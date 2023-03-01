iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Announces Appointment of New CFO

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (“Falcon” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the appointment of Mr. Brian Crawford as its Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Crawford replaces Geoff Balderson.

Mr. Crawford is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) and has extensive experience as a senior financial executive in both public and private accounting. He was formerly a partner with national firm of Chartered Professional Accountants and has been a director, CFO, and founder of several in connection with founding companies listed on the TSX Venture and Canadian Securities Exchanges.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon’s flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone (“QFZ”) and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 14 additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman’s JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp. “Karim Rayani” Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSXV, 3FA:GR, FGLDF:OTCQB)

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Increases Private Placement Offering to $ 1.2 Million

Falcon Gold Corp.(TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement to raise a total of $1,200,000 by issuing up to 7,692,307 flow-through units and issuing 1,818,182 non-flow-through units

Each flow through unit priced at $0.13 cents will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

Falcon Increases Land Position by 70% at HSP South, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Project Next to Go Metals, Quebec

Falcon Increases Land Position by 70% at HSP South, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Project Next to Go Metals, Quebec

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report on the expansion of our HSP south project by staking an additional 290 claims. This has increased our total claims to 703, covering 37,962 hectares in the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex (HSP Property Area) by 70

Highlights:

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the Company has contracted Balch Exploration to fly AirTEM surveys over the Corporation's large land position within the HSP Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project area. (See figure 1

AirTEM was successfully employed by Go Metals at their HSP Project area and ground follow-up of the identified AirTEM anomalies, including trenching and direct drilling, which led to their new nickel discovery.

Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at the Company's 100% owned Gander North Property, with initial results now available from its reconnaissance exploration program. The project commenced in late June, with initial prospecting and till sampling. Preliminary efforts have identified numerous evidence for quartz veins, including subcrop and float. Surface samples collected to date have been submitted for assay; and initial results have returned values of up to 885 ppb gold from sub cropping quartz veins, up to 0.15% copper, and up to 26.8 gpt silver from quartz float. Several samples have returned anomalous tungsten, and further analysis is required to confirm the content. Initial results for gold are presented in figure 1. Multiple geophysical targets were identified over the project area earlier this year through review of publicly available datasets, and these will be the focus of ongoing reconnaissance. Detailed work, including systematic sampling and geological mapping will commence this fall to better define targets in advance of drilling. Work permit applications have been submitted for the drill program, and approval is pending

Challenger Exploration

Challenger Exploration Limited Argentina and Ecuador Gold / Copper Projects

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase (March 2-3 2023)

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


peter grandich, gold bars

Peter Grandich: Bullish on Gold, Uranium and Copper, How to Play These Sectors

While he's wary of general equities, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. is bullish on gold, uranium and copper.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said there are two main reasons for his positive outlook on the yellow metal.

"(The) first of the two is the fact that the paper market, which used to be dominated in London and New York — they call it the COMEX, I call it the 'Crimex' — that has shifted to the far east," Grandich said. While there are still bears who try to take advantage of downside pressure, he believes this isn't happening at the level it was 10 or 20 years ago.

maria smirnova, gold and silver bars

Maria Smirnova: Gold Outlook Strong in 2023, Silver Swing Factor to Watch

After a flat performance in 2022, the outlook for gold looks more promising this year.

Maria Smirnova, portfolio manager and chief investment officer at Sprott Asset Management, said she doesn't think the US Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing — and that should be positive for the yellow metal.

She sees three factors at play right now that in the past have consistently led to hard landing scenarios. Those are central bank tightening, banks tightening their lending standards, and spiking food and energy inflation.

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency, which ran from 2017 to 2021, centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump out of office, will the US return to the gold standard? And what would it mean if it did? Read on to learn what the gold standard is, why it ended, what Trump said about bringing it back — and what could happen if it ever came into play again.

Barrick's Mali Operations Honoured by Government for Tax Citizenship

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, as one of the largest taxpayer in Mali, has been formally thanked by the government for its role in enabling the tax department to achieve its revenue targets for 2022.

In a ceremony at Barrick's Bamako office, the country's director of large enterprises presented both Loulo and Gounkoto with certificates of recognition honouring what was described as their high level of tax citizenship and expressing the hope that this productive partnership between the mines and the government would continue.

Moneghetti Minerals Limited Identifies New Drill Targets at the Ecru Gold Project, Nevada

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Moneghetti Minerals Limited (Moneghetti, the Company) today announced it has identified new high-priority drill targets at the Company's flagship Ecru Gold Project (Ecru) located in the well endowed Cortez District, Nevada USA.

The Ecru Project is a Carlin-type gold target that shares its southern border with Nevada Gold Mines' (NGM) 2.7Moz gold (Au) Robertson Project (Figure 1*), a majority-owned and operated joint venture (JV) company of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD).

Moneghetti is earning-in at Ecru for 100% interest in the project from Orogen Royalties (CVE:OGN) and has mineral rights to highly prospective ground through a sub-lease agreement with NGM. In October 2022, Moneghetti successfully completed its first earn-in milestone of the agreement.

The new targets identified at Ecru are based on positive results from Moneghetti's Q3 2022 soil program which consisted of 642 samples at 75-metre spacing with quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The exploration program focused on geologic mapping and grid-soil sampling to identify an alteration footprint that is commonly associated with Carlin-type gold deposits.

Moneghetti's Founder and Managing Director, Ms Anna Nahajski-Staples said "Ecru remains the core of our portfolio with the potential to become a world-class gold project, further amplified by its proximity to profitable Tier-1 gold deposits. While the big prize at Ecru remains the potential for a large Carlin-type system, it's a very positive outcome to have another exploration play that is not only growing in its prospectivity but is also near-surface. We look forward to providing further updates to shareholders and investors as we progress towards an ASX-listing targeted for this year."

The key objective of the soils program was to prove the concept of a structural-stratigraphic correlation to the proximal Robertson deposit, which has recently completed a pre-feasibility study (PFS) and will be an important source of oxide mill feed for NGM's Cortez complex and a source for significant Au reserve growth in North America.

Results from the recent soils highlight the strong NW, NE and NS trending structural controls that are critically important fluid pathways across the district. Coupled with the previous gravity data, four defined drill target areas have been identified and will be used to design a drilling campaign for permitting targeted for Q3 2023.

The new target zones (Blue Ridge, Black Rock, Honey & High Test) contain overlapping geochemical and structural anomalies that have been delineated as key focus areas for further mine exploration (Figure 1*).

Two types of mineralisation systems have been identified from the recent exploration work at Ecru:

1. Shallow upper terrane hosted Carlin-esque mineral system analogous to the Robertson/Elder/Tonkin Springs Mines; and

2. Concealed lower carbonate terrane hosted Carlin-style target analogous to the world-class Pipeline and Cortez Hills gold mines.

Shallow Targets

Soil geochemistry and geologic mapping have defined three target areas for focused effort toward a drill campaign. These three target areas are defined by anomalous Carlin-type Au-As-Sb-Tl-Hg geochemistry (Figures 2 and 4*). Next steps are to focus on the targets, understand the geologic controls and design a drill campaign for permitting and results in Q3 2023.

Deep Targets

Results from the soil geochemistry and geologic mapping display a prominent Northeast structural fabric trending toward the untested gravity high in the northeast quadrant of the Ecru land holdings (Figure 3*). Coupled with the strong west-northwest trending leakage anomalies on Sierra Nevada Gold's ground, there is a compelling structural intersection coincident with the High Test target area. A second deep target may occur below the shallow target areas in the southwestern portion of the project. These deep target concepts will develop with the review of the historic drill core, currently in NGM's possession, and continuous refinement of the geologic controls will be used to design a future drill campaign.

Over the last 12 months, Moneghetti has recruited several key staff members in the US and Australia, has entered into a new project acquisition agreement to further increase its footprint in Nevada, has funded operations and actively advanced exploration activities in the region.

A drill plan is currently being developed for a maiden drill program expected to commence in 2H23.

About the Ecru Project

In 2021, the Company entered into an option agreement with Orogen Royalties (CVE:OGN) to acquire 100% of the Ecru project. Ecru is surrounded by a number of major producing gold deposits and includes minerals rights to highly prospective ground through a sub-lease agreement with Barrick and Newmont's joint venture company Nevada Gold Mines (NGM).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0O74FL75



About Moneghetti Minerals Limited:

Moneghetti Minerals Limited is an exploration company focused on making world class gold discoveries in Nevada, USA. The Company is building a strategic landholding of high-quality assets to generate value for shareholders and is committed to a high standard of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Moneghetti operates in the mining-friendly state of Nevada, which is the largest and most prospective gold producing state in the US. Around 50% of the prospective rocks are under cover and it remains under-explored. The Company is completing an exciting new project acquisition in the region as it finalises its portfolio for listing.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.:

Orogen Royalties Inc. (CVE:OGN) (OTCMKTS:OGNRF) (FRA:5EV) is a royalty and mineral exploration company engaged in the business of royalty creation and acquisition. Our vision is to maximize investment returns while managing risks to create value in a sustainable manner.

Orogen's foundation is built on prospect generation. The Company leverages its geological and financial expertise to identify and advance high-quality exploration projects. The Company monetizes these projects to generate royalties and recuperate its investment through transactions with industry or joint venture partners. This approach allows the Company to generate discovery opportunities while minimizing project risks and maximizing financial sustainability with the ultimate goal of royalty creation for the Company.

