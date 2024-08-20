Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

At-The-Market Raise

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Piche Resources

PR2:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of our inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company encountered delays earlier this spring due to high water levels in accessing the Property. The Company had to apply for additional permits to build 8 km of additional road to access the drill site, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. The Company will report the status once equipment can be mobilized to the site

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer and director stated: "Falcon is opportunistically positioned in what is shaping up to be Newfoundland's highest-grade copper district. After a small setback in timing, we are nearly ready to commence operations at our 100%-owned Great Burnt Copper Project. We look forward to reporting back on the start date once confirmed. Scheduled drilling is testing up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling."

The Great Burnt Copper Property

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Homeland Nickel (previously known as Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd.) Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (now known as Homeland Nickel) in an agreement that allowed Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated July 17, 2024). The Benton property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (Benton option - Homeland Nickel). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (see press release dated March 18, 2021).

The Great Burnt Greenstone Belt is prospective for copper and gold and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend, and this conductive trend continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see right-hand-side image in Figure 1).

Figure 1. Great Burnt Copper Project area with Falcon claims in orange and Benton - Homeland Nickel (previously Spruce Ridge) Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture in blue. New claims cover conductive trends hosting copper and gold mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds multiple additional projects: the Viernes and Area 51 Gold/Silver/Copper projects in the world-class copper cluster located in Antofagasta, Chile; the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, claims in B.C.; the Great Burnt Copper Project, and Golden Brook projects in Central Newfoundland, adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman-Piedmont JV; and most recently battery metals projects, Timmins West Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property Ontario, Outarde Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, HSP Nickel-Copper property in northern Quebec and the Havre St. Pierre Anorthosite Complex respectively.

Falcon Gold Corp.
"Karim Rayani"

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume
Telephone: (416) 868-1079 x 251
Email:cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.falcongold.ca
Twitter: @FalconGoldCorp
Facebook: @FalconGoldCorp
LinkedIn: @FalconGoldCorp
Instagram: @FalconGoldCorp

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE:Falcon Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldFG:CCTSXV:FGBase Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is to commence drilling at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge") in an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSXV)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded a drilling contract to CentreLine Drilling of Newfoundland to conduct a diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company initially plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling. Falcon will provide further guidance on an estimated drill start date once logistics for the program are determined and remaining service providers are confirmed

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to, Benton Resources Inc. - Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Spruce Ridge") in an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (see press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton at the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Co over 12.30 metres (see press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2 m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt Greenstone Belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend, and this conductive trend continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see right-hand-side image in Figure 2). The presence of mineral occurrences within ground adjacent to Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property cannot be used as an indication of mineralization within Falcon's property itself.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Falcon Receives Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Falcon Receives Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

The release issued this morning has been corrected and replaced due to an update.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received drill permit approval to conduct a diamond drilling program at its Great Burnt Copper Project in central Newfoundland. The Company initially plans to test up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling. The Company will provide further guidance on an estimated drill start date once logistics for the program are determined and service providers are confirmed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received drill permit approval to commence diamond drilling at its Great Burnt Copper Project in Central Newfoundland. The Company will be reporting back in the coming week once drill contractors have been finalized. Falcon initially plans to test up to 10 geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 meters of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt Camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to the Benton-Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. In an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton Resources Inc. over the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag and 0.05% Co over 12.30 meters (press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend, and this conductive trend continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

Falcon Gold Engages CHF Capital Markets

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative and to provide capital markets services effective immediately

CHF Capital Markets Inc. (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 139 years of collective IR and Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries, including Mining, Oil & Gas, AI Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Biopharmaceuticals, Cannabis, and Special Situations. Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, and digital media experts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Trading resumes in:

Company: 1844 Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that it is extending its non-brokered private placement, announced on July 4, 2024. This involves up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering". The Company closed the first tranche of the offering on July 31, 2024 with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units for proceeds of $70,200. The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining 6,245,000 WC Units and the 12,000,000 FT Units and September 18, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company - 1

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company - 1

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery-Engages i2i Marketing Group, LLC for Marketing Program

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce that it has engaged i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") of Key West Florida, and has entered into a Marketing Agreement dated August 15, 2024, whereby i2i will provide a marketing and media distribution for an initial term of four months commencing upon TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval for a fee of US$600,000

Upon Exchange approval, the Company will pay i2i an initial deposit of US$150,000 to write and design the creative for an advertising campaign. The US$150,000 will offset the payments required for the initial medial distribution budget.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Falcon Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Falcon Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Related News

resource investing

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

Copper Investing

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

Copper Investing

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

×