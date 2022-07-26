Nickel Investing News

● Environmental study will provide baseline reference for surface waters
● Commissioned Timmins-based Blue Heron Environmental to complete the study
● Represents a first step in preparation for permitting and advancement of the Langmuir W4 Zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned Blue Heron Environmental ("Blue Heron") to initiate a surface monitoring program that will document the hydrology and water quality baseline data for the area around the Langmuir W4 Zone, part of the Shaw Dome Nickel Project

EV Nickel Inc., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

The surface water monitoring program will capture the seasonal variability on a quarterly basis and represents an important step required to advance the Langmuir W4 Zone along a permitting pathway. Blue Heron is familiar with the Langmuir W4 Zone, having completed preliminary surface water monitoring around W4 in 2010. Work is scheduled to commence immediately on the program to capture the summer season conditions on the surface waters around the project.

"Understanding the water quality and stream flow conditions is important to ensure that any development of the Langmuir W4 Zone has the smallest possible impact on the surrounding environment," states Sean Samson, President and CEO of EV Nickel. "Plus, the information collected in the surface water monitoring program will provide EVNi with the information required to approach the Provincial and Federal ministries to advance the Zone forward on a path towards permitting and development, inline with EVNi's objective of building a Clean Nickel TM business across the Shaw Dome Nickel Project".

The Langmuir W4 Zone represents undeveloped, high grade, near surface mineralization that is in close proximity to processing opportunities. EVNi continues to explore the W4 Zone, including testing the down plunge continuation of the sulphide mineralization, referred to as the "W4 Extension", all with the intent to provide an updated resource estimate in 2023 (for further detail, please the see news release dated July 11, 2022).

About EV Nickel Inc.
EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome Nickel Project, south of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to extensive historic production, the Shaw Dome area is home to the Langmuir W4 Zone, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a Clean Nickel TM business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has more than 30,000 hectares to explore and has identified more than 100km of favourable strike length.

Qualified Person
The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although EV Nickel believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in business plans and strategies, market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under various contractual arrangements, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, and to explore and develop its projects and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration, future prices of metals and other commodities, environmental challenges and risks, the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop its projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives, changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with such laws and regulations, the Company's ability to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals, dependence on key management personnel, natural disasters and global pandemics, including COVID-19 and general competition in the mining industry. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of EV Nickel based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information
For further information, visit www.evnickel.com
Or contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.
EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709761/EV-Nickel-Initiates-Surface-Water-Baseline-Monitoring-Study-on-Shaw-Dome-Nickel-Projects-Langmuir-W4-Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EV NickelTSXV: EVNIBase Metals Investing
EVNI:CA
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Announces Closing Previously Announced Acquisition of Extensive Land Package Near Langmuir

EV Nickel Announces Closing Previously Announced Acquisition of Extensive Land Package Near Langmuir

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced acquisition of properties (the "Acquisition") within and to the south of the Shaw Dome, spread across 12 townships (the "Acquisition Package" or the "Shaw Dome Acquisition Properties") incorporating 1,088 staked mining claims over almost 21,000 hectares of prospective land

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:
    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4
    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni
  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone
  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
asx evn

EV Nickel Announces High-Grade Nickel Intersections From Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66% Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01
  • Very high nickel tenors ranging from 18% to >40% Ni (estimated content of nickel in 100% sulphide) associated with the W4 Zone anticipated to be reflected in concentrate grades when metallurgical testing is initiated
  • Drilling has intersected the mineralized ultramafic unit to the west of the defined boundary of the W4 zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" of the "Property") from the inaugural drill program with significant intersections from within and along the eastern and western boundaries of the W4 Nickel Zone

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Commences 2022 Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2022 diamond drilling program has started at the Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader 120-Metre Mineralized Interval, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the remaining results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

Strike Length of Lalonde Surface Battery Metals Mineralization Extended to 9km on Renforths Surimeau District Property

(TheNewswire)

Renforth Resources Inc.

July 26, 2022 TheNewswire - R enforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that summer 2022 prospecting at Surimeau has successfully concluded with, amongst other findings, the extension of the known Lalonde surface battery metals mineralization to a strike length of 9 kms. on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq km. property located south of Cadillac, Quebec and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. In the summer 2022 program Renforth continued to work to define the extent of surfacesub-surface polymetallic mineralization on the Surimeau District Property as evidenced by outcrop, drill results and geophysics. To date this has resulted in the definition of the Victoria mineralized structure at ~20km in length and the Lalonde mineralized structure now measuring ~9km in length.  A significant amount of ground remains untested, in part because Renforth has, to date, only used existing lumber roads and trails for access within the property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Announces AGM Results

Emerita Announces AGM Results

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 24, 2022 for the annual and special meeting of shareholders of Emerita held on July 21, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. The appointment of each of the nominees to the Company's board was approved by more than 92% of the votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the Company's amended and restated stock option plan. Emerita management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Announces Changes to Short Form Prospectus Offering and Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that due to current market conditions the Company has changed the size of and repriced its short form prospectus offering (the "Offering") previously announced on May 4, 2022, from 15,625,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to 15,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share. Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for on-going exploration expenditures on the Company's properties and general corporate purposes.

The Company will also be undertaking a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 flow-through Common Shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.08 per FT Share (the "Private Placement"). The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income TaxAct (Canada)) and will be sold on a charitable flow-through basis. The proceeds of the sale of the Private Placement will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) to be incurred by no later than December 31, 2023 for renunciation to investors in the Private Placement effective December 31, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.59 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,811 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2022

Atico Produces 3.59 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,811 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2022

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.59 million pounds of copper and 2,811 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 16% for copper and an increase of 4% for gold, over the same period in 2021.

"The El Roble mine delivered well despite having to stop operations for twenty-four days in April. The stoppage was a result of a landslide incident near the dewatering facility, we are very pleased that no injuries resulted from this incident and that damage to equipment was minor. Given the strong start to the year along with good performance during the operating days of this quarter, the Company is already back on track to deliver on guidance for the year" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In second half of the year, we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to extend mineralization at depth and along strike."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×