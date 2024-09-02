Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (‘WOA’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, 3 September 2024 following lodgement of its 2024 Preliminary Final Report.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Wide Open Agriculture
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture


Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2024 Appendix 4E

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Placement and Priority Offer announced to the ASX on 9 May 2024, raising a total of $7.1M (before costs).
Keep reading...Show less

Wide Open Agriculture
×