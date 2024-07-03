(TheNewswire)
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Element 79 Gold Corp . (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" or “(ELEM) a mining company focused on the production of gold and silver in Peru, announces that the Company wishes to raise up to $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each a “ Unit ”) at a purchase price of $0.23 per Unit (the “ Financing ”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for four (4) years from the date of issuance.
James Tworek notes that “We had several interested investors and business partners that were not able to be accommodated in the last round of financing and we are pleased to be able to have them participate in this round.”
The proceeds of the Financing will be used for funding mineral lease fees, ongoing community relations, contractual and exploration work in Peru, and general working capital.
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The closing of the Financing is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ U.S. Securities Act ”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Element79 Gold Corp
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production beginning in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in 2024.
The Company, through its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Element 79 Gold Corp . (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS), to receive an Investor Presentation
Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Element79 Gold Corp.
Overview
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) is an exploration and development mining company with the potential for near-term production through its Lucero project in Peru. The Lucero mine is one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru’s history and is on the fast track for production. Additionally, the company’s two exploration projects in Nevada, Clover and West Whistler, create further opportunities for future resource development. A globally-experienced management team with a proven track record of success in developing operational mines leads Element79 toward fully realizing the potential of its assets.Lucero is a past-producing, high-grade gold mine ready to reach production quickly. The mine operated between 1989 to 2005. Historic reports between 1998 and 2004 indicate that the mine produced approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19 grams per ton (g/t) gold equivalent. An NI 43-101 report prepared by a third party indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent. In addition to generating near-term cash flow, the 10,805-hectare Lucero project also has high upside potential for further greenfield exploration.
Peru is considered a relatively stable mining jurisdiction, especially for smaller-scale operations. As mining is an essential aspect of the country’s GDP, Peru has developed a favorable regulatory regime for its mining industry. Element79 Gold is poised to benefit from the pro-mining jurisdiction as it moves the Lucero asset toward production.
Ground work at the Lucero property is currently underway, where Element79 has engaged Ore Discovery LLC, a technical mining service provider, to work in conjunction with Element79’s operations team. The work includes above-ground and underground mapping, sampling, trenching, drill site targeting on both better-known and unexplored vein systems, for exploration and de-risked resource development on the path toward ore extraction and near-term cash flow generation.Latest underground mapping and channel sampling efforts on the Lucero property have revealed additional insights, documenting an expansive network spanning 8.9 kilometers of workings, with 85 percent now meticulously mapped and sampled. A total of 19 adits have been mapped, with 10 additional adits remaining for underground mapping. Intersected mineralization conforms to the intermediate sulfidation epithermal style, characterized by gold-silver veins with associated lead and zinc sulphides.
In June 2023, Element79 Gold further strengthened its portfolio in Peru with the acquisition of the 1,200-hectare Lucero del Sur 28, located strategically just east of the high-grade Lucero gold-silver project. Lucero del Sur 28 is a coveted area covering the Roxana vein, a vein dominated by white to hyaline quartz and altered rock clasts, with lesser amounts of limonite patinas, hematite, pyrite and jarosite.
In North America, the company holds a portfolio of mining properties in Nevada, one of which is the Maverick Springs gold and silver project. With an inferred 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent, the project is located in one of the world’s richest gold mining districts and is located only 30 kilometers away from the Kinross (NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain Mine. It is currently under an option agreement to sell wherein the company stands to generate CAD $4.4 million cash and AUD $800,000 in shares of Green Power Minerals (soon to be known as Sun Silver Limited by July 2024.
A powerhouse management team leads Element79 Gold with a track record of experience and success. Antonio Maragakis, Former COO and now Director, has held director-level positions at miners with multi-billion dollar portfolios, including Barrick Gold Corporation and Koch Industries. In addition, Kim Kirkland, Chief Operating Officer, has led engineering roles in some of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Rio Tinto Group and Barrick Gold Corporation.Shane Williams, strategic advisor, brings a history of significant value creation in early-stage and operating companies and currently heads West Red Lake Gold (TSXV:WRLG) as president and CEO. Combined, Element79 has the right experts to fully realize its assets' potential.
Company Highlights
- Element79 Gold is an exploration and development mining company with a high-grade gold and silver flagship project with near-term cash flow potential.
- The company’s Lucero project in Peru has historical high-grade results and provides opportunities for both near-term revenue and future greenfield exploration.
- Lucero has historically produced 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19 grams per ton gold equivalent.
- Peru is considered a safe jurisdiction for mining operations due to a pro-mining government that recognizes the industry’s economic contributions.
- Element79 Gold’s Maverick Springs gold and silver project in Nevada creates additional near term revenue generation potential as it is under contract for sale in May-June 2024.
- A powerhouse management team leads the company toward fully developing its asset portfolio.
Key Projects
Lucero Gold Project
The 10,805-hectare project in southern Peru presents near-term cash flow potential as it moves toward production. Lucero operated as a high-grade gold mine between 1989 and 2005 and remains partially unexplored. As a result, the asset is in a unique position to start generating revenue while also providing future growth opportunities with additional exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historic Results: Reports from 1998 to 2004 indicate production averaging roughly 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year, with grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver. Additionally, the asset contains recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5 percent for gold and 85.5 percent for silver for near-term cash flow.
- Unique Geology: Lucero hosts 74 recognized epithermal veins, 14 of which have been partially exploited. The project is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted within tertiary volcanics in the Central Andes Cordillera of southern Peru. The project also hosts unexplored high-sulphidation style mineralization, which has returned surface samples up to 33.6 g/t gold.
- Promising Resource Estimate: A third-party NI 43-101 report indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent, or 78.7 g/t gold and 2,856 g/t silver. Element79 Gold is moving towards production to capitalize on these resources.
Maverick Springs Gold Project
The Nevada-based Maverick Springs gold project covers 4,800 acres on top of a gold belt with deposits approximately five miles wide and 40 miles long. The project’s gold belt district has produced more gold than any other mining district in the United States.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: A 2021 constrained mineral resource statement estimates that the asset contains 124.4 million tonnes at 68.9 g/t gold equivalent, which indicates 278 million ounces of gold equivalent. This estimate demonstrates the high upside potential of the project.
- Existing Infrastructure: The Maverick Springs gold project is accessible year-round via a gravel road and contains a network of drill roads throughout its claims. The asset also has nearby electrical power that minimizes initial development costs.
Clover Gold Property
The Clover Property is located in the historic Midas Mining District in Nevada, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s and is 16 kilometers west of Hecla Mining Company’s Midas Mine, the largest known gold-silver epithermal deposit along the Northern Nevada Rift. Mineralization at the property is classified as low-sulphidation, vein-hosted, epithermal gold mineralization similar to that found at the Midas deposit as it is found within a similar geologic setting. Gold and silver mineralization at the Midas Mine is hosted in several northwest-striking veins. Between 1998 and 2013, the main veins produced over 2 million ounces of gold.
A $6.7-million program is planned for the Clover Property focused on data compilation, construction of geologic and resource models, and a 10,000-meter drilling program followed by a mineral resource estimate and NI 43-101 compliant preliminary economic assessment.
Project Highlights
- Consists of 169 unpatented claims encompassing 3,063 acres.
- Located in the historic Midas Mining District, which has been producing gold and silver since the early 1900s, along the northeast trending Getchell Trend that bridges the northwestern ends of the Carlin and Battle Mountain Trends and contains Nevada Gold’s active Turquoise Ridge Mine, the third largest gold mine in the US with 537,000 ounces of gold production reported in 2020.
- Drilling by previous operators intersected mineralized and veined breccias and shear zones with significant intercepts including 9.7 meters grading 25.3 g/t gold, 7.6 meters of 7.9 g/t gold and 3 meters of 10 g/t gold.
- Work to date by Element79 found that the property has ubiquitous expressions of precious metals and pathfinder elements in rock chip, soil geochemistry and drill hole intercepts consistent with the Midas, Hollister and other classical epithermal systems.
West Whistler
The West Whistler Property is located in the Eureka Mining District, which hosts mid-Cretaceous, igneous-related, polymetallic carbonate replacement deposits that have subsequently been overprinted by Carlin-type gold-silver mineralization. The property is located along the southeastern end of the Battle Mountain Trend near several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces.
Since its acquisition, Element79 has completed high-level data review and conceptual plans for target identification. The company has a $ 700,000 program planned for the West Whistler Property focused on field operations, surface sampling and structural analysis in order to develop drill targets
Project Highlights
- Consists of 103 unpatented claims encompassing 2,057 acres in the Eureka Mining District.
- Located within the Battle Mountain Trend in close proximity to several gold deposits including the Cortez Mine, the third largest gold mine in North America with 2021 gold production of 828,000 ounces.
- Targeting a deposit similar to that found at the Rain Deposit located 113 kilometers to the north where the Saddle Zone deposit hosts 1.15 million tons grading 0.57 oz/t gold for 782,000 ounces of gold.
- In this model, the gold is deposited above or near the Devils Gate-Webb Formation contact adjacent to northwest and northeast trending gold-bearing fault zones. At the West Whistler Property a 2-kilometer by 0.65-kilometer window of Devonian Devil’s Gate Limestone and Webb Formation is exposed in the southern portion of the claim block.
Management Team
James C. Tworek - Chief Executive Officer and Director
James Tworek has held director, senior management, analytical and operations roles in both public and private companies. A quick study and entrepreneurial to the bone, his 25-year career started in banking in 1998 and has since garnered a wealth of experience across diverse industries between commercial banking, mining, project finance, mezzanine debt, oil and gas, clean water/envirotech and hemp/legal cannabis industries. He has investing experience in real estate, private equity, private mining, startup generation, tech and agricultural ventures. A team leader driven by results, Tworek has built his career on successfully executing development and corporate growth targets, exceeding sales objectives, and being mindful of ensuring open communication, honesty and integrity with investors and stakeholders.
Tammy Gillis - Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gillis is a CPA, CMA with over 20 years of experience in the public markets bringing comprehensive background in finance, reporting and regulatory requirements for manufacturing, bio-technology, technology and junior exploration industries. Ms. Gillis has been part of teams that have completed several financings, grant applications and acquisition transactions. Ms. Gillis started her career working at a corporate and securities law firm. Ms. Gillis previously served as Corporate Accountant for an international manufacturing company that had revenue in excess of $120 million and as Chief Financial Officer for a technology company with patented cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries that successfully built a pilot plant with the assistance of over $4 million in government grants. Ms. Gillis has served as an officer for several TSX-V and CSE-listed issuers.
Antonios (Tony) Maragakis - Director
Antonios Maragakis completed his PhD at the University of Delft, MSc at the University of Bath, his B.Sc and B.A. at the University of Nevada, and executive training at the London Business School. He brings with him more than 15 years of experience leading some of the largest mining megaprojects in the last decade. Maragakis holds a distinguished resume, including management and director-level positions overseeing multibillion-dollar project portfolios internationally at organizations, such as:
- Barrick Gold (NYSE Listed), where he led project controls in North America across a portfolio of more than 70 projects worth over $2.3 billion.
- Skeena Resources (TSX Listed), where he worked closely with executive leadership to develop the Eskay Creek Project and corporate processes and management systems.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE Listed), where he helped develop the $3-billion Indonesian Copper Smelter Project which includes a two-million-ton/annum smelter and precious metal recovery plant.
- Eldorado Gold (TSX, NYSE Listed), where he was project director for the over $1-billion Skouries Project, as well as led the operational turnaround of the Kassandra Mines.
- Koch Industries (the largest privately held company in the US), at its subsidiary, Koch Ag. & Energy Solutions, where he helped execute the Enid Expansion Megaproject, at the time the largest capital project ever undertaken by the entire Koch Industries conglomerate.
- Mochica Resources and Calipuy Resources (private Peruvian gold mines) where he oversaw the development of various project portfolios.
Kim Kirkland - Chief Operating Officer
Kim Kirkland’s track record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest mining companies. Key highlights of Kirkland's work history include:
- Barrick Gold Corporation - Involved during the early growth and innovation years at the Goldstrike Complex, including the development and maintenance of the open-pit mineral reserve model for the Betze-Post Mine
- Rio Tinto Group - La Granja Copper Project in northern Peru, held a senior management position at the Benga Mine
- MMG Ltd. - regional manager at the Las Bambas Copper Mine in Peru
- Amec Foster Wheeler Plc - Marcobre SAC's Mina Justa Mine Project
- McEwen Mining - Responsible for the restructuring of the El Gallo Silver Project (later renamed to Fenix) in Sinaloa, Mexico, as the director of project development.
Neil Pettigrew - Director
Neil Pettigrew is a professional geologist in good standing, registered in Ontario, with over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He received his Honors B.Sc. from the University of New Brunswick and his M.Sc. from the University of Ottawa. Pettigrew has been employed as a senior precambrian geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey and has worked for several junior and major companies in gold and Cu-Ni-PGE exploration. He has held officer and director positions at several TSX and TSXV listed junior companies and currently sits as vice-president of exploration and director of Palladium One Mining Inc.
George Tumur - Director
GeorgeTumur brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of mining, investment funding and government relations. As former ambassador to Singapore, Tumur's remarkable career has been characterized by visionary leadership, strategic acumen and an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges.
Tumur has held several executive-level positions at minerals exploration and mining organizations, including Hunnu Coal (ASX:HUN), Energy Resources (later, MMC, HKEX: 0975) and other public and private entities. Most notably, in these roles, Tumur has had a transformative impact on leadership, unlocking significant coal resources, estimated at 1 billion tons of measured and indicated coal across three projects at Hunnu Coal, and elevating the company's valuation nine-fold in just 18 months following IPO; as well as commencing a significant production of a private project within six months from a head start, introducing an international contract mining experience into local mining industry, leading to a successful IPO.
Prior to his recent role as a senior advisor at Gateway Partners, a private equity investment fund in Singapore, Tumur was appointed as ambassador of Mongolia to Singapore, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, and applied his diplomatic skills to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations, boasting trade and tourism between host countries and Mongolia.
Tumur's academic background includes a master of science in mining and earth systems engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a bachelor of science in metallurgy and materials engineering from the same institution.
Zara Kanji - Director
Zara Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates (established in 2004). Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed resource companies, personal and corporate taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added operational consulting services for individuals, and private and public companies. Prior to starting her accounting practice, Kanji served as a controller for a marketing company, as an accountant in public practice for a CA firm, a CGA firm and as an analyst for a pension fund. In addition to providing accounting and financial compliance services to private and public entities, Kanji has served as director and officer for several listed issuers.
Shane Williams – Strategic Advisor
Shane Williams carries a history of significant value creation in both early-stage and operating companies, which includes senior executive and management roles overseeing and delivering world-class, multibillion-dollar projects at highly prominent companies, including: chief operation officer at Skeena Resources (NYSE Listed), Eskay Creek Project; former senior vice-president at Eldorado Gold (NYSE Listed), $2-billion global project portfolio; former general manager of expansion projects at Rio Tinto (NYSE Listed), $2.5-billion CAPEX; and former vice-president of projects at Kaunis Iron AB, $800-million flagship Kaunisvarra Iron Ore Project.
Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company ") Announces that it has filed for an uplisting of its US cross-listing from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB. Further, the Company has completed significant cash payouts to creditors and debt holders, as well as has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to fully settle outstanding debts owed to creditors (the "Creditors") as well as for Director Services and corporate Consulting services rendered
Highlights:
The Company has filed for an uplisting of its current OTC Pink cross-listed stock (OTC: ELMGF) to the OTCQB.
Aggressive reduction of Debt and AP, dramatically improving the balance sheet for stronger financial health and helping set the stage for future financings
New Shares for Debt totaling $568,710.61 to clear quarterly Board Fees, payments to Officers and Management for backdated salary, and some creditors, priced at 0.23, aligning these parties along with investors from the Company's most recent capital raise.
OTCQB Uplisting
In a move to align itself with the increasing interest from the investment community in the United States, Element79 Gold Corp is pleased to announce that it has applied to upgrade its position in the public markets and increase its visibility to a wider range of investors by up-listing its common shares listed for the trading from the current OTC Verified Pink listing to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB).
The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo a company verification and management certification process every six months.
T he listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.
Significant Reduction of Debt
As previously reported, in conjunction with the sale proceeds of Maverick Springs, the Company confirms the complete and final paydown of the Waterton Contingent Value Rights agreement; a total of CAD $2,200,000 was paid in this regard, counting all principal, interest and fees.
Further capital derived from the sale of Maverick Springs has been used to pay down and close out additional loans and large accounts payable; final amounts will be confirmed in the Company's upcoming 3rd Quarter financial statements, which are currently on track to be completed on or before their due date.
Shares for Debt
Pursuant to settlement agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 1,244,396 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.23 per Share (the "Share Settlement").
The Company anticipates closing the Share Settlement on or about June 14, 2024. The Share Settlement will settle $235,210.61 in debts owed to the creditors, which is a full settlement for the total amount of bona fide debts owed to the creditor.
The board of directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debts by the issuance of the Shares to preserve the Company's cash for working capital.
The Company further announces the issuance of 1,244,396 Shares at a deemed value of $0.23 per Share to two insiders pursuant their respective consulting agreements in which there was a trigger event (the "trigger shares") due to an issuance of shares to a control person as previously announced on November 17, 2023, and approved by shareholders at a special meeting held December 19, 2023.
The insider portion of the Share Settlement including the trigger shares, is an aggregate of $333,500 and is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (" MI 61-101 ") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization. All Shares issued to settle the debt are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.
The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement
Advancing Engagement, Exploration and Exploitation Agreements
VANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire JUNE 4, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79" the "Company ") provides further updates on its community relations initiatives and ongoing exploration and exploitation agreements progress with local communities.
Element79 continues to foster strong relationships with the communities it operates in and around, balancing sustainable development of both its projects as well as helping the surrounding populations. Recent meetings have reaffirmed the overall support for the Company's desire to develop and ramp up to production at Lucero, beginning with the current pending long-term agreements for surface rights access.
As outlined in the Company's news release from April 25 th , and in online conferences or interviews since the last reporting, the Chachas community had a new mayor come into effect in the first quarter of 2024, with the transition from the old administration requiring a ratification of the Community's Charter prior to any further agreements could be legally bound. The maximum timeline that the Community has allotted for its Charter to be ratified is July 28, 2024. The seven towns that make up the greater Chachas community are actively engaged in discussions and processes around the Charter, recognizing this is critical for advancing other initiatives within the community itself, as well as providing for regional mining business to restart.
Two agreements are currently under review by the Chachas Community and Lomas Doradas mining association: The first includes the Company obtaining approval of 10-15 years of surface rights access for exploration and exploitation, while in turn, a second cooperation agreement from the Company to Lomas Doradas is being considered to provide the local mining association small scale mining rights at Lucero for a similar term.
The Company confirms that its discussions with Lomas Doradas to formalize cooperation agreements are advancing positively. On average, 120 artisanal miners from the Lomas Doradas community work in mineral extraction at Lucero throughout the year. The cooperation agreements will ensure a unified and coordinated approach to mineral extraction and the associated ore mined by Lomas Doradas will be sold to Element79, to then resell.
Element79 Gold Corp continues to maintain a presence in the community for social outreach and communication, with its team touring between the remote towns that make up Chachas, helping and gaining a greater understanding of the unique perspectives, concerns and opportunities for cooperation in each location. During May, the team recently had the privilege to be invited to participate in a Vicuña Shearing ceremony, further highlighting the growing relationship with local communities. This sustainable practice celebrates the collection of vicuña wool, one of the world's most valuable fibers.
The Company continues to prioritize sustainable development initiatives, including ongoing social awareness efforts to inform the community about the positive impacts anticipated from the project and the work that will be carried out, along with responsible practices that will be implemented.
Element79 remains dedicated to advancing its shareholder's interest through value creation, sustainable development and community empowerment where it operates. Further updates on these important contracts and other social developments will be provided in due course.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.
The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.
VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - May 15 2024 The Board of Directors and the management team of Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" the "Company ") extend their congratulations to Sun Silver Ltd. ("Sun Silver") for their successful initial public offering (IPO) today.
The offering was oversubscribed to its maximum limit of AUD $13,000,000 and Sun Silver shares began trading on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) under the symbol SSI.
Sun Silver comes to market at a time of growing investor interest in the silver industry, driven by growing demand for the metal from industrial and high-tech applications particularly the solar industry.
Solar energy capacity in the USA alone is forecast to increase by 125GW per year to 2030, and the USA has set a target for solar energy to provide 30 per cent of all electricity in the United States by 2030 and 45% by 2050. The estimated amount of silver required to achieve this target by 2050 represents as much as 98% of the current known global silver reserves.
As part of the transaction, Element79 now hold a stake representing 3,500,000 shares of Sun Silver, pursuant to the terms agreed upon in the recently completed sale of the Maverick Springs project. Sun Silver aims to develop Maverick Springs and undertake early-stage studies to assess the feasibility of silver paste and solar energy opportunities.
"We are pleased to witness the success of our colleagues at Sun Silver," said James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold. "Element79's stake in Sun Silver share capital solidifies the relationship between two industry players who share a vision of sustainable growth development and long-term value creation for their shareholders."
"We are thrilled to have completed our IPO and excited to embark on this journey where we intend to expand on the existing resource at Maverick Springs," said Gerard O'Donovan, Executive Director of Sun Silver Ltd. "We look forward to leveraging our position in the silver industry, capitalizing on the growing demand and we are grateful for the synergies with the team at Element79 who were instrumental in helping us make this significant step forward."
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.
The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero
Additional High-Grade Values Continue to Support the Project's Robust Potential
VANCOUVER, BC T he N ewswire May 14, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79" the "Company ") reports additional assay results from underground sampling at its flagship Lucero property, Peru, including samples up to 98 gt gold and 2,034 gt silver (sample 2508).
Key Highlights:
Significant Mineral Endowment : A total of 455 samples underground channel samples have been collected from this latest phase, representing nearly 600 kg (620kg) of mineralization and 650 kg of wall rock, underwent comprehensive analysis by our partners at Ore Discovery and unveiled significant exploration potential. Notably, results in 115 samples returned substantial values in gold (Au) (ranging from 1.0 g/t to 98.1 g/t), silver (Ag) (ranging from 0.7 g/t to 3,026 g/t), lead (Pb) (as high as 2.0%) and zinc (Zn) (up to 3.5%), highlighting the robust potential of Lucero's mineral endowment.
High-Grade Mineralization : Among these, 17 samples exhibited gold values surpassing 10 g/t, with 8 samples exceeding 20 g/t, and 51 samples boasting silver values exceeding 100 g/t Ag. Of particular significance are 15 high-grade samples with values ranging from 12.65g/t to an impressive 98.1g/t of Au, and remarkable silver values of 62.1 g/t to 3,026 g/t and up 3.24% Zn. These findings reaffirm the potential for exceptional high-grade mineralization.
Geochemistry total Statistics : Total of 455 samples, 58% has grades over 0.1 g/t Au; 26% has grades over 1 g/t Au; and 9% has grades over 5 g/t Au. Notably most of grades below 0.1 g/t Au correspond to wall rock (foot or hanging wall).
Table 1. Channel Sample gold grade statistics
Grade From
g/t
Grade To
g/t
Count
%
0.1
191
42
0.1
0.5
103
23
0.5
1
46
10
1
5
76
17
5
10
22
5
10
20
9
2
20
100
8
2
Table 2. Samples returning >5.0 g/t gold from underground channel sampling.
Sampel
Type
Origin
WGS84 Z18S Easting
WGS84 Z18S Northing
length
(m)
Au
g/t
Ag
g/t
Cu
%
Pb
%
Zn
%
2215
C
UG
803,281
8,296,986
0.70
17.6
415
0.01
0.06
0.06
2221
C
UG
803,272
8,297,031
0.30
6.3
276
0.13
0.21
0.49
2242
C
UG
803,118
8,297,214
0.30
40.3
444
0.07
0.81
1.88
2250
C
UG
803,071
8,297,228
0.30
35.2
545
0.03
0.31
0.38
2272
C
UG
803,150
8,297,286
0.36
5.8
158
0.01
0.02
0.03
2281
C
UG
803,162
8,297,338
0.35
7.1
546
0.04
0.11
0.06
2283
C
UG
803,151
8,297,341
0.32
6.6
433
0.03
0.08
0.06
2288
C
UG
803,112
8,297,333
0.30
19.8
3026
0.08
1.01
1.88
2290
C
UG
803,085
8,297,352
0.35
6.3
800
0.04
0.31
0.27
2291
C
UG
803,085
8,297,352
0.53
12.6
1333
0.03
0.14
0.07
2305
C
UG
803,130
8,297,269
0.30
8.2
416
0.03
0.03
0.15
2344
C
UG
803,478
8,296,734
0.67
6.9
253
0.03
0.04
0.11
2346
C
UG
803,478
8,296,734
0.83
6.5
315
0.01
0.10
0.07
2375
C
UG
803,467
8,296,406
0.85
18.6
161
0.20
0.18
0.18
2388
C
UG
803,654
8,296,885
0.33
7.3
78
0.01
0.50
0.94
2409
C
UG
803,458
8,296,776
0.30
5.3
15
0.04
0.40
0.38
2414
C
UG
803,476
8,296,734
0.50
8.4
9
0.02
0.03
0.12
2422
C
UG
803,442
8,296,786
0.42
6.4
98
0.13
0.66
0.77
2430
C
UG
803,373
8,296,859
0.60
9.2
117
0.01
0.16
0.16
2432
C
UG
803,364
8,296,868
0.30
44.9
79
0.25
1.55
3.24
2474
C
UG
802,644
8,295,266
0.35
8.0
255
0.01
0.03
0.08
2475
C
UG
802,670
8,295,257
0.77
37.8
309
0.01
0.03
0.08
2478
C
UG
802,680
8,295,258
0.30
7.5
394
0.01
0.15
0.04
2493
C
UG
802,678
8,295,271
0.30
5.7
415
0.02
0.07
0.11
2508
C
UG
803,524
8,296,755
0.67
98.1
2034
0.24
0.78
0.85
2522
C
UG
803,472
8,296,786
0.37
9.4
573
0.04
0.09
0.12
2540
C
UG
803,110
8,297,320
0.30
10.2
497
0.03
0.24
0.06
2543
C
UG
803,094
8,297,334
0.30
9.9
750
0.03
0.20
0.23
2564
C
UG
803,047
8,297,327
0.35
45.8
2473
0.08
0.47
1.09
2576
C
UG
803,232
8,297,187
0.67
16.6
599
0.02
0.41
0.64
2580
C
UG
803,189
8,297,234
0.45
5.9
375
0.03
0.17
0.25
2591
C
UG
803,346
8,296,917
0.40
54.3
1203
0.56
2.03
1.55
2623
C
UG
803,484
8,297,035
0.45
9.7
39
0.00
0.39
0.92
2638
C
UG
803,348
8,296,904
0.35
5.2
11
0.02
0.03
0.07
2641
C
UG
803,391
8,296,867
0.32
18.8
211
0.15
0.88
1.68
2646
C
UG
803,417
8,296,781
0.37
10.4
132
0.04
0.37
0.94
2649
C
UG
803,520
8,296,831
0.72
7.2
1
0.00
0.01
0.02
2665
C
UG
803,625
8,296,851
0.30
18.9
199
0.05
0.19
0.30
2733
C
UG
803,604
8,296,902
0.30
29.2
1095
0.01
0.47
1.15
Figure 1. Winter 2024 sample locations (this new release, red stars) and fall 2023 Sample locations (yellow stars) which were previously released ( see news release April 23, 2023 ) mapped workings (crosses), with selected samples highlighted (black 2024 and grey 2023).
Figure 2. Lithology map with veins and samples over 1g/t Au within the project; Apacheta and Pillune areas.
Next Steps:
With this latest exceptional assay data, Element79 is poised for strategic advancement. These results transcend routine exploration work, they are pivotal markers demonstrating the Lucero project's tangible promise and potential, serving as the bedrock for our forthcoming drill plans and resource estimation.
"As we delve deeper into both contemporary and historical data, we witness the unfolding story of Lucero's vast potential," said James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79. "Harnessing the comprehensive dataset will allow Element79 to set new standards in its exploration methodology."
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.
The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board
Sustainable Development Leader to Bolster Element79's Strategic Vision
VANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 13, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0 ) ("Element79" the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Warren Levy to its advisory board.
With a wealth of experience in sustainability and natural resources operations, Mr. Levy brings a profound understanding of the challenges associated with the industry. His appointment highlights Element 79's commitment to strategic growth, with sustainability as a cornerstone of its operational excellence.
Mr. Levy's career is marked by exceptional sustainability leadership, including several senior roles where he has left an indelible mark, notably in the energy and resources sector. Mr. Levy has guided multiple companies with foreign operations both as an advisor and board member, leveraging his expertise in sustainability, operational efficiency and capital raising while fostering positive relationships with local communities.
Throughout his career, Mr. Levy has demonstrated a remarkable ability to cultivate high-performance teams across diverse cultural landscapes. His strategic guidance has propelled the expansion of numerous companies in sectors spanning petroleum, mining, and high-tech industries, particularly in Latin America and Asia. Author of multiple publications, Mr. Levy has contributed to the discourse on energy and natural resource development in Latin America, offering insightful perspectives on energy policy and the pivotal role of sustainable development in poverty reduction.
"Warren's philosophy resonates deeply with Element 79's core values and underscores our commitment to setting new standards in operational efficiency," remarked James Tworek, CEO of Element 79. "With the breadth of experience Warren brings to the table, his global experience and operational acumen will bring invaluable insights as we continue to shape the Company's strategic direction, fostering sustainable growth while pioneering industry-leading practices."
About Element79 Gold Corp.
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.
The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.
In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.
The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.403.850.8050
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Prospector Announces Closing of Strategic Equity Investment by B2Gold
Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold"). Pursuant to the transaction (see news release dated June 28, 2024) B2Gold subscribed for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,331.36 (the "Offering").
The Shares represent a total position of approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Shares will be used exclusively for exploration and development purposes on the Company's ML Project in the Yukon (the "ML Project").
In connection with the strategic investment, the Company has formed a four-person Technical Committee who will advise on and oversee exploration and development of the Company's ML Project.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
ML Project Overview
The ML Project located approximately 80 km from Dawson City, Yukon Territory, and 25 km northeast of the former Brewery Creek Gold Mine. The ML Project geology is extensively metal endowed with numerous instances of high-grade gold, silver and copper in drill holes, trenches and surface rock samples.
ML hosts one of the few remaining Tombstone-style intrusions in the Yukon that has not been systematically explored with no significant work completed since 2008 and as such, no modern Intrusion Related Gold (IRGS) exploration models have been applied to ML despite the presence of a diagnostic Au-As-Bi-Te-W geochemical signature.
Previous exploration focused on well exposed Au-Cu-W skarn mineralization proximal to syenite intrusions, however little work was completed within the intrusions. Nonetheless, the presence of skarn Au-Cu mineralization provides key evidence of an active, metal-rich intrusive system with over 24 known high grade Au surface occurrences that have never been drill tested and numerous high-grade Au drill and trench results remain open-ended.
About B2Gold:
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.
About Prospector Metals Corp.
Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Ontario, Canada - a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders, and seeking to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Prospector Metals Corp.
Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President & CEO
For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com.
Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other project opportunities. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215443
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Relevant Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Kinross Gold
Not for dissemination in or into the United States or through U.S. newswires
All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted
Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") (NYSE:KGC),(TSX:K) in connection with a $1,530,000 private placement financing (the "Placement") of 5,100,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit . The Placement represents a separate follow-on financing to the previously completed private placement (see news releases dated May 2, and June 26, 2024
The Placement is for 5,100,000 Units at a price of $0.30 per unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and a one-half share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. There are no finder's fees associated with this Placement.
After giving effect to the Placement, Kinross will hold approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company on a partially diluted basis. At closing, Relevant Gold and Kinross will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement reserving certain rights for Kinross, namely pro-rata participation in future financings, the ability to increase ownership to 19.9%, and the formation of a technical advisory committee comprised of two Kinross members and two Relevant Gold members.
"Kinross's strategic investment represents a strong vote of confidence in our team's Wyoming exploration vision and ability to execute in the field- we are thrilled to welcome them as a major shareholder and strategic partner," said Relevant Gold's CEO Rob Bergmann. "This investment marks a key milestone for Relevant, expanding our technical depth, strengthening our corporate structure and bolstering our treasury. We look forward to immediately leveraging this new relationship in our upcoming drilling program."
The Proceeds from the Placement are expected to be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's projects in Wyoming, USA, and for general working capital.
The Company anticipates closing the Placement shortly following receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (The "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Relevant Gold Corp.
Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.
On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,
Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer
More information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information
This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.
The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.
SOURCE: Relevant Gold Corp.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status
Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the status of planned drilling at the Company’s Remorse Target. TEM has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target and has completed preparations. TEM expects to commence drilling in mid July 2024 (weather permitting) as Earthworks has been delayed due to inaccessibility as a result of heavy rainfall and partial flooding of the area.
Key Points
- Approvals received for drilling
- Preparation complete and field team ready to commence program
- Earthworks and drilling to commence immediately upon safe weather and ground conditions
Yalgoo Project
Background
The Remorse Target is located on the eastern side of the Company’s flagship Yalgoo Project. TEM has previously noted the presence of large-scale copper-zinc geochem and geophysical anomalies 1 and the intention to drill test these 2. An extensional geochem survey was also recently completed at the target 3.
Status
All the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target have been received. TEM continues to work closely with the traditional owners 4 to ensure cultural heritage is respected. All preparation is complete and the Tempest team eagerly awaits ground and weather conditions to improve so Earthworks and drilling can commence as soon as possible.
Next Steps
- Initial 5,000m RC drilling program planned for mid-July
- Results of recent geochem survey expected mid-July
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2024
Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 second quarter results on August 7, 2024 after market close.
A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 , starting at 8:00 am ET ( 5:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:
RapidConnect URL:
Live webcast:
Dial toll free:
1-888-664-6383 or 1-416-764-8650
Conference Call ID:
94107872
The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until August 15, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET . The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:
Dial toll free from Canada or the US:
1-888-390-0541
Dial from outside Canada or the US:
1-416-764-8677
Pass code:
107872 #
Archived webcast:
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2024-second-quarter-results-on-august-7-2024-302189239.html
SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/03/c6355.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia
Formerly known as R3D Resources, Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is a copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland. The company's flagship Tartana copper and zinc project comprises four mining leases located north of Chillagoe.
Tartana Minerals' business model includes refurbishing an existing heap leach - solvent extraction – crystallisation plant which is located on the Tartana mining leases. The refurbishment and commissioning of this plant are now completed and the company is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate which is sold to offtaker, Kanins International. Copper sulphate is priced on a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price and provides investors with leverage to anticipate increasing copper prices.
The mining leases at Tartana contain copper, zinc and gold mineralisation but the company also has significant projects which are both east and west of the Palmerville Fault. In the west it has the Cardross and Mountain Maid copper-gold projects and further north it has the Beefwood project. Mountain Maid has gold resources mentioned above and which are open to the south and at depth while the company is finalising a maiden copper resource for the Cardross project. The Beefwood project comprises a buried geophysical target and surface sampling has recovered samples grading up to 180 g/t Au with no apparent source. Drilling is planned to test this target in the current dry season.
Company Highlights
- Tartana Minerals is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate from its heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in Chillagoe with a 100 percent offtake agreement with Kanins International.
- Copper sulphate is priced at a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price, providing exposure to the booming copper market
- With copper, zinc and gold resources in separate projects and all within granted or soon to be granted mining leases, the company is investigating processing options which can potentially utilise available infrastructure.
- Near-term catalysts include targetted drilling programs to increase the JORC resource and expand on metallurgical test work, increasing the resource grade and estimate
- With the copper sulphate plant fully commissioned and in production, the company is now accelerating its exploration activities. The company has a range of prospects from advanced brownfields projects near existing historical mines to many prospects containing ‘ore grade’ surface mineralisation which have not been tested at depth.
- The company’s exploration portfolio includes the Beefwood/Bulimba, Bellevue, Dimbulah, Cardross and Maid projects. The exploration team is focused on target generation, particularly with the addition of critical minerals within its existing tenure and elsewhere.
This Tartana Minerals' profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) to receive an Investor Presentation
Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .
|Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
833.470.1428
Intl Dial-In Number
404.975.4839 1
Dial-in Access Code
688614
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
866.813.9403
Intl Replay Number
929.458.6194
Replay Access Code
757808
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.
__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703090873/en/
Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com
Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Latest News
Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.