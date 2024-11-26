Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Phosco Limited

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

In a major breakthrough, PhosCo Ltd (ASX: PHO) (‘PhosCo’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that the CCM has approved Gassaat and that the Company has entered a ground-breaking memorandum of understanding (non-binding) with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy (the Ministry), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Gassaat permit approved

  • The Consultative Committee of Mines (CCM) has approved the Gassaat Phosphate Exploration Permit (100% PhosCo).
  • Gassaat encapsulates the Chaketma Phosphate Mineral Resource Estimate of 146Mt @ 20.6% P2O51 as well as additional phosphate targets immediately north of the deposit.
  • Gassaat is key to developing Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin with formal grant now pending subject to final approval by the Ministry of National Defence and publication in the gazette.
  • Gassaat project is aligning on the social agenda of the Tunisian government and aim to include local communities as partners of the project through community companies.
  • The news comes following the CCM approval of nearby Sekarna (also 100% PhosCo) last month, the first ever phosphate permit authorised at 100% to a foreign investor, where formal gazetting is expected imminently.

MOU signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

  • PhosCo has signed a non-binding MoU with the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to collaborate on exploring and developing Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate basin hub, as well as study processing technology to convert phosphogypsum into inert materials.
  • The MOU also has a strong focus on enhancing regional development through well structured support to communities and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
  • The pioneering agreement signed by the Tunisian government is a first for the country’s phosphate industry and will see PhosCo work with EBRD for financing of the feasibility study and development of a financing package for the Project.

MOU signing ceremony at the Ministry of Industry, Mines & Energy.

PhosCo Managing Director, Taz Aldaoud commented:

“We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us by the Tunisian government, as evidenced by the approval of PhosCo’s Gassaat permit application and the signing of the MOU with PhosCo and EBRD. This marks a significant milestone in advancing Gassaat and Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin.

The Gassaat permit is pivotal in realising our vision for a regional phosphate processing hub. The MOU formalises our excellent relationship with EBRD and the Tunisian Government, establishing a collaborative framework to support the region’s development. We’re already seeing the immediate benefits of this partnership through meaningful cooperation between all parties involved.

We’re particularly mindful of the critical role phosphate plays in addressing global food security concerns. This project not only aligns with that crucial need but also emphasises our commitment to positive community impact. Local support and meaningful community participation are cornerstone elements of our strategy to develop Tunisia’s Northern Phosphate Basin.

This collaborative effort, backed by the Government and EBRD, underscores our shared commitment to responsible development that benefits the local community, the region, and contributes to global food security. We’re excited about the potential this project holds and are committed to its successful and sustainable implementation.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Phosco Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Company’s Quarterly Activity Report for the three-month period ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (‘WOA’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, 3 September 2024 following lodgement of its 2024 Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2024 Appendix 4E

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less

