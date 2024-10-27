Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to present the Company’s Quarterly Activity Report for the three-month period ending 30 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Group-wide cost reduction to preserve funds for future growth
  • Engaging potential fee-based toll treatment partners to increase German facility utilisation and efficiency
  • Board renewal and change of premise

The September quarter saw the Company streamline its business operations as part of ongoing cost reduction measures. The goal was to preserve capital and support commercialising the Company’s globally patented plant-protein products. Company management continues to engage with potential channel partners and explore strategic opportunities for future growth.

WOA’s German Production Team in preparation for toll production at the Facility

Seeking Industry Partnership and Global Commercialisation Opportunities

Following the acquisition of Prolupin GmbH in Grimmen, Germany, the Company focused on commercialising its production facilities, patented IP, and in-house expertise to attract and strengthen its channel to market. For example, the company completed trials with toll treatment clients and entered discussions with several food manufacturers and distributors.

WOA continues investigating strategic partnerships and opportunities to mitigate German operational costs while the facility is underutilised.

Strategic Cost Review and Quarterly Cashflow Report Commentary

WOA has undertaken a comprehensive operational review to reduce its ongoing costs, preserve capital, and reset the business for future growth.

As part of cost-reduction measures, WOA relocated its head office and R&D facility and closed its pilot plant, which is expected to save over $600,000 for the 2024/25 financial year.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash at the bank of approximately $3.4 million.

During this quarter, the Company incurred a total net operating cash outflow of $1.7 million, with essential items comprising:

  • Administration and corporate costs of $894k, previously incurred by the Company and paid during the September quarter. These include one-off legal and advisory costs related to the divestment of the Dirty Clean Food business. The Company is reviewing all key service agreements and making necessary changes. It expects administration and corporate costs to reduce further in the following quarter as management maintains its efficiency focus.
  • $429k as a once-off factory retrofit for the trial production of BP80 and research and development activities of new lupin protein applications for the Germany facility; and
  • Staff costs amounted to $407k, reduced by 60% compared to the previous June 2024 quarter. After the September quarter, further staff reduction measures were implemented, which will be reflected in costs for the upcoming quarters.

Research & Development Activities

WOA continued its research and development activities, exploring new market applications for its lupin protein products and enhancing production protocols to improve yield in the manufacturing process.

Completed Capital Raise

In July 2024, the Company completed the second tranche of its share placement to sophisticated investors and a priority offer to shareholders to raise an additional $620k. The Company received strong support from new and existing investors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

