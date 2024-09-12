Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

The Empire Projects /Chillagoe North Queensland

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.

Highlights

  • FNR has recently completed a small RC drilling program at the Empire gold deposit. The program was designed to update and infill the 2020 resource model (see pp 28 to 36 of the Company’s Prospectus lodged with ASX on 10 April 2024 and provide a potential starting point for future mining operations.
  • Assays from all 6 drill holes intercepted the high-grade quartz veins that formed the basis of the previous modeling.

4m @ 1.24g/t Au from 28m in FNRRC031 (incl. 1m @ 2.90 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.20g/t Au from 43m in FNRRC031
1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 13m in FNRRC032
3m @ 0.93g/t Au from 50m in FNRRC032
1m @ 14.96g/t Au from 9m in FNRRC033
1m @ 9.05g/t Au from 44m in FNRRC033
1m @ 2.49g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC034
8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 18m in FNRRC034 (incl. 5m @ 4.31 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.32g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC034
1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 41m in FNRRC034
1m @ 2.80g/t Au from 0m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.45g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.24g/t Au from 14m in FNRRC035
6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 29m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.30g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC036

  • These results will provide further data to the known resources at the Empire Stockwork. and an updated model. This will enable FNR to update the resource and economic modelling at the current gold prices, with a view to moving into future feasibility studies
  • FNR is in a unique position with a mill located less than 20km away from the current mining lease.
  • FNR will continue to advance the project.

Table 1 FNR Mineral Resources (see FNR Prospectus lodged 10 April 2024)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding

Figure 1:3D View of Empire Stockworks Block Model

Commenting on the initial assays results the board of Far Northern Resources Ltd, said.

“We are pleased with the assays from the Mining Lease as it will add critical data to the resource model at Empire that is open at depth and in all directions. FNR has been exploring this area for some time and it is pleasing to release some very exciting new gold results from our 2024 drilling campaign that clearly show there is a much bigger picture at play at our Empire Project. We are excited to now have the funding to continue to drill out and model what has the potential to be FNR’s first mine.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:fnrgold stocksgold explorationgold investingcopper investingGold Investing
FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
The Conversation (0)
Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reaches Agreement on Terms with Mali Government Relating to the Framework for the Fekola Complex; Approvals for Fekola Regional and Fekola Underground to be Expedited

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms (the "Agreement") with the State of Mali (the "State") in connection with the ongoing operation and governance of the Fekola Complex, including the development of both the underground project at the Fekola Mine (owned 80% by B2Gold and 20% by the State of Mali) and Fekola Regional. The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal pits and Fekola underground) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits) and the Dandoko permit), which is located approximately 20 kilometers ("km") from the Fekola Mine. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The much-discussed US election is quickly approaching, and, in the wake of current President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race on July 21, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the candidate to take on former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.

During their terms, both the Trump/Pence and the Biden/Harris administrations have increased domestic oil production and increased tariffs on goods from overseas.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Managing Director Stephen Bartrop.

Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is ramping up production at its copper sulphate plant following a major shipment of 150 tonnes of copper sulphate pentahydrate through its offtake partner Kanins International.

Managing Director Stephen Bartrop also shared his company’s plans to target the agriculture market for its copper sulphate pentahydrate product, which he said is a significant market in Australia.

“The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is around 400,000 tonnes worldwide, and Australia is a portion of that, but a significant proportion is not the mining sector, but the agricultural sector," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Feasibility Study on Lumwana Super Pit Expansion Expected by Year-End

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) The feasibility study for the expansion of Barrick's Lumwana mine in Zambia is expected to be completed by the end of the year, paving the way for construction to start in 2025 the company said today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"CPI" written in gold letters with stock charts in background.

Gold and Silver Prices Steady as CPI Sheds Light on Fed's Rate Cut Plans

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (September 11), showing a 0.2 percent increase on a monthly basis and a 2.5 percent rise year-on-year.

Inflation rose 0.2 percent in July as well after a slight 0.1 percent decline in June. August’s numbers also mark the smallest 12 month increase since February 2021, when CPI came in at 1.7 percent.

The bureau said a 0.5 percent rise in shelter prices was the primary contributing factor to August’s increase, following a 0.2 percent rise in July. The gain was offset by a 0.8 percent decline in energy prices.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Far Northern Resources
Latest Press Releases

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

Blinklab Signs Partnership for Clinical Trial with European INTER-PSY, Supporting US and EU Regulatory Approval and Future Market Adoption

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Phillips Find Mining Update

