- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
EMU’s exploration activity focus during the quarter centred on the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. A second, follow up, reconnaissance field programme was conducted during late October – early December 2023. The Georgetown Project has emerged as a priority project for EMU as Rare Earth projects, particularly clay hosted projects, have progressively lost investor and market interest.
At its Annual General Meeting, held in November 2023, the fickle nature of REE investment was discussed. EMU has commenced the prioritisation of its work at the Georgetown Project, and the winding down of expenditures at its REE projects in WA despite the completion of excellent programmes of exploration work at all REE projects resulting in significant TREO1 grades.
The Georgetown Project offers early-stage exploration over very prospective ground with potential for scale deposits to be discovered. More than 1,000 mineral occurrences have been reported from historic mining and prospect areas. EMU’s early work at Georgetown has been and is focussed on the definition of prospects that may have the potential to evolve into scale mining operations.
The two reconnaissance field trips conducted during 2023 in August and December, resulted in the collection of 978 rock, stream, termite mound and soil samples. Partial assay results from the sampling have provided significant encouragement. Success has been achieved with the discovery of a high-grade copper vein swarm within the northern Fiery Creek tenement, pointing to potential early, scale exploration success. High grade copper, gold, lead, and silver results have been recorded from a number of identified prospective areas with further assay results awaited. Anomalous pathfinder elements at prospects located at all 3 tenements, have also provided further encouragement for follow up work.
GEORGETOWN PROJECT
EMU completed its maiden 15-day reconnaissance field survey during July and August 2023. A substantial high grade, outcropping, copper in quartz veining, (potentially polymetallic) system was identified within the Fiery Creek tenement with assay results from in situ rock sampling evidencing broad, high-grade copper and silver mineralisation.
EMU updated the market with its results following this field trip2.
- Assays results record up to 18% copper (180,100ppm) and up to 6.4 ounces silver (200 g/t) from rock samples in broad quartz breccia hosted veins at Fiery Creek.
- Extensive 750m x 750m intrusive related, north-south striking, outcropping copper veining up to 2m wide identified from field mapping.
- Veining displays extensive secondary copper mineralisation at surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the December 2023 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- In-house Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study (‘SS’ or ‘the Study’) which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low- cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study at an advanced stage, with completion expected in late Q1 2024
- Establishment and registration of the Company’s Chinese subsidiary named Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Subsequent to quarter end, Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Planning for next stage environmental surveys and studies underway
- Diamond drill program for on-going metallurgical test work at Oakover to be carried out in Q1 2024
CORPORATE
- Cash $7.36 M
- The 2023 Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday 29 November 2023 and all resolutions were successfully passed
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY COMPLETED
FOR FULL DETAILS REFER TO ASX ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 21/11/2023 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT – CHINA BASED BATTERY GRADE MNSO4 SCOPING STUDY
The China-based Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of the processing of part of the manganese concentrate to be produced from the Oakover Manganese Project at a facility to be established in China. The Scoping Study outcomes, production targets and forecast financial information referred to in this release are based on low accuracy level technical and economic assessments that are insufficient to support estimation of Ore resources.
The Scoping Study has been completed to a level of accuracy of +/- 35% in line with a scoping level study accuracy. While each of the JORC modifying factors was considered and applied, there is no certainty of eventual conversion to Ore Reserves or that the production target itself will be realised. Further exploration and evaluation work and appropriate studies are required before the Company will be in a position to estimate any Ore Reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case. Accordingly, given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study. Given that the results of the Scoping Study are subject to the qualifications above (including assumptions as to accuracy), any results reported in this release should be considered as approximates and subject to variances having regard for the assumptions referred to in this release. The Company has reasonable grounds for disclosing a Production Target, given that approximately 99% of the Life-of-Mine (LOM) Production Target is in the Indicated Mineral Resource category, and 1% is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The production target stated in this announcement is based on Firebird’s current expectations of future results or events and should not be relied upon by investors when making investment decisions. Further evaluation work and studies are required to establish sufficient confidence that the production target will be met. Firebird confirms that the financial viability of the Oakover Manganese Project is not dependent on the inclusion of Inferred Resources in the Scoping Study.
The Company considers all the material assumptions in this to be based on reasonable grounds. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Firebird considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved. To achieve the range of potential outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of US$82.3 million (excluding working capital and finance costs) will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Firebird will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. However, the Company has concluded it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and believes that it has a "reasonable basis" to expect it will be able to fund the development of the Project. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Firebird’s existing shares. It is also possible that Firebird could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Firebird’s proportionate ownership of the project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.
The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the Scoping Study have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement is found on page 5 of this announcement.
For full details of the Mineral Resources estimate, please refer to Firebird’s ASX release dated 10th March 2022 and 23 March 2023. Firebird has confirmed that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing and planned exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”).
- Spodumene bearing pegmatites with assays of up to 2.6% Li2O from recent outcrop sampling.
- Exploration to ramp up with exploration budgets approved.
- New high-priority pegmatites to be targeted following data consolidation.
- Strong support from JV partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) as exploration work continues.
During Q4-2023, following on from the completion of a high-resolution aerial magnetics survey (refer ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), the Company has received results from additional outcrop mapping of high-priority pegmatites with assays up to 2.6% Li2O (23WS0039). These high-priority pegmatites will be targeted with RC drilling upon receipt of relevant approvals. The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the teams at both MQR and MIN are excited about the 2024 exploration campaign that lies ahead.
Figure 1: Outcropping spodumene (Orange) rich pegmatite from sample location 23WS0044.
Executive Chairman Comment:
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr. Charles Thomas, commented:
“We’re looking forward to recommencing drilling after a period of data consolidation from our previous exploration campaigns. We have a much clearer picture of the geological controls on the LCT- pegmatite mineralisation, so it’s exciting to begin preparation for our 2024 exploration campaign.”
“The recent mapping programme has uncovered multiple new mineralised pegmatites and these assay results of up to 2.6% Li2O reconfirm my view that we are closing in on unlocking the true value of the West Spargoville Project. To have the continued strong support from industry leading company and our JV partner, Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) in this uncertain time for many junior lithium exploration Companies, also provides us with great confidence that we have a Company making Project and are heading in the right direction at the West Spargoville Project.”
“I look forward to beginning the 2024 drilling campaign in the coming months once we have received all the necessary approvals and will update our shareholders and the wider market as this occurs.”
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
Following completion of aerial magnetic surveying (refer MQR ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), Company geologists completed a site visit to determine drill rig access for the planned drilling programs. Mapping of pegmatites, using ultraviolet (UV) light, was completed during the early morning with visual spodumene identified at a number of high-priority drilling sites (Figure 1). Rock chip samples of the outcropping, spodumene bearing pegmatites returned significant assay results up to 2.6% Li2O (23SW0039) (Table 1 & Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.
HIGHLIGHTS
Yarrol Gold Project, Queensland
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets at Yarrol associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body
- 2023 drill results cover 2.2km extent of mineralised corridor in initial drill tests by Many Peaks to confirm and extend gold mineralisation in historical drilling, with better results returning;
- 40.8m @ 2.80 g/t gold from 38m depth – YA187 Including 17.8m @ 4.01g/t gold from 61m depth
- 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth - YA188
- 16m @ 0.75g/t gold from
- First oriented diamond drilling completed, informing on key structural controls to mineralisation and optimal drill orientations
Mt Steadman Gold Project, Queensland
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism
The Yarrol Gold Project is a 560km2 land holding located approximately 30km south-east of the township of Monto in the Northern Burnett Region, and 100km west of the regional city of Bundaberg. The greater Yarrol Province hosts a number of significant mines and exploration projects, including the nearby Mt Rawdon gold mine operated by Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and 70km northwest of Many Peaks’ Mt Steadman Gold Project (refer to Figure 2).
Diamond Drilling Results
Many Peaks has completed a further 6 diamond holes comprising a total 1,210m drilled targeting multiple extension targets across more than 1.6km strike extent of the 4km long diorite hosted intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
Drill holes YAD189 and YAD194 (refer to Figure 1) are each an initial drill test on targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP ground geophysics.
YAD194, drilled into the historical True Blue prospect area at Yarrol, host to a 700m long corridor of better than 1 g/t gold in rock chips at surface located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187. Surface rock chip results across the 700m surface anomaly at True Blue includes peak historical rock chip results of 33.1g/t gold, 8.57g/t gold & 7.74g/t gold (refer to ASX Announcement dated 23 August 2023).
Figure 1 | Yarrol Gold Project drill collar location map with outline of mapped diorite intrusion hosting gold mineralisation
Drill hole YAD189 at True Blue successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth before extending into intensely altered and veined sedimentary wallrock from 95m drill depth.
In addition to the success in hole YAD189 at True Blue, the Company also drilled a similar style of geophysical target 1.6km north of YAD189 (600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188) where drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
Highlights
- Grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project completed with 351 holes drilled.
- Assays received for 244 holes including numerous high-grade intersections such as:
- An updated resource model integrating the grade control drilling will be completed once all results are received.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “It is terrific to be back drilling and concentrating on Munda. This is our main asset and flagship project. The drilling results to date have provided many high grade gold intersections.
“Only 70% of the assay results have been received, so we don’t have a complete understanding, but we are excited with the gold results so far. It will take more time to fully analyse the data from the 10,985 samples collected and then to define the way forward.
“We believe that Munda will become a sizeable cash producer for Auric. Last year’s Scoping Study showed of the order of 112,000 to 129,100 ounces of gold can be mined from Munda. Munda is where our efforts are focused.”
A total of 351 holes were drilled on a 10m x 10m pattern for 10,895m. Assays have been received for 244 holes, up to 19 January 2024, representing approximately 70% of the samples submitted.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (Appendix 1) with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Grade Control Program
The drill pattern covered the starter pit defined in a recent Scoping Study1 within a larger area of near surface mineralisation (Figure 1).
Drilling was undertaken by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd (TDS). Most holes were drilled vertically to depths of 30-35m, targeting either the 350m or 345m reduced level (RL). Angled holes were drilled around the margin of the historic Resolute trial pit together with some in the trial pit. Shallower vertical holes were drilled in the Resolute trial pit to reach the same elevations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth;
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism;
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body at Yarrol Gold Project;
- Mr. Ben Phillips has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024
The Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol) drilling included initial drill tests on two targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP [induced polarisation] ground geophysics. Drilling has successfully identified new zones of mineralisation and alteration at both targets located approximately 1.6km apart along the eastern margin of the 4km long intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
The geophysical target referred to as the True Blue prospect at Yarrol is located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187 (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 29 August 2023). Drill Hole YAD189 successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth, highlighting a new zone of gold mineralisation for follow-up work at Yarrol.
In addition to the success at True Blue, the Company drilled a similar style of geophysical target located 600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188. Drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold (Refer to Figure 3) hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented: “The success in the initial drillholes at the Mt Steadman and Yarrol projects is extremely encouraging. Preliminary work focused on assessing the potential for resource growth at each of these historical mine areas that have seen limited modern exploration activity, clearly outline the potential for increasing volume of mineralisation with further exploration activity.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- 78 RC holes for 9,086m completed, drilled across 6 project localities
- First drilling at Minnie Springs has intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system
- Strong results received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs copper project, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m at 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper mineralization at Minnie Springs comprising disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite in moderate to strongly epidote-chlorite (propylitic) altered host rocks
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m at 1.67% Cu
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 2024 drilling at Minnie Springs to include further RC and DDH drilling to commence in Q1 or early Q2 2024
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, COO Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date: Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge, Nick’s Bore, Crawford Bore, Crawford South and COO Creek.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Drilling at Minnie Springs has defined Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation in several areas after having only tested the southern half of the 3km long Cu-Mo-Ag anomaly. These good thicknesses of Cu and Mo now strongly validate the concept of Minnie having the potential to be large porphyry Cu system in a zone adjacent to the Minga Bar fault.
“The strength of the mineral alteration zones at Minnie Springs warrants further drilling in 2024. We will drill the northern portion of the copper anomaly as well as drill several deep diamond holes to get a better understanding of the orientation of the extensive sheeted quartz veins which host the best parts of the Cu-Mo-Ag mineralisation.
“We are looking forward to getting on the ground to re-commence drilling in 2024”.
Assay Results for Minnie Springs
This drilling has been highly successful, with hole MSRC012 encountering two zones of mineralisation averaging 0.37 and 0.38% copper with significant silver and molybdenum over intervals of 18m and 16m respectively (Table 1, 3, figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.