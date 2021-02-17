Concerns about health, ethical food production and climate change are growing. Here’s how to invest in plant-based foods.









Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in plant based foods.

The global plant-based food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9 percent between 2020 and 2027 to reach more than US$74 billion, reports Meticulous Research. The demand growth for plant-based foods is fuelled in large part by more and more consumers opting for plant based alternatives to meat and dairy. Consumer calls for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also growing louder.

The rising consumer demand for plant based food products is not a sign that a large percentage of the population is going vegan or vegetarian. Rather, it is indicative of a shift to what’s being called a “flexitarian” diet in which consumers still choose animal based food products but are opting for more plant based alternatives as well. According to Nielsen, 98 percent of consumers who purchase plant-based meat alternatives also purchase animal meat.

This food trend is especially prominent in the younger generations keen on reducing the environmental impact of rearing livestock. For example, a survey from The Food Institute found that 65 percent of Generation Z living in the United States prefer a more “plant-forward” diet, while 79 percent are choosing meatless options at least once or twice per week. Additionally, market research firm IRI has reported that 41 percent of US households purchase plant based milk. Similar trends in plant based foods are prevalent amongst Canadian consumers as well. Restaurants in North American are also increasing their plant based menu offerings including alternatives to meat and dairy.

The fact that plant based products appeal to many non vegetarians and non vegans as well is a huge bonus for plant based food companies as it represents a much large market for their products. Another big boon to the plant based food industry is increasing investors interest in the sector. In the US alone, plant based food companies were on the receiving end of more than US$747 million in investments in 2019, reported The Good Food Institute, up by 11 percent over 2018. In the first six months of 2020, investors contributed more than US$1.1 billion in venture capital to startups producing plant based alternative to meat.

Here, the Investing News Network looks at how to invest in plant based foods and capitalize on this growing trend as more and more North Americans reduce their meat consumption.

How to invest in plant-based foods: Pure-play plant-based food stocks

As with any food industry segment, investors should look for quality publicly-listed stocks that are led by strong management teams and a product portfolio that allows them to successfully compete in their given sector. In an emerging foods sector like the plant based foods, the key ingredients for success are taste, price and convenience. And that a recipe for success that applies to both individual companies and the plant based foods industry as a whole.

“As a company, the core will be whether your products replicate or improve upon the taste, cookability, cost and nutrition of the products they seek to displace,” Paresh Patel, chief executive and cofounder of publicly traded acquisition vehicle Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOAC), told Forbes.

Some of the plant based food stocks garnering a lot of investor attention include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), and Ingredion, Inc. (NYSE:INGR)

In 2019, Los Angeles based Beyond Meat’s IPO heralded the dawn of the plant based food era, encouraging more and more investors to take a stake in the meatless market. The company makes plant based meat substitutes including burger patties comprised primarily of pea protein. In the US and Canada, Beyond Meat’s products can be found in the meat section of many grocery stores and on the menu of several restaurants.

Tattooed Chef is targeting the frozen plant-based foods category with pre-prepared products that are organic and protein-rich. Founded by CEO Sam Galletti, who has more than three decades of experience in the food industry, the company grows and manufactures the food it sells. According to IPO Edge, “Tattooed Chef is planning a big marketing push in 2021 into more retailers like Walmart and Target as eat-at-home trends look set to continue for the foreseeable future.”

US based multinational food manufacturer Ingredion provides plant-based ingredients to companies manufacturing vegan products. Ingredion has earned a spot on Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies for seven years in row as of 2020, and has also made Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 12 consecutive year as of 2021.

Other plant based food stocks worth a look by investors include:

Naturally Splendid (TSXV:NSP)

Else Nutrition (TSXV:BABY)

Plant & Co. (CSE:VEGN)

Modern Meat (CSE:MEAT)

Laird Superfood (NASDAQ:LSF)

The Very Good Food Company (CSE:VERY)

How to invest in plant-based foods: Food and grocery giants

The shift in consumer preferences toward more meatless options has prompted food industry giants such as Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and major grocery store chains such as Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to invest heavily in expanding their plant based food offerings.

Kellogg food portfolio, which includes our cereals, snacks, and meat alternatives brand, is 86 percent plant-based. In 2019, Kellogg’s brand MorningStar Farms introduced a line of burgers, bratwurst and sausages. Recently, the company put out a call for “pitches on unique plant-based ideas that support digestive wellness” as part of an Innovation Challenge in collaboration with Future Food-Tech.

In late 2020, Kroger Co added 50 plant-based products to its Simple Truth brand, including non-dairy cheese, oat milk ice cream and a plant based alternative to chicken. The product line had already featured meatless burger patties and sausage, non-dairy sour cream and cookie dough ice cream. The grocery store chain also carries plant based food brands including Beyond Meat, Lightlife and Tofurkey.

Canadian favorite Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI), which acquired plant based meat and cheese company Field Roast Grain in 2018, now makes a pea-protein based line of hot dogs along with other alternative meat products. The company plans to build a US$310 million plant based protein plant in Indiana. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) also has a plant based product segment, to which it recently added its Happy Little Plants brand, which includes a pepperoni-style pizza topping. Major global nutrition company Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) recently started PlantPlus Foods, a joint venture with Marfrig, the world’s largest beef patty producer.

How to invest in plant-based foods: Venture capital trusts and investment funds

Venture capital trusts (VCT) and investment funds offer investors a more diversified route to gaining exposure to the plant based foods market.

According to online trading company IG International, “One of the biggest benefits of investing in a VCT is that it can allow you to gain exposure to private companies that are not publicly listed. The fact they hold a variety of investments in multiple sectors also reduces risk.” However, investors are cautioned that although there are a number of VCTs that have taken positions in the plant based food market, many also hold investments in companies associated with meat production that may not be palatable to vegan investors.

For a more plant based focused investment fund, investors can look to Eat Beyond Global Holdings (CSE:EATS, OTCPK:EATBF), the first investment issuer in Canada purely focused on the global plant based food market. The firm’s equity investments in this sector include The Very Good Food Company, Good Natured (CSE:GDNP), Above Food (which has reserved the ticker symbol TSXV:ABOV), and private companies Eat JUST, Inc., Nabati Foods, SingCell and TurtleTree Labs.

“We created Eat Beyond to make it easy to invest in the future of food and provide retail investors with access to the very best companies in the sector,” said Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris. “The space has seen enormous interest from the market for brands such as Beyond Meat, but that was really just the tip of the iceberg. The diverse range of innovation taking place in this sector is staggering.”

Other investment firms solely focused on the plant based food industry include Stray Dog Capital, Veg Capital, Blue Horizon Corporation and Natural Order Acquisition Corp.

How to invest in plant-based foods: Plant-based food ETFs

Taking a position in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a great option for investors who don’t want to go all-in on one company. ETFs provide exposure to a sector while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

As of the date of this publication, there is only one ETF labeled “vegan”: Beyond Investing’s US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSE:VEGN). VEGN excludes holdings that represent animal cruelty or environmental harm. However, the ETFs top 15 holdings are more representative of the technology sector than the food and beverage sector.

While not a not a pure vegan play, the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) does carry some of the top stocks mentioned in this article as part of its primary holdings, including: Archer-Daniels-Midland, Ingredion, Hormel and Kellogg.

