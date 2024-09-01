Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Offtake Prepayment MOU

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Wide Open Agriculture

Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2024 Appendix 4E

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO MARKET

Financial Commentary and Operations

The Company recorded a loss after tax for the year ended 30 June 2024 of $12.7 million, which was a reduction in loss to the prior year of approximately $1.9 million.

The Company underwent a transition during the financial year, with the divestment of its Dirty Clean Food business in order to reduce costs and to focus on commercialising its next generation plant-protein product portfolio based on property IP.

As part of this strategic focus, the Company purchased a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Germany, including technical infrastructure and staff. This facility has the ability and capacity to produce multiple plant proteins at commercial scale. Further, the Company has undertaken a review of costs, in order to preserve funds from its capital raising announced in May 2024, while it continues market development and sales efforts for its lupin and plant-proteins.

Dividends

No dividends were paid during the financial year (2023: Nil).

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS

DISCONTINUED ENTITIES / OPERATIONS

The Company disposed of its fully owned subsidiary, Dirty Clean Food Pty Ltd (“DCF”) on 23 April 2024 as part of the sale of the ‘Dirty Clean Food’ business during the financial year.

Contribution of DCF to the Company’s (loss) from ordinary activities before income tax during the period was $7,280,903.

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

The financial statements cover Wide Open Agriculture Ltd and its subsidiaries as a consolidated entity (Group). Wide Open Agriculture Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia and are dated 1 September 2024.

This preliminary final report Wide Open Agriculture Ltd has been prepared in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A and the disclosure requirements of ASX Appendix 4E.

This report is to be read in conjunction with any public announcements made by the Company during the reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules.

The preliminary final report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards (including Australian Accounting Interpretations) other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board and the Corporations Act 2001.

AUDIT REPORT

The preliminary final report is based on financial statements which are in the process of being audited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslife science investingasx:woagold investingagriculture investingAgriculture Investing
WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock Mountain EA is now closed. Any public comments received are being respected and addressed. This is the last step before the BLM can elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow planning the drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is really exciting that NOP has finally reached this important milestone!"

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Placement and Priority Offer announced to the ASX on 9 May 2024, raising a total of $7.1M (before costs).
Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

gold investing

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

Copper Investing

Pursuing Near Term Revenue Opportunity Producing Construction Materials from Whim Creek Waste Rock

Lithium Investing

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

3D Seismic Reprocessing Complete - Significantly Enhances Prospectivity

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Manganese Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Climbs on EU Application

×