Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 29, 2024 and will be distributed on or about June 11, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is May 29, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan
The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. For the purposes of this quarterly dividend, the Company has elected to issue common shares under the DRIP through treasury at the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP, without a discount.

The Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, apply, change or eliminate any discount applicable to Treasury Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, or direct that such common shares be purchased in Market Acquisitions, as defined in the DRIP, at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced.

The DRIP and enrollment forms, including direct deposit, are available for download on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com , in the 'investors' section under the 'dividends' tab.

Registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at: https://tsxtrust.com/DRIP

Beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. All shareholders considering enrollment in the DRIP should carefully review the terms of the DRIP and consult with their advisors as to the implications of enrollment in the DRIP.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer of securities. A registration statement relating to the DRIP has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov . A written copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 3500, Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada V6E 0C3.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING-STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future dividends. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed March 28, 2024 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the risks identified under "Risks and Uncertainties" in Wheaton's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 , available on SEDAR+ and in Wheaton's Form 6-K filed March 19, 2024 . Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation) that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that estimations of future production from the mining operations and mineral reserves and resources are accurate, that the mining operations from which Wheaton purchases precious metals will continue to operate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the precious metals purchase agreements and royalty agreements, and that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence for years subsequent to 2010) and assessment of the impact of a 15% global minimum tax, are accurate and that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including CRA audits involving the Company).

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-quarterly-dividend-302141793.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:MGM

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Designated News Release
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton delivered a robust quarter to start the year, generating over $219 million in operating cash flows, and underscoring the effectiveness of our business model in leveraging rising commodity prices while maintaining strong cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Looking ahead, we continue to forecast peer-leading production growth of 40% by 2028, buoyed by several development projects in our portfolio, many of which achieved significant milestones during the quarter. Building on the momentum from a record eight acquisitions in 2023, our corporate development team remains actively engaged in evaluating new opportunities and as always, Wheaton remains committed to ensuring that our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all stakeholders. We believe that strong commodity price trends and our sector leading growth profile provide Wheaton shareholders with one of the best vehicles for investing into the gold and precious metals space."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated March 1, 2024 the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with S2 Resources Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries (collectively, "S2") whereby Outback will acquire (the "Transaction") a subsidiary of S2 holding its prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland. The consideration to be paid to S2 will consist of a $1,500,000 cash payment and the issuance of $5,500,000 in common shares of Outback (the "Consideration Shares"). The Transaction remains subject to, among other things, Outback completing the previously-announced $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Consideration Shares will be issued at deemed price equal to the price of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from institutional and other exempt investors for up to $8 million worth of new Manuka shares (each, a New Share) via a Share Placement (“Placement”) to commence bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into production within 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of the Letter of Intent to acquire S2 Resources' gold assets located in the Central Lapland district of Finland (see March 1, 2024 news release), Mr. George Salamis has agreed join Outback as a strategic and technical advisor.

Mr. Salamis offers a wealth of technical and strategic expertise in the Central Lapland district, having worked as Vice President of Riddarhyttan Resources AB and advancing what is now known as the Kittilä Mine until its sale to Agnico Eagle in 2006. The Kittila mine is Europe's largest producing gold mine, originally discovered by the Finish Geological Survey (GTK) in the late 1990's and then sold to Riddarhyttan as a small, shallow resource of less than 300,000 ounces of gold1. Riddarhyttan conducted extensive drilling and engineering studies on the project, growing it to over 2.8 million ounces of contained gold by 20041. Agnico went on to acquire Riddarhyttan in 2005 and since then, has identified over 7.9 million ounces of gold resources on the project1. In 2023, the Kittila mine produced 234,402 ounces of gold, and is expected to produce 230,000 ounces in 20242.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

×