.28
3.17
45.2
Channel sample
0.77
7.28
8.05
4.58
72.5
Channel sample
1.02
8.05
9.07
4.5
52.8
Channel sample
0.99
9.07
10.06
4.09
4.33
Channel sample
0.77
10.06
10.83
3.79
3.16
Channel sample
0.84
10.83
11.67
4.6
256
Channel sample
0.79
11.67
12.46
3.95
10.05
Channel sample
0.54
12.46
13.00
4.52
27.4
Trench2
Overburden (no sample)
1.02
0.00
1.02
-
-
Channel sample
1.15
1.02
2.17
2.45
0.11
Channel sample
0.97
2.17
3.14
3.66
Channel sample
0.93
3.14
4.07
3.13
0.09
Channel sample
0.85
4.07
4.92
1.74
0.14
Channel sample
0.99
4.92
5.91
2.17
0.25
Channel sample
1.56
5.91
7.47
4.3
2.92
Channel sample
0.60
7.47
8.07
5.01
0.13
Channel sample
1.05
8.07
9.12
2.29
0.31
Channel sample
1.00
9.12
10.12
3.94
0.26
Channel sample
1.23
10.12
11.36
4.52
0.05
Channel sample
0.95
11.36
12.31
2.93
Mustajärvi East in Three Dimensions
The new trenching information fits well with the evolving geological model and three-dimensional understanding of the East Target. There is a core zone of very high-grade gold that comes to surface and is elongated in NE-SW direction. This shape has an apparently gentle dip to the southwest. It has been tested with drilling in multiple directions because it hosts both replacement-style gold-pyrite mineralization controlled by foliation and high-angle QCTP veins at various orientations. Figure 4 is a preliminary cross section, oriented NW-SE and looking to the southwest.
Figure 4 - Preliminary Cross Section through East Target Looking SW (23MJ001 and 002).
There appear to be brittle faults that cut the Mustajärvi East deposit, and these are interpreted to be late (post-mineral). One significant fault strikes northeasterly and may cut off the surface deposit and downdrop part of the mineralization to the south. The geometry remains complex, but intercepts in holes 22MJ025 and 23MJ003 appear to have cut high grades that suggest more mineralization at depth in that direction. This relationship can be seen in multiple cross sections, but it is well expressed in Figure 5, another NW-SE preliminary cross section that includes 22MJ025 and 23MJ003.
Figure 5 - Preliminary Cross Section through East Target Looking SW (22MJ025 and 23MJ003).
Methodology & Quality Assurance
Drill core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.
FireFox team members transported drill core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). All samples exceeding 10.0 g/t Au were re-assayed in triplicate by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22).
Trenches were channel sampled with a diamond saw for the entire exposure in order to extract large consistent samples while cutting primary structures and veins as close to true thickness as possible. Where the rock integrity was compromised by weathering and alteration, geologists collected the samples with hammer and chisel. FireFox team members transported samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were crushed to -2 mm and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by screen fire assay (AU-SCR24).
ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.
Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.
About FireFox Gold Corp.
FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.
Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the first four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 23MJ001, 23MJ002, 23MJ003 and 23MJ004 at the East Target all encountered several significant intervals of gold mineralization and extended the mineralization to the northwest, southwest, southeast, and downdip. Each hole yielded assays above 10.0 gt gold. Highlights of selected intervals are shown below, while Table 1 includes all significant intercepts
- 23MJ001
- 11.95m averaging 9.69 g/t Au from 5.4 metres down hole (includes 0.3 metres of core loss);
- including 0.75m at 94.50 g/t Au; and
- 5.35m averaging 8.09 g/t Au from 37.25 metres down hole;
- including 0.85 m at 28.87 g/t Au.
- 11.95m averaging 9.69 g/t Au from 5.4 metres down hole (includes 0.3 metres of core loss);
- 23MJ002
- 7.35 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au from 60.0 metres down hole;
- including 1.0 meter at 10.51 g/t Au; and
- 9.00 m averaging 1.06 g/ Au from 103.0 metres down hole.
- 7.35 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au from 60.0 metres down hole;
- 23MJ003
- 9.50 m averaging 2.08 g/t Au from 155.5 metres down hole;
- 2.45 m averaging 15.22 g/t Au from 248.65 meters down hole;
- including 1.45m at 24.16 g/t Au.
- 23MJ004
- 20.45 m averaging at 5.14 g/t Au from 12.0 metres down hole;
- including 0.75 m at 23.92 g/t Au;
- including 3.15 m at 13.69 g/t Au;
- including 0.9 m at 20.83 g/t Au; and
- 14.8 m averaging 6.00 g/t Au from 54.0 metres down hole;
- including 3.45 m at 19.43 g/t Au , which includes 1.55 m at 34.72 g/t Au.
- 20.45 m averaging at 5.14 g/t Au from 12.0 metres down hole;
Carl Lofberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the new results, "The drill results from Mustajärvi continue to reveal thicker replacement-style gold mineralization that is very near surface. These four holes have filled in some gaps in the heart of the East Target and confirmed an expansion of the system to the south with a 120m step out hole. These results also confirm the presence of at least two directions of controlling structures - the main lode has been confirmed as plunging to the southwest and deeper high-grade intercepts reinforce the importance of the northeast trending vein system. We have much more data on the way, as results from the final four holes of this drill program are still pending and our team has commenced a trenching program at Mustajärvi East."
Firefox intends to release updated long and cross sections later in July, along with results from the final four drill holes in the spring 2023 drill program.
Discussion of Drill Results
The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The project remains at an early stage. FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 14,158 metres, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the Company has been focusing most recently on the East Target. Figure 1 shows the surface traces of the most recent drill holes and mineralization at the East Target in relation to those from previous drilling and ground magnetics data.
As reported in the June 14, 2023 news release, the spring 2023 drilling program at Mustajärvi was focused on filling some gaps in the drilling and testing for extensions to the south, west, and southwest. These first four holes from the program have improved confidence in the high-grade core of the East Target and established control of an important fault on the south side of the deposit, which has been confirmed as mineralized.
Figure 1 - Mustajärvi Location Map with Recent Drilling over Ground Magnetics
Drill holes23MJ001 and 23MJ002 were drilled along a northwest-southeast fence in an opposing scissors fashion. The first hole was drilled at an azimuth of 320°, while the second drillhole was directed at 140°. Their drillhole traces parallel each other, approximately 15 metres apart. The holes were designed to test the western side of the shallow high-grade replacement style mineralization and probe for downdip extensions of the Riedel veins that often host high-grade gold. This orientation of drilling cuts perpendicular to the first order structures at Mustajärvi. In this part of the property, the Mustajärvi fault zone is represented by multiple splays that trend northeast, and this direction is an important control in both replacement-style and vein hosted mineralization.
In addition to infilling a gap in the geological model on the western side of the target, 23MJ001 tested for deeper vein-controlled mineralization north of the main lode. The hole was collared in thin glacial till sediments overlying strongly weathered intermediate tuffites. Just below the glacial sediments, the tuffites are pervasively albitized, sericitized and silicified, with fracture-controlled (secondary) kaolinite. The hole is dominantly hosted in the intermediate volcaniclastic sediments, but there are multiple mafic and ultramafic interbeds and possible dikes. Faulting is evident in the hole, sometimes associated with zones of high pyrite, and mylonite zones appear deeper in the hole. Pyrite, often oxidized, is abundant in the shallow portions of the hole, occurring as disseminations, patches and clots along foliations and fractures, and in veins. In the deeper portions of the hole, pyrite is most often associated with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins.
Gold mineralization starts immediately beneath the glacial cover at a depth of 5.4 m, where 23MJ001 cut an interval averaging 9.69 g/t Au over 11.95 m, including 37.24 g/t Au over 2.25 m. The narrower high-grade zones are usually associated with massive pyrite and faulting, but the longer interval exhibits clear evidence of gold accompanying the albite-silica-sericite-pyrite replacement. As is commonly seen at Mustajärvi, early albite appears to make the rock brittle and the gold mineralization enters later either with massive silica and pyrite or in crosscutting brittle veins. In these shallow intercepts, gold may be enriched by the process of oxidation, but this has yet to be confirmed as high-grades carry into primary sulphide-bearing intervals.
There is additional high-grade mineralization sporadically down hole to 51 m depth, with an additional wider zone starting at 37.25 m that averaged 8.09 g/t Au over 5.35m (See Figure 2 for a photo of the drill core). Numerous mylonite zones in the hole are mineralized, such as a 0.8m sample from 171m depth, which contained 1.23 g/t Au.
Drill hole 23MJ002 is the northernmost collar to date at the East Target. This hole was designed to undercut the near-surface replacement-style mineralization and test its western downdip continuation. The hole passed through a more monotonous sequence of intermediate tuffites, which is cut by numerous faults and veins, but mafic rocks were much less abundant than in 23MJ001. The hole encountered 21 individual mineralized samples above the cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au between 33.0 and 127.0 metres depth. From 60.0 m depth, there is a 7.35 m interval averaging 2.40 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 10.51 g/t, which is associated with vein breccias and mylonite. There is also deeper lower-grade mineralization, as is commonly seen south of the heart of the system.
Drill hole 23MJ003 was collared across the highway more than 120 metres southeast of any previous drilling at the East Target. The hole was directed northwest at an azimuth of 320° towards deep mineralization previously intersected by drill hole 22MJ025 (see FireFox news release dated February 15, 2023), which returned 1.2 m at 8.75 g/t Au from 251 m depth and several intervals above 1.0 g/t Au. In addition, this hole tested the predicted contact between Savukoski group ultramafic rocks and Sodankylä group metasediments.
The contact between the ultramafic volcanics and the metasedimentary intermediate tuffites was successfully intersected at a depth of 152 metres. The ultramafic rocks near the contact are talc-carbonate-chlorite altered, locally with disseminated sulphides. The contact zone is strongly mylonitized and the rocks immediately beneath the contact are strongly altered, reflecting pervasive albite and fracture-controlled sericite-kaolinite. The footwall intermediate tuffites reflect regular interbeds of mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks and several faults and mylonite zones. The hole intersected several mineralized intervals with weak disseminated pyrite mineralization associated with sericite-kaolinite.
While most of the intercepts in 23MJ003 are comparatively narrow, several of the significant drill intercepts are associated with albite-silica-sericite-pyrite replacement. Quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite veins and veinlets are also widespread in this drill hole. At 155.5 m depth, the hole intersected an interval of 9.50 m averaging 2.08 g/t Au, including 1.0 m at 8.63 g/t Au. Mineralization in this zone is hosted in albite-quartz-sericite alteration with local carbonate-tourmaline veinlets.
At approximately the same depth as previously drilled in the area, 22MJ003 confirmed a significant deep high-grade zone of gold mineralization. This interval was 2.45m averaging 15.22 g/t Au, including 1.45m at 24.16 g/t Au, from 248.65 metres deep. The high-grade zone is hosted in quartz-albite fault breccia (possible hydrothermal breccia) with disseminated pyrite mineralization and associated quartz-tourmaline and tourmaline veinlets (See Figure 3 for a photo of the drill core). In total, drill hole 23MJ003 intersected 14 individual mineralized intervals above the cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au.
Drill hole 23MJ004 was collared on the east side of the East Target, directed at an azimuth of 240° to evaluate the near-surface replacement zone and its continuation down plunge to the southwest. The southwest drill direction enables testing of the northwest oriented faults. The thickest and highest-grade gold zones at Mustajärvi East appear to be controlled by intersections of both prevailing structural directions. Figure 1 shows that this hole begins in the magnetic low known to host the near-surface high grade gold and plunges into a subtle magnetic low corridor to the southwest.
Immediately beneath a thin veneer of glacial sediments (5.7 metres downhole), the hole passed into intermediate tuffites, which are pervasively albitized and strongly oxidized. The volcaniclastic rocks continue to the bottom of the hole at 175.5m, but the sequence is cut by gabbro dikes and occasional interbeds of mafic tuffs. In total, this hole encompassed 41 individual samples that assayed above the cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t Au. Mineralizationstarted at 12 m depth, where the hole intersected a near-surface pyrite mineralized zone, which returned 20.45m averaging 5.14 g/t Au. This interval included multiple short higher-grade intercepts, including 3.15m at 13.69 g/t Au, and 0.75 m at 23.92 g/t Au. The gold in this zone correlates with moderate to strong concentrations of pyrite that occur in several modes, including replacement-style on foliations and fractures, as well as stringers and veinlets. A photo of the drill core is linked as Figure 4.
Another high-grade zone was intercepted at 54.0 m depth, spanning an interval of 14.8m that averaged 6.00 g/t Au, including3.45 m at 19.43 g/t Au. This interval is also dominated by replacement-style pyrite and pervasive silicification and variable sericite and kaolinite.
As shown in Table 1, several additional well-mineralized intervals were intercepted between 89m and 155m depth. Gold mineralization is consistently associated with pyrite, most often in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins and veinlets cutting pervasively albitized intermediate tuffites. The silica-sericite-pyrite replacement zones with gold normally occur in the metasedimentary (tuffite) rock package. Pyrite also commonly forms individual massive stringers along brittle fractures.
It is noteworthy that drill hole 23MJ004 ends in mineralization. Just beneath a mylonite zone in ultramafic volcanic rocks, the rock becomes heavily veined and fractured. The drill was likely entering a fault zone, where recovery became difficult. The final sample was a veined and brecciated intermediate tuffite with pervasive albite and silica, bladed calcite, and traces of visible pyrite. The last 0.9m sample from 174.6 m depth assayed 4.25 g/t Au.
It is clear from these drill holes that the Mustajärvi East system persists to depth with numerous examples of QCTP veins and breccias containing more than 3.0 g/t gold having no follow-up drilling yet.
Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts in Drillholes 23MJ001 - 23MJ004
Cutoff Grade 0.5 g/t Au
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au Grade** (g/t)
23MJ001
5.40
17.35
11.95*
9.69
Including
5.40
7.00
1.60
15.93
Including
11.00
17.35
6.35
14.02
Which includes
15.90
16.65
0.75
94.50
28.55
29.25
0.70
4.41
30.80
31.80
1.00
1.05
37.25
42.60
5.35
8.09
Including
37.25
38.10
0.85
28.87
Including
41.70
42.60
0.90
19.97
50.00
51.00
1.00
3.59
171.00
171.80
0.80
1.23
23MJ002
33.00
34.00
1.00
1.84
38.00
41.00
3.00
0.56
60.00
67.35
7.35
2.40
Including
61.00
62.00
1.00
10.51
70.00
71.00
1.00
3.67
77.00
78.00
1.00
3.59
96.00
98.00
2.00
0.76
103.00
112.00
9.00
1.06
Including
106.80
107.80
1.00
4.33
114.00
115.00
1.00
0.76
122.00
123.00
1.00
3.43
127.00
128.00
1.00
0.59
23MJ003
155.50
165.00
9.50
2.08
Including
158.50
159.50
1.00
8.63
Including
164.00
165.00
1.00
6.60
171.00
171.70
0.70
2.24
203.60
204.60
1.00
1.27
208.50
209.50
1.00
2.01
211.60
212.60
1.00
1.72
223.90
224.90
1.00
1.34
248.65
251.10
2.45
15.22
Including
248.65
250.10
1.45
24.16
268.60
269.30
0.70
0.92
23MJ004
12.00
32.45
20.45
5.14
Including
14.50
15.25
0.75
23.92
Including
21.60
24.75
3.15
13.69
Also includes
24.05
24.75
0.70
28.00
Including
27.10
32.45
3.70
6.91
Also includes
27.10
28.00
0.90
20.83
Also includes
31.80
32.45
0.65
15.97
45.60
50.00
4.40
0.79
54.00
68.80
14.80
6.00
Including
55.90
59.35
3.45
19.43
57.80
59.35
1.55
34.72
Including
65.50
66.20
0.70
12.83
89.00
93.90
4.90
4.70
including
91.50
93.90
2.40
8.83
114.00
115.00
1.00
0.76
123.20
126.70
3.50
0.98
152.00
153.00
1.00
1.15
171.00
171.95
0.95
2.46
174.60
175.50
0.90
4.25
|Drilling is believed to be perpendicular to the dip of the mineralization, however true widths are not yet known and will be confirmed with additional drilling and geologic modelling.
* Intercept includes 0.3 m of core loss. The lost interval was assigned a grade of 0.0 g/t Au for all calculations.
** Au grades uncapped.
Table 2: Mustajärvi Drilling 2023 Collar Information
(coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)
Drill Hole
Easting
Northing
Azimuth
(°)
Plunge
(°)
Final Depth (m)
23MJ001
429085.4
7501026
320
60
188
23MJ002
429037.1
7501068
140
50
151.7
23MJ003
429214
7500912
320
60
284
23MJ004
429111
7501055
240
50
175.4
Methodology & Quality Assurance
The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.
FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). All samples exceeding 10.0 g/t Au were re-assayed in triplicate by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22).
ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.
Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approves the technical information in this news release.
Dr. Sven Hönig, Certified European Geologist (EFG EurGeol Title # 1789) and General Manager - Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Hönig has supervised the field work reported herein and has helped to prepare and approves the technical information in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768537/FireFox-Gold-Drills-204-metres-at-51-gt-Gold-and-Extends-the-Footprint-of-Mineralization-at-Mustajrvi-East-Target-in-Finland
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its second reconnaissance diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland
This drilling campaign included four drill holes, totalling 611 metres. These holes were designed to test a combination of geochemical anomalies (till and rock sampling) and structural/geological targets (See Figure 1). The drilling was not successful in identifying high-grade gold, but the drill holes did encounter quartz-carbonate (tourmaline) veining with sulphides, as well as sulphide-bearing carbonaceous sediments above a contact with mafic volcanic rocks.
FireFox's CEO, Carl Löfberg, commented, "We are pleased that this program, despite having been cut short due to spring snow conditions, has provided significant information to advance our understanding of this high-priority property. We have identified attractive host lithologies and low levels of mineralization, while also confirming that more till sampling is essential to our drill targeting. We are now planning our winter till sampling program to continue our systematic exploration at Sarvi. In the meantime, the team is excited to focus on the upcoming drill results from our Mustajärvi project, where we are confident that we will continue to grow our high-grade East Target."
Overall, these drill results were similar to the first phase of drilling in 2022 (see Company news release dated May 27, 2022). A few highlights from the drill hole analyses follow:
- Weakly anomalous gold in two of the four holes, with no values above 0.100 g/t;
- Widespread areas of anomalous copper, including narrow intercepts of 841, 652, and 605 ppm;
- Anomalous multielement geochemistry in all holes, generally consistent with the till results:
- Elevated silver (Ag), arsenic (As) antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), bismuth (Bi), molybdenum (Mo), tellurium (Te), zinc (Zn), and other elements; and
- Drill hole 23SA004 passed through a fault zone with polymetallic enrichment and weakly anomalous gold, including:
- 2.23 ppm Ag, 652 ppm Cu, 1,680 ppm Zn, and 0.044 g/t Au over 1.35m from 16.0m depth.
The most important finding from this phase of drilling is that the mudstones and black shales at Sarvi are likely the best hosts for gold, silver, and base metal mineralization. This is consistent with previous drilling on the property completed by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in 2009. Assays from two historical holes located approximately 5km west of FireFox's Phase 2 drill holes reportedly include 1.6 metres averaging 1.1 g/t Au from 26.4 metres depth (drill hole M371209R5) and 0.5 metres averaging 3.57 g/t Au from 69.5 metres depth (drill hole M371209R8). [This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.] The FireFox team is reviewing the historical drill core from these holes. The preliminary interpretation is that these intercepts occur in similar metasedimentary rocks to those hosting low-grade gold, silver, and base metals elsewhere at Sarvi. This geological unit appears to extend across the Sarvi permits, creating target settings on which to focus future exploration where this metal rich stratigraphy is cut by late-stage faulting.
In the upcoming exploration season, FireFox intends to extend base-of-till (BoT) sampling into new areas and increase the sampling density with a focus on the metasedimentary rock package. Interpreted structures and/or magnetic anomalies that are believed to cut the black shales and mudstones will be the highest priority for more sampling and drilling.
Figure 1 - Sarvi Project: Drill Holes, BoT, and Rock Samples Over Geology
Project and Program Details
The Sarvi Project ("Sarvi") is part of the Company's large land package immediately north of Rupert Resources' Area 1 Project (Ikkari Deposit). The project is centred on the Sarvi exploration permit and includes two additional exploration permits, Sarvi-2 to the north and Keulakko to the west, for a total permitted area of 21 km2. The Sarvi permits cover a portion of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks, which is cut by several interpreted faults. The project is at a very early stage; however, the geological understanding has been advanced through a compilation of detailed magnetics from both drone-based and ground surveys combined with almost 1,600 BoT samples and a total of 2938.8 metres of drilling. Much of the property is covered by glacial sediments, so outcrop is rare, but the technical team has identified a number of structures and lithologic contacts as targets based on detailed magnetics data.
Drill holes 23SA001 and 23SA002 were collared 42 metres apart and drilled in a south oriented drill fence. The holes tested a steep magnetic gradient that is coincident with a surface rock sample that yielded 1.47 g/t Au and 1.86% Cu (see Company news release dated August 24, 2021). These drill holes intersected mafic volcanic rocks including some evidence of shearing and folding with locally intense quartz-carbonate veining, including chalcopyrite, pyrite, tourmaline, and iron carbonate. Gold assays were all close to or below the detection limit, however, both holes returned multiple assays with elevated copper (>300pppm) including a high sample of 841ppm copper in 23SA002. This latter sample was accompanied by elevated cobalt (100.5ppm) and arsenic (105.5ppm).
Drill hole 23SA003 was collared approximately 1.4 kilometres southeast of 23SA001 and 23SA002. In this area, a magnetic high is apparently cut by late faulting and the BoT samples were anomalous in arsenic and copper. The drillhole was aimed to the south and passed through a thick section of mafic volcanic rocks. A two-metre interval starting at 132metres returned elevated copper with an average of 605ppm Cu.
Drill hole 23SA004 was located approximately 750 metres north from 23SA003. The target for this hole was a strong geochemical anomaly in the BoT sampling, including elevated silver, arsenic, bismuth, tellurium, and molybdenum. These elements are often enriched in Lapland gold systems. The hole intersected an interval of abundant pyrite in graphite-bearing mudstones and black shales above a gradational contact with the underlying volcanic rocks. The drill hole passes into mafic volcanic rocks (likely tholeiitic basalts) at approximately 91m downhole and continuing until final depth of 235 metres. Establishing the presence of this contact between the sulphide-bearing mudstones and the basalt is very useful for ongoing work at Sarvi.
Results from this hole correspond well with the BoT geochemistry, with anomalous gold and the associated pathfinder elements above the contact with the volcanics. There were multiple narrow intervals in the hole with elevated silver, copper, cobalt, zinc and other elements. The best interval occurred near surface at 16.0m depth: 1.35m containing 2.23 g/t Ag, 0.044 g/t Au, 652 ppm Cu, 121.5 ppm, and 1,680 ppm Zn.
Table 1. Sarvi Drill Collar Data (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)
Drill Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Final Depth
(m)
Azimuth
(˚)
Plunge
(˚)
23SA001
454494
7501662
109
180
-45
23SA002
454493
7501620
116
180
-45
23SA003
455749
7500934
151
180
-45
23SA004
455768
7501675
235
180
-45
Methodology & Quality Assurance
FireFox geologists selected individual intervals of drill core for analysis based on visible mineralization and/or alteration and/or structural deformation.
FireFox team members transported rock and core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Multielement results are normally reported from ALS - Ireland from a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analyses (method ME-ICP61).
ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of blind certificated standard material and blanks into the analytical batches, and results reported here did not show deviations from recommended values.
Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764522/FireFox-Gold-Reports-Results-from-Reconnaissance-Drill-Program-at-Sarvi-Project-Lapland-Finland
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland
FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been granted a new exploration permit covering nearly 20km2 along a major geologic break ("the Kolho Trend") in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) (see Figure 1, below
The Kolho Trend occupies a 23-kilometer-long section of a key thrusted contact zone that is deformed around older granitic rocks. Regional mapping by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and limited exploration along the trend has revealed evidence of complex faulting and folding from multiple deformation events. Bedrock geology is interpreted to include mafic to ultramafic volcanic rocks, graphitic schists, and quartz-rich clastic rocks that have been thrust onto Archean basement to the east. These rock units are part of the assemblages that host Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine and Rupert Resources' Ikkari deposit.
In spite of its prospective setting, there is evidence of only very limited gold exploration along the Kolho Trend prior to FireFox gaining control of it in 2020 via an exploration reservation (see News release dated September 16, 2020). The Company subsequently applied for six exploration permits covering 122.60 km2 of the original reservation area, of which the central 19.56 km2 license, "Nuttio" is the first to be approved. Issued by Tukes, the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency, the exploration permit is an important step as it allows for mechanized work, including diamond drilling, exploration trenching and bottom-of-bill (BoT) sampling.
FireFox's CEO, Carl Löfberg, commented, "Our previous surface and geophysical work secured our belief that the Kolho Trend is highly prospective for orogenic gold deposits. This huge new Nuttio permit is just the first of several we expect to receive to cover the entire trend, allowing us to control exploration and discovery in an exciting new area. We are eager to get started, so we have mobilized a BoT rig to take advantage of the remaining winter drill season with a brief sampling program."
Since 2020 FireFox has undertaken reconnaissance exploration and completed airborne magnetics over the area. The FireFox team worked jointly with GoldSpot Discoveries on an integrated interpretation of the geophysical data along the Kolho Trend. In addition to the multiple generations of deformation that are evident in the Kolho thrusting and shearing corridor, there are also prominent N-S and NE oriented linears that appear to be later stage structures (see Company news release dated May 12, 2022). The presence of these late crosscutting structures is consistent with the setting of the Kittilä Mine along the Kiistala shear zone (~20km NW).
Based on this targeting work, FireFox selected the Nuttio permit as the first project to move forward along the Kolho Trend. The Company has mobilized a BoT drill rig to Nuttio and commenced its first detailed sub-surface testing program.
Figure 1. The vast Kolho Trend, including the recently granted Nuttio permit central to the group of other in-progress permit applications (Click here to enlarge).
FireFox cautions that proximity or similar geology to another gold deposit or active mine does not indicate that mineralization will occur on FireFox's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would be economically viable. These factors are only cited as evidence of prospectivity of certain properties.
Quality Assurance
Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer
Forward Looking Statements
The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.
Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.
SOURCE:FireFox Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750064/FireFox-Secures-Large-Exploration-Permit-and-Initiates-Mechanized-Exploration-at-Nuttio-Project-along-the-Kolho-Trend-Lapland-Finland
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Barrick's Embedded Growth Projects to Drive Value with 30% Rise in Production
All amounts expressed in US$
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) With the potential embedded in its growth project portfolio, Barrick plans to double its copper production by the end of the decade and continue to increase it to an estimated 1 billion pounds or 450,000 tonnes of copper per annum by 2031, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow. 1
Speaking to investors on an update call, Bristow said this substantial growth in copper production combined with the output from Barrick's sector-leading gold portfolio was expected to increase the group's attributable production by some 30% to 6.8 million gold-equivalent ounces by 2031. 1,2
"The value of these projects, and in particular of our substantial and growing copper business, is currently underestimated by the market. If it was properly appreciated, Barrick would be commanding a premium to our peers," he said.
Reko Diq in Pakistan is positioned to rank as one the world's top 10 copper mines when it reaches full production and the pre-feasibility study on the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion is projected to deliver a potential of 240,000 tonnes of copper production per annum from a 50 million tonne process plant expansion over a 36-year life of mine. 3,5 The accelerated Lumwana work program is now targeting to complete a full feasibility study by the end of 2024, which brings forward our expected production from the Super Pit to 2028. The Reko Diq project also remains on track to deliver an updated feasibility study by the end of 2024. Together, the Reko Diq and Lumwana Super Pit feasibility studies will underpin potential reserve updates and the transition to construction.
"Within our gold growth portfolio, the wholly-owned Fourmile project is a best-in-class development project located in the world's most prolific gold district adjacent to existing infrastructure, with ongoing drilling demonstrating significant potential to increase in grade and size. Accordingly, we are assessing options for independent exploration decline access in support of a pre-feasibility study, which would later be re-utilised for development and production complementing the current Goldrush development. The results of our preliminary economic assessment indicate that this could support a potential production profile of 300,000–400,000 ounces per annum, over and above the existing Cortez profile of 950,000–1.2 million ounces per year (100% basis) over 10 years," says mineral resource management and evaluation executive Simon Bottoms. 1 , 6
Bristow said Nevada Gold Mines, the world's largest gold mining complex, was expected to grow its annual production to 3.7 million ounces (100% basis) towards the end of the decade driven by our three Tier One assets and near-mine exploration pointed to the extension of that horizon to 15 years and beyond. 1, 7
In the Carlin District, the current 10-year production profile is expected to be between 1.4–1.6 million ounces per year (100% basis) and we have identified an exciting potential high-grade opportunity at Horsham on the northeast side of the known high-grade controlling structures in the Leeville Complex that we will advance over the next few years and is expected to extend this profile well past the 10-year window. 1
Similarly at Turquoise Ridge, we expect to build on the already significant reserves and resources base with multi-million ounce potential growth opportunities at Cricket Corridor to the east, BBT Corridor to the south, and Getchell Fault zone to the west. This will potentially further add to the existing 10-year production profile of 550,000–700,000 ounces per year (100% basis). 1
In Latin America, the Pueblo Viejo expansion project is transforming a Tier One mine headed for closure into a long-life, low-cost producer. 8 While in Papua New Guinea, we are working towards the restart of Porgera by the end of this year, and restarted drilling will target the resource definition of the Wangima Pit, with similar geology to the existing underground and open pit, which has the potential to underpin an approximately twenty year mine life. 9
"The Africa and Middle East region, our most consistent production and reserve replacement performer, now also presents us with the exciting growth opportunities as we leverage our partnership model in Tanzania and Saudi Arabia," Bristow said.
See Appendix A for additional details on the growth studies underway for the Reko Diq project, Lumwana Super Pit Expansion project, Fourmile project, and the Porgera mine.
Enquiries:
President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386
Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Appendix A
|Reko Diq Study Snapshot (100%) 3
|Mine Life (yrs)
|42
| Mineral Resource 3
(100% basis)
| M&I: 3.8Bt @ 0.44% Cu for 17Mt Cu
INF: 1.2Bt @ 0.4% Cu for 4.2Mt Cu
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Throughput (Mtpa)
|40 (2028 – 2033)
|80 (2034 onwards)
|Average Annual Production
|Copper (kt) i
|250 ii
|400 ii
|Gold (koz) i
|300 ii
|500 ii
|Average Annual Total Tonnes Mined (TTM) (Mt)
|100 ii
|200 ii
|Strip Ratio
|0.4 ii
|1.0 ii
|Construction Capital ($bn) 1 2
|Approx. 5.0 – 5.5
|Approx. 3.2 – 3.5
|Cost of Sales ($/lb) 4
|Approx.1.2 – 1.3
|Approx.1.1 – 1.2
|AISC ($/lb) 4, 11
|Approx.1.2 – 1.3
|Approx.1.1 – 1.2
|C1 Costs ($/lb) 4,11
|Approx. 0.8 – 0.9
|Approx. 0.7 – 0.8
- 96.5% of Annual Copper production and 94% of Annual Gold production from the concentrate is assumed to be payable under industry standard smelting and refining terms.
- Indicative gold and copper recovered production profile from Reko Diq, which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following an updated feasibility study.
|Lumwana Study Snapshot 5
| Mineral Resource 5
(100% attrib.)
| M&I:: 1.1Bt @ 0.54% Cu for 6.0Mt Cu
INF: 0.8Bt @ 0.5% Cu for 4.0Mt Cu
|Current
|Super Pit
|Mine Life (yrs)
|19
|36 ii
|Throughput (Mtpa)
|26-28
|50
|Avg Annual Cu Produced (kt) 100% basis i
|150
|240 ii
|Average Annual TTM (Mt)
|110
|250 ii
|Life of Mine Strip Ratio
|3.4
|4.3 ii
|Construction Capital ($bn) 1 2
|N/A
| Approx. 1.6-1.9
(2024 – 2028)
|Cost of Sales ($/lb)
|2.2
|Approx. 2.1 – 2.4
|LOM AISC ($/lb) 1 1
|2.3
|Approx.1.9 – 2.2
|LOM C1 Costs ($/lb) 11
|1.9
|Approx. 1.8 – 2.1
- 96.5% of Annual Copper production from the concentrate is assumed to be payable under industry standard smelting and refining terms.
- Indicative copper production profile from Lumwana, which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following completion of the pre-feasibility study.
|Fourmile Conceptual PEA Study Snapshot 6
| Mineral Resource 6
(100% attrib.)
| M&I: 0.49Moz @ 10g/t
INF: 2.7Moz @ 10.5g/t
|Exploration Upside i
|13 – 20Mt @ 13.3 – 20.0g/t
|Mine Life (yrs)
|+15 ii
|Ore tonnes (ktpa)
|600 – 1,500 ii
|Average annual gold production (Koz)
|300 – 400 ii
|Construction Capital ($bn) 12
|Approx. 0.8 – 1.1
|Cost of Sales ($/oz)
|Approx. 700 – 900
|AISC ($/oz) 10
|Approx. 700 – 900
- Potential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
- Indicative gold production profile from Fourmile which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following completion of the pre-feasibility study.
|Porgera Conceptual PEA Study Snapshot (100%) 9
| Mineral Resource 9
(100% basis)
| M&I: 10.2Moz Au @ 3.8g/t
INF: 3.4Moz Au @ 3.2g/t
|Exploration Upside i
|30 – 50Mt @ 2.5 – 3.3g/t
|Mine Life (yrs)
|20 ii
|Ore tonnes (ktpa)
|5,650 – 6,200 ii
|Average annual gold production (Koz)
|650 – 750 ii
|Expansion Capital ($bn) 12
|Approx. 0.9 – 1.1 iii
|Cost of Sales ($/oz)
|Approx. 800 – 1,000
|AISC ($/oz) 10
|Approx. 700 – 900
- Potential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
- Indicative gold production profile from Porgera (100% basis) which is conceptual in nature and is subject to change following completion of a pre-feasibility study.
- 65% of expansion capital is planned during 2024-2028 and 25% during 2029-2033.
Appendix B – Outlook Assumptions
|Key assumptions
|2023
|2024
|2025+
|Gold Price ($/oz)
|1,900
|1,300
|1,300
|Copper Price ($/lb)
|3.50
|3.00
|3.00
|Oil Price (WTI) ($/barrel)
|90
|70
|70
|AUD Exchange Rate (AUD:USD)
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|ARS Exchange Rate (USD:ARS)
|230
|230
|230
|CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD)
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|CLP Exchange Rate (USD:CLP)
|800
|900
|900
|EUR Exchange Rate (EUR:USD)
|1.10
|1.20
|1.20
- Barrick's five-year indicative base case outlook is based on our current operating asset portfolio, sustaining projects in progress and exploration/mineral resource management initiatives in execution. Our outlook is based on our current reserves and resources as disclosed in our Q4 2022 report and assumes that we will continue to be able to convert resources into reserves. Additional asset optimization, further exploration growth, new project initiatives and divestitures are not included. For the group gold and copper segments, and where applicable for a specific region, our indicative outlook is subject to change and assumes the following:
- New open pit production permitted and commencing at Hemlo in the second half of 2025, allowing three years for permitting and two years for pre-stripping prior to first ore production in 2027.
- Production from the proposed Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and tailings facility project starting in 2023.
- Tongon will enter care and maintenance by 2026.
- Production attributable to Porgera is based on the assumption that the mine's current care and maintenance status will be temporary, and that the suspension of operations will not have a significant impact on Barrick's future production.
- Our five-year indicative base case outlook excludes:
- Production from Fourmile.
- Production from Pierina and Golden Sunlight, which are currently in care and maintenance.
- Production from long-term greenfield optionality from Donlin, Pascua-Lama, Norte Abierto or Alturas.
- Barrick's ten-year base case production profile is subject to change and are based on the same assumptions as the current five-year outlook detailed above, except that the next five years of the ten-year outlook assume attributable production from exploration and mineral resource management projects in execution at Nevada Gold Mines and Hemlo.
- Barrick's five-year and ten-year production profile in this presentation also assumes the re-start of Porgera, as well as an indicative gold and copper production profile for Reko Diq and an indicative copper production profile for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, both of which are conceptual in nature.
- Barrick's 15-year production profile for Nevada Gold Mines is based on the same assumptions as the ten-year base case production profile detailed above.
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa and Middle East; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Joel Holliday, FAusIMM, Executive Vice-President, Exploration — each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2022.
Endnotes
- See Appendix B – Outlook Assumptions.
- Gold Equivalent Ounces from copper assets are calculated using a gold price of $1,300/oz and a copper price of $3.00/lb.
- Barrick holds a 50% ownership interest in the Reko Diq project following the completion of the transaction allowing for the reconstitution of the project on December 15, 2022. This completed the process that began earlier in 2022 following the conclusion of a framework agreement among the Governments of Pakistan and Balochistan province, Barrick and Antofagasta plc, which provided a path for the development of the project under a reconstituted structure. The remaining 50% of the reconstituted project is held by Pakistani stakeholders. Barrick is the operator of the project.
Reko Diq mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Indicated resources of 1,800 tonnes grading 0.26 g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 1,900 million tonnes grading 0.44%, representing 18,000 million pounds of copper. Inferred resources of 570 tonnes grading 0.2 g/t, representing 3.7 million ounces of gold, and 590 million tonnes grading 0.4%, representing 4,600 million pounds of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
- Reko Diq "Cost of Sales" per pound Cu "C1 cash costs" per pound Cu and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound Cu are reported inclusive of by-product credit for gold production based upon long term reserve prices of $1,300/oz Au and $3.00/lb Cu.
- Lumwana financial metrics and production metrics are based upon a preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Lumwana Super Pit is based upon a $3.00/lb whittle pit shell. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing pre-feasibility study and are made by the qualified person.
Lumwana mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Measured resources of 140 million tonnes grading 0.48%, representing 1,500 million pounds of copper, Indicated resources of 960 million tonnes grading 0.55%, representing 12,000 million pounds of copper, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.44%, representing 18,000 million pounds of copper. Inferred resources of 820 million tonnes grading 0.5 %, representing 8,700 million pounds of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
- Fourmile financial metrics and production metrics are based upon preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Fourmile is based upon $1,300/oz mineable stope optimizer. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing study and are made by the qualified person. Fourmile is currently 100% owned by Barrick. As previously disclosed, Barrick anticipates Fourmile being contributed to the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture if certain criteria are met following the completion of drilling and the requisite feasibility work.
Fourmile mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Indicated resources of 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.01 g/t, representing 0.49 million ounces of gold, and Inferred resources of 7.8 million tonnes grading 10.5 g/t, representing 2.7 million ounces of gold, Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
- A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support of at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with all in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier Two Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 250,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Strategic Asset is an asset which in the opinion of Barrick, has the potential to deliver significant unrealized value in the future.
- Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo Mine, Dominican Republic, dated March 17, 2023 and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 17, 2023.
- Porgera financial metrics and production metrics are based upon a preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Porgera is based upon a $1,300/oz Au whittle pit shell. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing pre-feasibility study and are made by the qualified person.
Porgera mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Measured resources of 1.4 million tonnes grading 5.55g/t, representing 0.25 million ounces of gold, Indicated resources of 19 million tonnes grading 3.62g/t, representing 2.3 million ounces of gold. Inferred resources of 8 million tonnes grading 3.2g/t, representing 0.82 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
- "Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. "Total cash costs" per ounce starts with cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales, and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce start with "Total cash costs" per ounce and includes mine site sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, mine site exploration and evaluation costs, and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels. "All-in costs" per ounce starts with "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and adds additional costs that reflect the varying costs of producing gold over the life-cycle of a mine, including: project capital expenditures and other non-sustaining costs. Barrick believes that the use of "Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on pages 60-72 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
- "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and production taxes and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value. Management believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will enable investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on pages 72-73 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
- These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce and all-in costs per ounce. Classifying capital expenditures is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on page 59 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "target", "plan", "opportunities", "outlook", "on track", "project", "continue", "growth", "potential", "upside", "future", "ongoing", "expected", "scheduled", "will", "can", "could", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated 10- and 15-year production including for Nevada Gold Mines, Reko Diq, the Lumwana Super Pit and Porgera, and anticipated production growth from Barrick's organic project pipeline and reserve replacement; estimates of future costs and projected future cash flows, capital, operating and exploration expenditures and mine life and production rates including for the Fourmile project, Lumwana Super Pit, Reko Diq project and Porgera mine; our ability to convert resources into reserves and replace reserves net of depletion from production; mine life and production rates; our plans and expected completion and benefits of our growth projects, including the Fourmile project, Lumwana Super Pit, Reko Diq, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension project and the restart of Porgera; the planned updating of the historical Reko Diq feasibility study and targeted first production; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera and the timeline to recommence operations; anticipated drilling and pre-feasibility study work at Porgera; Lumwana's ability to further extend its life of mine through the development of a Super Pit and targeted completion of the pre-feasibility study and first production; Barrick's global exploration strategy and planned exploration activities, including in North America, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, and Asia Pacific Regions; Barrick's copper strategy; our pipeline of high confidence projects at or near existing operations, including potential new discoveries in Nevada; potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries, including near-mine exploration upside potential; joint ventures and partnerships; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlook or guidance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this press release are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; the potential impact of proposed changes to Chilean law on the status of value added tax refunds received in Chile in connection with the development of the Pascua-Lama project; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals including the issuance of a Record of Decision for the Goldrush Project and/or whether the Goldrush Project will be permitted to advance as currently designed under its Feasibility Study, the environmental license for the construction and operation of the El Naranjo tailings storage facility for Pueblo Viejo, and permitting activities required to optimize Long Canyon's life of mine; non-renewal of or failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities, including the new special mining lease for Porgera; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives, including risks related to cyber-attacks, cybersecurity breaches, or similar network or system disruptions; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and country-specific political and economic factors in Argentina; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions being realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets. Barrick also cautions that its 2023 guidance and 10- and 15-year production outlooks may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
$2M Capital Raising
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising and drilling programs.
Highlights
- Capital raising of approximately $2.0m, including a commitment of $120,000 from directors and management (subject to shareholder approval).
- Proceeds from the capital raising will be used to fund exploration at Auld Creek, Sams Creek, Lyell, Cumberland, and Big River South.
- Exploration will commence with drilling at the Company’s Auld Creek tenement.
- Siren is well funded to continue to grow the company’s resource base.
The Company has received commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise approximately $2.0m (Placement).
Under the Placement, SNG will issue 26,689,998 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.075 per Share. The placement includes one (1) attaching options for every two (2) Placement Shares issued. The options will be exercisable at $0.12 each, expiring 2 years from the date of issue (Options).
Placement funds raised will be used for the following:
- Auld Creek – drilling, mapping and trenching.
- Sams Creek – drilling, mapping and soil sampling.
- Lyell – drilling, mapping and trenching.
- Cumberland – soil sampling, mapping and trenching.
- Big River South – soil sampling, mapping and trenching.
- Working capital and costs of the Placement.
The Company will not seek shareholder approval for the issue of the Placement Shares, as they will be issued utilising the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacity. The Company will seek shareholder approval for the participation of related parties in the Placement which totaled $120,000, and the issue of Placement Options at a forthcoming shareholder meeting.
Morgans Corporate Limited (Morgans) acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.
Siren’s Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented, “We are very happy with the strong support from both existing and new shareholders following the addition of just under 400,000 ounces to the company’s resource base for the 2023 year-to-date. Siren remains focused on the cost-effective growth in our gold resources, as we continue to progress the Company’s attractive New Zealand tenement packages around Reefton and Sam’s Creek”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Mawson Gold Rises on Southern Cross Drill Results
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) sank last week, ending the period at 20,075.38.
The shorter four day trading period was uneventful for gold, which declined about US$20 to close at just below US$1,920 per ounce. Sister metal silver trended downward as well, finishing at around US$23.90 per ounce.
Against that backdrop, some resource juniors listed on the TSX saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at the five biggest gainers and the factors that moved their share prices during the period.
1. Mawson Gold (TSX:MAW)
Weekly gain: 28.41 percent; market cap: C$83.43 million; current share price: C$0.28
Explorer and developer Mawson Gold is focused on Nordic countries and has its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. The company also has the right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden and holds a 51 percent stake in Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), which has assets in the Australian state of Victoria.
Last Tuesday (September 5), Mawson shared results from six drill holes completed at Southern Cross' Sunday Creek project. According to the company, hole SDDSC077B exceeds the property's previous best hole by almost three times and has the highest grades seen so far at Sunday Creek; it also includes the best intersection at the project.
Mawson's share price rose 28.41 percent on the news to close at C$0.28.
2. Collective Mining (TSX:CNL)
{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"Corporation","name":"Collective Mining","url":"https://www.collectivemining.com","description":"The Continental Gold Team Developing Highly Prospective Mineral Projects in the Prolific Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia","tickerSymbol":"TSXV: CNL","sameAs":["https://twitter.com/CollectiveMini1"],"image":"https://investingnews.com/media-library/collective-mining.png?id=27865733&width=980","logo":"https://investingnews.com/media-library/collective-mining.png?id=27865733&width=210"}
Weekly gain: 17.49 percent; market cap: C$348.04 million; current share price: C$6.45
With a focus on Colombia, Collective Mining has options to acquire 100 percent stakes in the Guayabales and San Antonio projects. Both host porphyry targets, and are in close proximity to each other along the Pan-American Highway.
The company's management team is known for developing and selling Continental Gold to China's Zijin Mining (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899) for about US$2 billion in enterprise value.
Collective shared two pieces of news last week. On Tuesday, the company graduated from the TSXV to the TSX, and on Thursday (September 7), it released assay results from the Apollo system at Guayabales. Executive Chairman Ari Sussman said the system continues to grow and noted that expansion efforts will continue at the asset this year and into next year.
"Our corporate strategy for the Guayabales project … is to focus on growth through the drill bit by looking to grow the sheeted vein and brecciated porphyry systems at Apollo and testing the six targets which surround it," he said.
3. Forsys Metals (TSX:FSY)
Weekly gain: 13.04 percent; market cap: C$101.49 million; current share price: C$0.52
Forsys Metals owns the Namibia-based Norasa uranium project, which is made up of the Valencia and Namibplaas properties. A 2015 definitive feasibility shows Norasa is capable of producing 5.2 million pounds of U3O8 per year.
There was no fresh news from Forsys last week, but company shares rose 13.04 percent to end at C$0.52.
4. Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM)
Weekly gain: 11.11 percent; market cap: C$211.98 million; current share price: C$0.40
Northern Dynasty Minerals holds the Alaska-based Pebble project, which it says is the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world. Although the company has hit various stumbling blocks as it attempts to move forward at Pebble, it remains optimistic — one recent development highlighted by Northern Dynasty is that the State of Alaska has taken the US Environmental Protection Agency to court over its veto decision on Pebble.
Last week, Northern Dynasty completed and filed an updated preliminary economic assessment for Pebble. It outlines production, financial and cost estimates for a 20 year, 180,000 metric ton per day open-pit operation.
The company's share price rose 11.11 percent on the news to finish last week at C$0.40.
5. Global Atomic (TSX:GLO)
Weekly gain: 9.58 percent; market cap: C$370.12 million; current share price: C$1.83
Global Atomic has two divisions focused on uranium mine development and zinc concentrate production.
Its uranium division includes its flagship Dasa project in Niger, which is fully permitted for commercial production. The company's base metals division holds a 49 percent stake in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey joint venture, which runs a zinc production plant. Befesa Zinc owns the other 51 percent and is the operator of the asset.
Global Atomic hasn't released news since August 10, but it went up last week by 9.58 percent to hit C$1.83.
FAQs for TSX stocks
How big is the TSX?
The TSX is Canada's biggest stock exchange, and as of September 8, 2023, it had 1,789 listed stocks for a total market value of more than C$3.79 trillion. The TSX is often ranked as one of the 10 largest stock exchanges in the world.
Why do companies list on the TSX?
Listing on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges provides companies with greater market exposure, the ability to raise capital and an opportunity to build a strong financial reputation. In its technical guide to listing, the TSX states the exchange “offers companies a dynamic market to raise capital, enhanced liquidity, specialized indices, visibility and analyst coverage."
What sectors are included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
The S&P/TSX Composite Index tracks more than 230 constituents across a wide range of sectors, of which the top five by weight are: financials (30 percent), energy (18 percent), industrials (13.5 percent), materials (11.9 percent) and information technology (8 percent).
What was the highest point for the TSX?
The TSX hit a record high of 22,213.07 points in April 2022. While the exchange was at 20,074.65 points as of September 8, 2023, there are high expectations that the TSX could move past the 22,000 level by the end of 2023 to set new record highs.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Article by Charlotte McLeod; FAQs by Melissa Pistilli.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Newmont Announces Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders and Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement for Acquisition of Newcrest
Federal Court of Australia Orders Convening of Scheme Meeting and Dispatch of Scheme Booklet
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced a special meeting of stockholders and the filing of its definitive proxy statement in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) by way of a Scheme of Arrangement ("Scheme"). Newmont notified stockholders that the meeting will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
Newmont stockholders will be asked to vote on, among other proposals, the issuance of shares of Newmont common stock in connection with the Scheme. Newmont's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Newmont stockholders vote in favor of each of the proposals that are included in the definitive proxy statement.
Newcrest also announced that the Federal Court of Australia has made orders:
- That Newcrest convene a meeting of Newcrest shareholders to consider and vote on the Scheme ("Scheme Meeting"); and
- Approving the dispatch of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme, together with the notice of Scheme Meeting (together, the "Scheme Booklet"), to Newcrest shareholders.
Newcrest's shareholder vote will be held in person and online on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time.
"Once approved, Newmont and Newcrest shareholders will own an unmatched portfolio of gold and copper assets, including 10 Tier 1 operations, each with the scale, mine life and cost profile to sustain profitable production and best-in-class sustainability performance decades into the future," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer.
On May 14, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost, Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in cash improvements through portfolio optimization in the first two years after closing. 1
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
This communication is not an offer to purchase or exchange, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") or Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest") nor the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction nor shall there be any such issuance or transfer of securities of Newmont or Newcrest in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication is being made in respect of the transaction involving Newmont and Newcrest pursuant to the terms of a scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended by a letter dated September 4, 2023 (the "Scheme Implementation Deed") by and among Newmont, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, an Australian proprietary company limited by shares, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont, and Newcrest and may be deemed to be soliciting material relating to the transaction. In furtherance of the pending transaction and subject to future developments, Newmont filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 5, 2023 and may file other documents with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement, the scheme booklet or other document Newmont or Newcrest has filed or may file with the SEC or Australian regulators in connection with the pending transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, SCHEME BOOKLET AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TRANSACTION AS THEY DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PENDING TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Newmont stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, the filings with the SEC that were or will be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement and other documents containing important information about the transaction and the parties to the transaction, filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on https://www.newmont.com/investors/reports-and-filings/default.aspx or by contacting Newmont's Investor Relations department at Daniel.Horton@newmont.com or by calling 303-837-5484.
Participants in the Transaction Solicitation
Newmont, Newcrest and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newmont shareholders in respect of the pending transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, and its proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. Information about Newcrest's directors and executive officers is set forth in Newcrest's latest annual financial report dated August 11, 2023, as updated from time to time via announcements made by Newcrest on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023 and other relevant materials that have been or will be filed with the SEC in connection with the pending transaction.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to (i) the pending transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, timing and closing of the pending transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii) estimates of expected synergies; (iii) estimates of expected incremental cash flow generation and portfolio optimization opportunities; and (iv) other expectations regarding the combined business.
Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the combined business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution, governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the pending transaction; the risk associated with Newmont's and Newcrest's ability to obtain the approval of the pending transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the pending transaction and the timing of the closing of the pending transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the pending transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the pending transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the pending transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the Scheme Implementation Deed; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the pending transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration to be issued in connection with the pending transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement, filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on ASX ( www.asx.com.au ) or www.newcrest.com . Newmont and Newcrest do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
Synergies and value creation as used herein are management estimates provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Because synergies estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Synergies are "forward-looking statements" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected or past synergies.
As used herein, Tier 1 / World-class asset is defined as +500k GEO's/year consolidated, average AISC/oz in the lower half of the industry cost curve and a mine life >10 years in countries that, on average, are classified in the A and B rating ranges by Moody's, S&P or Fitch.
1 See cautionary statement for additional information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907620317/en/
Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Siren Gold Limited (‘SNG’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SNG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Shane Falconer
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Are We in a Recession? (Updated 2023)
"Never miss out on an opportunity like a recession" — Jack Welch, former chairman and CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE).
In an effort to combat runaway inflation, the US Federal Reserve, along with other central banks around the world, began hiking interest rates in 2022 and has continued to do so throughout 2023. But as most economists will tell you, central banks don’t have the best track record for curbing inflation without summoning a recession.
“Since the post-war era, the vast majority of federal tightening cycles do end up in a recession. So this has to be the base case this time,” Chris Wood, head of equity strategy at Jefferies Hong Kong, said in a 2022 presentation.
Others believe the country has already entered a recession. US gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the first two quarters of 2022, and two consecutive quarters of declining GDP is often considered the most important signal that a recession has arrived. However, American GDP has posted gains in subsequent quarters.
Aside from GDP, another key metric for measuring the health of the economy is the price of copper. The red metal is the most widely used of the base metals, from construction and electronics to electric vehicles and charging stations. Its price activity has been volatile in 2023, and as of late August copper prices were down by 10 percent from the start of the year.
Despite these and other factors, some are reluctant to even say the word "recession." In late June, US President Joe Biden said he doesn't expect a recession in the near term — in fact, he believes the US economy is strong. In August, ABC News noted that the word “recession” was not even mentioned in the first Republican presidential debate.
So — are we in a recession? Even though nailing down an answer is tricky, investors can get educated on what a recession is, how long they last and what strategies may work well during these difficult economic periods.
What is a recession?
When a country’s economic activity experiences a serious and persistent decline over an extended period, often over two consecutive quarters, economists call it a recession. Some of the key indicators of a recession include rising unemployment levels, negative GDP, stock market selloffs and falling manufacturing data, as well as declining consumer confidence as evidenced by dropping retail sales. Recessions involve a broad array of economic sectors, not just a decline among one or two industries.
Answering the question, "Are we in a recession?" is difficult because so many factors are at play — while one expert might weigh GDP declines heavily, another might feel other elements are more important.
Watch the video below to get a sense of why getting a consensus can be tough.
Experts Rick Rule, Adrian Day and Mike Larson explain why it's hard to get an answer on whether the US is in a recession.
What causes a recession?
Forbes lists a number of catalysts that can spark a recession: sudden economic shock, excessive debt (think the US mortgage debt crisis that fueled the Great Recession in 2008), asset bubbles, uncontrolled inflation (which leads central banks to raise interest rates, making it more expensive to do business or pay down debts), runaway deflation and technological changes.
Are there signs before a recession?
What are the telltale signs that warn of a recession in advance? Much like the weather, making any sort of economic forecast is difficult. But there are certain signals economists look out for.
Aside from the previously mentioned slumping GDP and falling copper prices, declining unemployment figures, shrinking industrial output and falling retail sales are classic indicators of a potential recession.
Another harbinger of a looming recession is an inverted bond yield curve. “The bond market can help predict the direction of the economy and can be useful in crafting your investment strategy,” Investopedia states. “This metric — while not a guarantee of future economic behavior — has a strong track record.”
How long do recessions last?
Recessions are considered a part of the normal expansions and contractions of the business cycle. While not as catastrophic as depressions, recessions can last for several months and even years, with significant consequences for governments, companies, workers and investors. Each of the four global recessions since World War II lasted about one year.
That said, there have been a few short-lived recessions in the US, including the 2020 pandemic recession. Stock markets around the world crashed at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. A record 20.5 million jobs were lost in the US alone in April 2020 as the nation’s unemployment rate reached 14.7 percent.
The Fed responded by cutting interest rates, and the US federal government issued trillions of dollars in financial aid to laid-off workers and impacted businesses. By October 2020, US GDP was up 33.1 percent, marking an end to the recession.
What sectors are hardest hit by a recession?
Businesses often tighten their belts during recessions by postponing expansion plans, reducing worker hours and benefits or laying off employees. Those same workers are the consumers who play a vital role in the strength of a nation’s economic activity.
With less disposable income, consumers stop spending on large appliances, vehicles, new homes, evenings out and vacations. The focus shifts to low-priced necessities, food and medical needs. Declining consumer spending and demand for goods and services pushes the economy into a deeper recession, resulting in more layoffs and rising unemployment. Small- and medium-sized business owners may even find themselves unable to operate entirely.
Typically, retail, manufacturing, restaurants, technology, travel and entertainment are hit the hardest during a recession. The real estate and mortgage lending sectors may also feel the pain.
As the recession worsens, some homeowners may not be able to pay their mortgages and could face defaults, which can bring further downward pressure on real estate prices. Those still shopping for a home or new car may find that banks have instituted much tighter lending policies on mortgages and car loans. Meanwhile, investors can lose money as their stock holdings and real estate assets lose their value. Retirement savings accounts linked to the stock market can also suffer.
All of these forces can contribute to a deflationary environment that leads central banks to cut interest rates in an effort to stimulate the economy out of a recession.
How to prepare for a recession?
There is no perfect answer for how to invest during a recession, and no stock remains recession-proof. But for those who know how to practice due diligence through fundamental analysis, recessions do offer an opportunity to pick quality stocks at a discount.
“The stock market is the only store where when things go on sale, everyone runs out the door. You don’t want to be one of those people,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade. “So if you have a long term focus and some specific names you’re looking at, this is a good time to pick up some quality shares for your portfolio.”
It’s better to look at well-established publicly traded companies with strong balance sheets and minimal debt that still have the ability to generate cash and pay dividends. Companies to avoid include those with high debt loads and little cashflow, as they have a difficult time managing operating costs and debt payments during recessions.
Industry matters, too. As mentioned, real estate, retail, manufacturing, restaurants, technology, travel and entertainment are hit the hardest during a recession. On the other hand, stocks in the consumer staples (food and beverage, household goods, alcohol and tobacco) and healthcare (biotech and pharmaceutical) sectors tend to do well in recessionary environments.
Inventors can further mitigate the risks that a recession brings by building a diversified portfolio that considers stocks across varying sectors and geographic regions. Rather than investing in individual stocks, exchange-traded funds with low management fees are another way to spread risk. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (ARCA:VDC) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA:XLP) are two examples to consider.
Should I wait to invest until after a recession?
This question brings us back to the quote from General Electric's Welch that's cited at the beginning of this article. For long-term investors who understand the popular adage, “buy low, sell high,” a recession and its impact on share prices offers up those "buy low" opportunities. That’s because all things come to an end, even recessions, and when that happens those who bought the dip will be well positioned to benefit from the rebound.
That said, due diligence never goes out of style. Not all companies will make it through a market downturn unscathed. To truly see returns from this investment strategy it’s critical to look for companies with strong balance sheets, experienced management and a history of performing well in bear markets. Opting for revenue-generating and dividend-paying stocks over growth stocks during a recession is another smart play.
Overall, experts advise that it's not necessary to avoid investing during a recession. “While (recessions) can be challenging for returns and growing wealth, we also see countercyclical rallies and the market is always forward-looking, so the keys are to remain fully invested, not be whipsawed by short-term market gyrations and to keep (focused) on your long-term goals,” Rajesh Nakadi, head of investments, Global Family Office at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, told Forbes.
What assets can hold their value in a deep recession?
For long-term investors looking to ride out the worst recessions, stocks and high-yield bonds are best avoided. Safer assets that have historically performed well during recessions include government bonds, managed futures, gold and cash.
If you've parked your dollars in actual dollars, i.e. cash, instead of the stock market, the value is not being erased by declining stock prices. The "cash is king" mantra speaks to the importance of keeping liquid assets on hand during a recession.
Along that same vein, gold has earned its safe-haven status because it is a physical asset that holds its value and can be easily liquidated. “People want to hold a physical commodity that has inherent value and can hold that value when equities decline,” said Ed Egilinsky, head of alternative assets at New York-based exchange-traded fund and mutual fund company Direxion Investments.
One last thought — don't move all your wealth into gold or cash. A diversified portfolio is still the best hedge against a recession.
Which stocks do well after a recession?
Once the economy is in the recovery stage and consumer confidence begins to improve, the best performing stocks in the market tend to be tied to the technology, financial, consumer discretionary, industrial, material and energy sectors.
The consumer discretionary (i.e. cars and appliances), material and industrial segments “are known as cyclicals, because they are closely tied to the fortunes of the economy,” states RBC (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY). The bank explains that once demand improves, manufacturers will begin using up their inventory and will in turn “need to order metal, chemicals and other materials to create more goods to sell.”
FAQs about a potential recession
Will there be a recession in 2023 or 2024?
Forecasting recessions can be tricky. While many historical recession signals are currently flashing red, there are extenuating circumstances that make a deep recession less likely than in times past.
One of those is the relatively low unemployment rate in the US. “It's difficult to have a recession with a situation where everybody's working and getting paid more," said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club.
A July Bankrate survey of economic experts places the odds of a recession by July 2024 at 59 percent. That’s down from the 64 percent chance of a recession by the end of 2023 forecast in the firm's previous quarterly survey. “Economists’ recession odds suggest a downturn is more probable than not, but those recession odds have also fallen, with the most recent odds hitting the lowest since the second quarter of 2022 survey,” notes Bankrate.
Is Warren Buffett predicting a recession?
Warren Buffett is not known for his direct forecasts. In fact, he’s likely to say, “Nothing is sure tomorrow, nothing is sure next year and nothing is ever sure, either in markets or in business forecasts, or in anything else.” For that reason, his investment decisions are often read like tea leaves by market watchers looking for signs on where to invest.
So when the Oracle of Omaha strikes a somber tone on the economy, it’s not a good sign. Speaking to shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting in May, Buffett proclaimed “a different climate” for business as demand begins to cool. He noted that inventories are building up for many of the firm’s subsidiaries, and not even sale stickers are moving products. This will likely lead to lower earnings this year for these subsidiaries, he warned.
Another move by Buffett that's being interpreted as a recession signal? Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to sell off of US$8 billion in stock in the second quarter to beef up its cash holdings.
What does Michael Burry say about the recession?
“Big Short” investor Michael Burry has been calling for a recession since early 2023. More recently, he put his money where his mouth is by betting nearly 90 percent of his portfolio on the possibility of a recession on the horizon.
“Burry’s fund, Scion Asset Management, bought $866 million in put options (that’s the right to sell an asset at a particular price) against a fund that tracks the S&P 500 and $739 million in put options against a fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100,” CNN Business reported in mid-August.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
