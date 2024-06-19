Fertoz Welcomes Phosphate’s Addition to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Welcomes Phosphate’s Addition to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) welcomes the addition of phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, designating it as a critical mineral for the first time.

Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced the updated list on 10 June 2024. The decision emphasizes phosphate’s essential role in strengthening food security in Canada as well as globally, and in aiding the energy transition. Phosphate is used directly as a fertilizer and also added to fertilizer products – such as Fertoz’s own Fertify™ pelleted product – and is crucial to maintaining and improving soil health needed for food crops. The addition of phosphate to this list acknowledges the fundamental importance of this mineral and the growing understanding of its necessity.

Apart from fertilizers, phosphate is integral to the renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel industries and is a critical mineral for producing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are common in electric vehicles and growing in demand for use.

Fertoz’s Wapiti and Fernie rock phosphate projects, which are large, high-quality deposits of organic rock phosphate in British Columbia, Canada, will benefit from this announcement as will Fertoz’s customers who rely heavily upon this mineral for the manufacturing of sustainable and regenerative fertilizer products.

Fertoz Ltd Managing Director and CEO Daniel Gleeson said: “The addition of phosphate to the critical minerals list reflects the importance of this diminishing resource that is fundamental to food production and a necessity for transitioning to a sustainable low-carbon economy.”

The Canadian Government has made significant investments to support the development of critical mineral projects and associated value chains. These investments include the $1.5 billion Strategic Innovation Fund, the $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund, the Indigenous Natural Resources Partnerships Program, and Indigenous grants related to critical minerals infrastructure.

Projects for minerals on Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, including phosphate, may also qualify for additional funding, incentives and supports from:

  • The Canada Growth Fund;
  • The Business Development Bank of Canada;
  • Export Development Canada;
  • The Canada Infrastructure Bank;
  • Sustainable Development Technology Canada; and,
  • Scientific Research and Experimental Development tax incentives.

Fertoz will investigate these funding incentives to determine whether they may be appropriate for Fertoz International (Fertoz’s Canadian subsidiary) to apply at a date to be determined if applicable.

Additionally, the Canadian Government is working to streamline the permitting process for the development of critical mineral projects, which may prove beneficial to Fertoz.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Fertoz Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:ftzagriculture investing
The Conversation (0)
Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Nevada Organic Phosphate Applauds Addition of Phosphate to Canadian Critical Minerals List

Similar Bill Moving Through U.S. Senate

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 15, 2024 .

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-dividend-302171319.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces New Funding Target of $500,000, BLM Processes and Guidance

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, wishes to provide an update to its previously announced non-brokered private placement. Further to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2024 and due to high investor interest, the Company is increasing its target for its current private placement from $150,000 to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of five years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Increases Unit Offering and Closes $164,000 Initial Tranche

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $164,000 (the "First Tranche") through the issuance of 3,280,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Response to ASX Aware Letter

Wide Open Agriculture Limited ACN 604 913 822 (WOAor the Company) refers to ASX's query letter dated 27 May 2024 and provides responses to the specific queries set out in that letter.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Secures Firm Commitments for Full $7M Placement

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 2WO, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, further to the announcement on 9 May 2024 and further to the completion of Tranche 1 of the Placement which raised $890,000, the Company has now secured binding firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise a further $6.11 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share under Tranche 2 of the Placement. This brings the total raised under the Placement to $7 million, which means the Placement is fully subscribed.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration Presentation

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Related News

Gold Investing

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Copper Investing

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration Presentation

Lithium Investing

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Lithium Investing

Deal Completion on Acquisition of Bengal Mining and Brazilian Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes with Multiple Brine Horizon Targets - Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Gold Investing

Sarama Announces Equity Placement of up to A$1M

×