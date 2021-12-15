Precious Metals Investing News
American Eagle Gold Corp. would like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,142,857 flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1,000,000 . Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act and one half of one common ...

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") would like to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 7,142,857 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.14 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1,000,000 . Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of C$0.25 at any time two years from the closing of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expanded exploration work at the Company's recently purchased NAK project located in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada )) (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the purchasers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares.  If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle Gold is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'AE' and is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Gate.  The Property is situated on the Cortez Trend, which hosts three large Carlin-type gold deposits operated by Barrick and Newmont's Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines (Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush).  The Property is located 10 km south of Cortez Hills and 5 km south of Goldrush and shows many of the same geological characteristics as at the two deposit areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Completion of the Offering and the purchase of the NAK project both remain subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding completing of the Offering. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp.  Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE American Eagle Gold Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/15/c2157.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

American Eagle Gold TSXV:AE Gold Investing
AE:CA
American Eagle to Acquire the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia

American Eagle to Acquire the NAK Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Nakinilerak Property (" NAK " or the " Property ") in the Babine Copper District of British Columbia .

NAK is a copper-gold porphyry exploration target in the Stikine Island Arc Terrane, which hosts many copper-gold porphyry deposits. NAK's known copper-gold porphyry mineralization is open at depth and is defined by a compelling geophysical signature analogous to Newcrest's Red Chris Mine and Newmont's Tatogga project located in Northwest BC.

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle's Drill Campaign Underway at Golden Gate in Nevada

American Eagle's Drill Campaign Underway at Golden Gate in Nevada

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that drilling has begun at its flagship Golden Gate property. The 3,000-metre drill program is designed to intercept lower plate rocks and identify deep alteration and mineralization analogous to Barrick Gold's Goldrush, Fourmile, and Cortez Hills projects next door. American Eagle Gold's VP of Exploration, Mark Bradley who designed the drill campaign, has a history of success in the area, leading the team that made the Goldrush discovery just 5km north.

Click here to see regional aerial photos

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Drilling on Golden Gate to Begin Soon

American Eagle Drilling on Golden Gate to Begin Soon

American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its drilling program located at its flagship Golden Gate property, within the Cortez Trend and adjacent to Barrick's Goldrush mine, will begin soon. Drill pad construction is in progress, and the Company will commence its 3,000-metre drill campaign shortly. The program's objective is to intercept lower plate rocks, allowing the Company to vector towards potential gold deposits within a similar geologic environment as Barrick's Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits.  VP of Exploration Mark Bradley designed this drill campaign. While previously with Barrick, he was credited with discovering Barrick's Goldrush Mine, which hosts 15 million ounces and is slated to go into production before the end of this year.

Watch interview with CEO Anthony Moreau discussing drill program

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Engages Drill Contractor and Provides Exploration Update on its Golden Gate Project

American Eagle Engages Drill Contractor and Provides Exploration Update on its Golden Gate Project

  American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Major Drilling for the Company's initial drill program at its Golden Gate Project within the Cortez Trend of Nevada. Drilling is expected to begin in November.

American Eagle is also providing shareholders with an exploration update on its groundwork and targeting to date. Additionally, American Eagle's Vice President of Exploration, Mark Bradley , has provided a video update discussing the Company's progress to date.

Keep reading... Show less
MLK Gold Ltd. Corporate Update - Company gearing up for "exciting" year ahead, plans to announce soil till sample evaluations on flagship mining projects in January 2022

MLK Gold Ltd. Corporate Update - Company gearing up for "exciting" year ahead, plans to announce soil till sample evaluations on flagship mining projects in January 2022

Exploring Atlantic Canada promotional video released; Company ready to "stand amongst giants."

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Defines Drill Targets at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, SK

ALX Resources Corp. Defines Drill Targets at Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, SK

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of a geochemical survey carried out on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project"). Gibbons Creek consists of seven mineral claims encompassing 13,864 hectares (34,259 acres), located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin immediately west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, in a region hosting multiple uranium occurrences.

2021 Exploration Results

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ("m") diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022

Shasta

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS FOR ITS URANIUM AND GOLD PROJECTS IN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2022 exploration plans for its three 100% owned Projects located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). These include the Strike and Murmac (formerly Goldfields West) Uranium projects, and the Goldfields Gold project (collectively the "Projects"). The Projects are all located within 25 kilometres of Uranium City where the Company has established an operational base.

Overview of 2022 Exploration Plans:

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

Fabled Definition Drilling Hits Footwall Structure at Depth Including 299.20 g/t Ag Eq with 5.00 g/t Au

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces further results of surface diamond drilling from its upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Definition drill hole SM20-44 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest is the lack of, or the decrease in gold values found in previous drilling to the east in comparison to results of the drill hole being reported upon. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News