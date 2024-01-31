Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Emu NL

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

EMU’s exploration activity focus during the quarter centred on the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. A second, follow up, reconnaissance field programme was conducted during late October – early December 2023. The Georgetown Project has emerged as a priority project for EMU as Rare Earth projects, particularly clay hosted projects, have progressively lost investor and market interest.

At its Annual General Meeting, held in November 2023, the fickle nature of REE investment was discussed. EMU has commenced the prioritisation of its work at the Georgetown Project, and the winding down of expenditures at its REE projects in WA despite the completion of excellent programmes of exploration work at all REE projects resulting in significant TREO1 grades.

The Georgetown Project offers early-stage exploration over very prospective ground with potential for scale deposits to be discovered. More than 1,000 mineral occurrences have been reported from historic mining and prospect areas. EMU’s early work at Georgetown has been and is focussed on the definition of prospects that may have the potential to evolve into scale mining operations.

The two reconnaissance field trips conducted during 2023 in August and December, resulted in the collection of 978 rock, stream, termite mound and soil samples. Partial assay results from the sampling have provided significant encouragement. Success has been achieved with the discovery of a high-grade copper vein swarm within the northern Fiery Creek tenement, pointing to potential early, scale exploration success. High grade copper, gold, lead, and silver results have been recorded from a number of identified prospective areas with further assay results awaited. Anomalous pathfinder elements at prospects located at all 3 tenements, have also provided further encouragement for follow up work.

GEORGETOWN PROJECT

EMU completed its maiden 15-day reconnaissance field survey during July and August 2023. A substantial high grade, outcropping, copper in quartz veining, (potentially polymetallic) system was identified within the Fiery Creek tenement with assay results from in situ rock sampling evidencing broad, high-grade copper and silver mineralisation.

EMU updated the market with its results following this field trip2.

  • Assays results record up to 18% copper (180,100ppm) and up to 6.4 ounces silver (200 g/t) from rock samples in broad quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek.
  • Extensive 750m x 750m intrusive related, north-south striking, outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide identified from field mapping.
  • Veining displays extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:emuemu nlresource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Firebird Metals

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the December 2023 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing and planned exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Minerals

Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Oil and Gas Investing

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

cleantech investing

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

Cobalt Investing

HTM Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

technology investing

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 December 2023

×