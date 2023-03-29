Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Endeavour Silver Files Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that it has filed an amended technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated March 15, 2023, with an effective date of October 6, 2022 in respect of the Company's Pitarrilla project (the " Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report "). The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") in the course of a pre-filing review conducted by the BCSC at the Company's request.

The Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report amends the technical report titled " Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla AG-PB-ZN Project, Durango State, Mexico " dated November 21, 2022 and effective October 6, 2022 (the " Original Pitarrilla Technical Report ") and contains no material differences to the Original Pitarrilla Technical Report filed on December 8, 2022.

A copy of the Amended Pitarrilla Technical Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.edrsilver.com ), and is prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Dale Mah, P. Geo, Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn


MAG Silver Reports 2022 Annual Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) (" MAG " or the " Company ") announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

Abra Achieves First Concentrate Shipment

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the first concentrate shipment of 5,019 dry metric tonnes (dmt) left the port of Geraldton on Saturday, 25 March 2023.

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2023)

Investing in silver bullion has pros and cons, and what’s right for one investor may not work for another.

Interest in the silver market tends to flourish whenever the silver price increases, with investors beginning to wonder if it is the right time to add physical silver to their investment portfolios. While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safe-haven asset, similar to its sister metal gold. Safe-haven investments can offer protection in times of uncertainty, and with tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in difficult times.

With those factors in mind, let’s look at the pros and cons of buying silver in the form of physical bullion.

Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference Presentation

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Silver Valley Metals Announces Exploration Results from the East Curlew Target; Potential Strike Extension from the Past Producing Blackhawk Mine at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Northern Idaho, USA

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfields exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho USA and lithium - potassium ( sulphate of potash ) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to provide strong exploration results from its newly defined East Curlew target at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley Idaho.

First Majestic Temporarily Suspends Mining Activities at Jerritt Canyon

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") announces today it is taking action to reduce overall costs by reducing investments, temporarily suspending all mining activities and reducing its workforce at Jerritt Canyon effective immediately.

Over the past 22 months since the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Nevada, the Company has been focused on increasing underground mining rates in order to sustainably feed the processing plant at a minimum of 3,000 tpd in order to generate free cash flow as our plans suggested. Despite these efforts, mining rates have remained below this threshold and cash costs per ounce have remained higher than anticipated primarily due to ongoing challenges such as contractor inefficiencies and high costs, inflationary cost pressures, lower than expected head grades and multiple extreme weather events affecting northern Nevada, which have compounded conditions and caused material headwinds for the operation.

