Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: FG), is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). As previously announced on October 31, 2023 and November 14, 2023, the Company applied for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") due to an expected delay in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings"). The BCSC granted the MCTO on October 31, 2023 and the Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete the Required Filings.

The Company reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in its default announcement on October 31, 2023, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Filings is continuing, which will be issued in the form of a news release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203 and no such other default is anticipated; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The MCTO will stay in effect until the Required Filings are completed and the Company will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports as required.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Email: k@r7.capital

Phone: (604) 716-0551

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Plans To Return for Phase 3 Drilling at Central Canada, Renegotiates Pre-Production - Net Smelter Royalty Payments

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Atikokan, Ontario dated June 9, 2023

Falcon has successfully met all cash, share, and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option period for the project. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments. The Company has renegotiated the annual pre-production payments from $10,000 yearly to $5,000 yearly.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property, and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold
  • Nickel-Chromium anomaly
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Gun Flap Hill project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The program was developed to investigate the gold potential of the property through initial prospecting along predefined traverses over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Falcon. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the northwestern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 57 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis. Sample collection included chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Assay results identified anomalous gold (>5ppb) in three locations in association with quartz vein within granite host. The exploration program further identified multiple anomalous critical and rare metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF) and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that they have applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023). The portable drill permit application provides the opportunity to enhance the preliminary reconnaissance prospecting project completed in late spring and early summer, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Though bedrock exposure in the area is limited, initial reconnaissance prospecting has resulted in the discovery of a new and previously unrecognized swarm of pegmatite and aplite dykes, and assay results from the sampling project are anticipated by early August. The diamond drill permit application includes 6 drill pad locations with 1,000 meters of drilling planned for 12 drill holes. The inaugural drill program will test for potential lithium, tantalum, and cesium-bearing pegmatites along the Kraken-Hydra trend. The Hope Brook Property covers a key central portion of the structural corridor along which the Kraken and Killick pegmatite dykes, Li-Ta soil anomalies, and Hydra Cesium Pegmatite Dyke have all been reported by Sokoman (see Sokoman's news release March 28, 2023). Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "An extreme fire season in Nfld last summer coupled with helicopter availability shortages meant delaying our inaugural exploration campaign until the spring of this year, and we took advantage of this current program to conduct regional scale prospecting and soil sampling efforts and eagerly await results from the assay lab. We have always been keen on our Lithium prospect, which we staked prior to the Lithium and Cesium discoveries by Sokoman and where our desktop studies showed high potential for the continuation of trends onto our ground. To have found a new swarm of pegmatite dykes is extremely encouraging and we are now gearing up for detailed soil sampling and portable drill testing to further define anomalous areas in advance of our inaugural diamond drilling campaign

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV), (FRA:O4T), (OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (FRA:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce that Falcon Gold has applied for drill permits to carry out activities on their Golden Brook prospects within the Hope Brook Property in southern Newfoundland. Two permit applications have been submitted by Marvel's JV Partner, Falcon Gold, one for portable drilling across the property that will expand current prospecting permits and allow for portable drill-testing of targets across the entire property, and a second permit was submitted to diamond drill test prospects within the Kraken-Hydra trend, a trend represented by a 10km area of limited exploration between Benton-Sokoman's Kraken Li-Ta discoveries and the Hydra Cesium Discovery (see Sokoman's news release May 18, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

