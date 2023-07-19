FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Intersects 42.2 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 1.0% Lead; 2.0% Zinc; 2.44 g/t Gold and 70.4 g/t Silver, Including 7.3 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 2.2% Zinc; 8.11 g/t Gold and 114.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth - Intersects Massive Sulphide Mineralization at El Cura Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces additional assay results from the ongoing drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulfide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this news release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for three additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate news releases dated May 23 and July 6, 2023). Figures 1 and 2 show intercept locations and Table 1 contains diamond drill hole data. Drill holes LR148, LR150 and LR151 have intercepted sulphide mineralization below the limit of the current mineral resource estimate, extending the mineralization at depth. The intercepts are approximately 550-600 meters below surface and span approximately 300 meters horizontally along strike. Downhole TEM anomalies indicate the mineralization continues at depth for at least another 100 meters. At this elevation, it appears that the Upper and Lower lenses that occur at shallower depths in the deposit merge into one massive sulphide lens of up to 30 to 40 meters thickness. For interpretation purposes, this lens has been referred to as the Lower Lens.

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, comments, "Massive sulphide mineralization continues to extend at depth at La Romanera and drill intercepts where assays are pending, as well as bore hole geophysical surveys, confirm that the sulphide mineralization continues to extend beyond the drilling completed to date. We are excited to see the intercept at El Cura as we have limited historical data for this deposit. Mineralization extends to at least 200 meters depth based on early drill results."

Drill Hole LR148 :

The Lower Lens was intersected at 594.0 m down the hole. It encountered 32.2 meters grading 0.4% copper; 0.2% lead; 1.0% zinc; 0.32 g/t gold and 11.7 g/t silver; including 9.0 meters grading 0.5% copper; 0.4% lead; 1.9% zinc; 0.32 g/t gold and 20.1 g/t silver . This hole is characterized by massive sulphide, mostly pyrite and disseminated sphalerite and galena, and chalcopyrite in stringers. The hole intersected obliquely across the zone and as such true thickness is approximately 55% of the drill intercept thickness in this hole.

Drill Hole LR150 :

The Lower Lens was intersected at 575.2 m down the hole. It encountered 4.3 meters grading 0.4% copper; 0.4% lead; 1.0% zinc; 0.26 g/t gold and 8.3 g/t silver. This hole intercepted an area located in the eastern side of the deposit where the lens narrows and is interpreted to be close to the edge of the zone. In this location mineralization comprises primarily pyrite with some sphalerite and galena. The intercept is close to true thickness.

Drill Hole LR151:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 662.0 m down the hole. It encountered 42.2 meters grading 0.3% copper; 1.0% lead; 2.0% zinc; 2.44 g/t gold and 70.4 g/t silver; including 7.3 meters grading 0.3% copper; 2.0% lead; 2.2% zinc; 8.11 g/t gold and 114.2 g/t silver; and including 13.1 meters grading 0.3% copper; 1.0% lead; 4.0% zinc; 1.24 g/t gold and 55.5 g/t silver . This hole is located on the western side of the deposit and is characterized by massive sulphide mineralization, including segments with higher grade in gold and silver followed by segments with higher grade in zinc. The true thickness is close to drilled thickness in this intercept. It appears there may be a pluning zone of thicker high grade mineralization to the west (Figure 2). This will be evaluated with further drilling.

The current drilling program is focused on testing the extension of La Romanera deposit at depth. Drill holes LR154 and LR155 are in progress. Drill holes LR152 and LR153 are completed with assays pending and have intersected significant massive sulphide zones (assays pending).

A down-the-hole transient electromagnetic ("TEM") survey is planned as part of the exploration targeting for drill hole LR154.

230719_EMO Fig 1

Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole locations

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dcfbb34-f3a2-4650-a7fe-ea8df3230f47


230719_EMO Fig 2

Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing location of drill hole intercept and holes in progress

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b72e84-80b1-4a5a-8ccc-2dfbe228b5de

Table 1: Diamond drill hole data

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t LENS
LR148 646811 4172660 152 234 -73 668.8 594.0 626.2 32.2 0.4 0.2 1.0 0.32 11.7 LL
incl. 599.2 608.2 9.0 0.5 0.4 1.9 0.32 20.1 LL
LR150 646802 4172735 150 173 -63 624.5 575.2 579.4 4.3 0.4 0.4 1.0 0.26 8.3 LL
LR151 646751 4172871 154 213 -56 721.9 662.0 704.2 42.2 0.3 1.0 2.0 2.44 70.4 LL
incl. 682.5 689.8 7.3 0.3 2.0 2.2 8.11 114.2 LL
incl. 691.1 704.2 13.1 0.3 1.0 4.0 1.24 55.5 LL

El Cura Drilling Exploration Program

The initial planned drill program for El Cura consists of 2,800 meters in 10 diamond drill holes and has commenced. The deposit is located approximately midway between La Romanera and La Infanta deposits and as such mineralization in this location is well situated to impact a potential future development.

Two drill holes have been completed at the El Cura deposit, EC002 and EC003. Hole EC003 has intercepted 9 meters of mineralization of which approximately 5 meters is massive sulphide mineralization, characterized by pyrite with disseminated chalcopyrite, quartz-chalcopyrite stringers and veinlets (Figure 3) adjacent to approximately 4 meters of semi massive sulphide mineralization. Assays are pending for these holes and will be reported when received.

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The intercept in EC003 is approximately 203 meters down the hole. There is a drift that extends to about 20 meters below surface. There is no other underground working related to the discovered mineralization in hole EC003. Data suggests the zone could have a lateral extent of about 400 meters. Emerita does not have complete information on the historical work done on the El Cura deposit, so will systematically drill it and monitor the results."

During the summer season, the Company will keep 6 rigs on the IBW project, although working hours have been restricted during daytime due to high temperatures (over 40ºC). The Company expects to return to normal shifts for drilling after the summer once the restriction is lifted.

230719_EMO Fig 3

Figure 3: Sulphide intercept at approximately 203 meters down hole at El Cura. Assays are pending for the drill hole and will be reported when available. This intercept is substantially deeper than historical workings that are documented to approximately 20 meter depths according to available archival information.

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/083e1e68-d7d1-4f1d-8e7d-09528d3fb9bf

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson
+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com
www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the MRE, the prospectivity of the IBW project, the mineralization and the IBW project, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company's future exploration plans and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita ResourcesEMO:CATSXV:EMOBase Metals Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Emerita Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") covering the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at the La Romanera and La Infanta deposits at the Company's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project").

The Technical Report was prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Limited ("WAI"). The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the MRE, on which the Technical Report was based, are Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM, QMR and Frank Browning, MSci, MSc, MCSM, PGCert, FGS, CGeol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EMO) announces that, further to its news release of June 5, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued an additional 7,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. Securities issued under the Offering will carry a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date hereof.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or " Emerita ") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the brokered offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each a " Unit "), previously announced in the Company's press release dated June 2, 2023 (the " Initial Offering "), is fully subscribed and that the Company is announcing a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,500,000 Units to be priced at $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the " Concurrent Offering "), for maximum gross proceeds of $11,000,000 from the Initial Offering and Concurrent Offering, collectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (the " Company " or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents "), whereby the Agent will raise up to $8,000,000 through an offering of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at C$0.40 per Unit (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 18, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that the Ontario Government has granted Noble an OJEP grant for a diamond drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the assay results for the 6,151 metres in 21 holes of diamond drilling completed during the spring at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of will be held at 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, ON M5J 2J2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 23, 2023 . The Company applied for and obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its annual shareholder meeting by June 30, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") Slave Lake Zinc is excited to share its corporate update and announce its exploration plans for lithium potential in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company is currently designing its summer exploration program and is eagerly anticipating the sampling of pegmatite formations on its property for potential lithium content. This project could potentially add to the company's already important critical metals project in the region.

The company's geologists and advisors have identified numerous significant pegmatite formations from historic mapping conducted on the maiden O'Connor Lake MWK claims from the 1950s. These formations have been mapped over several hundreds of meters. This historical mapping was conducted in conjunction with the then-company, American Yellowknife Mines, which was establishing production for zinc/lead at O'Connor Lake prior to operations halting due to poor metals prices in the early 1950s.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022 (entitled "Osisko Metals Exercises Option to Acquire Gaspé Copper Project"), it has completed the acquisition (the " Transaction ") of a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine (" Gaspé Copper ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 8, 2022 between the Company and Glencore Canada Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (" Glencore ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "The acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project is a milestone for the Company that provides shareholders with significant copper exposure in the mining-friendly province of Québec. Last year's excellent drill results at Gaspé support our belief in the high-value potential of this asset and we are convinced that the acquisition of Gaspé Copper, together with our ongoing development of our joint-ventured Pine-Point project, positions Osisko Metals as a premier base metal development company in Canada. I wish to thank both the Osisko Metals and Glencore teams, as well as all stakeholders, for their diligence and perseverance in completing this complex transaction that will no doubt benefit all parties and shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Emerita Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Anson Completes 3D Geological Model at Paradox Basin Lithium Projects

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Resource Investing

Anson Completes 3D Geological Model at Paradox Basin Lithium Projects

Gold Investing

Drilling At Auld Creek Continues To Intersect A Broad Mineralised Zone

Resource Investing

Infinity Secures San José Industrial Land

Lithium Investing

Strong Soil Assay Results Further Define Targets At Gorge Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Drilling At Menzies Returns Multiple High Grade Gold Intersections Up To 39 G/T AU

×