Element 79 Gold

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Element 79 Gold Corp . (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" or “(ELEM) a mining company focused on the production of gold and silver in Peru, announces that the Company wishes to raise up to $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each a “ Unit ”) at a purchase price of $0.23 per Unit (the “ Financing ”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for four (4) years from the date of issuance.

James Tworek notes that “We had several interested investors and business partners that were not able to be accommodated in the last round of financing and we are pleased to be able to have them participate in this round.”

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for funding mineral lease fees, ongoing community relations, contractual and exploration work in Peru, and general working capital.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The closing of the Financing is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities of the Company referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ U.S. Securities Act ”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production beginning in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in 2024.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Element 79 Gold Corp . (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS), to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksotc stocksfwb stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:elemgold investingGold Investing
Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

