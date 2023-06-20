Element 79 Gold Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor
Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ")) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 19, 2023.
Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.element79.gold .
A total of 14,231,396 common shares, representing approximately 13.46 of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of (a) reappointing SHIM & Associates LLP Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company (99.43% in favour), and (b) setting the number of directors at four (99.87% in favour).
Election of Directors
The following nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the successors are elected or appointed, with the voting results being as follows:
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer E-mail : jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department – Dylan Anderson
Phone: +1 (613) 879-9387
E-mail: hello@element79gold.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) to receive an Investor Presentation
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM, OTC PINK:ELMGF) is an exploration and developing mining company with the potential for near-term production through its Lucero project in Peru. The Lucero mine is one of the highest-grade underground mines in Peru’s history and is on the fast track for production. Additionally, the company’s Maverick Springs project in Nevada creates a further opportunity for future revenue. A highly experienced management team with a proven track record of success leads Element79 toward fully realizing the potential of its assets.Lucero is a past-producing high-grade gold mine ready to reach production quickly. The mine operated between 1989 to 2005. Historic reports between 1998 and 2004 indicate that the mine produced approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at 19.0 g/t gold equivalent. A recent NI 43-101 report prepared by a third party indicates grades up to 116.8 g/t gold equivalent. The Lucero project also has high upside potential for further greenfield exploration in addition to producing near-term cash flow.
Peru is considered a relatively safe jurisdiction for mining operations, especially for smaller-scale operations. In addition, mining is an essential aspect of the country’s GDP, resulting in favorable regulations promoting mining activity. Element79 Gold is poised to benefit from the pro-mining jurisdiction as it moves the Lucero asset toward production.
Neil Pettigrew, director of Element79 Gold, stated, "Lucero offers a rare opportunity to explore for not only an underground high-grade, low sulphidation system, but potentially an open pit-able high sulphidation system as well. This project has never experienced modern exploration techniques, and I am very confident that significant gold-silver resources are to be found."
The company’s additional Maverick Springs gold project in Nevada has an inferred 278 million ounces of gold equivalent. The project is located in one of the world’s richest gold mining districts and is located only 30 kilometers away from the Kinross (NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain Mine.
A powerhouse management team leads Element79 Gold with a track record of experience and success. Antonio Maragakis, chief operating officer, has held director-level positions at miners with multi-billion dollar portfolios, including Barrick Gold Corporation and Koch Industries. In addition, Kim Kirkland, VP of global explorations, has led engineering roles in some of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Rio Tinto Group and Barrick Gold Corporation.
Shane Williams, director, brings a history of significant value creation in early-stage and operating companies. Derek White, a strategic advisor, brings his expertise to the mining industry as both a geologist and CPA. Combined, Element79 has the right experts to fully realize its assets' potential.
The 10,805-hectare project in southern Peru presents near-term cash flow potential as it moves toward production. Lucero operated as a high-grade gold mine between 1989 and 2005 and remains partially unexplored. As a result, the asset is in a unique position to start generating revenue while also providing future growth opportunities with additional exploration.
The Nevada-based Maverick Springs gold project covers 4,800 acres on top of a gold belt with deposits approximately five miles wide and 40 miles long. The project’s gold belt district has produced more gold than any other mining district in the United States.
James Tworek has worked in finance for the past 24 years, having started in commercial banking in 1998 and later working as a partner in a mortgage brokerage with an in-house mezzanine development fund for nearly eight years. During and since that time, Tworek has operated a corporate finance consulting firm working with funds, family offices, private equity and venture capital.
In addition to his role as CEO at Element79 Gold Corp, Tworek is a director of Florence One Capital Corp (FONE.P), a listed capital pool company; a co-founder and director of Gaia Grow Corporation (CSE:GAIA); and an advisor to the board at Muzhu Mining (CSE:MUZU). He was an independent director and member of the special committee of Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) from September 2020 to January 2021, and was an independent director of Robix Environmental Technologies Inc. (CSE:RZX) from December 2018 to October 2020. Tworek is always mindful to ensure open communication, honesty and integrity with all teammates and stakeholders.
Heidi Gutte specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation and other accounting services to public and private companies in various industries. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
Gutte earned her bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany. She is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA), and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. and Canada. Gutte’s recent experience includes controller positions in accounting, finance and administration with publicly traded mining and exploration companies.
Antonios Maragakis completed his Ph.D. at the University of Delft, M.Sc. at the University of Bath, his B.Sc and B.A. at the University of Nevada, and executive training at the London Business School. He brings with him 15+ years of experience leading some of the largest mining megaprojects in the last decade. Maragakis holds a distinguished resume, including management and director-level positions overseeing multibillion dollar project portfolios internationally at organizations, such as:
Kim Kirkland’s track record spans senior executive and lead engineering roles at some of the world's largest mining companies. Key highlights of Kirkland's work history include:
Neil Pettigrew is a professional geologist in good standing, registered in Ontario, with over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry. He received his Honors B.Sc. from the University of New Brunswick and his M.Sc. from the University of Ottawa. Pettigrew has been employed as a senior precambrian geoscientist with the Ontario Geological Survey and has worked for several junior and major companies in gold and Cu-Ni-PGE exploration. He has held officer and director positions at several TSX and TSX-V listed junior companies and currently sits as vice-president exploration and director of Palladium One Mining Inc.
Shane Williams carries a history of significant value creation in both early-stage and operating companies, which includes senior executive and management roles overseeing and delivering world-class, multibillion-dollar projects at highly prominent companies, including: chief operation officer at Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE Listed), Eskay Creek Project; former senior vice-president at Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE Listed), $2-billion global project portfolio; former general manager of expansion projects at Rio Tinto Group (NYSE Listed), $2.5-billion CAPEX; and former vice-president of projects at Kaunis Iron AB, $800-million flagship Kaunisvarra Iron Ore Project.
Derek White has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in geological engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a chartered accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources Ltd. White, was the principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors.
White was president and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and also held the positions of executive vice-president, business development, and chief financial officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague and Johannesburg. White is also an ICSA accredited director.
Andy Cole completed his Master of Business Administration at the University of Nevada, Reno, and his Bachelor of Engineering in materials engineering at the University of Arizona. He brings with him over 34 years of experience in mine development, process operations and production from working on and managing major North American gold mines and projects.
Cole's prominent roles within the mining industry include executive director and management positions at some of the most renowned mining corporations in the world, such as:
(TheNewswire)
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE: 7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provided an update to investors today by confirming payment to a creditor to complete a contract for services
Debt Settlement
The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with an arms-length creditor (the "Creditor") to settle CAD$50,000.00 (the "Debt Settlement") of debt for services provided by the Creditor to the Company.
In settlement and full satisfaction of the debt in the amount of CAD$50,000.00, the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.050 per Common Share.
All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver, and associated metals and committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's primary focus is on two core properties: Lucero Property in Arequipa, Peru, and its flagship Maverick Springs Property in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA. The Maverick Springs Property, located between the Elko and White Pine Counties, hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of October 19, 2022. Element79 Gold also holds a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada. As part of its Canadian operations, Element79 Gold has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, consisting of 10 mineral claims approximately 20km west of Fort St. James in Central British Columbia. The Company also has the option to acquire the Dale Property, comprised of 90 unpatented mining claims in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township, in Ontario, Canada. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada, Dale, and Snowbird projects for further merit of exploration, sale, or spin-out.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
Contact Information
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek,
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jt@element79.gold
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
(TheNewswire)
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") Pursuant to the earlier news release on December 21, 2022 and January announces that it has made a final payment of US$200,000 to Condor Resources Inc. ("Condor"). The Company became the sole owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations with respect to Calipuy's agreement to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project, Department of Arequipa, Peru. (see news release of June 29, 2022
The next payment will be due on or before December 21, 2023.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties for gold and associated metals. Element79 Gold has acquired its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties, where it has recently filed an amended 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent* "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag)) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which the Company is analyzing for further merit of exploration, along with the potential for sale or spin-out. In Peru, Element79 Gold holds 100% interest in the past producing Lucero Mine, one of the highest-grade underground mines to be commercially mined in Peru's history, as well as the past producing Machacala Mine. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property which consists of 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or www.element79gold.com .
On Behalf of the Company
James Tworek
CEO
Contact Information
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (613)879-9387
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has successfully reworked the final payment structure due for the portfolio of Nevada assets that were purchased and announced on December 23, 2021.
Original transaction terms
Per the terms outlined in the Company's news release of December 23, 2021, the Company paid $2,000,289.97 in cash payments and issued a total of 5,095,733 common shares on December 23. 2021. The Company further made a payment of $150,000 in 2022 to complete the "initial payment" and accounted for the final payment of CAD $2,000,000 via a Contingent Value Rights agreement ("CVR Agreement") with Waterton Nevada Splitter, LLC ("Waterton"), with the final payment due on December 23, 2022.
Updated final settlement terms
As an update to the CVR Agreement, the Company has worked with Waterton to create an alternate structure. As part of the terms of the updated payment agreement, the final $2,000,000 milestone payment due will be converted into a two-year, zero-coupon debt facility with convertibility options priced at $0.15 and a 10% default interest rate. Prepayment by the Company is possible with a 60-day advance notice and paid at a 10% premium to the principal amount remaining.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO recounts: "Late last year, given the global economic conditions and overlaying market conditions for raising capital to complete this milestone payment, we proactively reached out to Waterton starting at the end of Summer to discuss alternate options. We found the discussions and negotiation processes fruitful, with Waterton being understanding the current investment climate. We feel that this solution is mutually beneficial and gives a strong vote of confidence in the Company's share price growth potential given the conversion pricing and two-year timeline to maturity. We can close this chapter for the time being and can now focus energies on Element79's core projects, generating revenue, and divesting of its non-core assets.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
Email: investors@element79gold.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver,BC TheNewswire March 15 th 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company" ) is pleased to announce its engagement of has entered service engagements SLM Mining Services (" SLM "), a technical mining service provider with extensive experience working in Peru and the Andean Region, for the work plan building up to commencing ore extraction operations at the Lucero High Grade Previously-Producing Gold-Silver Mine, SLM will work in conjunction with the Company's operations team. The duration of the contract with SLM is 3 years.
Overview of SLM Mining Services
SLM provides a wide range of management and development services for mining projects. SLM Mining Services is committed to developing and managing mining projects from its early stages, covering activities such as target identification, geological exploration, economic valuation, integral management, surface land agreements with local owners, and dealing with regulatory permits pertaining to mining activities, among others. All activities performed by SLM are under the highest industry standards to create value for mining projects by integrating local stakeholders, protecting the environment and building strong relationships at all levels. SLM team has many years' experience working on the discovery, development and operations of multiple mining projects throughout the Andean region.
Overview of the Engagement
The Management Services Agreements include that SLM will appoint a general manager for the Lucero project, provide an office in Lima, Peru for administrative and address for domestic tax purposes and back-office services such as project logistics, procurement and day to day operations. The Agreements also include site visits and exploration work at the Lucero site over the coming 6 months and Community Relations Services, ensuring one senior member that will be assigned to maintain good relations with the local stakeholders in the Chachas district in the region surrounding the Lucero Project and to conduct all the works needed to obtain social license permitting for operations to commence.
James Tworek, Element79 Gold's CEO comments: "SLM is a key piece in the plan to bring Lucero back into production. SLM's past and upcoming boots-on-the- ground work at Lucero and community relations with the local Chachas group along with our in-house Operations team will greatly assist in advancing the project toward cash flow generation. We will release our development plans shortly as well as the results of these programs as they progress."
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (604) 200-3608
Email: investors@element79gold.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
(TheNewswire)
TheNewswire - March 6 2023 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in a mutual agreement with certain contractors and related parties ("Counterparties"), it will be returning 1,210,299 common shares to treasury.
In this Transaction, the company has Terminated its previously announced (June 20, 2022) acquisition of interest in the Machacala Project to mutual satisfaction with the Counterparties, a Transaction which includes both the Machacala past-producing mine and Urumalqui project. The Company feels that by relinquishing ownership of the Machacala Project it is both a prudent financial decision and it provides greater focus on developing higher-value-generating core projects within its portfolio. The return to treasury of the shares represents the purchase shares issued as part of the original acquisition.
"Today's news represents significant value for our shareholders. The cancellation of these shares improves our balance sheet and the Transaction also frees up future cash flows that were associated with the periodic buy-in terms due for the Machacala project over the coming years. This Transaction also helps sharpen our corporate focus on our core properties, mainly restarting the High-Grade Past-Producing gold-silver mine operations at Lucero and further developing the resource at Maverick Springs, and we feel that the beneficial effect of this focus will become more significant as the company grows. We have several milestones to hit in the near future and we look forward to sharing these developments as our team achieves them." stated James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO.
The Termination of the Machacala and Urumalqui Purchase Agreements (the "Transaction") is a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Antonios Maragakis, who was the CEO and a director of Calipuy prior to its purchase by Element79 Gold Corp, is also a director and the COO of the Company. Mr. Maragakis has disclosed his interest in the Termination to the board of directors of each of the Company and Calipuy, and has abstained from voting on Termination of the Agreement.
About Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties. Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR). The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non-core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold
For corporate matters, please contact:
James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer
Email: jt@element79gold.com
For investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1.613.879.9387
Email: investors@element79gold.com
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area (the "June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate"), comprised of the Menankoto permit, the Bantako North permit, and the Bakolobi permit, located approximately 20 kilometers ("km") from the Fekola Mine. The updated Mineral Resource estimate includes a significant increase in the laterite, saprolite and saprock (collectively "oxide") Mineral Resources, and an initial sulphide Indicated Mineral Resource estimate.
Mineral Resource Update Highlights
Anaconda Area Mineral Resource Estimate
(as at June 15, 2023, reported on a 100% basis; totals may not add to due rounding)
|June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
|March 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Category
|Domain
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Indicated
|Oxide
|39,700,000
|0.98
|1,250,000
|32,400,000
|1.08
|1,130,000
|Indicated
|Sulphide
|17,400,000
|1.40
|780,000
|Indicated
|Total
|57,100,000
|1.11
|2,030,000
|32,400,000
|1.08
|1,130,000
|June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
|March 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Category
|Domain
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Inferred
|Oxide
|9,500,000
|0.90
|270,000
|19,100,000
|0.81
|500,000
|Inferred
|Sulphide
|37,100,000
|1.44
|1,720,000
|44,600,000
|1.25
|1,790,000
|Inferred
|Total
|46,600,000
|1.33
|2,000,000
|63,700,000
|1.12
|2,280,000
Notes to the Mineral Resource estimates
Resource Model Methodology
The updated Anaconda Area Mineral Resource models were prepared in-house by B2Gold personnel. Drilling completed in support of the June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate includes 568 diamond drill holes (135,539 meters ("m")), 2,387 reverse circulation holes (287,770 m) and 3,714 aircore holes (156,625 m) for a total of 6,669 drill holes (579,933 m).
Mineralization and weathering domains were modeled in three-dimensions with mineralization domains used to control estimation of gold grades. Oxide mineralization was modeled using logged weathering and lithology codes. Mineralization within the weathered profile is interpreted as an extension to underlying sulphide mineralization. The main controls on sulphide mineralization are west-dipping shear zones with an underlying lithological and alteration component.
Assays were capped by mineralization domain, with capping ranging from 1.0 g/t to 12.0 g/t gold in the low grade zones, 2.0 g/t to 17.0 g/t gold in the medium grade zones and 6.0 g/t to 35.0 g/t gold in the high grade zones. Gold grades were capped prior to compositing to 2 m. Grades were estimated into the block models using Ordinary Kriging and Inverse Distance Squared with searches dynamically controlled along main mineralization zone directions.
Approximately 25,538 bulk density measurements were made at site on drill core samples using the Archimedes water-displacement method. Nominal drill hole spacing for oxide Indicated Mineral Resources is aircore, or reverse circulation drilling at 40 x 40 m supplemented by reverse circulation or core drilling at 80 x 80 m, and for Inferred Mineral Resources drill hole spacing is nominally 80 x 80 m.
2023 Mali Exploration Drilling Program
In 2023, B2Gold is conducting a $35 million exploration program at the Fekola Complex, comprised of the Fekola Mine and the adjacent Cardinal Zone on the Medinandi permit, the Anaconda Area (Bantako North, Menankoto, and Bakolobi), and the Dandoko permit. The initial focus of the 178,000 m drill program has been the Anaconda Area, which includes the Mamba, Adder, Anaconda, Cascabel, Boomslang, Taipan and Cobra zones.
Figure 1. Fekola Complex Overview.
2023 Anaconda Area Exploration Drilling Program
Mamba Zone (Bantako North and Menankoto permits)
As a significant contributor to the Anaconda Area June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate, the Mamba Zone continues to be the subject of a focused campaign of infill drilling. Approximately 30,000 m of drilling have been completed on Mamba to date in 2023. Current drilling is targeting the upgrade of sulphide Inferred Mineral Resources beneath the portion of the Mamba pit scheduled for the earliest phase of oxide mining. Concurrent sulphide exploration drilling is ongoing and continues to return high grade-width intersections. Hole MSD_288 returned 1.73 g/t gold over 21.17 m, from 559.10 m, and 5.53 g/t gold over 12.20 m, from 663.90 m, and is over 300 m down plunge from MSD_241 (8.60 g/t gold over 46.0 m) which was one of the highest gram-meter intercepts drilled to date in the Anaconda Area. With the recent oxide infill program complete, most of the recent drilling has been directed at sulphide targets, though several significant intervals of oxide mineralization have been recently intersected. Mineralization remains open at depth along this shallowly plunging zone.
Selected sulphide and oxide highlights from recent assays at Mamba received after the June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate cut-off date are presented in the following table.
Table 1. Mamba Drilling Assays Post June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate.
|HoleID
|From
|To
|Meters
|Gold (g/t)
|Domain
|BND_157
|171.66
|177.3
|5.64
|7.42
|Sulphide
|BND_159
|335.3
|345.7
|10.4
|3.48
|Sulphide
|Incl
|336.2
|345.7
|9.5
|3.73
|Sulphide
|BND_162
|94.8
|100.0
|5.2
|4.10
|Sulphide
|and
|127.25
|131.0
|3.75
|5.90
|Sulphide
|and
|279.04
|287.22
|8.18
|4.42
|Sulphide
|and
|305.30
|332.78
|27.48
|1.20
|Sulphide
|MSD_288
|559.10
|580.27
|21.17
|1.73
|Sulphide
|and
|663.9
|676.1
|12.2
|5.53
|Sulphide
|MSR_1274
|54.0
|61.0
|7.0
|3.28
|Oxide
|MSR_1276
|107.0
|136.0
|29.0
|1.20
|Oxide
|MSR_1278
|56.0
|66.0
|10.0
|3.23
|Oxide
|MSR_1280
|95.0
|109.0
|14.0
|1.48
|Oxide
Note: Sulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m. Higher grade including intervals are reported above a cutoff of 1.0 g/t gold, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Oxide composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Cobra and Taipan Zones (Menankoto and Bakolobi permits)
The Cobra Zone has been a significant contributor to the total oxide Mineral Resource estimate in the Anaconda Area and continues to generate significant intervals of both oxide- and sulphide-hosted mineralization.
The southernmost portion of Cobra comprises a separate geological structure, which is currently being explored as the Taipan Zone. Recent drilling on the Cobra and Taipan zones have returned encouraging intervals of oxide and sulphide mineralization, with Taipan also returning particularly strong sulphide intercepts.
Selected sulphide and oxide highlights from recent assays at Cobra and Taipan received after the June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate cut-off date are presented in the following table.
Table 2. Cobra and Taipan Drilling Assays Post June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate.
|Target
|HoleID
|From
|To
|Meters
|Gold (g/t)
|Domain
|Cobra
|MSD_290
|35.2
|47.9
|12.7
|2.98
|Oxide
|Taipan
|BKD_002
|7.4
|21.5
|14.1
|1.73
|Oxide
|Taipan
|BKD_003
|15.4
|22.1
|6.7
|7.05
|Oxide
|Taipan
|BKD_009
|84.66
|91.00
|6.34
|4.21
|Sulphide
|Taipan
|Incl
|72.36
|84.10
|11.74
|7.45
|Sulphide
Note: Sulphide composites above 0.6 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 5 m. Higher grade including intervals are reported above a cutoff of 1.0 g/t gold, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Oxide composites are reported above a 0.2 g/t gold cutoff, applying a maximum internal dilution of 3 m. Results are uncapped. True width not known at this time.
Fekola Regional Development Update
For 2023, the Company has budgeted a total of $63 million for Fekola Regional development. The construction mobile equipment fleet is now in operation, and construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot, and offices) is on schedule to support saprolite production from the Bantako North permit area as early as the third quarter of 2023.
Based on B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Anaconda Area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material (average annual grade of up to 2.2 g/t gold) to be trucked approximately 20 km and fed into the Fekola mill at a rate of up to 1.5 Mtpa. Trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material from the Anaconda Area to the Fekola mill will increase the ore processed and has the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of initial gold production per year from Fekola Regional sources (Fekola Regional Phase I). Initial saprolite production from the Bantako North permit is expected to contribute approximately 18,000 ounces of gold in 2023, with Fekola Regional production levels continuing to progress through 2024.
Preliminary results of a Fekola Complex optimization study indicate that there is a significant opportunity to increase gold production and resource utilization with the addition of oxide processing capacity. The Company is progressing an engineering study of a Fekola Regional stand-alone mill and oxide processing facilities (expected to be located on the Anaconda Area). Construction of a stand-alone oxide mill would constitute Phase II of the Fekola Regional Development Plan. The engineering study will be based on processing 4 Mtpa of oxide resources. Results of the study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, Fekola Complex optimization work continues to maximize project value from all the various oxide and sulphide material sources including the Fekola Pit, Fekola Underground, Cardinal Pit, and the Bantako North, Menankoto, Bakolobi and Dandoko permits. The Company's conceptual analysis indicates that the combined Fekola Mine and Fekola Regional processing facilities could have the potential to produce more than 800,000 ounces of gold per year from the Fekola Complex, subject to delineation of additional mineral resources and development, completion of feasibility studies, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and permits.
QA/QC on Sample Collection and Assaying
The primary assay laboratory for Bantako North and Menankoto exploration samples is SGS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali. The Fekola Mine laboratory and Bureau Veritas laboratories in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire have served as alternate laboratories. At each laboratory samples are prepared and analyzed using 50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish. Umpire assaying of exploration samples is conducted on a quarterly basis. SGS Bamako is accredited under ISO17025 and is an independent laboratory. The Fekola Mine laboratory currently holds no accreditations and is not independent of B2Gold. Bureau Veritas Abidjan laboratory is independent of B2Gold and is operating to the guidelines of ISO9001 and ISO17025 protocols in accordance with procedures specified within the Bureau Veritas group.
Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates in the sample sequence. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with partial batches re-analyzed and/or resubmitted on exploration samples, as needed. All results stated in this announcement have been accepted according to B2Gold's quality assurance and quality control protocols.
Qualified Persons
Andrew Brown, Vice President of Exploration at B2Gold, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.
Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.
About B2Gold Corp.
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
" Clive T. Johnson "
President & Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2023 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2023, total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023; the potential for Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to provide saprolite material to feed the Fekola mill starting in the third quarter of 2023;initial production from the Bantako North permit area contributing 18,000 ounces in 2023 and ramping up in 2024; the timing and results of a study for the Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to review the project economics of a stand-alone oxide mill; the potential for the Fekola complex to produce 800,000 ounces of gold per year; the potential payment of future dividends, including the timing and amount of any such dividends, and the expectation that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the same level; and B2Gold's attributable share of Calibre's production. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry. B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Non-IFRS Measures This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs", "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"), and "cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments". Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with B2Gold's consolidated financial statements. Readers should refer to B2Gold's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on the Websites, under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how B2Gold calculates certain of such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and resource and reserve information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance..
Appendix A
Anaconda Area June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate – All Resources Above 0.6 g/t Gold Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity
(as at June 15, 2023, reported on a 100% basis; totals may not add to due rounding)
|June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Category
|Domain
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Indicated
|Oxide
|23,500,000
|1.37
|1,040,000
|Indicated
|Sulphide
|15,700,000
|1.49
|750,000
|Indicated
|Total
|39,200,000
|1.42
|1,790,000
|June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Category
|Domain
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Inferred
|Oxide
|4,800,000
|1.38
|210,000
|Inferred
|Sulphide
|33,100,000
|1.55
|1,650,000
|Inferred
|Total
|37,900,000
|1.53
|1,860,000
Notes on June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate – Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity
Appendix B
Dandoko February 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
(as at February 17, 2023, reported on a 100% basis; totals may not add to due rounding)
|February 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
|Category
|Tonnes
| Gold Grade
(g/t Au)
|Contained Gold Ounces
|Indicated
|8,190,000
|1.49
|390,000
|Inferred
|1,300,000
|0.79
|33,000
Notes on Dandoko February 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ac47750-f36d-4a40-bd9a-e4232297c779
For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Funds raised will be used for the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") to evaluate accelerating the development of the Sanutura Project
Sarama issues ASX Cleansing Notice
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES
Sarama Resources Ltd ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) is pleased to report that on 21 June 2023, it has completed the previously announced A$2.0 million equity placement (the "Placement") (refer to Sarama News releases dated 3 April 2023 and 13 April 2023
The final Tranche 2 Non-Delivery versus Payment ("Non-DvP") portion of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$362,564 with the Company issuing 3,625,640 Chess Depository Instruments ("CDIs") at an issue price of A$0.10 per CDI. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company. The Company has also issued 1,812,820 free attaching unlisted options ("Placement Option") being 1 Placement Option for every 2 new CDIs issued pursuant to Tranche 2 Non-DvP portion of the Placement.
Tranche 1 of the Placement, completed on 13 April 2023, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$1,375,000 with the Company issuing 13,750,000 CDIs at an issue price of A$0.10 per CDI. The Company also issued 6,875,000 Placement Options. Tranche 2 DvP portion of the Placement, completed on 14 June 2023, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$262,436 with the Company issuing 2,624,360 CDIs at an issue price of A$0.10 per CDI. The Company also issued 1,312,180 Placement Options. Each Placement Option will be exercisable at A$0.15 and will expire on 21 June 2026.
Tranche 2 of the Placement was issued to institutional and other sophisticated and professional investors upon receipt of shareholder approval, as required by the ASX Listing Rules, at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 June 2023 (Vancouver time) / 7 June 2023 (Perth time). An Appendix 2A was announced to ASX on 21 June 2023 and provides further detail on the issue of the Tranche 2 Non-DvP Placement CDIs.
The net proceeds from the Placement are intended to be used to complete a PEA to evaluate an accelerated multi-stage development at the Sanutura Project and to fund administration and general working capital costs.
Sarama's CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented:
"We are very pleased with the strong support shown from our existing shareholders and welcome a number of new institutional, professional and sophisticated investors. The strong support shown by existing shareholders supports the company's view that Sarama remains one of the best value gold developers in the market.
The funds raised will be used to evaluate an accelerated multi-stage development at the Sanutura Project which we believe has the potential to generate a very compelling investment case based on the extensive oxide resource and related grade and cost profile."
In connection with Tranche 2 Non-DvP portion of the Placement, Sarama paid finders' fees totalling A$3,626 to Euroz Hartleys Limited, an arm's length party in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, who acted as Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement.
Members of Sarama's Board and Management have subscribed for an aggregate 500,000 CDIs (together with the attaching Placement Options) in the Placement. Each of the directors and officers who participates in the Placement will be a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of that term in Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Participation by them in the Placement is therefore a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders in respect of the Placement due to the fair market value of their participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Placement which will detail the participation by any directors and officers of the Company. It is expected that the material change report will be filed more than 21 days prior to the completion of the Placement in respect of any participating directors and officers. Each of the directors and officers who participate in the Placement will be subject to an Exchange Hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange on the CDIs and Placement Options issued to such persons. The Exchange Hold Period will expire 4 months from the date of issue of the securities.
The Placement CDIs and Placement Options have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available.
Cleansing Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
The Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") restricts the offer for sale of securities without a disclosure document unless the relevant sale satisfies an exemption set out in section 708 or section 708A of the Corporations Act. The Australian and Securities Investments Commission Class Order [CO 14/827] ("Class Order") provides relief so that an offer of CDIs over underlying foreign securities is regulated as an offer of securities under the Corporations Act. The Company seeks to rely on an exemption in section 708A of the Corporations Act (as modified by the Class Order) with respect to any sale of the CDIs.
As required by section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act as modified by the Class Order, the Company gives notice that:
Where applicable, references in this notice to sections of the Corporations Act are to those sections as modified by the Class Order.
For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:
Andrew Dinning - e: info@saramaresources.com t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ABOUT Sarama Resources LTD
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR, TSX-V: SWA) is a West African focused gold explorer/developer with substantial landholdings in south-west Burkina Faso. Sarama is focused on maximising the value of its strategic assets and advancing its key projects towards development.
Sarama's 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project is principally located within the prolific HoundÃ© Greenstone Belt in south-west Burkina Faso and is the exploration and development focus of the Company. The Project hosts the Tankoro and Bondi Deposits which have a combined Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz gold (Indicated) plus2.3Moz gold (Inferred)(1).
Together, the deposits present a potential mine development opportunity featuring an initial, long-life CIL project which may be established and paid for by the significant oxide Mineral Resource base.
Sarama has built further optionality into its portfolio including an approximate 470kmÂ² exploration position in the highly prospective Banfora Belt in south-western Burkina Faso. The Koumandara Project hosts several regional-scale structural features and trends of gold-in-soil anomalism extending for over 25km along strike.
Sarama also holds an approximate 18% participating interest in the Karankasso Project Joint Venture ("JV") which is situated adjacent to the Company's Sanutura Project in Burkina Faso and is a JV between Sarama and Endeavour Mining Corp ("Endeavour") in which Endeavour is the operator of the JV. In February 2020, an updated Mineral Resource estimate of 709koz gold(3) was declared for the Karankasso Project JV.
The Company's Board and management team have a proven track record in Africa and a strong history in the discovery and development of large-scale gold deposits. Sarama is well positioned to build on its current success with a sound strategy to surface and maximise the value of its property portfolio.
Sanutura Project - An Already Large Mineral Resource with Potential to Grow
The Company's primary focus is its 100%-owned(4) Sanutura Project, which hosts a large Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) plus 2.3Moz Au (Inferred)(1) and covers an area of 1,420km2. The Project occupies a commanding position along 70km of strike in the prolific HoundÃ© Belt (refer Figure 1), Burkina Faso's pre-eminent gold belt.
The Project lies 60km south of Endeavour Mining's HoundÃ© Mine (5Moz Au); 120km south of Fortuna Silver's high-grade Yaramoko Mine (1Moz Au), and 140km south of Endeavour Mining's Mana Mine (5Moz Au), highlighting the significant gold endowment of the HoundÃ© Belt. Endeavour Mining's Bantou Project (1.2Moz Au Mineral Resource of 0.7Moz Au (indicated) plus 0.5Moz Au (inferred)(5)) is located only 6km from the bulk of the Sanutura Project's main deposit, which illustrates the gold camp scale of endowment of the immediate area.
The Project has significant growth potential and the primary objective of the current +50,000m drill program is to increase the existing 0.2Moz Au (Indicated) plus 0.8Moz Au (Inferred)(2) pit shell constrained oxide and transition component of the Project's Mineral Resource to further underwrite and enhance the economics of mine development.
The recent drill program has generally focused on shallow additional and extensional targets throughout the well-mineralised western corridor of the Tankoro Deposit, where mineralisation has been drill-defined for a semi-continuous strike length of 16km and potential exists to expand the Mineral Resource at shallow depths in oxide material.
Figure 1 - Sanutura Project Location Plan
FOOTNOTES
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Placement, the Company's future exploration and development plans, the potential for the Sanutura and Karankasso Projects to host economic mineralisation, the potential to expand the existing estimated Mineral Resources at the Sanutura Project (including the present oxide and transition component), the accuracy of the Mineral Resource estimate for the Sanutura Project in localized areas with the addition of new drilling and assay information, the potential to extend and add to existing mineralisation at the MM, MC, Obi and Kenobi Prospects, the potential for development of a mine at the Sanutura Project, the potential for the receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing, prospects and conditions for the issuance of the arrÃªtÃ© for the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit by the Government of Burkina Faso. The Company's full suite of exploration permits are at varying stages in their life cycles and at any one time, the Company has exploration permits either in renewal or re-issue phase and although the Company follows due government process and anticipates new exploration permits will be granted in due course, it cannot guarantee this will be done in a timely manner or at all. Actual results, performance or achievements of the Company may vary from the results suggested by such forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, among others, that the business of exploration for gold and other precious minerals involves a high degree of risk and is highly speculative in nature; Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; the actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.
There can be no assurance that any mineralisation that is discovered will be proven to be economic, or that future required regulatory licensing or approvals will be obtained. However, the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.
QUALIFIED PERSONS' STATEMENT
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the preparation of the Mineral Resource estimate for the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this news release of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to exploration activities at the Sanutura Project is based on information compiled or approved by Guy Scherrer. Guy Scherrer is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a member in good standing of the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Guy Scherrer consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to the quotation of the Karankasso Project's Mineral Resource estimate and exploration activities is based on information compiled by Paul Schmiede. Paul Schmiede is an employee of Sarama Resources Ltd and is a Fellow in good standing of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Paul Schmiede has sufficient experience which is relevant to the commodity, style of mineralisation under consideration and activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Paul Schmiede consents to the inclusion in this disclosure of the information, in the form and context in which it appears. Paul Schmiede and Sarama have not independently verified Semafo's (now Endeavour's) Mineral Resource estimate and take no responsibility for its accuracy.
COMPETENT PERSONS' STATEMENT
The Mineral Resource estimates referred to in this disclosure were first disclosed in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 in the Company's ASX Prospectus dated 11 March 2022. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the ASX Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.
SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often garners its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Rob McEwen to Frank Holmes to David Smith have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
While some have posited that gold may break US$3,000 per ounce and carry on as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000, there are those with hopes that US$8,000 or even US$10,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors asking, “What was the highest price for gold?” The answer to that question is revealed below. And by looking at how the gold price has moved historically, it’s possible to understand what that means for the yellow metal in the future.
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price. In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper markets is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
Gold hit US$2,074.60, its highest price at the time of this writing, on March 8, 2022.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was undoubtedly due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
The gold price neared that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets.
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. Rising as high as US$1,920 per ounce in late 2011, the metal took a deep dive halfway through 2013, dropping to about US$1,220. It then remained between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019. However, in the second half of 2019, a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth pushed gold above US$1,500.
Gold price chart, January 2000 to June 2023.
Gold price chart via Kitco.
In 2023, rising inflation and subsequent rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve have threatened the possibility of a recession, once again pushing gold above US$2,000 and even putting it in sight of its all-time high. The yellow metal had pulled back below the key $2,000 level as of mid-June, but many veteran investors believe it's a buying opportunity.
Aside from the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, in 2022 the world’s five top gold producers were China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has been flat for the last five years, at around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons each year.
China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 million metric tons in 2022.
"We think that gold has entered into a new phase of this bull market," Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, told the Investing News Network (INN) in a June interview. "It probably started in the third and fourth quarter of last year, and it really revolves around central banks' behavior as much as anything else. I think it's going to propel gold much much higher in this leg of the bull market."
Of course, not all precious metals experts view central bank gold buying in the same light. "The vast majority of central banks are not rushing into gold. Twenty-one central banks bought gold (in 2022); eight of them bought significant amounts," stated Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, in a March interview with INN.
As a final note on the price of gold and buying gold bullion, it’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation. Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation. Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013.
Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
While we have the answer to the question “What was the highest price for gold?” as of now, it remains to be seen if the yellow metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$8,000 or even US$10,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
Gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
Gold is considered a hedge against uncertainty, meaning investors often turn to the yellow metal in times of volatility. The precious metal has historically performed well during recessionary periods because it is a store of wealth.
Gold’s global allure provides it with massive liquidity while allowing it to retain its purchasing power in the long term. All of these factors provide support to the precious metal during recessions. However, the gold price is known to dip slightly at the beginning of an economic downturn before recovering and trending higher.
There are many factors that affect the gold price, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.”
Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Ontario has always been a premier jurisdiction for mining in Canada. However, one of Ontario’s earliest gold camps in the province’s northwestern region is showing signs of high-grade revitalization.
The town of Atikokan in Ontario is known for its two massive iron ore pits mined in the middle of the Second World War and operated until the late 1970s. The earliest gold exploration dates back to the 1800s, with significant production reaching upwards of approximately 52,000 ounces of gold and 174,000 ounces of silver in that period. With over 50 occurrences, prospects and producers of gold since Atikokan’s initial discovery, the gold camp boasts exploration potential for investors worldwide.One such mining exploration company with a project in Atikokan is Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG, FWB:3FA, OTCQB:FGLDF). Its flagship Central Canada gold and polymetallic project leverages strategic positioning 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. The world-class deposit currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold mineral reserves at 0.84 grams per ton (g/t) gold grading and an indicated mineral resource at 2.3 million ounces. The Central Canada project has a high potential to mimic this exceptional high-grade gold mineralization with further exploration and discovery.
Falcon Gold conducted a 17-hole drill program at the Central Canada project totaling 2,942.5 meters of core. The weighted average grade of the main gold zone is 1,570 parts per billion (ppb) gold or 1.57 g/t gold and within the main zone intersections, the first meter of core returned 5.68 g/t gold. The company also completed sampling on the J.J. Walshe mine trend in 2021 which returned five grab samples ranging from 11.2 g/t gold to 79.7 g/t gold. Assay results highlight several gold-bearing zones across the property previously undocumented including the Sugar Shear (22.9 g/t gold), Monte (3.63 g/t gold), Honey (1.04 g/t gold), and Hoist Zone.The company’s portfolio of mineral projects also includes those in prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario, British Columbia and Argentina. In April 2021, Falcon created the Argentina-based Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. to manage its South American exploration and development operations. This creation came at an optimal time with the company’s acquisition of the Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina. Falcon intends to explore further interests in South America’s mining-friendly jurisdictions.
Falcon currently has approximately 90,000 hectares of prospective ground in Newfoundland which are strategically located and contiguous to companies like First Mining Gold, Sokoman Minerals-Benton JV, Gander Gold, Exploits Discovery, Vulcan Minerals and Marvel Discovery.
In 2022, Falcon entered into two separate agreements to acquire a 100-percent interest in two battery metals projects in the province of Ontario and Quebec, collectively known as the Timmins West and Outarde Nickel projects northwest of Baie Comeau, Quebec. The first purchase agreement covers five mining claims totaling 1,940 hectares within the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex (KGC), a gabbroic to anorthositic intrusive mafic to ultramafic body that has documented nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. The second purchase agreement comprises 93 claims covering 5,138 hectares located 120 kilometers northwest of Baie-Comeau, Quebec.
In November 2022, Falcon completed the spin-out of its subsidiary Latamark Resources Corp. The arrangement entitles Falcon shareholders to one common share in Latamark for every 5.8 common shares held in Falcon. Latamark will also issue 5 million Latamark shares to Falcon, as part of the arrangement.
The flagship Central Canada gold and polymetallic project consists of three key claims: the original Central Canada property, Hammond South and Hammond West. The total area spans 10,392 hectares over a historic producer with shaft and mill site capabilities and sits 21.5 kilometers each of Atikokan and 160 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The project is accessible via highway and road access and leverages mining-friendly conditions.
Central Canada has two geological regimes. Its northern claims contain a greenstone rock underlay dating back to the Archean age. The southern claims of the property are covered by Sapawe Lake and underlain by iron formation and greenstone rock units that host Falcon’s gold and cobalt occurrences. Historical drill intersection results highlight mineral grades upwards of 0.64 percent copper, 0.15 percent cobalt, 1.1 percent zinc and 0.35 g/t gold over a true width of 40 meters.
Falcon has conducted an extensive 17-hole drilling program totaling 2,942.5 meters of core. Every hole successfully intersected a highly altered felsic porphyry rock unit with significant pyrite, arsenopyrite, lead telluride and visible gold mineralization. The company expects to complete more concrete resource calculations and use sampling and logging results to undergo fire assay gold analysis to assess the project’s full potential.
The Springpole West Property in Red Lake Ontario covers 13.5 kilometers of a mafic volcanic-sedimentary rock contact representing a property-wide fault zone that is silicified and intermittently gold-bearing. The property is directly tied to First Mining Gold Corp.’s Springpole Gold Deposit, which is reported as one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, and contains the same geological terrain as that world-class gold deposit. First mining in the property reported an indicated resource of 139.1 Mt grading 1.04 g/t gold and 5.4 g/t silver, containing 4.67 million ounces of gold and 24.19 million ounces of silver as well as an inferred resource of 11.4 Mt averaging 0.63 g/t gold and 3.1 g/t silver, containing 230,000 ounces of gold and 1.12 million ounces of silver.
On June 20, 2023, Falcon announced that the exploration has commenced at its Springpole West property in the Red Lake mining district. Two-phase surface exploration program that will include a GPS-controlled Magnetometer surface survey, and a soil Geochemistry.
The Burton gold property consists of six patented and 16 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 356 hectares in Esther Township, Ontario. The property has an advantageous positioning within the very actively explored Swayze Greenstone Belt renowned for hosting lode gold mines. The property also leverages close proximity to IAMGOLD Corp.’s Cote Lake deposit, which has an indicated resource of 35 million tonnes averaging 0.82 g/t gold. IAMGOLD has 51 percent interest while Falcon Gold holds 49 percent interest in the Burton Gold property.
Historical diamond drill intercepts at Burton include 9.34 g/t silver over an intersection length of 7.75 meters at the main Shaft zone and 12.47 g/t silver over an intersection length of 3.13 meters at the East zone.
The Timmins West Property, located 20 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario, comprises five mining claims that cover a total of 1,940 hectares within the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex (KGC). The KGC is an intrusive mafic to ultra-mafic body, varying from gabbroic to anorthositic, and is known to contain nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization. A grab sample from an outcrop in 2004 reported concentrations of 0.44 percent nickel, 0.64 percent copper, and 0.033 percent cobalt within 10 percent pyrrhotite. The property is situated 40 kilometers southwest of the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project, currently under development by Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC).
The Spitfire & Sunny Boy property spans 502 hectares in south-central British Columbia, 16 kilometers east of Merritt. The property boasts excellent infrastructure and access with narrow but high-grade veining and gold mineralization.
Sampling from 1974 revealed the main showing, Master Vein, hosted high-grade gold mineralization up to 1,433 g/t gold. 2020 work program and channel samples have returned upwards of 122 g/t gold over a meter and 59.8 g/t gold over 2.2 meters. The asset has the potential to host additional vein structures downslope from the Master vein, which Falcon intends to explore in future development programs.
The company’s 2021 backpack drilling results highlighted samples that averaged 59.8 g/t gold (1.74 oz/ton gold) over 2.2 meters which included a 1-meter interval assaying 122 g/t (3.56 oz/ton) gold. The Cliff Vein was discovered downslope from the Master Vein, approximately 25 meters lower in elevation. A grab sample of the Cliff vein assayed up to 22.8 g/t gold.
The Gaspard property covers 7,969 hectares in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia. The property has year-round access with a robust network of active logging roads and favorable positioning nearby Williams Lake’s regional supply center for mining, logging and ranching.
The property is located approximately 26 kilometers south of the Blackdome gold mine project, which reportedly has indicated resources of 144,500 tonnes grading 11.29 g/t gold and 50.01 g/t silver. Gaspard has the potential to mimic this widespread mineralization and high-grade precious metal yield with its prospective anomalous grades of stream sediment samples.
The Outarde property located Northwest of Baie-Comeau in Quebec is a nickel-copper-cobalt project consisting of 93 claims covering 5,138 hectares. The property forms part of the De La Blanche Mafic Plutonic Suite, a large folded gabbro-norite suite of rocks. Grab sampling has produced results of 1.28 percent nickel, 1.38 percent copper and 700 ppm cobalt.
Falcon Gold acquired the HSP nickel-copper PGE project covering 22,302 hectares of strategic ground approximately 135 kilometers of prospective contact of the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex (HSAP) where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of “wide intervals of nickel and copper sulphides”. The most westerly block of the Falcon Gold claims covers the southwest extension of the anorthositic complex, on a prospective fold nose structure and is located less than 2.2 kilometers from prominent airborne TDEM anomalies identified by Go Metals and host to the nickel-copper mineralization.
Falcon is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the HSP area. The company plans airborne EM surveys to cover the entire land position including claims contiguous to Go Metals HSP discovery project.
Comprising 76 claims (approximately 33 sq. km.) in the Nickel North area of Quebec, this area has been in the news recently with the announced option agreement between 1844 Resources and Nickel North Exploration. 1844 Resources has the option to acquire from Nickel North, 100-percent interest in the Hawk Ridge Property by paying $6 million in cash and issuing 10 million shares over the term of the five year option agreement.
Portions of the Falcon Property are located 4 kilometers along strike from the Falco 7 historical resource and 2 kilometers along strike from the Hopes Advance historical resource. Highlights of the Hope Advance include a historical drill hole located on the Falcon property and about 4 kilometers west of the Falco 7 historical resource intersected 10.4 meters of 0.51 percent copper and 0.16 percent nickel.
The Falcon Gold Property contains numerous electromagnetic anomalies that have not been investigated by previous drilling.
The Viernes property in Antofagasta, Chile is located within a world-class cluster that’s been extensively developed by Yamana, BHP-Rio Tinto and Antofagasta Minerals, among others.
The property is highly prospective and is adjacent to the epithermal vein-hosted gold-silver producing El-Peñón mine in which Viernes may host similar geochemical and structural features. Yamana’s latest 43-101 compliant resource and reserve estimates published in March 2021 states total proven and probable mineral reserves of 921,000 ounces of gold and 29.2 million ounces of silver.
Area 51 comprises 4,000 hectares of exploration claims located in the Inca Del Oro mining district, Atacama Region, northern Chile. The Inca Del Oro mining district is situated along Chile's Paleocene Age mineral belt, known to host multiple porphyry, skarn and epithermal mineral deposits. The project benefits from road access, proximity to infrastructure, and existing mine operations as well as year-round working conditions. Multiple mining and exploration projects in the vicinity include the Inca de Oro porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag deposit (460 million tonnes grading 0.40 percent copper, PanAust, 2012, S&P Global ) and the Delirio deposit (17.4 million tonnes grading 0.47 percent copper, 2021 Santiago Metals, S&P Global).
The Area 51 exploration claim group is surrounded by other exploration and mining companies including Freeport McMoran, Newmont, Solaris Resources, and Mirasol Resources. The project has potential for copper and gold mineralization evidenced by the occurrence of multiple historical mine workings exhibiting mineralization, and hydrothermal alteration footprints over volcanic calderas.
The Golden Brook is a large land package hosting crustal-scale structures. Falcon has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,170 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 joint venture basis.
The Hope Brook Zone is 10 kilometers away from Sokoman-Benton’s new high-grade lithium discovery. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Sokoman-Benton NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2-kilometer distance. Initial permits for the first phase of exploration on the company’s Hope Brook project include high-resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys and prospecting crews to the area.
The Baie Verte Zone is linked to more than 100 gold prospects and zones and is located near the Four Corners Project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners Project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000 meters in strike with intercepts 200 meters wide and 600 meters vertically. The project contains sufficient tonnage and grades to warrant developing a world-class mineral resource.
The 2,275-hectare Great Burnt Property is hosted within the Great Burnt greenstone belt. The Great Burnt greenstone belt is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68 percent copper and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10 percent copper. Drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06 percent copper over 27.2 meters (TSXV:SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt also hosts the South Pond A and B copper-gold zones and the End Zone copper prospect within a 14-kilometer mineralized corridor.
The Gander Zone properties consist of the two claim groups within Gander North and one claim group as Gander South totaling 412 claims covering 10,150 hectares. The Gander North property covers 406 claims totaling 10,150 hectares located 25 kilometers due East of New Found Gold’s Queensway Project and is contiguous to Gander Gold’s Project. Exploration by Gander Gold on their Gander North Project has returned spectacular results from soil geochemistry sampling surveys as evidenced in recent published results of 1,432 ppb gold in northeast-trending zones. The Gander South property is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt and is proximal to major structure, the Dog Bay-AppletonGrub Line fault system, a crustal-scale fault zone that extends from the north coast of Newfoundland, southwest through Gander. These structural corridors are intimately associated with recent gold discoveries including New Found Gold’s Queensway project.
The Valentine Gold South consists of 605 claims covering 15,300 hectares contiguous to Marvel Discovery Corp, Matador Mining, and Tru Precious Metals Corp (TRU). and lies within the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake structural corridor which hosts Marathon Gold Corp.’s Valentine Project with reserves and resources of 7.1 million ounces of gold. The Valentine gold deposits include 3.09 Moz gold measured and indicated: 54.9 NT @1.75 g/t gold and 0.906 Moz gold inferred and 16.77 NT @1.78 g/t gold.
Victoria West consists of 166 claims or 4,150 hectares) and is contiguous to Marvel Discovery Corp, Benton Resources, Buchans Minerals Corp., and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. In 2011, Buchans Minerals and Benton Resources completed prospecting activities in the immediate area that identified abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace to several percent sulphides. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 to 18.24 g/t gold and between 5.4 to 87.1 g/t silver in subcrop samples. Grab samples from outcrop assayed up to 8.52 g/t gold and 30.7 g/t silver.
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. He worked independently as a management consultant and financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on corporate development and finance.
Brian Crawford holds a B. Com. from the University of Toronto and has extensive experience as a senior financial executive with public and private companies and as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Crawford founded and/or co-founded several companies currently listed on the TSXV or the CSE. Crawford currently serves as a director, corporate secretary, and/or CFO of several TSX Venture Exchange or Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies including Colibri Resource Corporation, Searchlight Resources Inc., CBLT Inc., and Tempus Capital Inc.
James Farley has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years, initially as a financial advisor and subsequently as a private businessman. He is currently a business consultant for the mining and oil and gas industries, specializing in health safety and environmental management.
Michelle Suzuki has spent the last 25 years as an advisor with a focus in publishing and media relations. She has managed investor communication campaigns for Canada's largest digital content providers for hundreds of C-Suite clients throughout North America, from life sciences, and technology to mining companies.
In the Canadian markets, she is widely known for her experience in these fields working with many top CEOs, senior investor relations executives, investment broker-dealers and newsletter writers on digital syndication helping educate on the importance of mining and the future of the industry.
Ian Graham is an accomplished mining executive with over 20 years of international experience exploring and developing mineral deposits. He has spent over half of his career working for major mining companies, including roles at Rio Tinto and Anglo-American. Graham possesses industrial mineral experience and is well known for his successes within the diamond sector.
From 1990 to 1994, Graham acted as principal geologist in exploration for Anglo-American and partner in De Beers Group’s South Africa division. In 1994, he joined Rio Tinto in Canada as the evaluation manager for the Diavik diamond mine, then went on to become chief geologist for diamonds with Rio Tinto’s Project Generation Group. During his 15 years at Rio Tinto, Graham was involved with the evaluation and pre-development of several projects, including the Diavik diamond mine in the Northwest Territories and the Resolution copper deposit in Arizona.
Glayton Dias is a geologist with 12 years of experience both domestically and internationally, developing, managing and exploring mineral deposits from early-stage to mine development and 3D ore estimation. Most recently his work has been focused on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, having been posted as a project manager for the Shovelnose Deposit currently developed by Westhaven Resources with a resource of 791,000 ounces of gold and 3,894,000 ounces of silver Indicated (Reference below). Prior to being a Project Manager for Westhaven, he worked as a consulting geologist for Ximen Resources on its multi-metallic Treasure Mountain deposit, exploration manager for Avant and Gdgeo, leading projects in world-class deposits as Andrade (Arcelor Mittal), Germano (Samarco) and Serra das Eguas (Magnesita SA).
Dias knowledge and experience in precious and base metal projects on high-grade epithermal low sulfidation including porphyry copper-gold geology will be value add as we start up operations again at both Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard projects in B.C., and our South America projects.
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will defer the full-funds investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru (the Project) for at least two years to advance its portfolio optimization strategy designed to maximize returns for shareholders and create long-term value for other stakeholders 1 . The decision positions Newmont to prioritize other value-accretive opportunities and support its disciplined capital allocation strategy, which balances steady reinvestment in the business, maintaining financial strength and flexibility and providing leading returns to shareholders.
"Once complete, our proposed acquisition of Newcrest will create an industry-leading portfolio of Tier 1 operations and deepen our unmatched pipeline of value-accretive projects," said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. "In connection with this transaction and our strategy to create lasting value, we are targeting at least $2 billion in near-term cash flow improvements through portfolio optimization within the first two years. The deferral of the Yanacocha Sulfides project represents the first step in delivering on this target, as we evaluate further opportunities to resequence project capital and rationalize the combined portfolio to build a more profitable and resilient future for the business."
The deferral of the full-funds investment decision results in a reduction of development capital expenditures, including an estimated $300 million included in Newmont's outlook for 2024 2 . The decision to defer the Project is based on a robust analysis led by Dean Gehring, Chief Development Officer Peru, over the last nine months to further maximize the Project's economics in a period of high global inflation and market volatility. This analysis and investment to date will be integral to preparing for a full-funds decision, and will continue to support the Project when construction resumes.
Mr. Palmer continued, "Newmont has a long history of operating in Peru, and Yanacocha is core to Newmont's portfolio and long-term strategy. With the potential to operate as a Tier 1 3 gold and copper mine for several decades, we remain committed to managing Yanacocha's operations and closure activities safely and responsibly. We will continue to work closely with government stakeholders, business partners and local communities in Peru as we prepare for a future investment decision on the Sulfides Project."
Dean Gehring will now shift his focus from leading the Yanacocha operation and Sulfides project to leading integration planning for Newmont's proposed acquisition of Newcrest. In this role as Chief Integration Officer, Dean will lead key activities required for a safe and smooth integration, while setting up the organization for ongoing success.
The Yanacocha Sulfides Project 4
The Yanacocha Sulfides project aims to develop the first phase of sulfide deposits at Yanacocha through an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to produce 45 percent gold, 45 percent copper and 10 percent silver. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha's operations beyond 2040, with second and third phases having the potential to extend the operation's life for multiple decades.
ABOUT NEWMONT
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
_____________________________________
1 See endnote A regarding portfolio optimization.
2 Outlook provided on February 23, 2023. See cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.
3 See endnote B regarding Tier 1 assets.
4 Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future market conditions, continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, commodities and raw materials prices, supply chain disruptions, labor markets, engineering and mine plan assumptions, future funding decisions, consideration of strategic capital allocation and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
This press release is not an offer to purchase or exchange, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont or Newcrest nor the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction nor shall there be any such issuance or transfer of securities of Newmont or Newcrest in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This press release is being made in respect of the transaction involving Newmont and Newcrest pursuant to the terms of a scheme implementation deed dated May 14, 2023 (the "Scheme Implementation Deed") by and among Newmont, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, an Australian proprietary company limited by shares, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont, and Newcrest and may be deemed to be soliciting material relating to the transaction. In furtherance of the pending transaction and subject to future developments, Newmont will file one or more proxy statements or other documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release is not a substitute for any proxy statement, the Scheme Booklet or other document Newmont or Newcrest may file with the SEC and Australian regulators in connection with the pending transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), SCHEME BOOKLET AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TRANSACTION AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PENDING TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Newmont stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statements, the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement, the Scheme Booklet and other documents containing important information about the transaction and the parties to the transaction, filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on https://www.newmont.com/investors/reports-and-filings/default.aspx or by contacting Newmont's Investor Relations department at Daniel.Horton@newmont.com or by calling 303-837-5484.
Participants in the Transaction Solicitation
Newmont, Newcrest and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newmont shareholders in respect of the pending Transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and its proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. Information about Newcrest's directors and executive officers is set forth in Newcrest's latest annual report dated August 19, 2022 as updated from time to time via announcements made by Newcrest on the Australian Securities Exchange. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the pending Transaction if and when they become available.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, and the exhibits hereto, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "indicative," "pending," "preliminary," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to (i) the pending transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, the expected terms, timing and closing of the pending transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii) expectations regarding Newmont's outlook and future value creation; (iii) estimates of future costs and development capital; (iv) estimates of future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies; (v) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont's and Newcrest's operations, project pipeline and investments; (vi) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures, including anticipated portfolio optimization and divestitures over the next two years; (vii) expected near-term cash flow improvements; (viii) expectations from the integration of Newcrest, including the combined company's production capacity, asset quality and geographic spread, and (ix) expectations regarding the future of Yanacocha operation and Sulfides project, including, without limitation, future investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project, duration of the deferral and project expectations, timeline and outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmont's and Newcrest's operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including without limitation receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont and Newcrest operate being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other the exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the Company's business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the pending transaction; the risk associated with Newmont's and Newcrest's ability to obtain the approval of the pending transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the pending transaction and the timing of the closing of the pending transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the pending transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the pending transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the pending transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the Scheme Implementation Deed; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the pending transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the Scheme Consideration to be issued in connection with the pending transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC as well as the Company's other SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com Newcrest's most recent annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities and available on ASIC or www.newcrest.com . Newmont is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports attributed to Newcrest (including prior mineral reserve and resource declaration) in this press release or made by Newcrest outside of this press release. Newcrest is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports attributed to Newmont (including prior mineral reserve and resource declaration) in this press release or made by Newmont outside of this press release. Newmont and Newcrest do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
Endnotes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620512214/en/
Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
For investors looking to step into the gold market, there are a number of ways to invest in the precious metal. One common strategy is through gold futures.
Putting it simply, futures are a financial contract between an investor and a seller. The investor agrees to purchase an asset from the seller at an agreed-upon price based on a date set in the future.
In 1972, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched futures trading in seven currencies, but it wasn’t until 1974 that the first gold futures contract was traded on the COMEX in New York. Since then, gold futures have continued to grow in popularity as an investment strategy on various stock markets.
Gold futures provide the opportunity to trade the commodity without having to pay the full amount right away.
In a gold futures transaction, two parties agree on a price, the amount of gold being purchased and the future delivery month. In other words, gold futures can be described as a contract in which an individual agrees to take gold at a specific date by making an initial payment, with a deal set in place to complete the payment.
Gold futures are offered in 100 ounces, 33.2 ounces and 10 ounces, and are an alternative to bullion coins and mining stocks. They are also considered an alternative to investing in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
There are two main types of gold ETFs: those that track any price changes that the metal goes through, and those that deal with investing in gold companies.
ETFs that follow the price of the yellow metal give investors access to gold by holding either physical gold bullion or gold futures contracts. It is important to note that investing in these gold ETF platforms does not allow investors to own any physical gold — even an ETF that tracks physical gold generally cannot be redeemed for actual gold.
Alternatively, ETFs that invest in gold companies provide exposure to gold-mining, development and exploration stocks, as well as gold-streaming stocks.
Many market participants invest in gold futures because in contrast to ETFs, futures are straightforward. Investors are able to buy or sell gold at their discretion without management fees, and taxes are split between short-term and long-term capital gains. Additionally, there are no third parties making decisions on the investor’s behalf, and at any time investors can own the underlying gold.
In the US, investors can buy or sell gold futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) in contracts of 100 troy ounces that are quoted in US dollars per ounce. For example, US$1 equals US$100 per contract, with a minimum price fluctuation of 10 US cents, or US$10 per contract.
Typically, NYMEX contract months include February, April, June, August, October and December, with trading closing on the third to last business day of the delivery month.
Another place gold futures can be traded is the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, where the contract size is 1 kilogram per contract, which is approximately 32.15 troy ounces.
There are rewards and risks to gold futures investing, and it’s important for market participants to use their own discretion when making any investment decision.
Here are some tips for investors to keep in mind when considering this opportunity.
Gold futures come with big rewards and big risks, meaning they certainly aren't for everyone. That being said, CME Group notes that they “provide global gold price discovery and opportunities for portfolio diversification.”
CME Group further adds that there are ongoing trading opportunities associated with gold futures, and says they are an alternative investment opportunity from stocks, coins and gold bullion.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.