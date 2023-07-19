Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit