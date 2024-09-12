WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Relocates Headquarters & Enhances German Facility Utilisation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs.

Highlights

  • Wide Open Agriculture has relocated its head office and R&D facility to a new location in Leederville, Western Australia, enhancing access to commercial services and significantly reducing costs
  • The Company has successfully completed two toll treatment trials at its German facility, producing high-quality plant-based protein products
  • WOA is actively exploring potential fee-based toll treatment partnerships to strengthen collaboration within the plant-based protein sector, and increase utilisation of its German facility
  • The Company remains focused on streamlining operations to support long-term growth and financial sustainability

WOA Germany employees preparing for a toll production run

Relocation and Cost-Saving Initiatives

The Company has relocated its head office and R&D facility from Kewdale to a more strategically positioned location at 2/284 Oxford Street, Leederville, Western Australia. The new Leederville office offers a more cost-effective solution while providing convenient access to key commercial services. The Company has also conducted a review of corporate costs as part of its cost reduction efforts.

WOA is currently reviewing options to relocate the pilot plant to a new facility.

German Facility Update and Operational Review

WOA has conducted a comprehensive review of its German production facility operations and costs, with the goal of improving operational efficiency and to address facility underutilisation to date, caused by a long procurement cycle in the food industry. In line with this review, the Company successfully completed two toll treatment trials for local plant-based protein companies which resulted in the production of high-quality protein products, showcasing the facility's capabilities to potential customers.

The Company is actively pursuing additional fee-based toll treatment services and fostering commercial relationships with other plant-based protein companies, while it maintains a strict focus on facility costs.

Yaxi Zhan, Non-Executive Chair said; "While the Company continues to demonstrate its capabilities in the plant-based protein sector and build its customer pipeline for the Grimmen facility, we will continue to optimise our operations and reduce costs where possible. Our ongoing focus will be on efficiency as we seek to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslife science investingasx:woaagriculture investingAgriculture Investing
WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Wide Open Agriculture

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (‘WOA’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading tomorrow, 3 September 2024 following lodgement of its 2024 Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Preliminary Final Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2024 Appendix 4E

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock Mountain EA is now closed. Any public comments received are being respected and addressed. This is the last step before the BLM can elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow planning the drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is really exciting that NOP has finally reached this important milestone!"

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Wide Open Agriculture
Sign up to get your FREE

Wide Open Agriculture Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

EGY Investor Presentation

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

Related News

emerging tech investing

EGY Investor Presentation

uranium investing

Updated Production Target Improves Economics at Tiris Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

Uranium Investing

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

Uranium Investing

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Gold Investing

Phillips Find Mining Update

×